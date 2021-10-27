CBTX, Inc. Reports Quarterly Financial Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2021.
Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of the Company said, “We are proud to present our third quarter financial results which continue to be indicative of the transition from a COVID dominated economy through most of the first half of the year to an improved economic environment as we enter the fourth quarter. We have seen credit stabilize, and continued growth in deposits which have provided the Bank with significant liquidity and opportunity. As we enter the fourth quarter, with the local economy continuing to improve, our customers are starting new projects and looking for new ways to expand their businesses.”
Mr. Franklin continued, “During much of 2020 and early 2021 we consciously curtailed our commercial real estate lending due to the uncertainty surrounding the sector and we are seeing the effects of slowing that engine as we rebuild our pipeline. Our lenders have made good efforts to increase our pipeline in a highly competitive environment. We have experienced an unusually high number of payoffs during the last couple of quarters but see the stabilization of our portfolio in the fourth quarter and foresee the ability to get back to our traditional growth rate in the next couple of quarters.”
“In light of the significant liquidity that our customers have provided us, we increased our bond purchases on a measured basis given that we continue to reside in a very low interest rate environment. We will continue to look at our expense base as we budget for 2022 and make adjustments where warranted,” Mr. Franklin added.
Mr. Franklin further said, “CBTX, Inc. is in a solid position for success with an experienced lending staff, liquidity to lend and significant capital to give us flexibility in supporting our future expansion decisions. Our strong, loyal and low-cost relationship driven deposit base continues to provide significant shareholder value. Our asset sensitivity gives us an upside as we transition to a higher interest rate environment possibly in late 2022. Our goal is to finish strong in the fourth quarter as we build momentum into 2022 and return to our traditional growth rate. We are excited about the future for CBTX, Inc.”
Highlights
Net income was $14.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $6.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.
Decrease in the allowance for credit losses, or ACL, resulted in a recapture of credit losses of $4.9 million during the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to continued improvements in the national and local economies and economic forecasts and the reduction of the loan portfolios during the third quarter of 2021.
Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased to 3.22% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower average balances for the loan portfolio.
Cash and equivalents increased $210.4 million to $998.8 million during the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to net deposit inflows and loan payments received.
Operating Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $31.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $31.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $31.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased $231,000 during the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in income on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions due to higher rates and higher average balances and an increase in income on securities due to higher average securities balances, higher rates on loans and the impact of an additional day during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021. These increases were partially offset by lower average loans. The increase in loan yield during the third quarter of 2021 includes $2.3 million of net fees recognized on Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million recognized in the second quarter of 2021.
Net interest income decreased $459,000 during the third quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower average loans and higher average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits and higher rates on loans.
The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.41% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.75% for the third quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.30% for the third quarter of 2021, 0.32% for the second quarter of 2021 and 0.46% for the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.22% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.55% for the third quarter of 2020.
Provision (Recapture) for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses was a recapture of credit losses of $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a recapture of credit losses of $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a provision of credit losses of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.
The recapture of credit losses for the third and second quarters of 2021 were primarily the result of the adjustment of certain qualitative factors used to determine the ACL due to the continued improvements in the national and local economies and economic forecasts.
The provision for credit losses of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 resulted from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, which led to the adjustment of certain factors utilized to determine the ACL.
At September 30, 2021, the ACL for loans was $32.2 million, or 1.23%, to loans excluding loans held for sale, $37.2 million, or 1.36%, to loans excluding loans held for sale, at June 30, 2021 and $44.1 million, or 1.49%, to loans excluding loans held for sale at September 30, 2020. The decrease in the ACL for loans at September 30, 2021 was primarily the result of the adjustment of certain qualitative factors utilized in the Company’s ACL estimate due to the continued improvements in the national and local economies and economic forecasts. A decrease in the Company’s loan portfolio also contributed to the decrease in the ACL during 2021.
