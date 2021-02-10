Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBRE Group, Inc.    CBRE

CBRE GROUP, INC.

(CBRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CBRE : Katie Winter Joins CBRE as Global Leader for Integrated Lab Solutions

02/10/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CBRE announced today that Katie Winter has joined the company as global Sales & Client Solutions leader for Integrated Lab Solutions (iLS), a fast-growing segment of CBRE's Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) business segment, which provides integrated facilities solutions for corporations and other large occupiers. iLS will operate as part of GWS's Life Sciences division.

Ms. Winter will work with CBRE's leadership to set a long-term vision for its iLS business, while continuing to build global solutions and expand awareness of CBRE's expertise and unique capabilities in the lab asset management space. After years of steady growth, CBRE more than doubled its global lab asset management programs in 2020 and is investing significantly for continued growth.

'I'm thrilled to join CBRE at this very exciting time - CBRE has become a disruptor in lab asset management, bringing unprecedented operational efficiency and financial transparency to some of the world's largest pharma and biopharma companies,' Ms. Winter remarked. 'I look forward to working with clients and colleagues alike to ensure an acceleration of success.'

Ms. Winter joins CBRE from Agilent Technologies, where she served for nearly seven years in the Lab Enterprise division. After serving as Product Specialist for several years, Ms. Winter was promoted to Enterprise Service Sales Manager for North America where she developed lab asset management solutions for global clients.

'Katie brings to CBRE a broad understanding of this business segment and the unique needs required by our scientific clients,' said Todd Richardson, CBRE Senior Managing Director of Life Sciences. 'Katie will be globally responsible for assuring our clients benefit fully from the unique outcomes that our lab services team delivers.'

Ms. Winter earned a degree in Biology from Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania, and an Executive MBA degree from Villanova University.

Disclaimer

CBRE Group Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 13:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CBRE GROUP, INC.
02:44aCBRE : Katie Winter Joins CBRE as Global Leader for Integrated Lab Solutions
PU
02/04CBRE : Promotes Tim Dismond To Chief Responsibility Officer
PU
02/02US Office Rents Unlikely to Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels Until 2026 as Vacancy R..
MT
02/01CBRE : #1 Real Estate Company on Fortune's Most Admired List for Third Consecuti..
BU
01/29CBRE : Sad Day for the U.S.
PU
01/28PREIT : and CBRE Join Forces to Chart New Future for Plymouth Meeting Mall
PR
01/28CBRE : Named a “Best Place to Work for LBGTQ Equality” by the Human ..
PU
01/27CBRE : Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
BU
01/26CBRE : Recognized as an Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion Organization
PU
01/25CBRE : Goldman Sachs Starts CBRE at Buy With $74 Price Target
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 250 M - -
Net income 2020 744 M - -
Net Debt 2020 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22 103 M 22 103 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CBRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBRE Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 64,25 $
Last Close Price 67,44 $
Spread / Highest target 9,73%
Spread / Average Target -4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert E. Sulentic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leah Canham Stearns Chief Financial Officer
Brandon Bridges Boze Chairman
J. Christopher Kirk Global Chief Operating Officer
Chandra Dhandapani Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBRE GROUP, INC.7.53%22 103
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.27.21%39 538
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.155.15%11 266
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED5.62%7 994
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION9.65%6 543
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.-2.47%5 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