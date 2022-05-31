CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund : Investment Management Appoints Francesco Terra to EMEA Retail Leadership Team

CBRE Investment Management ("CBRE IM") has appointed Francesco Terra as Retail Consumer Intelligence Lead EMEA.



In his new role, Francesco will be responsible for delivering consistent and efficient customer and competition intelligence across CBRE IM's retail platform, whilst supporting the delivery of the company's retail assets strategies. Francesco will work closely with the Heads of Retail Asset Management and their teams, and will report to Eric Decouvelaere, Head of EMEA Retail Operator Division at CBRE IM.



In 2017, Francesco co-founded UrbiStat International, a specialised market research agency that supports investment and property managers in the decision-making process, leveraging data collected with consumers.



Prior to this, Francesco was Competitive Intelligence & Services Manager, EMEA, at Sonae Sierra. In this role, he was responsible for gathering and analysing information impacting the rental income of various property assets.



Eric Decouvelaere, Head of EMEA Retail Operator Division at CBRE Investment Management, said: "Francesco's years of experience in real assets market research and retail asset strategy across the EMEA region will bring added depth to the expertise of our EMEA Retail leadership team. It will assist our asset management team to appraise and deliver the potential of our shopping destinations more thoroughly. His appointment is another important next step for CBRE IM, as we continue to strengthen our operational capabilities."



CBRE IM continues to drive the evolution of its Investor-Operator model to deliver best-in-class real asset strategies and hands-on execution. As part of this evolution, the business now has dedicated and fully empowered local sector asset management teams. In EMEA, CBRE IM employs more than 50 retail specialists with a deep knowledge of the industry and local assets they are accountable for.



About CBRE Investment Management



CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $146.8 billion in assets under management* as of March 31, 2022, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.



CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). CBRE has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.



*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.





