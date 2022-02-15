Log in
    CBRE   US12504L1098

CBRE GROUP, INC.

(CBRE)
  Report
CBRE Climbs to #11 on Barron's List of Most Sustainable U.S. Companies

02/15/2022 | 09:14am EST
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) rose to #11 on the Barron’s 2022 list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S., out of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value.

The independent analysis by Barron’s evaluated company performance across the spectrum of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) metrics. This is the fifth consecutive year that CBRE has been named one of Barron’s Most Sustainable U.S. Companies. CBRE is also one of 47 companies in this year’s Barron’s Sustainable 100 whose publicly traded shares delivered a total return that exceeded the Standard & Poor’s 500 index for 2021.

“This recognition shows that when we integrate ESG across our company, we can create value for our clients, employees and shareholders, while contributing to a more just and livable planet,” said Tim Dismond, CBRE’s Chief Responsibility Officer.

Barron’s worked with Calvert Research and Management to score the companies on more than 230 key ESG indicators across five categories: shareholders, employees, customers, planet and community.

Earlier this year, CBRE earned recognition in Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index due to the company’s policies and practices that promote a more inclusive, equitable workplace.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 358 M - -
Net income 2021 1 744 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 211 M 32 211 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Sulentic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emma Giamartino Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Brandon Bridges Boze Chairman
J. Christopher Kirk Global Chief Operating Officer
Chandra Dhandapani Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBRE GROUP, INC.-9.49%32 211
KE HOLDINGS INC.-1.14%23 687
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-7.83%14 508
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-6.37%12 348
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-22.27%6 664
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.1.39%6 602