The ACL for unfunded commitments was $3.6 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.4 million at June 30, 2021 and $4.5 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease in the ACL for unfunded commitments from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021 was primarily the result of the adjustment to certain qualitative factors due to the continued improvements in the national and local economies and economic forecasts as well as fluctuations in unfunded commitments.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020 were both primarily due to gains of $1.9 million and $769,000 during the third quarter of 2021 and 2020 related to bank-owned life insurance. As the owner and beneficiary under bank-owned insurance policies as the result of claims submitted on covered individuals, the Company received proceeds of $2.7 million and $2.0 million during the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $25.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $23.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest expense of $825,000 between the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $874,000 decrease in professional and director fees. Professional fees related to Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering, or BSA/AML, compliance matters decreased $1.2 million to $202,000 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease in BSA/AML related professional fees during the third quarter of 2021 was partially offset by increases in consulting fees related to a loan review project.
The increase in noninterest expense of $514,000 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020, was primarily due to a $668,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $164,000 increase in occupancy expense, a $104,000 increase in data processing and software, and a $126,000 increase in security and protection expense, partially offset by a $879,000 decrease in professional and director fees. Professional fees related to BSA/AML compliance matters decreased $1.3 million to $202,000 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates were 16.81% for the third quarter of 2021, 18.70% for the second quarter of 2021 and 17.31% for the third quarter of 2020. The differences between the federal statutory rate of 21% and the effective tax rates were largely attributable to permanent differences primarily related to tax exempt interest income and bank-owned life insurance earnings.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Loans
Loans excluding loans held for sale were $2.6 billion at September 30, 2021, $2.7 billion at June 30, 2021 and $3.0 billion at September 30, 2020. The decrease from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and the decrease from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021 were both primarily due to larger loan paydowns than loan originations.
The decrease in loans was also impacted by the decrease in the Company’s PPP loans which were $100.8 million, net of deferred fees and unearned discounts, at September 30, 2021, $179.1 million at June 30, 2021 and $324.3 million at September 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, no PPP loans were originated and payments totaling $80.6 million were received. During the second quarter of 2021, $20.4 million of PPP loans were originated and payments totaling $110.4 million were received.
In support of customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company offered relief through payment deferrals during 2020 and the first nine months of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had 7 loans subject to such deferral arrangements with outstanding principal balances of $18.8 million and 9 loans on deferral arrangements with total outstanding principal balances of $20.5 million at June 30, 2021 and 41 loans on deferral arrangement with total outstanding principal balances totaling $82.4 million at September 30, 2020.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Cash and equivalents increased $210.4 million from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and $621.2 million from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021. These increases are primarily due to loan payments received and net deposit inflows.
Securities
Securities were $359.5 million at September 30, 2021, $309.2 million at June 30, 2021 and $226.1 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in securities was primarily due to purchases out pacing maturities, call and paydowns.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits were $3.5 billion at September 30, 2021, $3.4 billion at June 30, 2021 and $3.2 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in deposits of $114.8 million between June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 was due to net deposit inflows of $43.5 million in interest-bearing accounts and net deposit inflows of $71.4 million in non-interest-bearing accounts. The increase in deposits of $361.0 million between September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2021 was due to net deposit inflows of $193.8 million and $167.2 million in interest-bearing accounts and noninterest-bearing accounts, respectively.
The Company defines total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $50.0 million, $50.0 million and $52.2 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Capital
At September 30, 2021, the Company continued to be well capitalized and maintained strong capital ratios under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 18.12% at September 30, 2021, compared to 17.72% at June 30, 2021 and 16.67% at September 30, 2020. The Company’s tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.69% at September 30, 2021, compared to 11.63% at June 30, 2021 and 11.90% at September 30, 2020. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio was 13.41% at September 30, 2021, 13.68% at June 30, 2021 and 14.18% at September 30, 2020.
The ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 11.64% at September 30, 2021, 11.84% at June 30, 2021 and 12.22% at September 30, 2020. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Conference Call Information
The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the Company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent 8-Ks.
