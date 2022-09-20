Advanced search
    CBRE   US12504L1098

CBRE GROUP, INC.

(CBRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:23 2022-09-20 pm EDT
74.99 USD   -2.47%
03:10pCBRE : REI - Investor Overview
PU
09/12CBRE Group Appoints Lindsey Caplan as Chief Accounting Officer
MT
09/12CBRE GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
CBRE : REI - Investor Overview

09/20/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
CBRE

Real Estate

Investments

Overview

September 2022

REI INVESTOR OVERVIEW

Forward-Looking

Statements

This presentation contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding CBRE's future growth prospects, investor sentiment, investment activity, the performance of existing investments, financial performance, and any other statements regarding matters that are not historical fact. These statements are estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from them. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that you may hear today. Please refer to our second quarter earnings release, furnished on Form 8-K, our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, respectively, and in particular any discussion of risk factors or forward- looking statements therein, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements that you may hear today. We may make certain statements during the course of this presentation, which include references to "non-GAAP financial measures," as defined by SEC regulations. Where required by these regulations, we have provided reconciliations of these measures to what we believe are the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are included in the appendix.

2

REI INVESTOR OVERVIEW

Real Estate Investment Businesses Differentiate CBRE

REI within CBRE

Leverages CBRE's global brand

Benefits from CBRE's global infrastructure, leadership and platform

Investments supported by CBRE's robust balance sheet - Aligning interests with REI investors and enhancing returns for CBRE investors

Provides CBRE with differentiated capabilities relative to CRE Services peers

DEVELOPMENT

Provide access to best-inclass development investments with TCC's average net IRR's >30% (2)

$19.3 Billion

In-Process Portfolio (3)

Financial Overview

Business Line Operating

2018 (1)

2019

2020

2021

'18-21 CAGR

Profit

%

Development

195

120

153

351

22%

Investment Mgmt.

91

120

142

206

31%

Other

(3)

(31)

(38)

(37)

n/a

Segment Operating Profit

$284

$210

$258

$520

22%

REI, $520

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

GWS, $708

One of world's largest real assets

managers with operations on three

continents with more than 1,000 employees

Advisory, $2,063

$146.9 Billion

Assets under Management (3)

2021 CBRE SOP

3

Definitions, endnotes and reconciliations are provided at the end of the presentation

REI INVESTOR OVERVIEW

U.S. Logistics Program - Synergies with REI and CBRE

Developer, Investor, Operator Model

Portfolio as of June 30, 2022

Investing in Secularly Favored

Industrial Market

Developer:

E-Commerce:

Exclusive first access to Trammell

E-commerce sales exploded at the

Crow's logistics pipeline

onset of Covid-19, rising to 21.6% of

Investor:

$5.8B

total retail sales in Q2 2020. They

remained around 20% in late 2021,

World-classinvestor-operator

up from ~16% pre-Covid

platform

Supply Chain:

Increased demand and constrained

Operator:

supply drove users of warehouse /

logistics space to increase their

CBRE Property Management

Portfolio Assets(4)

available inventory of space

capabilities and market intelligence

Secured Pipeline Assets

provided by the world's premier real

estate services company

50 Portfolio Assets

Environmental Goals:

ESG targets from both investors

and governments are driving users

of industrial real estate to reduce

15 Secured Pipeline Assets

their carbon emissions - with CBRE

uniquely capable of helping users

of real estate meet their goals

through partnership with Altus

Power

4

Definitions, endnotes and reconciliations are provided at the end of the presentation

REI INVESTOR OVERVIEW

CBRE Co-Investments Driving Returns and Alignment

Align CBRE with Key Partners and Investors:

CBRE can stand alongside key investors in projects by investing in deals from our Real Estate Investments businesses

Historical Returns Indicate Accretive Use of Capital:

Historical returns generated from co-investments represents an attractive use of excess capital that allows CBRE to grow scale, achieve strong returns, and align with investors

Equity Co-Investment Balances

2020

2021

2Q'22

$ Millions

'20

'21

2Q'22

Investment Management

143

231

268

Trammell Crow

202

339

359

Telford

316

320

351

CBRE Co-Investment Balance

$661

$890

$978

5

Definitions, endnotes and reconciliations are provided at the end of the presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBRE Group Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 19:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 736 M - -
Net income 2022 1 763 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 168 M 24 168 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 99,6%
