Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGR   US12504G1004

CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND

(IGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund : Investment Management Achieves Outstanding GRESB Results, Leads Industry in Portfolios Submitted for Benchmark Assessment

10/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CBRE Investment Management submitted 64 portfolios to the GRESB Real Estate Benchmark Assessment this year - a 42% increase over 2020 and the most of any commercial real estate fund manager for the second year in a row. GRESB, the leading global sustainability benchmark for real assets, helps provide a framework to assess, compare and discuss ESG performance, and this level of participation demonstrates the firm's commitment to delivering sustainable investment solutions.

CBRE Investment Management's real estate submission included 21 commingled funds and 43 separate accounts and joint ventures. These portfolios achieved high marks from GRESB, including:

  • Two global sector leaders in the office and retail categories:
    • CBRE Dutch Office Fund
    • CBRE Retail Iberica Fund

  • Four peer group leaders:
    • CBRE ESCF II JV S.à r.l.
    • CBRE Logos China Logistics Club
    • SanZeno Fund
    • One of the firm's multi-sector European funds

  • 54 Green stars
  • 5-star ratings for 16 funds and 4-star ratings for six funds, indicating top ESG portfolio performance
  • "Top 20%" rankings in their peer group for 14 funds, including three for Development
  • Funds in the retail, industrial and office sectors, including all development assets, saw an increase in their GRESB Score when weighted by either GAV or floor area
  • Average GRESB Scores of 80.9 by GAV, and 80.2 by floor area were both well above the GRESB average

"CBRE Investment Management's ability to implement this assessment at scale highlights the depth of our global ESG program and commitment to continuous performance improvement across the platform as we transition to a more sustainable future," said Chuck Leitner, Chief Executive Officer, CBRE Investment Management.

Helen Gurfel, Global Head of Sustainability and Innovation, CBRE Investment Management, added: "As we drive toward net zero carbon performance, it's important to monitor our ongoing progress. Our excellent GRESB results this year reinforce our industry-leading position."

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $129.1 billion in AUM* as of June 30, 2021, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). CBRE has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

*AUM refers to the assets under management, fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.

Disclaimer

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
04:01aCBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND : Investment Management Achieves Outstanding GRESB Res..
PU
10/12CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND : Investment Management acquires Paris CBD office
PU
10/08CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND : IGR) Declares Monthly Distribution for October
BU
10/08CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution for October 2021, Pay..
CI
10/07CBRE CLARION GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCO : Investment Management Announces Closed-End Fund Nam..
PU
10/07CBRE CLARION GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
10/07CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Announces Closed-End Fund Name Change
BU
10/07CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has Changed its Name to CBRE Global Real Es..
CI
10/07CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND : Investment Management Acquires Major Public Transpor..
PU
10/07CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND : Investment Management closes second green Eurobond
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -17,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -45,2x
Yield 2020 8,72%
Capitalization 1 042 M 1 042 M -
EV / Sales 2019 30,4x
EV / Sales 2020 33,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,94 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Thomas Ritson Ferguson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan A. Blome Chief Financial Officer
Robert S. Tull Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Asuka Nakahara Independent Trustee
John R. Bartholdson Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND29.94%1 042
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION24.45%9 399
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.38.10%6 521
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND21.60%4 459
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION52.68%3 214
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.94%2 698