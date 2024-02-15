Q4 GAAP EPS rose to $1.55 Q4 Core EPS rose to $1.38 FY GAAP EPS declined to $3.15 FY Core EPS declined to $3.84

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Consolidated Financial Results Overview

The following table presents highlights of CBRE performance (dollars in millions, except per share data; totals may not add due to rounding):

% Change % Change Q4 2023 Q4 2022 USD LC (1) FY 2023 FY 2022 USD LC (1) Operating Results Revenue $ 8,950 $ 8,194 9.2 % 7.7 % $ 31,949 $ 30,828 3.6 % 4.1 % Net revenue (2) 5,187 4,975 4.3 % 2.9 % 18,276 18,777 (2.7 )% (2.2 )% GAAP net income 477 81 487.9 % 503.9 % 986 1,407 (30.0 )% (28.0 )% GAAP EPS 1.55 0.25 508.3 % 524.8 % 3.15 4.29 (26.6 )% (24.6 )% Core adjusted net income (3) 426 424 0.3 % 3.2 % 1,199 1,863 (35.6 )% (33.9 )% Core EBITDA (4) 737 668 10.4 % 9.8 % 2,209 2,924 (24.5 )% (23.7 )% Core EPS (3) 1.38 1.33 3.8 % 6.8 % 3.84 5.69 (32.5 )% (30.7 )% Cash Flow Results Cash flow provided by operations $ 853 $ 814 4.8 % $ 480 $ 1,629 (70.5 )% Less: Capital expenditures 94 99 (5.4 )% 305 260 17.3 % Free cash flow (5) $ 759 $ 715 6.2 % $ 175 $ 1,369 (87.2 )%

“We ended 2023 on a high note with fourth quarter year-over-year operating profit growth across all three of our business segments,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s chair and chief executive officer.

“Even though 2023 was a difficult year for commercial real estate, we delivered the third-highest full-year earnings in CBRE’s history, as our resilient businesses(6) continued their strong growth. This partly offset market-driven revenue declines in businesses that are sensitive to interest rates and debt availability,” he continued.

For 2024, CBRE expects to achieve core earnings-per-share of $4.25 to $4.65, implying mid-teens percentage growth at the midpoint of the range.

Advisory Services Segment

The following table presents highlights of the Advisory Services segment performance (dollars in millions; totals may not add due to rounding):

% Change Q4 2023 Q4 2022 USD LC Revenue $ 2,591 $ 2,613 (0.9 )% (1.9 )% Net revenue 2,567 2,595 (1.0 )% (2.0 )% Segment operating profit (7) 502 500 0.4 % 0.3 % Segment operating profit on revenue margin (8) 19.4 % 19.1 % 0.3 pts 0.4 pts Segment operating profit on net revenue margin (8) 19.5 % 19.3 % 0.3 pts 0.5 pts

Note: all percent changes cited are vs. fourth-quarter 2022, except where noted.

Property Leasing

Global leasing revenue edged up 1% (flat local currency), slightly above expectations, driven by growth overseas.

Leasing revenue grew 7% (1% local currency) in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), paced by a handful of Continental European countries.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) leasing revenue growth of 2% (4% local currency) was led by robust increases in Japan and India.

Americas leasing revenue was flat, as large office deals in Canada offset modestly lower U.S. activity.

Globally, higher office leasing revenue offset a slight decline in industrial activity.

Capital Markets

Global sales revenue declined 19% (20% local currency), in line with expectations amid a challenging real estate capital markets environment.

In the Americas, sales revenue fell 22% (same local currency), while EMEA declined 16% (20% local currency) and APAC fell 12% (10% local currency).

Sales revenue declines were less pronounced in industrial and retail than in multifamily and office, supported by healthier fundamentals.

Mortgage origination revenue rose 23% (same local currency), attributable to interest earnings on escrow balances.

Other Advisory Business Lines

Loan servicing revenue rose 6% (same local currency). The servicing portfolio increased to $410 billion, up 4% for the quarter and 8% for the prior year.

Property management net revenue increased 9% (7% local currency), reflecting fourth-quarter new account wins and expansions.

Valuations revenue slipped 1% (3% local currency).

Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) Segment

The following table presents highlights of the GWS segment performance (dollars in millions; totals may not add due to rounding):

% Change Q4 2023 Q4 2022 USD LC Revenue $ 6,103 $ 5,294 15.3 % 13.6 % Net revenue 2,363 2,093 12.9 % 11.2 % Segment operating profit 292 259 12.9 % 11.2 % Segment operating profit on revenue margin 4.8 % 4.9 % (0.1 pts) (0.1 pts) Segment operating profit on net revenue margin 12.4 % 12.4 % — pts — pts

Note: all percent changes cited are vs. fourth-quarter 2022, except where noted.

Facilities management net revenue increased 14% (13% local currency). This growth was driven by increased activity in the technology and financial services sectors within the Enterprise business and the continued robust growth of the Local business, notably in the U.S.

Project management net revenue rose 11% (9% local currency), led by the continued expansion of Turner & Townsend’s large-scale program management work globally.

The pipeline going into 2024 remains elevated and significantly above year-earlier levels, notably driven by industrial & logistics and financial & professional services.

Real Estate Investments (REI) Segment

The following table presents highlights of the REI segment performance (dollars in millions):

% Change Q4 2023 Q4 2022 USD LC Revenue $ 262 $ 291 (9.9 )% (12.7 )% Segment operating profit 68 17 295.9 % 294.5 %

Note: all percent changes cited are vs. fourth-quarter 2022, except where noted.

Real Estate Development

Global development operating profit (9) totaled $27.0 million, compared with a U.K.-driven loss in last year’s fourth quarter. The current quarter result exceeded expectations, due to the earlier-than-anticipated monetization of several U.S. assets.

totaled $27.0 million, compared with a U.K.-driven loss in last year’s fourth quarter. The current quarter result exceeded expectations, due to the earlier-than-anticipated monetization of several U.S. assets. The in-process portfolio ended 2023 at $15.8 billion, up $0.4 billion from third-quarter 2023.

Investment Management

Total revenue increased 11% (8% local currency), driven by higher incentive fees. Asset management fees rose 4% (1% local currency).

Operating profit surged 76% (72% local currency) to $41.7 million, reflecting the higher incentive fees and recurring asset management fees.

Assets Under Management (AUM) totaled $147.5 billion, an increase of $3.3 billion from third-quarter 2023. The increase was primarily driven by favorable foreign currency movement, along with modest net capital inflows, which offset lower private asset values.

Corporate and Other Segment

Non-core profit totaled $76 million, primarily due to an improvement in the value of CBRE’s investment in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS), whose share price increased during the quarter.

Core corporate operating loss increased by roughly $16 million (15%), with lower incentive compensation expense being outweighed by a change in the timing of certain expense recognition and cost transfers from the business segments.

Capital Allocation Overview

Free Cash Flow – During the fourth quarter, free cash flow was $759 million. This reflected cash provided by operating activities of $853 million, less total capital expenditures of $94 million. (10)

– During the fourth quarter, free cash flow was $759 million. This reflected cash provided by operating activities of $853 million, less total capital expenditures of $94 million. Stock Repurchase Program – The company repurchased approximately 0.3 million shares for $19.6 million ($68.69 average price per share) during the fourth quarter. There was approximately $1.5 billion of capacity remaining under the company’s authorized stock repurchase program as of year-end 2023.

– The company repurchased approximately 0.3 million shares for $19.6 million ($68.69 average price per share) during the fourth quarter. There was approximately $1.5 billion of capacity remaining under the company’s authorized stock repurchase program as of year-end 2023. Acquisitions and Investments – During the fourth quarter, CBRE completed five in-fill acquisitions, four in Advisory Services and one in REI, totaling $111 million in cash and non-cash consideration. The company’s planned acquisition of J&J Worldwide Services, announced on February 5, 2024, is expected to close in the coming months. CBRE will acquire J&J, a leading provider of engineering services, base support operations and facilities maintenance for the U.S. federal government, for $800 million in cash, plus a potential earn-out of up to $250 million, payable in 2027, subject to the acquired business meeting certain performance thresholds.

