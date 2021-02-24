Log in
CBRE GROUP, INC.    CBRE

CBRE GROUP, INC.

(CBRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/24 01:58:04 pm
77.73 USD   -0.19%
CBRE : on CNBC

02/24/2021 | 01:49pm EST
CBRE on CNBC | CBRE

Disclaimer

CBRE Group Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 18:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 250 M - -
Net income 2020 744 M - -
Net Debt 2020 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25 525 M 25 525 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CBRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBRE Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 68,13 $
Last Close Price 77,88 $
Spread / Highest target 9,14%
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert E. Sulentic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leah Canham Stearns Chief Financial Officer
Brandon Bridges Boze Chairman
J. Christopher Kirk Global Chief Operating Officer
Chandra Dhandapani Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBRE GROUP, INC.19.98%25 525
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.27.80%41 058
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.122.78%8 877
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED15.97%8 794
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION9.84%6 623
A-LIVING SMART CITY SERVICES CO., LTD.-6.25%5 847
