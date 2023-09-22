REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the half year ended 30 June 2023

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (ZWL$m) INFLATION ADJUSTED

Profit after taxation

Total comprehensive income

Total equity

543,876.5

582%

753,708.3

595%

1,300,455.2

147%

Total advances

Total deposits

Total assets

1,745,853.8

217%

4,527,477.3

113%

6,517,438.8

118%

GROUP CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Introduction

I am pleased to present the financial performance of CBZ Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries for the half year ended 30 June 2023.

Operating Environment

The period under review was characterised by elevated inflationary pressures on the global, regional and domestic fronts, as the effects of rising food prices and pent up demand from the transition from lockdown became more pronounced. Major Central Banks maintained tight monetary and fiscal policy stances.

In Zimbabwe, the Reserve Bank continued to align its monetary policy stance to developments in the goods, equities and money markets. The country experienced significant exchange rate depreciation between April and June 2023 largely driven by money supply factors, which exerted pass-through inflation to the economy. However, the bold policy intervention measures instituted by the Government and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, for tackling the transitory price and exchange rate volatility, have gone a long way in arresting the instabilities and bringing the much-needed normalcy in the price and exchange rate dynamics in domestic markets.

On the local bourse performance, save for the top 10 Index, all major ZSE benchmarks rounded the first half of the year on a positive note. The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange closed the period with a market capitalization of ZWL$13 trillion, a gain of 779%. On the US dollar denominated bourse, VFEX, the All Share Index closed at 76.17 and a market cap of US$ 1.29 billion.

These developments, together with advancements in the technology spaces shaped the Group's corporate and business strategies, initiatives and tactics, as it sought to continuously meet and exceed the expectations of its stakeholders.

Corporate Social Responsibility

CBZ Holdings takes a holistic approach towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in its business activities to ensure a positive impact in the communities it does business in. During the first half of 2023, CBZ Holdings launched the CBZ Foundation (CBZF) in March 2023 which seeks to extend contribution to national development in the areas of health, education and vulnerable groups.

The Group continued promoting sporting excellence in Zimbabwe by hosting the CBZ Annual Marathon. Over 2000 runners from all over the nation competed in the various races.

Corporate Governance

As Chairman of the Board of Directors of CBZ Holdings Limited, I have strived to ensure that the Group has both, sound corporate governance and effective, active Boards across the entire breadth of subsidiaries. My responsibilities have paid special emphasis on leading the Board effectively, overseeing the Group's corporate governance model, communicating with shareholders and ensuring that good information flows freely between the Executive and Non-Executive Directors promptly. The Board believes that corporate governance is more than just a set of guidelines; rather it is a framework which underpins the core values for running the business in which we all believe, including a commitment to sustainable practices coupled with open and transparent communications with stakeholders. We believe that good corporate governance improves long-term success, productivity and performance. There have been no changes in directorship throughout the Group, which is indicative of the stability, commitment and dedication that is a constant theme within the Group.

Share Price Performance

On the capital markets, the CBZH share price increased by 1,465.8% from ZW$135 at the beginning of the period to close at ZW$2,113.85. The ZSE benchmark index registered a growth of 758.6%. CBZH ended the period with a market capitalisation of ZW$1.1 trillion. The graph below shows the movements in the CBZH share price and the benchmark industrial index from December 2022 to June 2023.

(cents)PriceShareCBZH

21-Dec-31

22-Jan-31

22-Feb-28

22-Mar-31

22-Apr-30

22-May-31

22-Jun-30

22-Jul-31

22-Aug-31

22-Sep-30

22-Oct-31

22-Nov-30

22-Dec-31

23-Jan-31

23-Feb-28

23-Mar-31

23-Apr-30

23-May-31

23-Jun-30

188,000

IndexShareAllZSE

3,000

148,000

2,000

108,000

68,000

1,000

28,000

0

-12,000

CBZH Share Price

ZSE All Share Index

Overview of the Group's performance

The table below summarises the Group's financial performance for the half year ended 30 June 2023.

REVIEWED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

UNAUDITED

INFLATION

INFLATION

ADJUSTED

RESTATED

HISTORICAL

RESTATED

ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

31 DEC 2022

31 DEC 2022

ZWL$m

ZWL$ m

ZWL$ m

ZWL$m

ZWL$ m

ZWL$ m

Key Financial Highlights

Profit after taxation

543 876.5

79 780.7

779 422.3

37 244.4

103 215.8

80 960.6

Total comprehensive income

753 708.3

108 397.8

1 054 494.6

52 086.4

134 456.4

111 222.0

Total assets

6 517 438.8

2 267 427.3

6 391 499.8

441 899.1

2 983 872.3

923 273.1

Total equity

1 300 455.2

503 492 .9

1 212 638.2

83 436.2

526 137.4

143 364.9

Total deposits

4 527 477.3

1 416 015.7

4 527 477.3

288 608.3

2 125 397.0

680 399.5

Total advances

1 745 853.8

897 117.7

1 745 853.8

182 893.6

550 463.5

176 218.9

Other statistics

Basic earnings per share

208 368.29

30 583.52

298 604.18

14 269.14

19 772.54

15 509.21

(cents)

Non-interest income to total

89.1

79.9

94.4

86.9

70.4

77.6

income (%)

Cost to income ratio (%)

17.5

27.3

9.0

20.5

34.5

27.1

Return on assets (%)

30.9

13.6

51.5

32.0

6.8

17.9

Return on equity (%)

91.8

35.2

146.0

100.3

22.7

93.5

Growth in deposits (YTD %)

113.0

0.4

565.4

119.7

50.7

417.9

Growth in advances (YTD %)

217.2

49.5

890.7

227.2

(8.3)

215.2

Growth in PAT (YOY %)

581.7

146.8

1 992.7

887.2

24.7

400.9

Dividend

The Board has proposed the declaration of an interim dividend of USD 3 000 000 or 0.525 cents per share. A separate dividend announcement with record and settlement dates will be published.

