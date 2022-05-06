Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CBRE Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CBRE   US12504L1098

CBRE GROUP, INC.

(CBRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 04:02:25 pm EDT
81.77 USD   -4.44%
08:32a15 Consecutive Years of EPA Recognition
BU
05/05TRANSCRIPT : CBRE Group, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05CBRE Group Posts Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
Summary 
Summary

15 Consecutive Years of EPA Recognition

05/06/2022 | 08:32am EDT
CBRE recognized with 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized CBRE with a 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR. This marks the 15th consecutive year CBRE has earned ENERGY STAR's Partner of the Year Award.

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the EPA for its ENERGY STAR program. Recipients are part of a distinguished group that have made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency.

With buildings responsible for 40% of carbon emissions globally and its 7.1 billion square feet of managed property, CBRE has an outsized opportunity to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Continued recognition from the EPA underscores our success at creating real estate solutions that help businesses and people thrive,” said Tim Dismond, CBRE’s Chief Responsibility Officer.

ENERGY STAR has been the operational framework for advancing energy efficiency in CBRE’s managed portfolio since the company developed its environmental sustainability program in 2006. In 2021, CBRE registered and benchmarked 5,941 buildings, representing more than 346.9 million square feet.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Earlier this year, CBRE was ranked #11 on the Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S.

About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2022
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
