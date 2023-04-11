Croft Young to Join CBRE as Chief Investment Officer

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced that Croft Young, a senior investment banker, will join the company as Chief Investment Officer.

When he joins CBRE in July, the company’s global Corporate Development and Strategy teams will report to Mr. Young. CBRE has enhanced its market position over the last several years through a combination of organic growth and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). With $4.8 billion of liquidity at year-end 2022, the company is positioned to make further strategic gains in M&A under Mr. Young’s leadership.

“We are excited that Croft has decided to join CBRE,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer. “He has an exceptional M&A track record in the real estate sector and couples this with strong strategic and leadership skills.”

Mr. Young will join CBRE from Morgan Stanley, where he is a Managing Director in the Real Estate Investment Banking Group. Over the past 14 years, he has been integrally involved in $175 billion of strategic and capital transactions, including M&A such as the sale of Industrial Properties Trust to Prologis and the sale of Fairmont Raffles Hotels International to Accor SA. His clients include public and private real estate investors, operators, service providers and investment managers.

Mr. Young served in the United States Marine Corps (active duty and reserves) for 13 years. He completed two combat tours in Fallujah, Iraq, between 2004 and 2006, and rose to Major.

“It feels fantastic to be joining an industry leader recognized for its innovation and deeply committed to excellence and growth,” Mr. Young said. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues to leverage CBRE’s many strengths across its diversified global platform to create value for all our stakeholders.”

Mr. Young will join CBRE’s global Executive Committee and will report directly to Mr. Sulentic.

Mr. Young holds a BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) and an MBA from UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. He is a founding board member and treasurer of the Travis Manion Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers veterans and the families of fallen service members to develop the mind, body and character of young people.

