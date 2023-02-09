Advanced search
    IGR   US12504G1004

CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND

(IGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:15:05 2023-02-09 am EST
6.845 USD   +0.37%
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund : Investment Management Expands Client Solutions Team with New Infrastructure Appointments in EMEA and APAC

02/09/2023 | 10:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CBRE Investment Management ("CBRE IM") has appointed Mathias Lejeune and Nicholas Riordan as Senior Directors within the Client Solutions team to drive capital raising efforts for infrastructure investment programs among clients in EMEA and APAC, respectively.

These appointments reflect the firm's view on the compelling opportunity that infrastructure presents to investors following a year of strong performance generally across global markets and increasing structural tailwinds for the growing asset class.

Lejeune is based in London, and Riordan is based in Singapore. In their respective regions, they will work in partnership with CBRE IM's other Client Solutions Officers and the firm's investment teams.

Lejeune has 10 years of experience in the industry and has joined from Ancala Partners, a European infrastructure mid-market manager, where he was in charge of building relationships with institutional investors globally. Previously, he worked at Pantheon, a leading private markets manager, where he was responsible for capital raising and investor relations in Continental Europe, with a significant focus on infrastructure.

Riordan has joined from Surbana Jurong Capital, the investment arm of Surbana Jurong Group, and previously worked at Hastings Funds Management, a specialist infrastructure fund manager based in Melbourne, Australia. He has deep expertise in infrastructure, having worked across client, investment, portfolio and asset management functions, serving a diverse client base across the APAC region. In earlier roles, Riordan was also actively involved in managing listed and unlisted property funds within portfolios across APAC and the United States.

Lejeune will report to Chris Wood, EMEA Head of Client Solutions Officers, and Riordan will report to Mark Jun, APAC Head of Client Solutions Officers.

Bernie McNamara, Head of Client Solutions at CBRE Investment Management, said: "I am thrilled to welcome Mathias and Nicholas to CBRE Investment Management. Each brings specialised infrastructure expertise and a deep understanding of investor objectives, in alignment with our goal of delivering differentiated real assets solutions to clients across the globe."

About CBRE Investment Management
CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $143.9 billion in assets under management* as of September 30, 2022, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). CBRE has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 15:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
