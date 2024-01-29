CBRE Tops MSCI Real Assets Rankings in U.S. for All Five Major Property Types

CBRE was the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales in the U.S. during 2023, according to MSCI Real Assets—the 18th consecutive year that CBRE has claimed the top spot.

MSCI Real Assets credited CBRE with a 14.2% market share across all property types in the U.S. in 2023, outperforming the next highest competitor by 620 basis points. CBRE’s advantage over the number two firm increased by 100 basis points compared with 2022.

In addition to being number one overall, CBRE held the top spot in MSCI’s U.S. rankings across the five largest asset classes—office (12.3% market share), industrial (16.3%), retail (9.9%), multifamily (18.2%) and hotels (12.0%).

“As the global leader in the acquisition, disposition, and recapitalization of investment properties, our professionals leverage cutting-edge market intelligence, trusted industry relationships, and flawless execution to stay ahead of trends, attract capital, and optimize returns for our clients,” said Chris Ludeman, Global President of Capital Markets for CBRE. “While we are proud to maintain our position as a leader in the industry, exceeding expectations for our clients through continuous innovation remains our focus.”

