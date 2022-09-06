CBRE : Investor Overview

CBRE works in every dimension of commercial real estate and is the global leader in our industry.

We engage with our global clients through three business segments:

Advisory Services: Provide leasing, capital markets, loan servicing, property management and valuation services to both real estate investors and occupiers.

Global Workplace Solutions: Providing occupiers of real estate a fully integrated set of services focused on facilities management and project management services.

Real Estate Investments: Serving investors in real estate through a $147B AUM investment management business and a development business with $19B of projects currently under development as of June 30, 2022.