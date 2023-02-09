CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund : Investment Management Expands Client Solutions Team with New Infrastructure Appointments in EMEA and APAC

CBRE Investment Management ("CBRE IM") has appointed Mathias Lejeune and Nicholas Riordan as Senior Directors within the Client Solutions team to drive capital raising efforts for infrastructure investment programs among clients in EMEA and APAC, respectively.

These appointments reflect the firm's view on the compelling opportunity that infrastructure presents to investors following a year of strong performance generally across global markets and increasing structural tailwinds for the growing asset class.

Lejeune is based in London, and Riordan is based in Singapore. In their respective regions, they will work in partnership with CBRE IM's other Client Solutions Officers and the firm's investment teams.

Lejeune has 10 years of experience in the industry and has joined from Ancala Partners, a European infrastructure mid-market manager, where he was in charge of building relationships with institutional investors globally. Previously, he worked at Pantheon, a leading private markets manager, where he was responsible for capital raising and investor relations in Continental Europe, with a significant focus on infrastructure.

Riordan has joined from Surbana Jurong Capital, the investment arm of Surbana Jurong Group, and previously worked at Hastings Funds Management, a specialist infrastructure fund manager based in Melbourne, Australia. He has deep expertise in infrastructure, having worked across client, investment, portfolio and asset management functions, serving a diverse client base across the APAC region. In earlier roles, Riordan was also actively involved in managing listed and unlisted property funds within portfolios across APAC and the United States.

Lejeune will report to Chris Wood, EMEA Head of Client Solutions Officers, and Riordan will report to Mark Jun, APAC Head of Client Solutions Officers.

Bernie McNamara, Head of Client Solutions at CBRE Investment Management, said: "I am thrilled to welcome Mathias and Nicholas to CBRE Investment Management. Each brings specialised infrastructure expertise and a deep understanding of investor objectives, in alignment with our goal of delivering differentiated real assets solutions to clients across the globe."