Outlook

Going forward, core economic sectors are expected to remain strong, providing significant upside potential for the economy. Activity is expected to remain elevated in the mining sector, particularly precious and battery metals subsectors, thanks to high global demand. The local construction sector will continue to witness visible growth driven by residential construction as well as public sector investment projects.

Increased focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation coupled with intermittent power shortages is also expected to stimulate further investment in green energy and the related technologies. The Group has already made inroads into the renewable energy sector, and it will continue to mobilise resources to meet and support its client's growing demands in this space.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the Government will continue with the arrears clearance and reengagement program as this is critical in unlocking broad based economic growth. On the global level, the decision by some Central Banks to halt interest rate hikes provides some prospects for the gradual reduction in the cost of global capital. Therefore, the Group will continue to monitor developments around global interest rates with a view to tap into favourably priced lines of credit for the benefit of its various customers.

Appreciation

Our valued clients remain the core of our success and we highly appreciate their continued partnerships with us. I would like to thank fellow Directors of the Board, the Boards of Subsidiary Companies, Management and Staff for their commitment to the CBZ brand and their desire to participate in the growth of the country's economy.

…………………….............................................

Marc Holtzman

Group Chairman

15 September 2023

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Directors are responsible for the oversight of the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements preparation to ensure that its financial statements comply with the Companies and Other Business Entities (Chapter 24:31) and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). They have general responsibility, through various Board Committees, Executive management, compliance and internal audit function for risk management and ensuring that internal controls are in place to identify and mitigate risks of the Group to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are, by Law and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), required to present fairly, the financial position of the Group and its performance for that period. In preparation of the Group interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Directors are required to:

  • state whether they have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 [Interim financial reporting]; and
  • prepared on the going concern basis, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group will continue in business;
  • select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; and
  • make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

Compliance with Local Legislation

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in the manner required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), Banking Act (Chapter 24:20), Insurance Act (Chapter 24:07), Securities and Exchange Act (Chapter 24:25); Microfinance Act (Chapter 24:29), Asset Management Act (Chapter 24:06) and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Rules of 2019. In addition, the Group is generally compliant with the RBZ Banking Regulations, Statutory Instrument 205 of 2000.

Compliance with IFRS

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard [IAS] 34 Interim financial reporting as promulgated by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have also been prepared to take account of the effects of inflation in accordance with IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. The historical cost amounts are shown herein as supplementary information. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies). The Group's External auditors have therefore not expressed a review opinion on this historic financial information.

Going concern

The Directors have assessed the ability of the Group to continue operating as a going concern and believe that the preparation of these financial statements on a going concern basis is still appropriate. The Directors have engaged themselves to continuously assess the ability of the Group to continue to operate as a going concern and to determine the continued appropriateness of the going concern assumption that has been applied in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Responsibility

The Directors are responsible for preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. These financial statements were prepared by CBZ Holdings Limited's Group Finance Department, under the direction and supervision of the Group Chief Finance Officer, Mr Tawanda L. Gumbo, PAAB Number 0223.

By order of the Board.

………………

………………………….............................…

T. GUMBO

DR . B. MUDAVANHU

GROUP CFO

GROUP CEO

15 September 2023

15 September 2023

AUDITOR'S REVIEW STATEMENT

CBZ Holdings Limited

The Inflation Adjusted Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 30 June 2023 have been reviewed by KPMG and a qualified review conclusion issued thereon in relation to the initial application of IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts.

The review conclusion has been made available to management and those charged with governance of CBZ Holdings Limited. The engagement partner responsible for this review is Themba Mudidi (PAAB Practicing Certificate Number 0437). The auditors' review conclusion on the Inflation Adjusted Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements is available for inspection at the Company's registered office.

The interim condensed inflation adjusted financial results for CBZ Life Limited ("CBZ Life"), CBZ Insurance (Private) Limited ("CBZ Life") and CBZ Asset Management (Private) Limited t/a Datvest ("Datvest"), for the half year ended 30 June 2023 have not been audited or reviewed by Messrs KPMG Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe).

CBZ Bank Limited

The Interim Inflation Adjusted Financial Results of CBZ Bank Limited for the half year financial period ended 30 June 2023, have been reviewed by Messrs KPMG Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe). An unmodified review conclusion has been expressed thereon.

The auditor's review conclusion is available for inspection at the Company's registered office. The engagement partner responsible for this review is Themba Mudidi (PAAB Practicing Certificate Number 0437).

REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the half year ended 30 June 2023

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the half year ended 30 June 2023

REVIEWED

INFLATION ADJUSTED

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

NOTES

Interest income

2

196 496 822

109 823 021

Interest expense

2

(42 316 907)

(9 238 937)

Net interest income

154 179 915

100 584 084

Non-interest income

3

1 142 542 343

358 516 730

Net insurance service result

4.1

(13 723 910)

(10 084 336)

Net insurance finance cost

4.2

(483 040)

(356 070)

Total income

1 282 515 308

448 660 408

Operating expenditure

5

(225 077 503)

(122 263 053)

Operating income

1 057 437 805

326 397 355

Expected credit loss expense on financial assets

13

(165 383 557)

(112 121 138)

Expected credit loss expense on insurance assets

(344 652)

(399 441)

Monetary loss

(158 126 065)

(73 059 547)

Profit before taxation

733 583 531

140 817 229

Taxation

6.1

(189 706 988)

(61 036 555)

Profit after tax for the period

543 876 543

79 780 674

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Gains on property revaluations

197 153 548

33 428 963

Gains on equity instruments at FVOCI*

59 438 884

314 522

Deferred income tax relating to components of

other comprehensive income

6.3

(45 763 696)

(5 415 138)

210 828 736

28 328 347

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss

Exchange gains/ (losses) on translation

of foreign subsidiaries

28.7

(996 940)

288 767

Other comprehensive income for the period

net of tax

209 831 796

28 617 114

Total comprehensive income for the period

753 708 339

108 397 788

Profit for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of parent

543 857 916

79 825 441

Non-controlling interests

28.5

18 627

(44 767)

543 876 543

79 780 674

Total comprehensive income for the period

attributable to:

Equity holders of parent

753 602 290

108 424 032

Non-controlling interests

28.5

106 049

(26 244)

Total comprehensive income for the period

753 708 339

108 397 788

Earnings per share (cents)

Basic

7.1

208 368.29

30 583.52

Basic Diluted

7.1

208 368.29

30 583.52

Headline

7.1

155 601.65

21 593.38

* Fair value through other comprehensive income

UNAUDITED

HISTORICAL

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

94 205 641

14 398 892

(17 981 602)

(1 107 124)

76 224 039

13 291 768

1 149 243 948

78 895 621

(8 431 887)

(1 307 064)

(245 170)

(44 809)

1 216 790 930

90 835 516

(108 415 938)

(18 652 118)

1 108 374 992

72 183 398

(165 383 557)

(22 857 913)

(344 652)

(81 433)

-

-

942 646 783

49 244 052

(163 224 489)

(11 999 631)

779 422 294

37 244 421

259 632 899

14 472 595

86 031 666

2 703 980

(69 595 283)

(2 393 512)

276 069 282

14 783 063

(996 940)

58 870

275 072 342

14 841 933

1 054 494 636

52 086 354

779 380 803

37 243 608

41 491

813

779 422 294

37 244 421

1 054 336 681

52 077 760

157 955

8 594

1 054 494 636

52 086 354

298 604.18

14 269.14

298 604.18

14 269.14

228 233.45

10 426.64

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the half year ended 30 June 2023

REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED

Share based

Fair

Total equity

Non-

Share

Share

Payment

Revaluation

value

Retained

attributable

controlling

capital

premium

SAAR**

reserve

reserve

reserve

*FCTR

earnings

to parent

interests

Total

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2022

Opening balance at

1 January 2022

2 889 384

17 656 889

-

6 120 243

54 231 157

17 242 553

2 252 334

283 926 354

384 318 914

46 959

384 365 873

Impact of initial

application of IFRS 17***

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2 508 899)

(2 508 899)

9 563

(2 499 336)

Restated opening balance

at 1 January 2022

2 889 384

17 656 889

-

6 120 243

54 231 157

17 242 553

2 252 334

281 417 455

381 810 015

56 522

381 866 537

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

79 825 441

79 825 441

(44 767)

79 780 674

Other comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

-

27 996 129

313 695

288 767

-

28 598 591

18 523

28 617 114

Issue of shares

awaiting allotment

-

-

4 905 134

-

-

-

-

-

4 905 134

-

4 905 134

Closing balance at

30 June 2022

2 889 384

17 656 889

4 905 134

6 120 243

82 227 286

17 556 248

2 541 101

361 242 896

495 139 181

30 278

495 169 459

30 JUNE 2023

Opening balance at

1 January 2023

2 889 384

17 656 889

11 627 113

6 120 243

71 750 865

30 157 851

3 048 872

382 864 018

526 115 235

22 148

526 137 383

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

543 857 916

543 857 916

18 627

543 876 543

Other comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

-

157 055 684

53 685 630

(996 940)

-

209 744 374

87 422

209 831 796

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Issue of shares

awaiting allotment

-

-

20 609 455

-

-

-

-

-

20 609 455

-

20 609 455

Equity-settledshare-based payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Closing balance at

30 June 2023

2 889 384

17 656 889

32 236 568

6 120 243

228 806 549

83 843 481

2 051 932

926 721 934

1 300 326 980

128 197

1 300 455 177

UNAUDITED HISTORICAL

Share based

Fair

Total equity

Non-

Share

Share

Payment

Revaluation

value

Retained

attributable

controlling

capital

premium

SAAR**

reserve

reserve

reserve

*FCTR

earnings

to parent

interests

Total

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

30 JUNE 2022

Opening balance

at 1 January 2022

5 220

33 876

-

569 951

5 790 710

1 964 010

77 029

21 264 515

29 705 311

4 957

29 710 268

Impact of initial

application of IFRS 17***

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(241 875)

(241 875)

746

(241 129)