AboutCBTX, Inc.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Profitability:
Net income
$
14,421
$
11,703
$
10,019
$
10,236
$
6,421
$
36,143
$
16,125
Basic earnings per share
$
0.59
$
0.48
$
0.41
$
0.42
$
0.26
$
1.48
$
0.65
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.59
$
0.48
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.26
$
1.47
$
0.65
Return on average assets(1)
1.37
%
1.14
%
1.03
%
1.05
%
0.66
%
1.19
%
0.58
%
Return on average shareholders' equity(1)
10.15
%
8.49
%
7.39
%
7.47
%
4.70
%
8.70
%
3.97
%
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(1)
3.22
%
3.29
%
3.71
%
3.62
%
3.55
%
3.40
%
3.76
%
Efficiency ratio(2)
66.21
%
73.02
%
64.32
%
65.64
%
66.77
%
67.76
%
63.76
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
13.41
%
13.68
%
13.54
%
13.84
%
14.18
%
13.41
%
14.18
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(3)
11.64
%
11.84
%
11.67
%
11.94
%
12.22
%
11.64
%
12.22
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
16.87
%
16.46
%
15.75
%
15.45
%
15.41
%
16.87
%
15.41
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
16.87
%
16.46
%
15.75
%
15.45
%
15.41
%
16.87
%
15.41
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
18.12
%
17.72
%
17.00
%
16.71
%
16.67
%
18.12
%
16.67
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.69
%
11.63
%
11.90
%
12.00
%
11.90
%
11.69
%
11.90
%
Credit Quality:
Allowance for credit losses for loans to loans excluding loans held for sale
1.23
%
1.36
%
1.41
%
1.39
%
1.49
%
1.23
%
1.49
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.49
%
0.52
%
0.59
%
0.61
%
0.41
%
0.49
%
0.41
%
Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale
0.79
%
0.77
%
0.81
%
0.82
%
0.53
%
0.79
%
0.53
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)
(0.01
)%
(0.07
)%
0.01
%
0.49
%
0.02
%
(0.03
)%
—
Other Data:
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
24,432
24,447
24,508
24,621
24,748
24,462
24,808
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
24,544
24,571
24,616
24,678
24,770
24,572
24,847
Common shares outstanding at period end
24,420
24,450
24,442
24,613
24,713
24,420
24,713
Dividends per share
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.39
$
0.30
Book value per share
$
23.12
$
22.75
$
22.31
$
22.20
$
21.89
$
23.12
$
21.89
Tangible book value per share(3)
$
19.65
$
19.28
$
18.84
$
18.74
$
18.44
$
19.65
$
18.44
Employees - full-time equivalents
520
529
517
511
515
520
515
(1) Annualized. (2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Loans excluding loans held for sale
$
2,608,402
$
2,729,496
$
2,891,632
$
2,924,117
$
2,964,526
Allowance for credit losses for loans
(32,208
)
(37,183
)
(40,874
)
(40,637
)
(44,069
)
Loans, net
2,576,194
2,692,313
2,850,758
2,883,480
2,920,457
Cash and equivalents
998,785
788,409
604,671
538,007
377,572
Securities
359,539
309,233
289,091
237,281
226,101
Premises and equipment
59,235
59,987
60,551
61,152
61,732
Goodwill
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
Other intangible assets
3,702
3,846
3,991
4,171
4,303
Loans held for sale
327
808
1,005
2,673
1,763
Operating lease right-to-use asset
11,527
12,514
12,900
13,285
12,893
Other assets
118,860
118,474
124,722
128,218
128,901
Total assets
$
4,209,119
$
4,066,534
$
4,028,639
$
3,949,217
$
3,814,672
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,628,144
$
1,556,784
$
1,621,408
$
1,476,425
$
1,460,983
Interest-bearing deposits
1,903,491
1,860,002
1,763,339
1,825,369
1,709,681
Total deposits
3,531,635
3,416,786
3,384,747
3,301,794
3,170,664
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
Repurchase agreements
—
—
—
—
2,153
Operating lease liabilities
14,556
15,590
16,060
16,447
15,759
Other liabilities
48,335
27,931
32,483
34,525
35,175
Total liabilities
3,644,526
3,510,307
3,483,290
3,402,766
3,273,751
Total shareholders’ equity
564,593
556,227
545,349
546,451
540,921
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,209,119
$
4,066,534
$
4,028,639
$
3,949,217
$
3,814,672
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
30,765
$
30,793
$
33,165
$
32,886
$
32,318
$
94,723
$
98,792
Securities
1,435
1,332
1,173
1,070
1,107
3,940
3,698
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
340
223
177
