CBRE : Strongly Condemns Upturn in Violence and Racism Against Asian Americans

March 18, 2021
CBRE strongly condemns the recent upturn in violence and racism against Asian Americans, as we do all forms of racism, racially motivated violence and discriminatory behavior. It's reprehensible whenever violence is directed toward any group. Unfortunately, the pandemic has provided a pretext for bad actors to single out Asian Americans for mistreatment. Our hearts go out to everyone - inside and outside CBRE - who has been victimized - or is fearful they will be victimized. We stand with you.
Regards,
Bob Sulentic
CBRE CEO