Restated opening balance

at 1 January 2022

5 220

33 876

-

569 951

5 790 710

1 964 010

77 029

21 022 640

29 463 436

5 703

29 469 139

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

37 243 608

37 243 608

813

37 244 421

Other comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

-

12 207 700

2 567 583

58 870

-

14 834 153

7 780

14 841 933

Issue of shares

awaiting allotment

-

-

1 000 000

-

-

-

-

-

1 000 000

-

1 000 000

Closing balance at

30 June 2022

5 220

33 876

1 000 000

569 951

17 998 410

4 531 593

135 899

58 266 248

82 541 197

14 296

82 555 493

30 JUNE 2023

Opening balance

at 1 January 2023

5 220

33 876

3 500 000

569 951

26 517 008

11 232 948

332 024

101 165 564

143 356 591

8 333

143 364 924

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

779 380 803

779 380 803

41 491

779 422 294

Other comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

-

197 501 230

78 451 588

(996 940)

-

274 955 878

116 464

275 072 342

Issue of shares

awaiting allotment

-

-

14 778 618

-

-

-

-

-

14 778 618

-

14 778 618

Closing balance at

30 June 2023

5 220

33 876

18 278 618

569 951

224 018 238

89 684 536

(664 916)

880 546 367

1 212 471 890

166 288

1 212 638 178

* Foreign currency translation reserve

** Shares awaiting allotment reserve (Refer to note 28.9)

*** Refer to Note 28.4.1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2023

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the half year ended 30 June 2023

REVIEWED

UNAUDITED

REVIEWED

AUDITED

INFLATION ADJUSTED

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

NOTES

Cash and cash equivalents

9

1 781 504 208

821 788 207

Money market assets

10

441 470 102

110 762 340

Financial securities

11

57 329 132

155 042 856

Loans and advances to customers

12

1 745 853 793

550 463 498

Insurance contract assets

24

6 047 398

2 593 946

Reinsurance contract assets

24

7 933 702

3 956 845

Equity investments

16

136 221 202

54 150 233

Land inventory

15

62 667 234

64 978 242

Other assets

14

1 481 271 071

885 678 620

Current tax receivable

11 237 165

521 814

Intangible assets

21

2 184 645

2 893 044

Property and equipment

19

353 073 176

142 235 671

Investment properties

20

271 351 556

89 314 133

Deferred tax asset

22

159 294 376

99 492 805

TOTAL ASSETS

6 517 438 760

2 983 872 254

LIABILITIES

Deposits

23

4 527 477 297

2 125 397 023

Insurance contract liabilities

24

15 953 541

8 695 704

Reinsurance contract liabilities

24

3 875 707

1 733 465

Other liabilities

25

257 779 843

179 454 031

Current tax payable

4 286 714

4 327 073

Investment contract liabilities

25

1 770 773

1 153 431

Lease liabilities

19b

2 316 903

817 660

Deferred tax liability

22.1

403 522 805

136 156 484

5 216 983 583

2 457 734 871

EQUITY

Share capital

28.1

2 889 384

2 889 384

Share premium

28.2

17 656 889

17 656 889

Revaluation reserve

28.3

228 806 549

71 750 865

Shares allotment reserve

28.9

32 236 568

11 627 113

Share based payment reserve

28.8

6 120 243

6 120 243

Fair value reserve

28.6

83 843 481

30 157 851

Retained earnings

28.4

926 721 934

382 864 018

Foreign currency translation reserve

28.7

2 051 932

3 048 872

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

1 300 326 980

526 115 235

Non-controlling interest

28.6

128 197

22 148

TOTAL EQUITY

1 300 455 177

526 137 383

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

6 517 438 760

2 983 872 254

UNAUDITED

HISTORICAL

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

1 781 504 208

263 077 584

441 470 102

35 458 149

57 329 132

49 633 591

1 745 853 793

176 218 892

6 047 398

830 395

7 933 702

1 266 697

136 221 202

17 335 017

2 034 875

1 657 513

1 464 479 273

278 780 809

11 237 165

167 047

557 802

257 276

306 185 192

37 593 673

271 351 556

28 591 973

159 294 376

32 404 493

6 391 499 776

923 273 109

4 527 477 297

680 399 535

15 953 541

2 783 740

3 875 707

554 931

254 345 821

57 118 257

4 286 714

1 385 218

1 770 773

369 246

2 316 903

261 756

368 834 842

37 035 502

5 178 861 598

779 908 185

5 220

5 220

33 876

33 876

224 018 238

26 517 008

18 278 618

3 500 000

569 951

569 951

89 684 536

11 232 948

880 546 367

101 165 564

(664 916)

332 024

1 212 471 890

143 356 591

166 288

8 333

1 212 638 178

143 364 924

6 391 499 776

923 273 109

INFLATION ADJUSTED

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before taxation

733 583 531

140 817 229

Non-cash items:

Monetary loss

158 126 065

73 059 547

Depreciation

8 570 416

3 785 420

Amortisation of intangible assets

1 340 109

407 322

Write off & Impairment of property and equipment

1 583 989

13 378

Write off of intangible assets

-

36 686

Fair value adjustments on investment properties

(183 687 411)

(33 638 789)

Write off of right of use asset and lease liabilty

(35 585)

-

Fair value adjustments on financial instruments

(21 847 137)

10 505 125

Expected credit loss expense

165 383 557

112 121 138

Expected credit loss on insurance assets

344 652

399 441

Unrealised gain on foreign currency position

(786 319 968)

(236 478 003)

Profit/ (Loss) on disposal of investment properties

(710 867)

2 426 719

Changes in insurance and reinsurance contract assets/liabilities

989 649

739 442

Accrued interest on loans

(14 307 936)

(39 351 843)

Accrued interest on deposits

4 780 773

5 674 234

Profit on sale of property and equipment

(100 658)

(8 290)

