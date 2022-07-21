Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Zimbabwe
  Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  CBZ Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    CBZ   ZW0009011967

CBZ HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CBZ)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
132.32 ZWL   +1.78%
CBZ : Cautionary Statement
PU
06/24CBZ : June 24, 2022Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/17CBZ : June 17, 2022Q1 2022 Trading Update
PU
CBZ : Cautionary Statement

07/21/2022
Further Cautionary

Announcement

Notice to Shareholders

Further to the Cautionary Announcement issued on 18 June 2022, the Directors of CBZ Holdings Limited ("the Company"), wish to advise all shareholders andWithdrawalthe investing publicofthatCautionarythe Company is still Announcementengaged in negotiations for a potential acquisition of a complimentary business.

TheShacquisitionreholdersif aresuccessfullyreferredconcluded,to the Cautionarymay haveStatementsmaterial impactissuedonby thethevalueCBZofHoldingsthe Company'sLimitedshares,(thetheCompany)full impact ofBoardwhichduringis currentlythebeingcourse of determined.

years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the

CBZ Bank Limited has been co-operating in investigations by

Company's shares until a full announcement is made.

the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) regarding historical BYtransactionsORDER OF THEinvolvingBOARDa party that was subject to OFAC economic

sanctions. OFAC has concluded its investigations and the matter has been resolved through the issuance of a Cautionary Letter.

As a result thereof, the contents of the previous Cautionary

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

Announcements have ceased to have any relevance or effect on

GROUP LEGAL CORPORATE SECRETARY

the Company and caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in their securities.

REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE

5 Campbell Road

PomonaBy order of the Board

Borrowdale

Harare, Zimbabwe

Telephone: (263-4) 748 050 - 79

Email: info@cbzh.co.zw

20 July 2022

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

DIRECTORS:Group Legal Corporate Secretary

Marc L Holtzman, Edward E. Galante, Rebecca L. Gaskin Gain, Louis C. Gerken, Edward U. Mashingaidze, BlessingREGISTEREDMudavanhu*HEAD(GroupOFFICEChief Executive Officer), Tawanda L. Gumbo*(Group Chief Finance Officer) * Executive5th Floor,DirectorUnion House

60 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue Harare, Zimbabwe Telephone: 0242 - 748 050 - 79 Email: info@cbz.co.zw

31 August 2020

Partners for Success

Banking | Insurance | Investments | Agro-Business

Disclaimer

CBZ Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
