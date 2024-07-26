Announcement of Results of Voting at the
Thirty-Second Annual General Meeting of
the Members of CBZ Holdings Limited held
Friday 19 July 2024
Shareholders are advised that the results of voting at the Thirty-Second Annual General Meeting of CBZ Holdings Limited, ("the Company") held on Friday 19 July 2024 are as follows:-
1.
Approval of the convening of the 32nd Annual General Meeting through a virtual platform.
PASSED
2.
Approval of Minutes of the Meeting held on 21 July 2023
PASSED
3.
Adoption of 2023 Audited Annual Financial Statements together with the reports of the
PASSED
Chairperson, Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Directors and Auditors
Approval of the declaration of a final dividend of USD5million dollars representing
PASSED
$0.80cents per Ordinary Share as recommended by the Board
5.
Retirement of Marc Lawrence Holtzman from the Board of Directors with effect from
PASSED
31 December 2023
6.
Retirement of Dr Blessing Mudavanhu from the Board of Directors with effect from 31
PASSED
December 2023
7.
Retirement by rotation and reappointment of Edward Ushemazoro Mashingaidze as an
PASSED
Independent Non Executive Director
8.
Retirement by rotation and reappointment of Louis Charles Gerken as an Independent
PASSED
Non Executive Director
9.
Retirement and reappointment of Luxon Zembe as an Independent Non Executive
PASSED
Director with effect from 1 December 2023.
Retirement and reappointment of Lawrence Nyazema as an Executive Director with
effect from 1 December 2023 and his appointment as the Group Chief Executive Officer
PASSED
of the Company with effect from 19 April 2024.
11.
Approval of Directors' Remuneration for the year
PASSED
12.
Approval of External Auditors' remuneration for the year
PASSED
13.
Approval of the reappointment of KPMG Zimbabwe for the ensuing year
PASSED
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani
Group Chief Legal Officer
5th Floor, Union House
Pomona
60 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
Harare, Zimbabwe
Telephone: (263-4) 748 050 - 79
Email: info@cbz.co.zw
25 July 2024
DIRECTORS:
Luxon Zembe (Chairman), Edward U. Mashingaidze (Deputy Chairman) Edward E. Galante, Rebecca Gaskin Gain,
Louis C. Gerken, Lawrence Nyazema* (Group CEO), Tawanda L. Gumbo* (Group CFO)
*Executive Director
Partners for Success
Banking | Insurance | Investments | Agro-Business