Interest on lease liability

60 177

18 450

Operating cash flows before changes

in operating assets and liabilities

67 753 356

40 527 206

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Deposits

3 690 741 861

100 433 774

Loans and advances to customers

(3 921 335 730)

(686 807 138)

Life assurance investment contract liabilities

617 343

(18 438 270)

Insurance contract assets

(6 408 302)

(22 473 312)

Reinsurance contract assets

1 963 634

550 544

Insurance contract liabilities

13 620 119

49 972 140

Reinsurance contract liabilities

44 944

(26 757)

Money market assets

(116 558 539)

150 606 355

Financial securities

(19 648 542)

561 693

Land inventory

2 311 008

2 068 027

Other assets

2 993 151 254

332 428 344

Other liabilities

(628 813 985)

65 667 216

2 009 685 065

(25 457 384)

TAXATION

Corporate tax paid

(77 693 028)

(13 950 276)

Net cash inflow from operating activities

1 999 745 393

1 119 546

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds on disposal of investment property

2 983 852

3 231 537

Investment in equities during the period

(3 101 238)

(10 121 529)

Equity investments disposed during the period

2 316 290

1 807 925

Purchase of investment property

(622 997)

(48 625)

Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment

127 636

12 086

Purchase of property and equipment

(22 988 303)

(6 385 026)

HISTORICAL

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

942 646 783

49 244 052

-

-

2 175 620

372 091

79 159

42 966

506 783

415

-

3 599

(243 188 934)

(13 558 805)

(13 530)

-

(32 144 506)

(1 745 397)

165 383 557

22 857 913

344 652

81 433

(786 319 968)

(48 210 300)

(699 185)

222 062

989 649

152 577

(54 517 230)

(659 784)

1 916 861

(139 182)

(85 114)

(1 282)

34 904

2 719

(2 890 499)

8 665 077

1 451 240 180

13 471 097

(1 545 536 257)

(82 559 241)

1 401 528

(2 247 496)

(1 736 505)

(2 775 871)

628 850

112 241

5 650 197

6 199 936

(1 068 715)

(5 455)

(19 038 064)

18 922 900

(7 395 064)

70 218

(377 362)

(234 155)

1 089 722 667

44 432 901

196 502 963

5 384 048

1 169 994 418

771 123

(68 475 423)

(2 341 988)

1 098 628 496

7 094 212

1 674 656

315 843

(1 558 160)

(1 846 496)

848 147

230 782

(546 120)

(30 503)

85 690

1 584

(10 828 858)

(1 002 530)

The historical cost information has been shown as supplementary information for the benefit of users. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost financial information.

Purchase of intangible assets

(631 710)

(2 845)

Net cash outflow from investing activities

(21 916 470)

(11 506 477)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issue of shares awaiting allotment

20 609 455

4 905 134

Lease liability principal repayment

(276 161)

(147 242)

Interest on lease liability paid

(60 177)

(18 448)

Net cash inflow from financing activities

20 273 117

4 739 444

Net increase /(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1 998 102 040

(5 647 487)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

821 788 207

424 834 429

Exchange gains on foreign cash balances

415 884 636

273 038 039

Inflation effects on cash and cash equivalents

(1 454 270 675)

(196 949 855)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

1 781 504 208

495 275 126

(379 685)

(555)

(10 704 330)

(2 331 875)

14 778 618

1 000 000

(125 891)

(15 516)

(34 904)

(2 719)

14 617 823

981 765

1 102 541 989

5 744 102

263 077 584

39 562 931

415 884 635

55 663 722

-

-

1 781 504 208

100 970 755

The historical cost information has been shown as supplementary information for the benefit of users. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost financial information.

REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the half year ended 30 June 2023

GROUP ACCOUNTING POLICIES

For the half year ended 30 June 2023

1. GROUP ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, except for new standards and amendments adopted effective 1 January 2023 (see 1.1c). Several amendments and interpretations apply for the first time in 2023, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group. For a detailed analysis of the Group's accounting policies, kindly refer to the Group's 2022 annual report, which is available at the Company registered offices.

1.1 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as well as the requirements of Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24.03), Banking Act (Chapter 24.20), Insurance Act (Chapter 24.07), the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Rules 2019 and the Securities Act (Chapter 24.25). The consolidated financial results have been restated to take account of inflation in accordance with IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022.

NOTES TO THE REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the half year ended 30 June 2023

1.3 INCORPORATION AND ACTIVITIES

The consolidated financial results of the Group for the half year ended 30 June 2023 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors on 15 September 2023. The Group offers commercial banking, property management, asset management, short term insurance, life assurance, Agro Business and other financial services and is incorporated in Zimbabwe.

  1. Basis of consolidation

The Group's consolidated financial results incorporate the financial results of the Company and entities controlled by the Company.

The Group accounts for business combinations using the acquisition method when the acquired set of activities and assets meets the definition of a business and control is transferred to the Group. In determining whether a particular set of activities and assets is a business, the Group assesses whether the set of assets and activities acquired includes, at a minimum, an input and substantive process and whether the acquired set has the ability to produce outputs. The Group has an option to apply a 'concentration test' that permits a simplified assessment of whether an acquired set of activities and assets is not a business. The optional concentration test is met if substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single identifiable asset or group of similar identifiable assets. The consideration transferred in the acquisition is generally measured at fair value, as are the identifiable net assets acquired. Any goodwill that arises is tested annually for impairment. Any gain on a bargain purchase is recognised in profit or loss immediately. Transaction costs are expensed as incurred, except if related to the issue of debt or equity securities.

