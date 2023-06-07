CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2023 U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced today that Emma Giamartino, CBRE’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 2023 U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference to be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The presentation is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cbre.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 90 days thereafter.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