168
176
740
1,400
Equity investments
157
158
146
170
162
461
509
Total interest income
32,697
32,506
34,661
34,294
33,763
99,864
104,399
Interest expense
Deposits
1,227
1,267
1,350
1,549
1,831
3,844
7,619
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
221
221
221
221
221
663
682
Other interest-bearing liabilities
—
—
—
4
3
—
12
Total interest expense
1,448
1,488
1,571
1,774
2,055
4,507
8,313
Net interest income
31,249
31,018
33,090
32,520
31,708
95,357
96,086
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
Provision (recapture) for credit losses for loans
(5,057
)
(4,190
)
286
229
4,569
(8,961
)
17,845
Provision (recapture) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
162
(893
)
126
(364
)
(461
)
(605
)
1,182
Total provision (recapture) for credit losses
(4,895
)
(5,083
)
412
(135
)
4,108
(9,566
)
19,027
Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses
36,144
36,101
32,678
32,655
27,600
104,923
77,059
Noninterest income
Deposit account service charges
1,352
1,167
1,193
1,270
1,176
3,712
3,756
Card interchange fees
1,048
1,095
976
999
995
3,119
2,832
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
2,323
390
390
407
1,187
3,103
2,015
Net gain on sales of assets
360
366
192
379
114
918
376
Other
479
473
360
467
551
1,312
2,280
Total noninterest income
5,562
3,491
3,111
3,522
4,023
12,164
11,259
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,000
14,734
14,188
12,848
14,332
43,922
42,567
Occupancy expense
2,660
2,597
2,521
2,628
2,496
7,778
7,478
Professional and director fees
1,567
2,441
1,703
3,209
2,446
5,711
5,139
Data processing and software
1,629
1,661
1,576
1,330
1,525
4,866
4,039
Regulatory fees
478
501
556
748
471
1,535
1,050
Advertising, marketing and business development
493
510
285
438
429
1,288
1,062
Telephone and communications
516
550
463
455
486
1,529
1,297
Security and protection expense
425
537
390
423
299
1,352
1,024
Amortization of intangibles
182
186
191
197
198
559
649
Other expenses
1,422
1,480
1,412
1,382
1,176
4,314
4,137
Total noninterest expense
24,372
25,197
23,285
23,658
23,858
72,854
68,442
Net income before income tax expense
17,334
14,395
12,504
12,519
7,765
44,233
19,876
Income tax expense
2,913
2,692
2,485
2,283
1,344
8,090
3,751
Net income
$
14,421
$
11,703
$
10,019
$
10,236
$
6,421
$
36,143
$
16,125
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin (In thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Balance
Interest Paid
Rate(1)
Balance
Interest Paid
Rate(1)
Balance
Interest Paid
Rate(1)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans(2)
$
2,702,248
$
30,765
4.52
%
$
2,835,995
$
30,793
4.36
%
$
2,945,320
$
32,318
4.37
%
Securities
327,968
1,435
1.74
%
302,808
1,332
1.76
%
236,015
1,107
1.87
%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
854,406
340
0.16
%
670,508
223
0.13
%
383,626
176
0.18
%
Equity investments
13,367
157
4.66
%
15,338
158
4.13
%
15,334
162
4.20
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,897,989
$
32,697
3.33
%
3,824,649
$
32,506
3.41
%
3,580,295
$
33,763
3.75
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans
(36,945
)
(40,806
)
(40,135
)
Noninterest-earning assets
313,901
317,115
326,590
Total assets
$
4,174,945
$
4,100,958
$
3,866,750
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,895,617
$
1,227
0.26
%
$
1,839,812
$
1,267
0.28
%
$
1,730,812
$
1,831
0.42
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
50,000
221
1.75
%
50,000
221
1.77
%
50,000
221
1.76
%
Other interest-bearing liabilities
—
—
—
—
—
—
2,230
3
0.54
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,945,617
$
1,448
0.30
%
1,889,812
$
1,488
0.32
%
1,783,042
$
2,055
0.46
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,612,985
1,611,565
1,484,557
Other liabilities
52,712
46,774
55,386
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,665,697
1,658,339
1,539,943
Shareholders’ equity
563,631
552,807
543,765
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,174,945
$
4,100,958
$
3,866,750
Net interest income
$
31,249
$
31,018
$
31,708
Net interest spread(3)
3.03
%
3.09
%
3.29
%
Net interest margin(4)
3.18
%
3.25
%
3.52
%
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(5)
3.22
%
3.29
%
3.55
%
