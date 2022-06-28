Log in
CBRE Group, Inc. Announces Details of Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
06/24CBRE GROUP, INC.(NYSE : CBRE) added to Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24CBRE GROUP, INC.(NYSE : CBRE) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
CBRE Group, Inc. Announces Details of Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

06/28/2022 | 08:32am EDT
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 6:55 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on that same day (Thursday, August 4, 2022).

The call will be webcast and accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cbre.com, along with a supplementary slide presentation also available on that section of the website.

The conference call dial-in details are as follows:

  • Live

U.S.:

877.407.8037

International:

201.689.8037

Pass Code:

None Required

  • Replay

 

 

 

U.S.:

877.660.6853

 

International:

201.612.7415

 

Pass Code:

13730633#

The telephone replay will be accessible beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and will be available for one week following the event. The webcast replay will be available for 12 months following the event.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2022
