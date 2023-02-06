CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund : Investment Management Appoints Daniel McDonald as Head of APAC Logistics Operator Division

CBRE Investment Management has appointed Daniel McDonald as Managing Director and Head of the APAC Logistics Operator Division. In this role, McDonald will manage all aspects of CBRE IM's logistics and data center operations in the APAC region, including acquisitions, asset and development management, and leasing. Based in Singapore, he will seek to further scale the business by building strong relationships with tenants and working with local teams, with the aim of optimizing asset management and sustainability throughout the real assets lifecycle.

With over 20 years' experience across the real estate market, McDonald has joined the firm from J.P. Morgan, where he was most recently Head of Australia and New Zealand Fund Management Asia Pacific Real Estate. McDaniel has held a number of senior roles at firms including Goodman, Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE in various locations across Asia Pacific and brings with him a deep understanding of logistics and occupier dynamics within the region.

"Daniel has strong connections and a deep understanding of the changing needs of logistics occupiers," said Adrian Baker, President, APAC Real Estate Division. "We look forward to drawing on his local market and sector-specific expertise as we seek to continue our expansion within APAC and further our ability to identify, acquire and operate best-in-class industrial assets across the region."

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $143.9 billion in assets under management* as of September 30, 2022, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). CBRE has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.