Appointment of CBZ Group Chief Executive Officer

Lawrence Nyazema | Group Chief Executive Officer - CBZ Holdings Limited

The Board wishes to advise of the appointment of Mr. Lawrence Nyazema to the position of Group Chief Executive Officer of CBZ Holdings Limited ('the Company') with effect from 19 April 2024. He has been the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 1 December 2023.

Before his appointment as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence was the Managing Director of CBZ Bank Limited ("the Bank"), a position he took up on 1 January 2022 having joined the Bank as Executive Director - Wholesale Banking in January 2020. Prior to that he spent 19 years with Barclays Bank (now First Capital Bank) in various capacities including that of Commercial Director from April 2011 to December 2019 and Treasurer from July 2007 to March 2011. His career started at ZB Financial Holdings spanning from 1990 to the year 2000 where he occupied various positions starting off as an Analyst to Senior Treasury Dealer by the time he left.

Lawrence holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management (Management College of Southern Africa), Master of Science in Finance (University of London) and Diplomas in Banking from the Institute of Bankers South Africa & Zimbabwe. Lawrence also serves as the current President of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe

The Board, Management and staff congratulate Lawrence on his appointment and wish him all the best in his new role.

RUMBIDZAYI ANGELINE JAKANANI

Group Chief Governance Officer

22 April 2024

Luxon Zembe (Chairman), Edward E. Galante, Rebecca Gaskin Gain, Louis C. Gerken, Edward U. Mashingaidze, Lawrence Nyazema* (Acting Group CEO), Tawanda L. Gumbo* (Group CFO)

