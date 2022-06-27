CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund : Investment Management Welcomes Chris Sullivan as a Director on the Americas Logistics Transactions Team

Chris Sullivan has joined CBRE Investment Management as a Director on the Transactions team in the Americas Logistics Operator Division. In this role, Sullivan is responsible for sourcing, underwriting, negotiating, due diligence, and closing of logistics investments across the firm's various funds and separate account mandates in the Eastern and Central U.S. markets.



Sullivan joins the firm from AEW Capital Management, where he most recently served on the acquisitions team sourcing, underwriting, negotiating and closing office, multifamily and industrial/cold storage transactions on behalf of various institutional clients. Prior to that, he worked on the asset management team for AEW.



Sullivan earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Hospitality & Tourism Management from the College of Charleston. He has been a member of the Urban Land Institute, NAIOP and REFA.

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $146.8 billion in assets under management* as of March 31, 2022, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). CBRE has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.