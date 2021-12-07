CBRE : Financial and Operational Review

This presentation contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding CBRE's future growth prospects, including 2021 qualitative outlook and multi-year growth framework, operations, market share, capital deployment strategy and share repurchases, M&A and investment activity, financial performance, including profitability, expenses, margins, adjusted EPS, and the effects of both cost-savings initiatives and the Covid-19 pandemic, and the integration and performance of acquisitions and other transactions, and any other statements regarding matters that are not historical fact. These statements are estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from them. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that you may hear today. Please refer to our third quarter earnings release, furnished on Form 8-K, our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, respectively, and in particular any discussion of risk factors or forward-looking statements therein, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements that you may hear today. We may make certain statements during the course of this presentation, which include references to "non-GAAP financial measures," as defined by SEC regulations. Where required by these regulations, we have provided reconciliations of these measures to what we believe are the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are included in the appendix.
Global Market Leader of Growing Real Asset Services Industry
Integrated services to commercial real estate and infrastructure investors, occupiers and providers
A Diversified Market Leader
CRE Services Market Capitalization 1
Peers
CBRE
50%
50%
S C A L E , S C O P E A N D D I V E R S I T Y
Wo rld's large st co m m e rcial re al asse t se rvice s and inve st m e nt firm
7 . 0 billio n square fe e t unde r m anage m e nt as of 2 02 02
Se rve s clie nt s in o ve r 10 0 co untries wit h ove r 100, 000 e m ploye e s
Ove r 90 % o f t he Fo rt une 10 0 are clie nt s
M A R K E T L E A D E R S H I P
#1 L e asing
#1 P ro pe rt y Sale s
#1 Out so urcing
#1 Appraisal & Valuat ion
#1 P ro pe rt y Manage m e nt
#1 US Co m m e rcial De ve lo pe r
$ 133 . 1 billio n AUM as o f 9/30 /2 13
L E A D I N G G L O B A L B R A N D
L ipse y's #1 CRE brand fo r 2 0 co nse cut ive ye ars
One o f t he Wo rld's Mo st Et hical Co m panie s awarde d by Et hisphe re
Inst it ut e fo r e ight st raight ye ars
Do w Jo nes Wo rld Sust ainabilit y Inde x m e m be r t hre e co nse cutive ye ars
Nam e d FORTUNE's Mo st Adm ire d Re al Est at e Co m pany since 2 0 19
As of September 30, 2021. Source: FactSet. Public commercial real estate services peer set includes JLL, Cushman & Wakefield, Newmark, Colliers, Savills, Walker & Dunlop and Marcus & Millichap.
Property and corporate facilities under management as of December 31, 2020, includes square footage managed by affiliates.
Assets Under Management (AUM) as of September 30, 2021. Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real asset-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real asset-
related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Global Investors' presence in the global real asset market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other investment or asset
managers.
A Leader in a Large, Expanding and Fragmented Market
Global Total Investable Commercial Real Estate Stock1
Trillions, USD
$34.1
$8.4
+7.3% CAGR
As commercial real estate stock expands, market for commercial real estate services grows
While market is likely to ebb and flow with economic cycle, it is expected to generate stable, long - term growth
CBRE is an industry leader, but industry remains fragmented; long - term potential remains to drive market share gains in expanding market • Since CBRE went public in 2004, revenue has grown at a 16% CAGR through 2020
1. Source: CBRE Research.
Structural Tailwinds for Real Asset Services
Shift to Outsourcing
Institutional Real Asset
Ownership Rising
Share Gains to Global Industry Leaders
E s t i m a t e d I n t e g r a t e d F a c i l i t i e s M g t .
M k t . S i z e 1
I n - house and outsourced spend ( $ Billions)
~$200
$135
+6.5% CAGR
20182024E
I n s t i t u t i o n a l A s s e t A l l o c a t i o n
t o R e a l E s t a t e 3
10.7%
11.0%
8.9%
+2.1%
2013
2021
2022E
G l o b a l
I n f r a s t r u c t u r e
A U M 4
( $ Trillions)
$2.1
+3.6x
$1.0
$0.6
2016
2019
2025E
C B R E G l o b a l I n v e s t m e n t S a l e s
M a r k e t S h a r e 6
24.2%
21.9%
+2.3%
20152020
Addre ssable m ark e t fo r int e grat ed se rvice s e st im at e d t o be > $ 160 B and pro je ct ed t o gro w ~ 6 . 5% annually1
Addre ssable m ark e t fo r o ve rall Facilit ie s Manage m e nt e st im at e d t o be $ 1 . 9T+ by 2 0 2 42
We ll po sit ione d t o t ak e share in a fragm e nt e d, gro wing indust ry
Inst it ut ions are m o re fre que nt use rs o f re al asse t se rvice s vs . privat e / fam ily o wne rship
Im po rtant ly, infrast ruct ure he lps dive rsify busine ss furt he r and t e nds t o be re silie nt across e co nom ic cycle s
Infrast ruct ure spe nding is gro wing wit h $ 90 t rillio n e xpe cte d t o be spe nt o ve r t he ne xt de cade5
Occupie rs and o wne rs o f re al e st at e pre fe r t o wo rk wit h large ,
m ult inat ional se rvice pro vide rs t hat can se rve t he m nat io nally o r glo bally
10 t h co nse cutive ye ar o f le ade rship; advant age vs . se co nd large st firm
e xpanded 460 basis po int s co m pared wit h 2 0 19
Source: McKinsey's "Six Emerging Trends in Facilities Management Sourcing" and Frost & Sullivan's "Future of Facility Management" reports.
Source: McKinsey & Company "Six Emerging Trends in Facilities Management Sourcing".
