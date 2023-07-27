Further Cautionary

Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on 18 June 2022,

21 July 2022, 29 August 2022, 27 September 2022, 14 November 2022,

19 January 2023, 2 March 2023, 6 April 2023 and 5 June 2023, the Directors

of CBZ Holdings Limited ("the Company"), wish to advise all shareholders

and the investing public that the Company is still engaged negotiations

for potential acquisition of a complimentary business.

The acquisition if successfully concluded, may have material impact on

the value of the Company's shares, the full impact of which currently transactions involving a party that was subject to OFAC economic

being determined.

sanctions. OFAC has concluded its investigations and the matter has been resolved through the issuance of a Cautionary Letter.

Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in

the Company's shares until a full announcement is made.

As a result thereof, the contents of the previous Cautionary Announcements have ceased to have any relevance or effect on

the Company and caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in their securities.

By order of the Board

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

GROUP CHIEF GOVERNANCE OFFICER

REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE

5 Campbell Road

Pomona

Borrowdale

Harare, Zimbabwe

Telephone: (263-4) 748 050 - 79

Email: info@cbzh.co.zw 5th Floor, Union House

27 July 2023

Harare, Zimbabwe

DIRECTORS:

Marc L Holtzman, Edward E. Galante, Rebecca L. Gaskin Gain, Louis C. Gerken, Edward U. Mashingaidze,

Blessing Mudavanhu* (Group Chief Executive Officer), Tawanda L. Gumbo*(Group Chief Finance Officer)

