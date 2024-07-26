Announcement of Results of Voting at the

Shareholders are advised that the results of voting at the Thirty-Second Annual General Meeting of CBZ Holdings Limited, ("the Company") held on Friday 19 July 2024 are as follows:-

1. Approval of the convening of the 32nd Annual General Meeting through a virtual platform. PASSED 2. Approval of Minutes of the Meeting held on 21 July 2023 PASSED 3. Adoption of 2023 Audited Annual Financial Statements together with the reports of the PASSED of Chairperson, Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Directors and Auditors 4 Approval of the declaration of a final dividend of USD5million dollars representing PASSED $0.80cents per Ordinary Share as recommended by the Board 5. Retirement of Marc Lawrence Holtzman from the Board of Directors with effect from PASSED 31 December 2023 6. Retirement of Dr Blessing Mudavanhu from the Board of Directors with effect from 31 PASSED December 2023 7. Retirement by rotation and reappointment of Edward Ushemazoro Mashingaidze as an PASSED Independent Non Executive Director 8. Retirement by rotation and reappointment of Louis Charles Gerken as an Independent PASSED Non Executive Director 9. Retirement and reappointment of Luxon Zembe as an Independent Non Executive PASSED Director with effect from 1 December 2023. Retirement and reappointment of Lawrence Nyazema as an Executive Director with 10 effect from 1 December 2023 and his appointment as the Group Chief Executive Officer PASSED of the Company with effect from 19 April 2024. 11. Approval of Directors' Remuneration for the year PASSED 12. Approval of External Auditors' remuneration for the year PASSED 13. Approval of the reappointment of KPMG Zimbabwe for the ensuing year PASSED

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

Partners for Success