The consideration transferred does not include amounts related to the settlement of pre-existing relationships. Such amounts are generally recognised in profit or loss. Any contingent consideration is measured at fair value at the date of acquisition. If an obligation to pay contingent consideration that meets the definition of a financial instrument is classified as equity, then it is not re-measured and settlement is accounted for within equity. Otherwise, other contingent consideration is re-measured at fair value at each reporting date and subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration are recognised in profit or loss. Control is achieved when the Company has power over the investee, is exposed or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to use its power to affect its returns. The Company reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control listed above. The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the year are incorporated from the dates control was acquired up to the date control ceased. The financial results of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the parent Company, using consistent accounting policies. All intra-group balances, transactions, income and expenses, profits and losses resulting from intra-group transactions that are recognised in assets and liabilities and income and expenses are eliminated in full. Non-controlling interests represent the portion of profit and net assets that is not held by the Group and are presented separately in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income and within equity in the consolidated statement of financial position, separately from parent shareholders' equity.

  1. Use of judgements and estimates

In preparing these financial statements, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual financial statements except for judgements used in applying IFRS 17 which was adopted effective 1 January 2023.

REVIEWED

INFLATION ADJUSTED

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

2.

INTEREST

Interest Income

Bankers acceptances

-

1 423 200

Overdrafts

37 857 270

12 388 682

Loans

72 822 943

73 855 505

Mortgage loans

3 238 970

1 358 879

Staff loans

3 632 792

825 112

Securities investments

73 469 689

1 718 362

Other investments

5 475 158

18 253 281

196 496 822

109 823 021

Interest expense

Savings deposits

4 345 160

2 152 007

Money market deposits

32 659 909

6 559 093

Other offshore deposits

5 251 661

509 387

Lease liability

60 177

18 450

42 316 907

9 238 937

NET INTEREST INCOME

154 179 915

100 584 084

UNAUDITED

HISTORICAL

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

-

174 902

16 175 225

1 435 685

39 006 020

9 860 627

1 702 215

183 017

1 473 644

106 902

25 611 933

231 922

10 236 604

2 405 837

94 205 641

14 398 892

1 430 093

160 381

13 606 925

864 377

2 909 680

79 647

34 904

2 719

17 981 602

1 107 124

76 224 039

13 291 768

  1. New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group
    1. IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts
      In May 2017, the IASB issued IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts, a comprehensive new accounting standard for insurance contracts covering recognition and measurement, presentation and disclosure. IFRS 17 replaces IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts that was issued in 2005. IFRS 17 applies to all types of insurance contracts (i.e., life, non- life, direct insurance and reinsurance), regardless of the type of entities that issue them, as well as to certain guarantees and financial instruments with discretionary participation features; a few scope exceptions will apply. The overall objective of IFRS 17 is to provide an accounting model for insurance contracts that is more useful and consistent for insurers. In contrast to the requirements in IFRS 4, which are largely based on grandfathering previous local accounting policies, IFRS 17 provides a comprehensive model for insurance contracts, covering all relevant accounting aspects. IFRS 17 is based on a general model, supplemented by a specific adaptation for contracts with direct participation features (the variable fee approach) and a simplified approach (the premium allocation approach) mainly for short-duration contracts.

The main features of the new accounting model for insurance contracts are, as follows:

  • An explicit, unbiased and probability weighted estimate of the present value of insurance contract fulfilment cash flows, including a risk adjustment for non-financial risk.
  • A Contractual Service Margin (CSM), a component of the carrying amount of the asset or liability for a group of insurance contracts issued representing the unearned profit that the Group will recognise as it provides coverage in the future.
  • Certain changes in the expected present value of future cash flows are adjusted against the CSM and thereby recognised in profit or loss over the remaining contractual service period.
  • The effect of changes in discount rates will be reported in the Statement of Profit or Loss or Other Comprehensive income.
  • Insurance revenue and insurance service expenses are recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income based on the concept of services provided during the period.
  • Insurance service results (earned revenue less incurred claims) are presented separately from the insurance finance income or expense.
  • Extensive disclosures to provide information on the recognised amounts from insurance contracts and the nature and extent of risks arising from these contracts.

IFRS 17 Transition

IFRS 17 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, with comparative figures required.

On transition date, 1 January 2022, the Group:

