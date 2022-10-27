Advanced search
    CBRE   US12504L1098

CBRE GROUP, INC.

(CBRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-26 pm EDT
72.65 USD   +0.96%
07:22aCBRE Group Reports Lower Q3 Adjusted Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
07:10aCbre : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06aCbre : 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
CBRE : 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

10/27/2022 | 07:06am EDT
October 27, 2022

Q3 2022 CBRE

Earnings Call

Contents

Page # Section

  1. Bob Sulentic, CEO Remarks
  2. Emma Giamartino, CFO & CIO Remarks

13 Appendix

18 Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions

21 Supplemental Slides, GAAP Reconciliation Tables

Q3 2022 EARNINGS

CONFERENCE CALL

Forward-Looking

Statements

This presentation contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding CBRE's future growth prospects, including our 2022 outlook, operations, market share, capital deployment strategy, investments and share repurchases, financial performance, foreign exchange impacts, cost management, the business environment, and any other statements regarding matters that are not historical fact. These statements are estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from them. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that you may hear today. Please refer to our second quarter earnings release, furnished on Form 8-K, our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, respectively, and in particular any discussion of risk factors or forward-looking statements therein, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements that you may hear today. We may make certain statements during the course of this presentation, which include references to "non-GAAP financial measures," as defined by SEC regulations. Where required by these regulations, we have provided reconciliations of these measures to what we believe are the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are included in the appendix.

2022 CBRE, Inc. | 3

Q3 2022 EARNINGS

CONFERENCE CALL

Conference Call

Participants

Bob Sulentic

Emma Giamartino

Brad Burke

President &

Chief Financial &

Senior Vice President,

Chief Executive Officer

Investment Officer

Investor Relations &

Strategic Finance

2022 CBRE, Inc. | 4

Q3 2022 EARNINGS

CONFERENCE CALL

Consolidated Results Summary

  • Results reflected a sharp deterioration in the macro environment, particularly capital availability for
  • transactions Nevertheless, core EPS exceeded any Q3 in CBRE history, except for 2021's especially strong Q3

2022/2021

$ in millions, except per share figures

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

% Change

Revenue

$7,530

$6,798

11%

Net Revenue

4,623

4,173

11%

Core EBITDA

606

732

(17%)

GAAP EPS

$1.38

$1.28

7%

Core EPS

$1.13

$1.38

(19%)

2022 CBRE, Inc. | 5

Definitions and reconciliations are provided at the end of this presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBRE Group Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 11:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
