  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CBRE Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CBRE   US12504L1098

CBRE GROUP, INC.

(CBRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

CBRE Named a World's Most Admired Company by Fortune Magazine for 12th Consecutive Year

02/02/2022 | 01:51pm EST
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced that it has been named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies roster for the 12th consecutive year.

Fortune grades companies on attributes related to corporate performance based on surveys of industry participants. CBRE’s overall score improved to 7.29, the highest ever for the company. CBRE led the real estate sector on three key performance attributes—financial soundness, global competitiveness and service quality—and placed second in management quality, people management, use of corporate assets and social responsibility.

“Our strong performance over more than a decade on this highly regarded indicator of corporate reputation reflects our employees’ success in creating real estate solutions that help people, businesses and communities to realize their full potential,” said Bob Sulentic, president and chief executive officer of CBRE.

Drawing from a base of some 1,500 companies, Fortune evaluated 640 companies from 28 countries in determining the World’s Most Admired Companies. The real estate sector encompasses REITs, property owners, service providers, residential firms and other companies. Fortune surveys board directors, executives and financial analysts to determine the individual company scores and rankings.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 358 M - -
Net income 2021 1 744 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 300 M 33 300 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Sulentic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emma Giamartino Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Brandon Bridges Boze Chairman
J. Christopher Kirk Global Chief Operating Officer
Chandra Dhandapani Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.43%33 300
KE HOLDINGS INC.8.55%26 009
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-18.37%13 056
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-6.32%12 735
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-18.87%6 982
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-0.39%6 511