  • Identified, recognised and measured each group of insurance contracts as if IFRS 17 had always been applied.
  • Identified, recognised and measured assets for insurance acquisition cash flows as if IFRS 17 had always applied. However, no recoverability assessment was performed before the transition date. At transition date, a recoverability assessment was performed and no impairment loss was identified.
  • Derecognised any existing balances that would not exist had IFRS 17 always applied
  • Recognised any resulting net difference in equity (Refer to note 28.4.2.)
    The new standard has impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The Group has elected to apply the general measurement model on life assurance and the premium allocation approach on short term insurance products. A detailed analysis of the Group's IFRS 17 accounting policies, is available at the Company registered offices.The numbers disclosed for IFRS 17 may fluctuate as the model is still being adjusted and updated for adoption due to the complexity and degree of judgment required in its implementation. Restated has been included on all comparative numbers, to reflect IFRS 17 related restatements. The group applied the full retrospective transition approach.
  1. Definition of Accounting Estimates - Amendments to IAS 8
    The amendments to IAS 8 clarify the distinction between changes in accounting estimates, and changes in accounting policies and the correction of errors. They also clarify how entities use measurement techniques and inputs to develop accounting estimates.
    The amendments had no impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
  2. Disclosure of Accounting Policies - Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2
    The amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2, "Making Materiality Judgements", provide guidance and examples to help entities apply materiality judgements to accounting policy disclosures. The amendments aim to help entities provide accounting policy disclosures that are more useful by replacing the requirement for entities to disclose their 'significant' accounting policies with a requirement to disclose their 'material' accounting policies and adding guidance on how entities apply the concept of materiality in making decisions about accounting policy disclosures.
    The amendments had no impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, but are expected to affect the accounting policy disclosures in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements.
  3. Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction - Amendments to IAS 12
    The amendments to IAS 12, Income Tax, narrow the scope of the initial recognition exception, so that it no longer applies to transactions that give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences such as leases and decommissioning liabilities.
    The amendments had no material impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
  4. IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information
    IFRS S1 requires an entity to disclose information about its sustainability-related risks and opportunities that is useful to users of general purpose financial reports in making decisions relating to providing resources to the entity.
    The standard requires an entity to disclose information about all sustainability-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect the entity's cash flows, its access to finance or cost of capital over the short, medium or long term (collectively referred to as 'sustainability-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect the entity's prospects').
    IFRS S1 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024. The Group decided to early adopt the standard together with IFRS S2 Climate- related Disclosures. The standard had no impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
  5. IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures
    IFRS S2 requires an entity to disclose information about its climate-related risks and opportunities that is useful to users of general purpose financial reports in making decisions relating to providing resources to the entity.
    The standard requires an entity to disclose information about climate-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect the entity's cash flows, its access to finance or cost of capital over the short, medium or long term (collectively referred to as 'climate-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect the entity's prospects').
    IFRS S2 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024. The Group decided to early adopt the standard together with IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information. The standard had no impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

1.2 Application of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies)

The Consolidated interim financial results for the period ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies). Following the pronouncement of SI 27 of 2023, Census and Statistics (General) Notice, 2023 which introduced blended inflation rates replacing the ZWL$ inflation rates and Consumer Price Index (CPI) effective February 2023, the Group used a combination of the Zimbabwe consumer price index (CPI) compiled by Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) up to January 2023 and an internal estimation based on the published Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) from February to June 2023 to determine the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The indices and conversion factors used to restate these financials are given below.

Date

Indices

Pecentage (%) movement

Conversion Factors

30

JUNE 2023

42,710.72

212%

1.0000

31

DECEMBER 2022

13,672.91

57%

3.1237

30

JUNE 2022

8,707.35

192%

4.9051

30

JUNE 2021

2,986.44

14.3015

The procedures applied in the above restatement of transactions and balances are as follows:

  • All comparative figures as at end of the period 31 December 2022 and 30 June 2022 were restated by applying the change in the index from the date of last re- measurement to 30 June 2023. Restated has also been included on these prior period inflation adjusted numbers, to reflect restatement to June 2023 purchasing power.
  • Monetary assets and liabilities were not restated because they are already stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the reporting date.
  • Non-monetaryassets and liabilities that are not carried at amounts current at balance sheet and components of shareholders' equity were restated by applying the change in the index from the date of the transaction or if applicable from the date of their most recent revaluation to 30 June 2023. Property and equipment is restated by applying the change in the index from the date of transaction to 30 June 2023.
  • Items recognised in the income statement have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred. Depreciation and amortisation amounts are based on the restated costs or carrying amounts.
  • Income statement items/transactions, except for depreciation and amortisation charges explained above, are restated by applying the monthly index for the period ended 30 June 2023.
  • Opening deferred tax was calculated for temporary differences between tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts expressed in the purchasing power at the opening balance sheet date. The calculated tax was then inflated to the purchasing power at the reporting date. The closing deferred tax position was calculated based on the applicable temporary differences between the tax base and the IAS 29-adjusted IFRS balance sheet (i.e. expressed in the measuring unit current at the balance sheet date).
  • The financial statements of the group subsidiaries that do not report in the currencies of hyperinflationary economies was accounted for in accordance with IAS 21. Comparative figures were restated by applying the change in the index from the date of last re-measurement to 30 June 2023.
  • Gains and losses arising from the net monetary position are included in the statement of profit or loss and in the statement of cash flows as non-cash items.
  • All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period.
  • The inflation effects on cash and cash equivalents were shown separately in the reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents. The Group considered the broad objectives of IAS 29 and IAS 7 to appropriately present and disclose the effects of inflation on cash and cash equivalents.

The historical cost information has been shown as supplementary information for the benefit of users. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost financial information.

Interest Income and Interest expense is calculated using the Effective Interest Rate method.

3

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Fair value adjustments on financial instruments

21 847 137

(10 505 125)

32 144 506

1 745 397

Fair value adjustments on investment properties

183 687 411

33 638 789

243 188 934

13 558 805

Net income from trading securities

353 484

971 153

136 234

119 020

Net income from foreign currency dealing

37 165 917

6 110 498

27 602 340

881 126

Unrealised gains on foreign currency exchange

786 319 968

236 478 003

786 319 968

48 210 300

Agro business income

9 127 789

40 849 405

5 050 433

7 251 249

Commission and fee income

85 952 216

53 816 682

43 558 015

7 035 140

Profit on disposal of property and equipment

100 657

8 290

85 114

1 282

(Loss)/ Profit on disposal of investment property

710 867

(2 426 719)

699 185

(222 062)

Bad debts recovered

784 331

110 228

434 380

14 111

Property sales

8 005 387

(2 042 572)

5 145 998

114 566

Lease income

1 743 956

709 248

851 494

103 368

Other operating income

6 743 223

798 850

4 027 347

83 319

Total non interest income

1 142 542 343

358 516 730

1 149 243 948

78 895 621

Included in unrealised gains, are exchange gains on foreign currency monetary balances held largely by the Banking operations and Agro business segments. Commision and fee income largely comprises income earned from banking operations.

