CBRE Named a World's Most Admired Company by Fortune Magazine for 12th Consecutive Year

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced that it has been named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies roster for the 12th consecutive year.

Fortune grades companies on attributes related to corporate performance based on surveys of industry participants. CBRE’s overall score improved to 7.29, the highest ever for the company. CBRE led the real estate sector on three key performance attributes—financial soundness, global competitiveness and service quality—and placed second in management quality, people management, use of corporate assets and social responsibility.

“Our strong performance over more than a decade on this highly regarded indicator of corporate reputation reflects our employees’ success in creating real estate solutions that help people, businesses and communities to realize their full potential,” said Bob Sulentic, president and chief executive officer of CBRE.

Drawing from a base of some 1,500 companies, Fortune evaluated 640 companies from 28 countries in determining the World’s Most Admired Companies. The real estate sector encompasses REITs, property owners, service providers, residential firms and other companies. Fortune surveys board directors, executives and financial analysts to determine the individual company scores and rankings.