(1) Annualized. (2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale. (3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $369,000, $321,000 and $258,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin – Year to Date (In thousands, except percentages)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Interest Paid
Rate(1)
Balance
Interest Paid
Rate(1)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans(2)
$
2,812,449
$
94,723
4.50
%
$
2,829,767
$
98,792
4.66
%
Securities
296,958
3,940
1.77
%
236,756
3,698
2.09
%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
668,119
740
0.15
%
359,134
1,400
0.52
%
Equity investments
14,679
461
4.20
%
14,716
509
4.62
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,792,205
$
99,864
3.52
%
3,440,373
$
104,399
4.05
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans
(39,594
)
(32,499
)
Noninterest-earning assets
318,009
309,778
Total assets
$
4,070,620
$
3,717,652
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,846,211
$
3,844
0.28
%
$
1,689,772
$
7,619
0.60
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
50,000
663
1.77
%
56,898
682
1.60
%
Other interest-bearing liabilities
—
—
—
1,700
12
0.95
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,896,211
$
4,507
0.32
%
1,748,370
$
8,313
0.64
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,568,071
1,377,594
Other liabilities
50,966
48,881
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,619,037
1,426,475
Shareholders’ equity
555,372
542,807
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,070,620
$
3,717,652
Net interest income
$
95,357
$
96,086
Net interest spread(3)
3.20
%
3.41
%
Net interest margin(4)
3.36
%
3.73
%
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(5)
3.40
%
3.76
%
(1) Annualized. (2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale. (3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $989,000 and $754,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Rate/Volume Analysis (In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021,
Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Increase (Decrease) due to
(Dollars in thousands)
Rate
Volume
Days
Total
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
1,087
$
(1,454
)
$
339
$
(28
)
Securities
(22
)
110
15
103
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
55
60
2
117
Equity investments
18
(21
)
2
(1
)
Total increase (decrease) in interest income
1,138
(1,305
)
358
191
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
(94
)
40
14
(40
)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
(2
)
—
2
—
Other interest-bearing liabilities
—
—
—
—
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense
(96
)
40
16
(40
)
Increase (decrease) in net interest income
$
1,234
$
(1,345
)
$
342
$
231
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021,
Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Increase (Decrease) due to
(Dollars in thousands)
Rate
Volume
Days
Total
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
1,117
$
(2,670
)
$
—
$
(1,553
)
Securities
(104
)
432
—
328
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
(49
)
213
—
164
Equity investments
15
(20
)
—
(5
)
Total increase (decrease) in interest income
979
(2,045
)
—
(1,066
)
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
(778
)
174
—
(604
)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
—
—
—
Other interest-bearing liabilities
—
(3
)
—
(3
)
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense
(778
)
171
—
(607
)
Increase (decrease) in net interest income
$
1,757
$
(2,216
)
$
—
$
(459
)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021,
Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Increase (Decrease) due to
(Dollars in thousands)
Rate
Volume
Days
Total
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
(3,104
)
$
(604
)
$
(361
)
$
(4,069
)
Securities
(687
)
943
(14
)
242
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
(1,858
)
1,203
(5
)
(660
)
Equity investments
(45
)
(1
)
(2
)
(48
)
Total increase (decrease) in interest income
(5,694
)
1,541
(382
)
(4,535
)
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
(4,450
)
703
(28
)
(3,775
)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
