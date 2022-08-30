Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Zimbabwe
  Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  CBZ Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBZ   ZW0009011967

CBZ HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CBZ)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
150.00 ZWL   +4.43%
CBZ : Cautionary Statement
PU
07/21CBZ : Cautionary Statement
PU
06/24CBZ : June 24, 2022Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
CBZ : Cautionary Statement

08/30/2022 | 10:40am EDT
Further Cautionary

Statement

Notice to Shareholders

Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on

18WithdrawalJune 2022 ofandCautionary21 July 2022,Announcementthe Directors of CBZ Holdings Limited ("the Company"), wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that the Company is

Shareholders are referred to the Cautionary Statements issued by still engaged in negotiations for potential acquisition of a

the CBZ Holdings Limited (the Company) Board during the course of complimentary business.

years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The acquisition if successfully concluded, may have a material impactCBZ Bankon Limitedthe valuehasofbethenCompany'sco-operatingshares,ininvestigationsthe full impactbyof whichthe Officeis currentlyof ForeignbeingAssetdeterminedControl. (OFAC) regarding historical

transactions involving a party that was subject to OFAC economic Accordingly,sanctions. OFACShareholdersas concludedare a visedits investigationsto exercise cautionand thewhenmatter has dealingbeen resolvedin the Company'sthrough sharetissuanceuntil fullof aannouncementCautionary Letteris made. .

As a result thereof, the contents of the previous Cautionary

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Announcements have ceased to have any relevance or effect on the Company and caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in their securities.

RumbidzayiBy orderAngelineof the BoardJakanani

GROUP LEGAL CORPORATE SECRETARY

REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE

5 Campbell Road

Pomona

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

Borrowdale

Harare,GroupZimbabweLegal Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (263-4) 748 050 - 79

Email:REGISTEREDinfo@cbzh.HEADco.zw OFFICE

5th Floor, Union House

29 August 2022

60 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

Harare, Zimbabwe

DIRECTORS:Telephone: 0242 - 748 050 - 79

MarcEmail:L Holtzman,info@cbzEdward.coE.zwGalante, Rebecca L. Gaskin Gain, Louis C. Gerken,Edward U. Mashingaidze,

Blessing Mudavanhu* (Group Chief Executive Officer),

31 August 2020

Tawanda L. Gumbo*(Group Chief Finance Officer)

* Executive Director

Partners for Success

Banking | Insurance | Investments | Agro-Business

Managers and Directors
Blessing Mudavanhu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tawanda Lloyd Gumbo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marc L. Holtzman Chairman
Jack Smith Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Invesments Cluster
Rebecca Loiuse Gaskin Gain Independent Non-Executive Director
