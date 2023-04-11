Advanced search
    CBRE   US12504L1098

CBRE GROUP, INC.

(CBRE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36:23 2023-04-11 am EDT
70.35 USD   +0.56%
09:20aCroft Young to Join CBRE as Chief Investment Officer
BU
04/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on CBRE Group to $90 From $103, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/05CBRE Group, Inc. Announces Details of Conference Call and Webcast for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
Croft Young to Join CBRE as Chief Investment Officer

04/11/2023 | 09:20am EDT
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced that Croft Young, a senior investment banker, will join the company as Chief Investment Officer.

When he joins CBRE in July, the company’s global Corporate Development and Strategy teams will report to Mr. Young. CBRE has enhanced its market position over the last several years through a combination of organic growth and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). With $4.8 billion of liquidity at year-end 2022, the company is positioned to make further strategic gains in M&A under Mr. Young’s leadership.

“We are excited that Croft has decided to join CBRE,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer. “He has an exceptional M&A track record in the real estate sector and couples this with strong strategic and leadership skills.”

Mr. Young will join CBRE from Morgan Stanley, where he is a Managing Director in the Real Estate Investment Banking Group. Over the past 14 years, he has been integrally involved in $175 billion of strategic and capital transactions, including M&A such as the sale of Industrial Properties Trust to Prologis and the sale of Fairmont Raffles Hotels International to Accor SA. His clients include public and private real estate investors, operators, service providers and investment managers.

Mr. Young served in the United States Marine Corps (active duty and reserves) for 13 years. He completed two combat tours in Fallujah, Iraq, between 2004 and 2006, and rose to Major.

“It feels fantastic to be joining an industry leader recognized for its innovation and deeply committed to excellence and growth,” Mr. Young said. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues to leverage CBRE’s many strengths across its diversified global platform to create value for all our stakeholders.”

Mr. Young will join CBRE’s global Executive Committee and will report directly to Mr. Sulentic.

Mr. Young holds a BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) and an MBA from UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. He is a founding board member and treasurer of the Travis Manion Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers veterans and the families of fallen service members to develop the mind, body and character of young people.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2023