67
(84
)
(2
)
(19
)
Other interest-bearing liabilities
—
(12
)
—
(12
)
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense
(4,383
)
607
(30
)
(3,806
)
Increase (decrease) in net interest income
$
(1,311
)
$
934
$
(352
)
$
(729
)
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Yield Trend(1)
Three Months Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
4.52
%
4.36
%
4.64
%
4.42
%
4.37
%
Securities
1.74
%
1.76
%
1.84
%
1.80
%
1.87
%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
0.16
%
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
Equity investments
4.66
%
4.13
%
3.86
%
4.41
%
4.20
%
Total interest-earning assets
3.33
%
3.41
%
3.85
%
3.79
%
3.75
%
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
0.26
%
0.28
%
0.30
%
0.35
%
0.42
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1.75
%
1.77
%
1.79
%
1.76
%
1.76
%
Other interest-bearing liabilities
—
—
—
1.12
%
0.54
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.30
%
0.32
%
0.34
%
0.39
%
0.46
%
Net interest spread(2)
3.03
%
3.09
%
3.51
%
3.40
%
3.29
%
Net interest margin(3)
3.18
%
3.25
%
3.68
%
3.59
%
3.52
%
Net interest margin - tax equivalent(4)
3.22
%
3.29
%
3.71
%
3.62
%
3.55
%
(1) Annualized. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Outstanding Balances (In thousands)
Three Months Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans(1)
$
2,702,248
$
2,835,995
$
2,901,291
$
2,961,622
$
2,945,320
Securities
327,968
302,808
259,341
236,233
236,015
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
854,406
670,508
475,279
388,936
383,626
Equity investments
13,367
15,338
15,353
15,346
15,334
Total interest-earning assets
3,897,989
3,824,649
3,651,264
3,602,137
3,580,295
Allowance for credit losses for loans
(36,945
)
(40,806
)
(41,078
)
(44,233
)
(40,135
)
Noninterest-earning assets
313,901
317,115
321,334
321,303
326,590
Total assets
$
4,174,945
$
4,100,958
$
3,931,520
$
3,879,207
$
3,866,750
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,895,617
$
1,839,812
$
1,802,175
$
1,744,557
$
1,730,812
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,163
50,000
Other interest-bearing liabilities
—
—
—
1,426
2,230
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,945,617
1,889,812
1,852,175
1,796,146
1,783,042
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,612,985
1,611,565
1,478,183
1,482,753
1,484,557
Other liabilities
52,712
46,774
51,634
55,174
55,386
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,665,697
1,658,339
1,529,817
1,537,927
1,539,943
Shareholders’ equity
563,631
552,807
549,528
545,134
543,765
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,174,945
$
4,100,958
$
3,931,520
$
3,879,207
$
3,866,750
(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loans and Deposits Period End Balances (In thousands, except percentages)
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Loan Portfolio:
Commercial and industrial
$
596,251
22.8
%
$
658,733
24.0
%
$
756,707
26.1
%
$
742,957
25.3
%
$
832,686
28.0
%
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
1,029,137
39.3
%
1,060,968
38.7
%
1,072,263
36.9
%
1,041,998
35.5
%
949,933
31.9
%
Construction and development
393,541
15.0
%
426,007
15.5
%
464,091
16.0
%
522,705
17.8
%
506,216
17.0
%
1-4 family residential
204,151
7.8
%
211,328
7.7
%
224,880
7.7
%
239,872
8.2
%
253,868
8.5
%
Multi-family residential
285,852
10.9
%
265,252
9.7
%
271,719
9.4
%
258,346
8.8
%
298,733
10.0
%
Consumer
27,930
1.1
%
31,444
1.1
%
32,767
1.1
%
33,884
1.1
%
35,637
1.2
%
Agriculture
8,780
0.4
%
8,283
0.4
%
6,974
0.2
%
8,670
0.3
%
9,753
0.3
%
Other
71,915
2.7
%
78,607
2.9
%
74,387
2.6
%
88,238
3.0
%
91,501
3.1
%
Gross loans
2,617,557
100.0
%
2,740,622
100.0
%
2,903,788
100.0
%
2,936,670
100.0
%
2,978,327
100.0
%
Less allowance for credit losses
(32,208
)
(37,183
)
(40,874
)
(40,637
)
(44,069
)
Less deferred fees and unearned discount
(8,828
)
(10,318
)
(11,151
)
(9,880
)
(12,038
)
Less loans held for sale
(327
)
(808
)
(1,005
)
(2,673
)
(1,763
)
Loans, net
$
2,576,194
$
2,692,313
$
2,850,758
$
2,883,480
$
2,920,457
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand accounts
$
386,196
10.9
%
$
375,543
11.0
%
$
368,124
10.9
%
$
380,175
11.5
%
$
346,406
10.9
%
