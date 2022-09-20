CBRE : REI - Investor Overview

This presentation contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding CBRE's future growth prospects, investor sentiment, investment activity, the performance of existing investments, financial performance, and any other statements regarding matters that are not historical fact. These statements are estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from them. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that you may hear today. Please refer to our second quarter earnings release, furnished on Form 8-K, our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, respectively, and in particular any discussion of risk factors or forward- looking statements therein, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements that you may hear today. We may make certain statements during the course of this presentation, which include references to "non-GAAP financial measures," as defined by SEC regulations. Where required by these regulations, we have provided reconciliations of these measures to what we believe are the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are included in the appendix.
REI INVESTOR OVERVIEW
Real Estate Investment Businesses Differentiate CBRE
REI within CBRE
Leverages CBRE's global brand
Benefits from CBRE's global infrastructure, leadership and platform
Investments supported by CBRE's robust balance sheet - Aligning interests with REI investors and enhancing returns for CBRE investors
Provides CBRE with differentiated capabilities relative to CRE Services peers
DEVELOPMENT
Provide access to best-inclass development investments with TCC's average net IRR's >30%(2)
$19.3 Billion
In-Process Portfolio (3)
Financial Overview
Business Line Operating
2018 (1)
2019
2020
2021
'18-21 CAGR
Profit
%
Development
195
120
153
351
22%
Investment Mgmt.
91
120
142
206
31%
Other
(3)
(31)
(38)
(37)
n/a
Segment Operating Profit
$284
$210
$258
$520
22%
REI, $520
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
GWS, $708
One of world's largest real assets
managers with operations on three
continents with more than 1,000 employees
Advisory, $2,063
$146.9 Billion
Assets under Management (3)
2021 CBRE SOP
REI INVESTOR OVERVIEW
U.S. Logistics Program - Synergies with REI and CBRE
Developer, Investor, Operator Model
Portfolio as of June 30, 2022
Investing in Secularly Favored
Industrial Market
Developer:
E-Commerce:
Exclusive first access to Trammell
E-commerce sales exploded at the
Crow's logistics pipeline
onset of Covid-19, rising to 21.6% of
Investor:
$5.8B
total retail sales in Q2 2020. They
remained around 20% in late 2021,
World-classinvestor-operator
up from ~16% pre-Covid
platform
Supply Chain:
Increased demand and constrained
Operator:
supply drove users of warehouse /
logistics space to increase their
CBRE Property Management
Portfolio Assets(4)
available inventory of space
capabilities and market intelligence
Secured Pipeline Assets
provided by the world's premier real
estate services company
50 Portfolio Assets
Environmental Goals:
ESG targets from both investors
and governments are driving users
of industrial real estate to reduce
15 Secured Pipeline Assets
their carbon emissions - with CBRE
uniquely capable of helping users
of real estate meet their goals
through partnership with Altus
Power
REI INVESTOR OVERVIEW
CBRE Co-Investments Driving Returns and Alignment
Align CBRE with Key Partners and Investors:
CBRE can stand alongside key investors in projects by investing in deals from our Real Estate Investments businesses
Historical Returns Indicate Accretive Use of Capital:
Historical returns generated from co-investments represents an attractive use of excess capital that allows CBRE to grow scale, achieve strong returns, and align with investors
Equity Co-Investment Balances
2020
2021
2Q'22
$ Millions
'20
'21
2Q'22
■ Investment Management
143
231
268
■ Trammell Crow
202
339
359
■ Telford
316
320
351
CBRE Co-Investment Balance
$661
$890
$978
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
CBRE Group Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 19:09:02 UTC.