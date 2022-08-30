CBZ : Cautionary Statement

Further Cautionary
Statement
Notice to Shareholders
Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on
Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on 18 June 2022 and 21 July 2022, the Directors of CBZ Holdings Limited ("the Company"), wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that the Company is
still engaged in negotiations for potential acquisition of a complimentary business.
the CBZ Holdings Limited (the Company) Board during the course of complimentary business.
The acquisition if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on the value of the Company's shares, the full impact of which is currently being determined.
Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's shares until full announcement is made.

CBZ Bank Limited has been co-operating in investigations by the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) regarding historical transactions involving a party that was subject to OFAC economic sanctions. OFAC has concluded its investigation and the matter has been resolved through issuance of a Cautionary Letter.
As a result thereof, the contents of the previous Cautionary
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Announcements have ceased to have any relevance or effect on the Company and caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in their securities.
GROUP LEGAL CORPORATE SECRETARY
REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE
5 Campbell Road
Pomona
Borrowdale
Telephone: (263-4) 748 050 - 79
Email: info@cbzh.co.zw
5th Floor, Union House
29 August 2022
60 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
Harare, Zimbabwe
Telephone: 0242 - 748 050 - 79
Email: info@cbz.co.zw

DIRECTORS: Marc L Holtzman, Edward E Galante, Rebecca L. Gaskin Gain, Louis C. Gerken, Edward U. Mashingaidze,
Blessing Mudavanhu* (Group Chief Executive Officer),
Tawanda L. Gumbo*(Group Chief Finance Officer)
* Executive Director
Partners for Success