Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CBRE Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBRE   US12504L1098

CBRE GROUP, INC.

(CBRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:35 2022-09-06 am EDT
77.65 USD   +0.66%
11:20aCBRE : Investor Overview
PU
09/02INSIDER SELL : CBRE Group
MT
08/24CBRE Group Doubles Increases Stock Buyback Program by $2 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CBRE : Investor Overview

09/06/2022 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CBRE

Investor

Overview

September 2022

INVESTOR OVERVIEW

Forward-Looking

Statements

This presentation contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding CBRE's future growth prospects, including operations, market share, capital deployment strategy and share repurchases, M&A and investment activity, financial performance, cost management and any other statements regarding matters that are not historical fact. These statements are estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from them. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that you may hear today. Please refer to our second quarter earnings release, furnished on Form 8-K, our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, respectively, and in particular any discussion of risk factors or forward-looking statements therein, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements that you may hear today. We may make certain statements during the course of this presentation, which include references to "non-GAAP financial measures," as defined by SEC regulations. Where required by these regulations, we have provided reconciliations of these measures to what we believe are the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are included in the appendix.

2022 CBRE, Inc. | 2

INVESTOR OVERVIEW

CBRE is the Global Leader in a Growing Industry

+100

Countries Where

Clients are Served

$27.7B

2021 Revenue

C R E S E R V I C E S M A R K E T C A P

A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 2

Peers(1)

50% CBRE

50%

M A R K E T L E A D E R S H I P

  • #1 Leasing
  • #1 Property Sales
  • #1 Outsourcing
  • #1 Appraisal & Valuation
  • #1 Property Management
  • #1 US Commercial Developer
  • $ 146 . 9 billion AUM as of 6/30/22
  • $ 19 . 3 billion In - Process Development Portfolio as of 6/30/22

~500

Offices Globally

116 Years

Continuous operations

L E A D I N G G L O B A L B R A N D

  • Lipsey's #1 Corporate Real Estate Brand for 21 consecutive years
  • One of FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies for 12 consecutive years
  • One of the World's Most Ethical Companies awarded by the Ethisphere Institute for 9 straight years
  • #11 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies

2022 CBRE, Inc. | 3

Definitions, endnotes and reconciliations are provided at the end of the presentation

INVESTOR OVERVIEW

Serving Global Clients Through Three Business Segments

Full-year 2021, Segment Operating Profit | $ in millions

REI

$520

GWS $708

Advisory $2,063

CBRE works in every dimension of commercial real estate and is the global leader in our industry.

We engage with our global clients through three business segments:

Advisory Services: Provide leasing, capital markets, loan servicing, property management and valuation services to both real estate investors and occupiers.

Global Workplace Solutions: Providing occupiers of real estate a fully integrated set of services focused on facilities management and project management services.

Real Estate Investments: Serving investors in real estate through a $147B AUM investment management business and a development business with $19B of projects currently under development as of June 30, 2022.

2022 CBRE, Inc. | 4

Definitions, endnotes and reconciliations are provided at the end of the presentation

INVESTOR OVERVIEW

CBRE Drivers of Long-Term Growth

Tailwinds for

Increasing institutional ownership of CRE driving demand for institutional quality CRE services

CRE Services

Occupier demand for CRE outsourcing services remains robust

Sector

Clients coalescing around market leaders, with CBRE being the most significant beneficiary

Market-Leading

CBRE has market leading service offerings across business lines and geographies

Differentiated platform enables CBRE to attract and retain the industry's top talent

Competitive

Significant value creation from maximizing cross selling across the platform

Position

Share of revenue generated from large clients has increased in-line with CBRE's capabilities

Investment

Low capital intensity + ample investment capacity

TTM Q2 2022 leverage of 0.2x remains well below mid-point target of 1.0x

Capacity

CBRE has repurchased $1.1B of shares YTD through July 2022

Highly Resilient

Business mix is increasingly comprised of highly resilient business lines

Transactional businesses rebound quickly out of a downturn

Business

Cost structure is highly variable; management experienced in reducing non-variable costs

CBRE valuation relative to broader market remains below historical average

2022 CBRE, Inc. | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBRE Group Inc. published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 15:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CBRE GROUP, INC.
11:20aCBRE : Investor Overview
PU
09/02INSIDER SELL : CBRE Group
MT
08/24CBRE Group Doubles Increases Stock Buyback Program by $2 Billion
MT
08/23CBRE GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Ot..
AQ
08/23CBRE Group, Inc. Adds Blake Hutcheson to Board of Directors
BU
08/23CBRE Group, Inc. Appoints Blake Hutcheson to Board of Directors, Effective September 1,..
CI
08/23CBRE Group, Inc. announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
08/19CBRE Group, Inc. acquired E2C Technology.
CI
08/16CBRE Named "Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion" for Second Consecutive Year
AQ
08/15CBRE Investment Management Announces Enhanced Focus on Solar, Battery Storage as Part o..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CBRE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 847 M - -
Net income 2022 1 806 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 247 M 24 247 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CBRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBRE Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 77,14 $
Average target price 100,63 $
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Sulentic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emma E. Giamartino Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Brandon Bridges Boze Chairman
J. Christopher Kirk Global Chief Operating Officer
Gerardo Issac Lopez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBRE GROUP, INC.-28.91%24 247
KE HOLDINGS INC.-18.39%20 755
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED7.62%13 366
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-45.32%8 210
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-37.09%8 120
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-36.21%5 334