Leverage and Financing Overview

Leverage – CBRE’s net leverage ratio (net debt (11) to trailing twelve-month Core EBITDA) was 0.71x as of December 31, 2023, which is substantially below the company’s primary debt covenant of 4.25x. The net leverage ratio is computed as follows (dollars in millions):

As of December 31, 2023 Total debt $ 2,830 Less: Cash (12) 1,265 Net debt (11) $ 1,565 Divided by: Trailing twelve-month Core EBITDA $ 2,209 Net leverage ratio 0.71x

Liquidity – As of year-end 2023, the company had approximately $4.9 billion of total liquidity, consisting of approximately $1.3 billion in cash, plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $3.7 billion under its revolving credit facilities, net of any outstanding letters of credit.

The terms “net revenue,” “core adjusted net income,” “core EBITDA,” “core EPS,” “business line operating profit (loss),” “segment operating profit on revenue margin,” “segment operating profit on net revenue margin,” “net debt” and “free cash flow,” all of which CBRE uses in this press release, are non-GAAP financial measures under SEC guidelines, and you should refer to the footnotes below as well as the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release for a further explanation of these measures. We have also included in that section reconciliations of these measures in specific periods to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for those periods.

Totals may not sum in tables in millions included in this release due to rounding.

Note: We have not reconciled the (non-GAAP) core earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, carried interest incentive compensation and financing costs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

(1) Local currency percentage change is calculated by comparing current-period results at prior-period exchange rates versus prior-period results. (2) Net revenue is gross revenue less costs largely associated with subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. These costs are reimbursable by clients and generally have no margin. (3) Core adjusted net income and core earnings per diluted share (or core EPS) exclude the effect of select items from GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as adjust the provision for income taxes and impact on non-controlling interest for such charges. Adjustments during the periods presented included non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions and restructuring activities, certain carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue, the impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the acquisition of Telford Homes plc in 2019 (the Telford acquisition) (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, asset impairments, provision associated with Telford’s fire safety remediation efforts, costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives, and a one-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired. It also removes the fair value changes and related tax impact of certain strategic non-core non-controlling equity investments that are not directly related to our business segments (including venture capital “VC” related investments). (4) Core EBITDA represents earnings, inclusive of non-controlling interest, before net interest expense, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, adjustments related to certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue, fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, provision associated with Telford’s fire safety remediation efforts, costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives, and a one-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired. It also removes the fair value changes, on a pre-tax basis, of certain strategic non-core non-controlling equity investments that are not directly related to our business segments (including venture capital “VC” related investments). (5) Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow provided by operations, less capital expenditures (reflected in the investing section of the consolidated statement of cash flows). (6) Resilient businesses include the entire Global Workplace Solutions segment, loan servicing, valuation, property management, and recurring asset management fees in the investment management business. (7) Segment operating profit is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker (CODM) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to each segment and assessing performance of each segment. Segment operating profit represents earnings, inclusive of non-controlling interest, before net interest expense, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and asset impairments, as well as adjustments related to the following: certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue, fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, provision associated with Telford’s fire safety remediation efforts, costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives, and a one-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired. (8) Segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins represent segment operating profit divided by revenue and net revenue, respectively. (9) Represents line of business profitability/losses, as adjusted. (10) For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the company incurred capital expenditures of $93.8 million (reflected in the investing section of the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows) and received tenant concessions from landlords of $4.0 million (reflected in the operating section of the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows). (11) Net debt is calculated as total debt (excluding non-recourse debt) less cash and cash equivalents. (12) Cash represents cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash).

