Promotions: Chad Doellinger to General Counsel; Banke Odunaike to Chief Culture Officer

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) today announced the promotion of two accomplished leaders to senior executive roles.

Chad Doellinger has been promoted to General Counsel. Mr. Doellinger was a senior member of the CBRE legal group from May 2020 to April 2023, before being promoted to Chief Transformation Officer earlier this year. He previously served as Legal Chief Operations Officer and Deputy General Counsel overseeing litigation, intellectual property and other areas. His prior experience includes serving as Head of Complex Litigation for Walmart.

The company has decided to move the General Counsel role to Dallas. Larry Midler, CBRE’s current General Counsel, decided to step down rather than relocate to Dallas. He will remain with the company in a consulting capacity through mid-2024.

Banke Odunaike has been promoted to Chief Culture Officer, a new position. In her new role, Ms. Odunaike will support the effort to advance CBRE’s already-strong culture with an initial focus on oversight of four areas: i) Ethics & Compliance ii) Diversity across multiple dimensions globally, iii) senior leadership talent identification and development, and iv) succession planning, working in partnership with the CBRE People team on the latter two activities. Ms. Odunaike has been a member of CBRE’s legal group since 2017, rising to the top position overseeing all legal matters across EMEA and APAC for the Advisory Services business segment.

Mr. Doellinger and Ms. Odunaike have joined the CBRE Executive Committee, which is comprised of CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic and a group of eight senior executives who report directly to him.

“Chad and Banke are rising leaders who enhance our executive leadership team,” Mr. Sulentic said. “Chad is an innovative strategic thinker, and we will benefit significantly from his counsel and leadership. Banke is an accomplished executive who brings an important international perspective to her new responsibilities.”

“Larry has been an exceptional General Counsel and colleague who leaves a deep and lasting imprint on CBRE,” Mr. Sulentic added. “I thank him for the insight and pragmatic counsel he has provided me and the company over the years and know he will meet with great success in his future pursuits.”

