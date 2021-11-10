Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

11/10/2021 | 03:27pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ("Allegiance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ABTX) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with CBTX, Inc. ("CBTX") (NASDAQ: CBTX). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each Allegiance share that they own, representing implied consideration of $43.49 based upon CBTX's November 9, 2021 closing price of $30.66. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.5 billion.

If you own Allegiance shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:
https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/abtx 
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Allegiance's board acted in the best interest of Allegiance's stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration is fair to the Company's stockholders and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Allegiance's stockholders.  

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