CBRE GROUP, INC. OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (in millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Net revenue $ 5,187 $ 4,975 $ 18,276 $ 18,777 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 3,763 3,219 13,673 12,051 Total revenue 8,950 8,194 31,949 30,828 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 7,093 6,499 25,675 24,239 Operating, administrative and other 1,206 1,314 4,562 4,649 Depreciation and amortization 157 160 622 613 Asset impairments — 22 — 59 Total costs and expenses 8,456 7,995 30,859 29,560 Gain on disposition of real estate 10 44 27 244 Operating income 504 244 1,117 1,512 Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiaries 128 (167 ) 248 229 Other income (loss) 39 2 61 (12 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 40 18 149 69 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt — — — 2 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 631 61 1,277 1,658 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 136 (25 ) 250 234 Net income 495 86 1,027 1,424 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 18 5 41 17 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 477 $ 81 $ 986 $ 1,407 Basic income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 1.56 $ 0.26 $ 3.20 $ 4.36 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic income per share 304,728,400 314,248,642 308,430,080 322,813,345 Diluted income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 1.55 $ 0.25 $ 3.15 $ 4.29 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 308,526,651 319,221,283 312,550,942 327,696,115 Core EBITDA $ 737 $ 668 $ 2,209 $ 2,924

CBRE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 (in millions, totals may not add due to rounding) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Advisory Services Global Workplace Solutions Real Estate Investments Corporate (1) Total Core Other Total Consolidated Revenue: Net revenue $ 2,567 $ 2,363 $ 262 $ (6 ) $ 5,187 $ — $ 5,187 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 23 3,740 — — 3,763 — 3,763 Total revenue 2,591 6,103 262 (6 ) 8,950 — 8,950 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,533 5,502 53 4 7,093 — 7,093 Operating, administrative and other 559 310 202 135 1,206 — 1,206 Depreciation and amortization 73 66 3 15 157 — 157 Total costs and expenses 2,165 5,878 258 154 8,456 — 8,456 Gain on disposition of real estate — — 10 — 10 — 10 Operating income (loss) 425 225 14 (160 ) 504 — 504 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 1 — 56 — 57 70 128 Other income (loss) 31 (1 ) — 3 33 6 39 Add-back: Depreciation and amortization 73 66 3 15 157 — 157 Adjustments: Integration and other costs related to acquisitions — 2 — — 2 — 2 Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue — — (5 ) — (5 ) — (5 ) Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring — — — 9 9 — 9 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 5 — — 8 14 — 14 One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired (34 ) — — — (34 ) — (34 ) Total segment operating profit (loss) $ 502 $ 292 $ 68 $ (124 ) $ 76 $ 813 Core EBITDA $ 737

_______________ (1) Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue.

CBRE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS—(CONTINUED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 (in millions, totals may not add due to rounding) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Advisory Services Global Workplace Solutions Real Estate Investments Corporate (1) Total Core Other Total Consolidated Revenue: Net revenue $ 2,595 $ 2,093 $ 291 $ (3 ) $ 4,975 $ — $ 4,975 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 19 3,201 — — 3,219 — 3,219 Total revenue 2,613 5,294 291 (3 ) 8,194 — 8,194 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,612 4,770 120 (3 ) 6,499 — 6,499 Operating, administrative and other 545 304 335 131 1,314 — 1,314 Depreciation and amortization 84 63 5 8 160 — 160 Asset impairments — — 22 — 22 — 22 Total costs and expenses 2,240 5,137 481 136 7,994 — 7,995 Gain on disposition of real estate — — 44 — 44 — 44 Operating income (loss) 373 156 (147 ) (139 ) 244 — 244 Equity loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries — — — — — (167 ) (167 ) Other income (loss) 1 2 — (1 ) 2 — 2 Add-back: Depreciation and amortization 84 63 5 8 160 — 160 Add-back: Asset impairments — — 22 — 22 — 22 Adjustments: Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 42 21 12 23 99 — 99 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions — 17 — — 17 — 17 Provision associated with Telford’s fire safety remediation efforts — — 139 — 139 — 139 Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue — — (13 ) — (13 ) — (13 ) Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period — — (1 ) — (1 ) — (1 ) Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring — — — 1 1 — 1 Total segment operating profit (loss) $ 500 $ 259 $ 17 $ (108 ) $ (167 ) $ 501 Core EBITDA $ 668

