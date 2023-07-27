Further Cautionary
Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on 18 June 2022,
19 January 2023, 2 March 2023, 6 April 2023 and 5 June 2023, the Directors
Shareholders are referred to the Cautionary Statements issued by the CBZ Holdings Limited (the Company)
CBZ Bank Limited has been cooperating in investigations by the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) regarding historical
the value of the Company's shares, the full impact of which currently transactions involving a party that was subject to OFAC economic
being determined.
sanctions. OFAC has concluded its investigations and the matter has been resolved through the issuance of a Cautionary Letter.
Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in
the Company's shares until a full announcement is made.
As a result thereof, the contents of the previous Cautionary Announcements have ceased to have any relevance or effect on
BYtheORDERCompanyOF THEand cautionBOARDis no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in their securities.
By order of the Board
Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani
GROUP CHIEF GOVERNANCE OFFICER
REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE
5 Campbell Road
Pomona
Borrowdale
Harare, Zimbabwe
Telephone: (263-4) 748 050 - 79
Email: info@cbzh.co.zw 5th Floor, Union House
27 July 2023
Harare, Zimbabwe
Telephone: 0242 - 748 050 - 79
Email: info@cbz.co.zw
Blessing Mudavanhu* (Group Chief Executive Officer), Tawanda L. Gumbo*(Group Chief Finance Officer)
* Executive Director
31 August 2020
