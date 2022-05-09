Log in
CBRE GROUP, INC.

05/09 04:03:10 pm EDT
79.51 USD   -2.11%
04:33pCBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the Wolfe Research Commercial Real Estate Services Conference
05/06Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for CBRE Group to $105 From $111, Maintains Buy Rating
05/06Raymond James Adjusts CBRE Group's Price Target to $122 from $111, Keeps Outperform Rating
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the Wolfe Research Commercial Real Estate Services Conference

05/09/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
CBRE (NYSE: CBRE) announced today its participation in the Wolfe Research Commercial Real Estate Services Conference. Richard Barkham, the company’s Global Chief Economist, is scheduled to present at 9 am Eastern time. Chandra Dhandapani, the company’s Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Global Workplace Solutions and Vincent Clancy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Turner & Townsend, will present at 1:15 pm Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cbre.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 90 days thereafter.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 915 M - -
Net income 2022 1 972 M - -
Net cash 2022 34,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 301 M 26 301 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Sulentic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emma E. Giamartino Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Brandon Bridges Boze Chairman
J. Christopher Kirk Global Chief Operating Officer
Chandra Dhandapani Chief Transformation Officer & COO-GWS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBRE GROUP, INC.-26.73%26 479
KE HOLDINGS INC.-39.02%15 837
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED14.96%14 740
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-25.04%10 402
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-39.94%9 749
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-36.74%5 310