_____________ (1) Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue.

CBRE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,265 $ 1,318 Restricted cash 106 87 Receivables, net 6,370 5,327 Warehouse receivables (1) 675 455 Contract assets 518 529 Income taxes receivable 237 134 Property and equipment, net 907 836 Operating lease assets 1,030 1,033 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,210 7,061 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,374 1,318 Other assets, net 2,856 2,415 Total assets $ 22,548 $ 20,513 Liabilities: Current liabilities, excluding debt and operating lease liabilities $ 7,310 $ 6,915 Warehouse lines of credit (which fund loans that U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises have committed to purchase) (1) 666 448 Revolving credit facility — 178 Senior term loans, net 743 — 5.950% senior notes, net 974 — 4.875% senior notes, net 597 597 2.500% senior notes, net 490 489 Current maturities of long term debt 9 428 Other debt 16 43 Operating lease liabilities 1,331 1,310 Other long-term liabilities 1,345 1,499 Total liabilities 13,481 11,907 Equity: CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 8,267 7,853 Non-controlling interests 800 753 Total equity 9,067 8,606 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,548 $ 20,513

_______________ (1) Represents loan receivables, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under related warehouse line of credit facilities.

CBRE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,027 $ 1,424 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 622 613 Amortization and write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt 6 8 Gains related to mortgage servicing rights, premiums on loan sales and sales of other assets (102 ) (203 ) Gain associated with remeasuring our investment in a previously unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date we acquired the remaining interest (34 ) — Gain on disposition of real estate assets (27 ) — Asset impairments — 59 Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses, primarily from investments (6 ) 30 Provision for doubtful accounts 16 17 Net compensation expense for equity awards 96 160 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries (248 ) (229 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries 256 389 Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans 9,714 14,527 Origination of mortgage loans (9,905 ) (13,652 ) Increase (decrease) in warehouse lines of credit 218 (830 ) Tenant concessions received 12 12 Purchase of equity securities (15 ) (28 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities 14 30 Decrease in real estate under development 81 95 Increase in receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets (including contract and lease assets) (860 ) (503 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (including contract and lease liabilities) 22 64 Decrease in compensation and employee benefits payable and accrued bonus and profit sharing (173 ) (2 ) Increase in net income taxes receivable/payable (97 ) (133 ) Other operating activities, net (137 ) (219 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 480 1,629 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (305 ) (260 ) Acquisition of businesses, including net assets acquired, intangibles and goodwill, net of cash acquired (203 ) (173 ) Contributions to unconsolidated subsidiaries (127 ) (385 ) Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries 54 87 Acquisition and development of real estate assets (171 ) — Proceeds from disposition of real estate assets 77 — Investment in VTS — (101 ) Other investing activities, net (6 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (681 ) (832 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 4,006 1,833 Repayment of revolving credit facility (4,184 ) (1,655 ) Proceeds from senior term loans 748 — Repayment of senior term loans (437 ) — Proceeds from notes payable on real estate 76 39 Repayment of notes payable on real estate (43 ) (28 ) Proceeds from issuance of 5.950% senior notes 975 — Repurchase of common stock (665 ) (1,850 ) Acquisition of businesses (cash paid for acquisitions more than three months after purchase date) (145 ) (34 ) Units repurchased for payment of taxes on equity awards (72 ) (38 ) Non-controlling interest contributions 6 2 Non-controlling interest distributions (42 ) (1 ) Other financing activities, net (69 ) (34 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 154 (1,766 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 13 (166 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (34 ) (1,135 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 1,405 2,540 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT END OF YEAR $ 1,371 $ 1,405 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 191 $ 89 Income tax payments, net 467 604 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Deferred and/or contingent consideration $ 54 $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following measures are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under SEC guidelines:

(i) Net revenue (ii) Core EBITDA (iii) Business line operating profit/loss (iv) Segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins (v) Free cash flow (vi) Net debt (vii) Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (which we also refer to as “core adjusted net income”) (viii) Core EPS

These measures are not recognized measurements under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use these measures in addition to, and not as an alternative for, their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Our management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance and for other discretionary purposes. The company believes these measures provide a more complete understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of current results to prior periods and may be useful for investors to analyze our financial performance because they eliminate the impact of selected charges that may obscure trends in the underlying performance of our business. The company further uses certain of these measures, and believes that they are useful to investors, for purposes described below.

With respect to net revenue, net revenue is gross revenue less costs largely associated with subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. We believe that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the company’s overall financial performance because it excludes costs reimbursable by clients that generally have no margin, and as such provides greater visibility into the underlying performance of our business.