Money market accounts
1,139,167
32.3
%
1,101,091
32.2
%
995,945
29.4
%
1,039,617
31.5
%
916,668
28.9
%
Savings accounts
118,794
3.4
%
115,823
3.4
%
112,467
3.3
%
108,167
3.3
%
103,062
3.3
%
Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater
140,740
4.0
%
142,343
4.2
%
145,762
4.3
%
152,592
4.6
%
171,854
5.4
%
Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000
118,594
3.4
%
125,202
3.6
%
141,041
4.2
%
144,818
4.4
%
171,691
5.4
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,903,491
54.0
%
1,860,002
54.4
%
1,763,339
52.1
%
1,825,369
55.3
%
1,709,681
53.9
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,628,144
46.0
%
1,556,784
45.6
%
1,621,408
47.9
%
1,476,425
44.7
%
1,460,983
46.1
%
Total deposits
$
3,531,635
100.0
%
$
3,416,786
100.0
%
$
3,384,747
100.0
%
$
3,301,794
100.0
%
$
3,170,664
100.0
%
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Credit Quality (In thousands, except percentages)
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Nonperforming Assets (at period end):
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
9,773
$
10,038
$
12,230
$
12,588
$
6,699
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
10,419
10,572
10,664
10,665
4,811
Construction and development
—
—
236
238
241
1-4 family residential
351
363
378
526
325
Other
42
—
—
—
3,500
Nonaccrual loans
20,585
20,973
23,508
24,017
15,576
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming loans
20,585
20,973
23,508
24,017
15,576
Foreclosed assets
—
—
106
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
20,585
$
20,973
$
23,614
$
24,017
$
15,576
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (at period end):
Commercial and industrial
$
11,401
$
12,260
$
13,812
$
13,035
$
13,347
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
11,744
13,260
14,280
13,798
12,745
Construction and development
3,334
4,453
5,445
6,089
6,334
1-4 family residential
1,700
2,172
2,458
2,578
2,871
Multi-family residential
2,156
2,382
2,714
2,513
3,117
Consumer
449
494
434
440
507
Agriculture
109
115
107
137
164
Other
1,315
2,047
1,624
2,047
4,984
Total allowance for credit losses for loans
$
32,208
$
37,183
$
40,874
$
40,637
$
44,069
Credit Quality Ratios (at period end):
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.49
%
0.52
%
0.59
%
0.61
%
0.41
%
Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale
0.79
%
0.77
%
0.81
%
0.82
%
0.53
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans
156.46
%
177.29
%
173.87
%
169.20
%
282.93
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans to loans excluding loans held for sale
1.23
%
1.36
%
1.41
%
1.39
%
1.49
%
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (In thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Beginning balance
$
37,183
$
40,874
$
40,637
$
44,069
$
39,678
Provision (recapture):
Commercial and industrial
(945
)
(1,955
)
872
(7
)
1,270
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
(1,516
)
(1,020
)
482
910
456
Construction and development
(1,119
)
(992
)
(644
)
(245
)
(716
)
1-4 family residential
(469
)
(286
)
(120
)
(293
)
(297
)
Multi-family residential
(226
)
(332
)
201
(604
)
237
Consumer
(39
)
(36
)
(10
)
(68
)
(15
)
Agriculture
(11
)
8
(72
)
(27
)
30
Other
(732
)
423
(423
)
563
3,604
Total provision (recapture)
(5,057
)
(4,190
)
286
229
4,569
Net (charge-offs) recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
86
403
(95
)
(305
)
(31
)
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
—
—
—
143
(135
)
Construction and development
—
—
—
—
—
1-4 family residential
(3
)
—
—
—
(5
)
Multi-family residential
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
(6
)
96
4
1
(7
)
Agriculture
5
—
42
—
—
Other
—
—
—
(3,500
)
—
Total net (charge-offs) recoveries
82
499
(49
)
(3,661
)
(178
)
Ending balance
$
32,208
$
37,183
$
40,874
$
40,637
$
44,069
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)
(0.01
)%
(0.07
)%
0.01
%
0.49
%
0.02
%
(1) Annualized.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP.
We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.
We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.
We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.
The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets: