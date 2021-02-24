CBRE : on CNBC
CBRE on CNBC | CBRE
Disclaimer
CBRE Group Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 18:48:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about CBRE GROUP, INC.
Sales 2020
23 250 M
-
-
Net income 2020
744 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
849 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
35,5x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
25 525 M
25 525 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
1,13x
EV / Sales 2021
1,01x
Nbr of Employees
100 000
Free-Float
99,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CBRE GROUP, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
68,13 $
Last Close Price
77,88 $
Spread / Highest target
9,14%
Spread / Average Target
-12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-30,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.