With respect to Core EBITDA, business line operating profit/loss, and segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins, the company believes that investors may find these measures useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because their calculations generally eliminate the accounting effects of acquisitions, which would include impairment charges of goodwill and intangibles created from acquisitions, the effects of financings and income tax and the accounting effects of capital spending. All of these measures may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In the case of Core EBITDA, this measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management’s discretionary use because it does not consider cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The Core EBITDA measure calculated herein may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our credit facilities and debt instruments, which amounts are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used by us to determine compliance with financial covenants therein and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt. The company also uses segment operating profit and core EPS as significant components when measuring our operating performance under our employee incentive compensation programs.

With respect to free cash flow, the company believes that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the cash flow generated from operations after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and capital expenditures. With respect to net debt, the company believes that investors use this measure when calculating the company’s net leverage ratio.

With respect to core EBITDA, core EPS and core adjusted net income, the company believes that investors may find these measures useful to analyze the underlying performance of operations without the impact of strategic non-core equity investments (Altus Power, Inc. and certain other investments) that are not directly related to our business segments. These can be volatile and are often non-cash in nature.

Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (or core adjusted net income), and core EPS, are calculated as follows (in millions, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 477 $ 81 $ 986 $ 1,407 Plus / minus: Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue (5 ) (13 ) (7 ) (4 ) Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period — (1 ) — (5 ) Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 9 1 13 13 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 2 17 62 40 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 14 99 159 118 Provision associated with Telford’s fire safety remediation efforts — 139 — 186 One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired (34 ) — (34 ) — Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments (76 ) 167 (32 ) 175 Non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions 38 45 167 166 Asset impairments — 22 — 59 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt — — — 2 Tax impact of adjusted items, tax benefit attributable to legal entity restructuring, and strategic non-core investments 7 (117 ) (82 ) (254 ) Impact of adjustments on non-controlling interest (6 ) (15 ) (33 ) (40 ) Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted $ 426 $ 424 $ 1,199 $ 1,863 Core diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted $ 1.38 $ 1.33 $ 3.84 $ 5.69 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 308,526,651 319,221,283 312,550,942 327,696,115

Core EBITDA is calculated as follows (in millions, totals may not add due to rounding):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 477 $ 81 $ 986 $ 1,407 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 18 5 41 17 Net income 495 86 1,027 1,424 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 157 160 622 613 Asset impairments — 22 — 59 Interest expense, net of interest income 40 18 149 69 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt — — — 2 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 136 (25 ) 250 234 Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue (5 ) (13 ) (7 ) (4 ) Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period — (1 ) — (5 ) Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 9 1 13 13 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 2 17 62 40 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 14 99 159 118 Provision associated with Telford’s fire safety remediation efforts — 139 — 186 One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired (34 ) — (34 ) — Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments (76 ) 167 (32 ) 175 Core EBITDA $ 737 $ 668 $ 2,209 $ 2,924

Revenue includes client reimbursed pass-through costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. Reimbursement related to subcontracted vendor work generally has no margin and has been excluded from net revenue. Reconciliations are shown below (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Consolidated Revenue $ 8,950 $ 8,194 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 3,763 3,219 Net revenue $ 5,187 $ 4,975

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Property Management Revenue Revenue $ 519 $ 474 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 23 19 Net revenue $ 495 $ 456

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 GWS Revenue Revenue $ 6,103 $ 5,294 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 3,740 3,201 Net revenue $ 2,363 $ 2,093

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Facilities Management Revenue Revenue $ 3,995 $ 3,908 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 2,479 2,580 Net revenue $ 1,516 $ 1,329

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Project Management Revenue Revenue $ 2,108 $ 1,385 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 1,261 621 Net revenue $ 847 $ 764

Below represents a reconciliation of REI business line operating profitability/loss to REI segment operating profit (in millions):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Real Estate Investments 2023 2022 Investment management operating profit $ 42 $ 24 Global real estate development operating profit (loss) 27 (6 ) Segment overhead (and related adjustments) (1 ) (1 ) Real estate investments segment operating profit $ 68 $ 17

