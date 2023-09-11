Further Cautionary
Statement
Notice to Shareholders
Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on 18 June 2022,
21 July 2022, 29 August 2022, 27 September 2022, 14 November 2022, 19WithdrawalJanuary 2023, 2ofMarchCautionary2023, 6 AprilAnnouncement2023, 5 June 2023, and 27 July 2023 the Directors of CBZ Holdings Limited ("the Company"), wish
toShareholdersadvise all shareholdersreferredandtothetheinvestingCautionarypublicStatementsthat the Companyissued byis stillthengagedCBZ HoldingsnegotiationsLimitedfor(thea potentialCompany)acquisitionBoardofduringa complimentarythe course of
businessyears 2017,. 2018 and 2019.
CBZ Bank Limited has been co-operating in investigations by
The acquisition if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) regarding historical
the value of the Company's shares, the full impact of which is currently transactions involving a party that was subject to OFAC economic
being determined.
sanctions. OFAC has concluded its investigations and the matter has been resolved through the issuance of a Cautionary Letter.
Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in
the Company's shares until a full announcement is made.
As result thereof, the contents of the previous Cautionary Announcements have ceased to have any relevance or effect on
BYtheORDERCompanyOF THEand cautionBOARDis no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in their securities.
By order of the Board
Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani
GROUP CHIEF GOVERNANCE OFFICER
REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE
5 CampbellRumbidzayiRoad Angeline Jakanani
PomonaGroup Legal Corporate Secretary
Borrowdale
Harare, Zimbabwe
Telephone:REGISTERED(263-4)HEAD748 050OFFICE- 79
Email:5th info@cbzhFloor, Union.co.zwHouse
60 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
05 September 2023
Harare, Zimbabwe
DIRECTORS:Telephone: 0242 - 748 050 - 79
MarcEmail:L Holtzman,info@cbzEdward.coE..Galante,zw Rebecca L. Gaskin Gain, Louis C. Gerken, Edward U. Mashingaidze,
Blessing Mudavanhu* (Group Chief Executive Officer), Tawanda L. Gumbo*(Group Chief Finance Officer)
* Executive Director
31 August 2020
Partners for Success
Banking | Insurance | Investments | Agro-Business
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CBZ Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2023 07:12:09 UTC.