Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CBTX, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBTX   US12481V1044

CBTX, INC.

(CBTX)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/16 04:00:00 pm EDT
31.48 USD   +0.96%
08:41aCBTX : Declares Quarterly Dividend ​ - Form 8-K
PU
08:32aCBTX, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aCBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBTX : Declares Quarterly Dividend ​ - Form 8-K

03/17/2022 | 08:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, Texas (March 17, 2022) - CBTX, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas N.A., today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.13 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2022.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a community bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may be identified by conditional or future language such as the word "will", among others. These statements (including future payments of dividends) are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including risks and factors related to the Company's financial performance and results of operations, regulatory risks and the costs, effects, and results of regulatory examinations, reviews, or investigations, or the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, interest rate risks, economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry in general and within Texas (including risks related to our customer's credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans), and other hazards such as weather conditions, other pandemics, acts of war or terrorist acts and the governmental or military response thereto, and those additional risks and factors set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by CBTX, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and CBTX, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

###

Investor Relations:

Media Contact:

Justin M. Long

Ashley K. Warren

281.325.5013

713.210.7622

investors@CBoTX.com

awarren@CBoTX.com

1

Disclaimer

CBTX Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 12:40:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CBTX, INC.
08:41aCBTX : Declares Quarterly Dividend ​ - Form 8-K
PU
08:32aCBTX, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aCBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02/25CBTX, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
02/08CommunityBank of Texas Arranges $45 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan
MT
02/08Milestone and CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Announce Arrangement of Sustainability-Linke..
AQ
01/28TRANSCRIPT : CBTX, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 28, 2022
CI
01/28CBTX : Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
01/28CBTX, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/28CBTX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CBTX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 M - -
Net income 2022 51,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 775 M 775 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 506
Free-Float -
Chart CBTX, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBTX, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBTX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,48 $
Average target price 34,67 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert R. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert T. Pigott Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael A. Havard Independent Director
Tommy W. Lott Independent Director
Glen W. Morgan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBTX, INC.8.55%775
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.24%158 547
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.67%72 458
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK12.33%70 808
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)12.68%57 720
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-1.24%55 049