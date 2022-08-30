CBZ : Cautionary Statement

Further Cautionary

Statement

Notice to Shareholders

Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on

Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on 18 June 2022 and 21 July 2022, the Directors of CBZ Holdings Limited ("the Company"), wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that the Company is

Shareholders are referred to the Cautionary Statements issued by still engaged in negotiations for potential acquisition of a

the CBZ Holdings Limited (the Company) Board during the course of complimentary business.

years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The acquisition if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on the value of the Company's shares, the full impact of which is currently being determined.

Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's shares until full announcement is made.

As a result thereof, the contents of the previous Cautionary

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Announcements have ceased to have any relevance or effect on the Company and caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in their securities.

By order of the Board

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

GROUP LEGAL CORPORATE SECRETARY

REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE

5 Campbell Road

Pomona

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

Borrowdale

Borrowdale
Harare, Zimbabwe

Telephone: (263-4) 748 050 - 79

Email: info@cbzh.co.zw

REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE

5th Floor, Union House

29 August 2022

60 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

Harare, Zimbabwe

Telephone: 0242 - 748 050 - 79

Email: info@cbz.co.zw

DIRECTORS: Marc L Holtzman, Edward E. Galante, Rebecca L. Gaskin Gain, Louis C. Gerken, Edward U. Mashingaidze,

Blessing Mudavanhu* (Group Chief Executive Officer),

31 August 2020

Tawanda L. Gumbo*(Group Chief Finance Officer)

* Executive Director

