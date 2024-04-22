DRAFT 260224

Further Cautionary

Statement

Notice to Shareholders

Further to the Cautionary Statements issued on 18 June 2022, 21 July 2022, 29 August 2022, 27 September 2022, 14 November 2022,

19WithdrawalJanuary 2023, 2 Marchof Cautionary2023, 6 April 2023,Announcement5 June 2023, 27 July 2023, 5 September 2023, 5 February 2024, and 28 February 2024 the Directors of

CBZ Holdings Limited (the "Company"), wish to advise all Shareholders and the

Shareholders are referred to the Cautionary Statements issued by

investing public that the Company is still engaged in negotiations for a potential

the CBZ Holdings Limited (the Company) Board during the course of

acquisition of a business in the financial sector. The Company has sought and is

years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

in the process of obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals to proceed with the

acquisition which process, is at an advanced stage.

CBZ Bank Limited has been co-operating in investigations by the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) regarding historical

The acquisition if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on the value

transactions involving a party that was subject to OFAC economic

of the Company's shares, the full impact of which is currently being determined.

sanctions. OFAC has concluded its investigations and the matter has

Accordingly,been resolvedShareholdersthrougharetheadvisedissuanceto exerciseof a Cautionarycaution whenLetterdealing. in the

Company's shares until a full announcement is made.

As a result thereof, the contents of the previous Cautionary

TheAnnouncementsBoard will keep havethe marketceasedandtoShareholdershave any relevanceinformed ofor anyeffectmaterialon

the Company and caution is no longer required to be exercised by

developments relating to the acquisition.

shareholders when dealing in their securities.

BYByORDERorderOFofTHEthe BOARDBoard

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

GROUPRumbidzayiCHIEF GOVERNANCEAngeline JakananiOFFICER

Group Legal Corporate Secretary

REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE

5 CampbellREGISTEREDRoad HEAD OFFICE

Pomona

5th Floor, Union House

Borrowdale

60 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

Harare, Zimbabwe

Telephone:Harare, Zimbabwe(263-4) 748 050 - 79

Email:Telephone:info@cbzh0242.co.zw- 748 050 - 79

Email: info@cbz.co.zw

19 April 2024

31 August 2020

DIRECTORS:

Luxon Zembe (Acting Chairman), Edward E. Galante, Rebecca Gaskin Gain, Louis C. Gerken,

Edward U. Mashingaidze, Lawrence Nyazema* (Acting Group CEO), Tawanda L. Gumbo* (Group CFO)

* Executive Director

Partners for Success