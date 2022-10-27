CBRE : 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding CBRE's future growth prospects, including our 2022 outlook, operations, market share, capital deployment strategy, investments and share repurchases, financial performance, foreign exchange impacts, cost management, the business environment, and any other statements regarding matters that are not historical fact. These statements are estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from them. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that you may hear today. Please refer to our second quarter earnings release, furnished on Form 8-K, our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, respectively, and in particular any discussion of risk factors or forward-looking statements therein, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements that you may hear today. We may make certain statements during the course of this presentation, which include references to "non-GAAP financial measures," as defined by SEC regulations. Where required by these regulations, we have provided reconciliations of these measures to what we believe are the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are included in the appendix.
Consolidated Results Summary
Results reflected a sharp deterioration in the macro environment, particularly capital availability for
transactions Nevertheless, core EPS exceeded any Q3 in CBRE history, except for 2021's especially strong Q3
2022/2021
$ in millions, except per share figures
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
% Change
Revenue
$7,530
$6,798
▲
11%
Net Revenue
4,623
4,173
▲
11%
Core EBITDA
606
732
▼
(17%)
GAAP EPS
$1.38
$1.28
▲
7%
Core EPS
$1.13
$1.38
▼
(19%)
2022 CBRE, Inc. | 5
Definitions and reconciliations are provided at the end of this presentation
