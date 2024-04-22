DRAFT 260224
Further Cautionary
Statement
Notice to Shareholders
Further to the Cautionary Statements issued on 18 June 2022, 21 July 2022, 29 August 2022, 27 September 2022, 14 November 2022,
19WithdrawalJanuary 2023, 2 Marchof Cautionary2023, 6 April 2023,Announcement5 June 2023, 27 July 2023, 5 September 2023, 5 February 2024, and 28 February 2024 the Directors of
CBZ Holdings Limited (the "Company"), wish to advise all Shareholders and the
Shareholders are referred to the Cautionary Statements issued by
investing public that the Company is still engaged in negotiations for a potential
the CBZ Holdings Limited (the Company) Board during the course of
acquisition of a business in the financial sector. The Company has sought and is
years 2017, 2018 and 2019.
in the process of obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals to proceed with the
acquisition which process, is at an advanced stage.
CBZ Bank Limited has been co-operating in investigations by the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) regarding historical
The acquisition if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on the value
transactions involving a party that was subject to OFAC economic
of the Company's shares, the full impact of which is currently being determined.
sanctions. OFAC has concluded its investigations and the matter has
Accordingly,been resolvedShareholdersthrougharetheadvisedissuanceto exerciseof a Cautionarycaution whenLetterdealing. in the
Company's shares until a full announcement is made.
As a result thereof, the contents of the previous Cautionary
TheAnnouncementsBoard will keep havethe marketceasedandtoShareholdershave any relevanceinformed ofor anyeffectmaterialon
the Company and caution is no longer required to be exercised by
developments relating to the acquisition.
shareholders when dealing in their securities.
BYByORDERorderOFofTHEthe BOARDBoard
Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani
GROUPRumbidzayiCHIEF GOVERNANCEAngeline JakananiOFFICER
Group Legal Corporate Secretary
REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE
5 CampbellREGISTEREDRoad HEAD OFFICE
Pomona
5th Floor, Union House
Borrowdale
60 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
Harare, Zimbabwe
Telephone:Harare, Zimbabwe(263-4) 748 050 - 79
Email:Telephone:info@cbzh0242.co.zw- 748 050 - 79
Email: info@cbz.co.zw
19 April 2024
31 August 2020
DIRECTORS:
Luxon Zembe (Acting Chairman), Edward E. Galante, Rebecca Gaskin Gain, Louis C. Gerken,
Edward U. Mashingaidze, Lawrence Nyazema* (Acting Group CEO), Tawanda L. Gumbo* (Group CFO)
* Executive Director
Partners for Success
Banking | Insurance | Investments | Agro-Business
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CBZ Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 07:15:05 UTC.