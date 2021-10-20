CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund : Investment Management Achieves Outstanding GRESB Results, Leads Industry in Portfolios Submitted for Benchmark Assessment

CBRE Investment Management submitted 64 portfolios to the GRESB Real Estate Benchmark Assessment this year - a 42% increase over 2020 and the most of any commercial real estate fund manager for the second year in a row. GRESB, the leading global sustainability benchmark for real assets, helps provide a framework to assess, compare and discuss ESG performance, and this level of participation demonstrates the firm's commitment to delivering sustainable investment solutions.

CBRE Investment Management's real estate submission included 21 commingled funds and 43 separate accounts and joint ventures. These portfolios achieved high marks from GRESB, including:

Two global sector leaders in the office and retail categories:

CBRE Dutch Office Fund CBRE Retail Iberica Fund





Four peer group leaders:

CBRE ESCF II JV S.à r.l. CBRE Logos China Logistics Club SanZeno Fund One of the firm's multi-sector European funds





54 Green stars

5-star ratings for 16 funds and 4-star ratings for six funds, indicating top ESG portfolio performance

"Top 20%" rankings in their peer group for 14 funds, including three for Development

Funds in the retail, industrial and office sectors, including all development assets, saw an increase in their GRESB Score when weighted by either GAV or floor area

Average GRESB Scores of 80.9 by GAV, and 80.2 by floor area were both well above the GRESB average

"CBRE Investment Management's ability to implement this assessment at scale highlights the depth of our global ESG program and commitment to continuous performance improvement across the platform as we transition to a more sustainable future," said Chuck Leitner, Chief Executive Officer, CBRE Investment Management.

Helen Gurfel, Global Head of Sustainability and Innovation, CBRE Investment Management, added: "As we drive toward net zero carbon performance, it's important to monitor our ongoing progress. Our excellent GRESB results this year reinforce our industry-leading position."

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $129.1 billion in AUM* as of June 30, 2021, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). CBRE has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

*AUM refers to the assets under management, fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.