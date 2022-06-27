Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
  News
  Summary
    IGR   US12504G1004

CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND

(IGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42 2022-06-27 pm EDT
7.255 USD   +0.62%
02:55pCBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND : Investment Management Welcomes Chris Sullivan as a Director on the Americas Logistics Transactions Team
PU
06/10CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND (NYSE : IGR) Declares Monthly Distribution for June
BU
06/10CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution for June 2022, Payable on June 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund : Investment Management Welcomes Chris Sullivan as a Director on the Americas Logistics Transactions Team

06/27/2022 | 02:55pm EDT
Chris Sullivan has joined CBRE Investment Management as a Director on the Transactions team in the Americas Logistics Operator Division. In this role, Sullivan is responsible for sourcing, underwriting, negotiating, due diligence, and closing of logistics investments across the firm's various funds and separate account mandates in the Eastern and Central U.S. markets.

Sullivan joins the firm from AEW Capital Management, where he most recently served on the acquisitions team sourcing, underwriting, negotiating and closing office, multifamily and industrial/cold storage transactions on behalf of various institutional clients. Prior to that, he worked on the asset management team for AEW.

Sullivan earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Hospitality & Tourism Management from the College of Charleston. He has been a member of the Urban Land Institute, NAIOP and REFA.

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $146.8 billion in assets under management* as of March 31, 2022, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). CBRE has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.

Disclaimer

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 18:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 41,2 M - -
Net income 2021 346 M - -
Net Debt 2021 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,30x
Yield 2021 6,13%
Capitalization 841 M 841 M -
EV / Sales 2020 33,0x
EV / Sales 2021 35,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,21
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Joseph Patrick Smith President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan A. Blome Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Ritson Ferguson Chairman
Robert S. Tull Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Asuka Nakahara Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND-26.35%841
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-14.72%8 905
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-7.83%5 482
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0.23%4 213
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.98%4 187
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.45%4 080