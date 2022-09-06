CBRE : Investor Overview

This presentation contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding CBRE's future growth prospects, including operations, market share, capital deployment strategy and share repurchases, M&A and investment activity, financial performance, cost management and any other statements regarding matters that are not historical fact. These statements are estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from them. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that you may hear today. Please refer to our second quarter earnings release, furnished on Form 8-K, our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, respectively, and in particular any discussion of risk factors or forward-looking statements therein, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements that you may hear today. We may make certain statements during the course of this presentation, which include references to "non-GAAP financial measures," as defined by SEC regulations. Where required by these regulations, we have provided reconciliations of these measures to what we believe are the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are included in the appendix.
2022 CBRE, Inc. | 2
INVESTOR OVERVIEW
CBRE is the Global Leader in a Growing Industry
+100
Countries Where
Clients are Served
$27.7B
2021 Revenue
C R E S E R V I C E S M A R K E T C A P
A S O F J U N E 3 0 , 2 0 2 2
Peers(1)
50% CBRE
50%
M A R K E T L E A D E R S H I P
#1 Leasing
#1 Property Sales
#1 Outsourcing
#1 Appraisal & Valuation
#1 Property Management
#1 US Commercial Developer
$ 146 . 9 billion AUM as of 6/30/22
$ 19 . 3 billion In - Process Development Portfolio as of 6/30/22
~500
Offices Globally
116 Years
Continuous operations
L E A D I N G G L O B A L B R A N D
Lipsey's #1 Corporate Real Estate Brand for 21 consecutive years
One of FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies for 12 consecutive years
One of the World's Most Ethical Companies awarded by the Ethisphere Institute for 9 straight years
#11 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies
2022 CBRE, Inc. | 3
Definitions, endnotes and reconciliations are provided at the end of the presentation
INVESTOR OVERVIEW
Serving Global Clients Through Three Business Segments
Full-year 2021, Segment Operating Profit | $ in millions
REI
$520
GWS $708
Advisory $2,063
CBRE works in every dimension of commercial real estate and is the global leader in our industry.
We engage with our global clients through three business segments:
Advisory Services: Provide leasing, capital markets, loan servicing, property management and valuation services to both real estate investors and occupiers.
Global Workplace Solutions: Providing occupiers of real estate a fully integrated set of services focused on facilities management and project management services.
Real Estate Investments: Serving investors in real estate through a $147B AUM investment management business and a development business with $19B of projects currently under development as of June 30, 2022.
2022 CBRE, Inc. | 4
Definitions, endnotes and reconciliations are provided at the end of the presentation
INVESTOR OVERVIEW
CBRE Drivers of Long-Term Growth
Tailwinds for
• Increasing institutional ownership of CRE driving demand for institutional quality CRE services
CRE Services
• Occupier demand for CRE outsourcing services remains robust
Sector
• Clients coalescing around market leaders, with CBRE being the most significant beneficiary
Market-Leading
• CBRE has market leading service offerings across business lines and geographies
• Differentiated platform enables CBRE to attract and retain the industry's top talent
Competitive
• Significant value creation from maximizing cross selling across the platform
Position
• Share of revenue generated from large clients has increased in-line with CBRE's capabilities
Investment
• Low capital intensity + ample investment capacity
• TTM Q2 2022 leverage of 0.2x remains well below mid-point target of 1.0x
Capacity
• CBRE has repurchased $1.1B of shares YTD through July 2022
Highly Resilient
• Business mix is increasingly comprised of highly resilient business lines
• Transactional businesses rebound quickly out of a downturn
Business
• Cost structure is highly variable; management experienced in reducing non-variable costs
CBRE valuation relative to broader market remains below historical average
2022 CBRE, Inc. | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
CBRE Group Inc. published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 15:19:04 UTC.