CBRE : Katie Winter Joins CBRE as Global Leader for Integrated Lab Solutions

CBRE announced today that Katie Winter has joined the company as global Sales & Client Solutions leader for Integrated Lab Solutions (iLS), a fast-growing segment of CBRE's Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) business segment, which provides integrated facilities solutions for corporations and other large occupiers. iLS will operate as part of GWS's Life Sciences division.

Ms. Winter will work with CBRE's leadership to set a long-term vision for its iLS business, while continuing to build global solutions and expand awareness of CBRE's expertise and unique capabilities in the lab asset management space. After years of steady growth, CBRE more than doubled its global lab asset management programs in 2020 and is investing significantly for continued growth.

'I'm thrilled to join CBRE at this very exciting time - CBRE has become a disruptor in lab asset management, bringing unprecedented operational efficiency and financial transparency to some of the world's largest pharma and biopharma companies,' Ms. Winter remarked. 'I look forward to working with clients and colleagues alike to ensure an acceleration of success.'

Ms. Winter joins CBRE from Agilent Technologies, where she served for nearly seven years in the Lab Enterprise division. After serving as Product Specialist for several years, Ms. Winter was promoted to Enterprise Service Sales Manager for North America where she developed lab asset management solutions for global clients.

'Katie brings to CBRE a broad understanding of this business segment and the unique needs required by our scientific clients,' said Todd Richardson, CBRE Senior Managing Director of Life Sciences. 'Katie will be globally responsible for assuring our clients benefit fully from the unique outcomes that our lab services team delivers.'

Ms. Winter earned a degree in Biology from Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania, and an Executive MBA degree from Villanova University.