4. INSURANCE INCOME

4.1

Insurance service result

Insurance revenue (i)

12 046 262

5 212 185

5 596 972

676 472

Insurance service expenses (ii)

(36 181 249)

(15 739 142)

(19 894 275)

(2 047 467)

Net income/(expenses) from reinsurance contracts held (iii)

10 411 077

442 621

5 865 416

63 931

Insurance service result

(13 723 910)

(10 084 336)

(8 431 887)

(1 307 064)

(i)

Insurance revenue

Changes in Liability for remaining coverage

3 595 669

312 621

1 825 008

22 999

Revenue from contracts measured

under Premium Allocation Approach (PAA)

8 450 593

4 899 564

3 771 964

653 473

Total

12 046 262

5 212 185

5 596 972

676 472

Included in liability for remaining coverage is a combined impact of largely contractual service margin and related changes, risk adjustments and experience adjustments resulting from remeasurement of insurance contract assets under the general measurement model.

(ii)

Insurance service expenses

Incurred claims and other directly attributable expenses

23 716 950

11 466 932

12 998 793

1 478 832

Changes to liabilities for incurred claims

7 500 366

900 723

4 408 726

138 581

Onerous contracts

3 226 186

2 188 033

1 637 474

275 352

Insurance acquisition cashflow armotisation

1 735 723

1 182 081

848 254

154 529

Other

2 024

1 373

1 028

173

Total

36 181 249

15 739 142

19 894 275

2 047 467

Other directly attributable expenses include, allocation for employee benefits and other administrative costs directy attributable to insurance service

  1. Net income/ expenses from reinsurance contracts held

Reinsurance expenses for contracts measured under PAA

(4 037 375)

(1 816 778)

(1 714 794)

(238 790)

Claims recovered from reinsurance contracts under PAA

14 448 452

2 259 399

7 580 210

302 721

Total

10 411 077

442 621

5 865 416

63 931

4.2 Net insurance finance cost

Expenses from insurance contracts issued

483 040

356 070

245 170

44 809

483 040

356 070

245 170

44 809

5

OPERATING EXPENDITURE

Staff costs

159 927 282

93 213 251

81 289 389

14 964 050

Administration expenses

48 167 574

24 107 820

22 622 903

3 178 332

Audit fees

1 744 294

509 263

832 420

85 698

Depreciation

8 356 139

3 568 180

2 136 743

367 331

Amortisation of intangible assets

1 316 287

395 410

78 533

40 871

Property cost of sales

4 017 523

419 065

962 697

11 822

Write off & Impairment of property and equipment

1 583 989

13 378

506 783

415

Write off intangible assets

-

36 686

-

3 599

Write offs of right of use asset and lease liability

(35 585)

-

(13 530)

-

225 077 503

122 263 053

108 415 938

18 652 118

Remuneration of directors and key management personnel (included in staff costs)

Fees for services as directors

3 073 226

79 331

1 206 863

9 968

Pension and retirement benefits for past and present directors

1 231 549

288 584

483 632

36 259

Salaries and other benefits

18 399 348

6 488 115

7 225 466

815 197

22 704 123

6 856 030

8 915 961

861 424

Short term employment benefits

21 472 574

6 567 446

8 432 329

825 165

Post employment benefits

1 231 549

288 584

483 632

36 259

22 704 123

6 856 030

8 915 961

861 424

6

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

6.1 The following constitutes the major components of income tax expense recognised in the Statement of Profit or Loss.

Analysis of tax charge in respect of the profit for the period

Current income tax charge

27 910 199

21 247 202

27 910 199

4 331 625

Deferred income tax

161 796 789

39 789 353

135 314 290

7 668 006

Income tax expense

189 706 988

61 036 555

163 224 489

11 999 631

6.2

Tax rate reconciliation

%

%

%

%

Notional Tax

24.00

24.00

24.00

24.00

Aids levy

0.72

0.72

0.72

0.72

Exempt income

(3.66)

(2.09)

(5.28)

(2.96)

Non-Deductible expenditure

8.22

21.27

0.81

3.90

Effect of rebasing tax bases

(0.45)

0.12

(0.43)

0.09

Effect of special tax rate

(2.88)

(1.63)

(2.47)

(0.85)

Tax credits

(0.09)

(0.70)

(0.03)

(0.83)

Effective tax rate

25.86

41.69

17.32

24.07

Included in exempt income is income from government bills mortgage housing income and dividend income. Non- Deductible expenses

include

expenditure on exempt income

excess pension costs and disallowable donations.

6.3 The following constitutes the major components of deferred income tax expense recognised in the Statement of Other Comprehensive

Income.

Revaluation of property and equipment

40 031 462

5 418 373

62 044 573

2 258 735

Unlisted equities

5 732 234

(3 235)

7 550 710

134 777

Total taxation relating to components of

other comprehensive income

45 763 696

5 415 138

69 595 283

2 393 512

REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the half year ended 30 June 2023

7.EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the period.

Diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent by sum of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the period and the weighted average number of potentially dilutive ordinary shares.

The following reflects the income and shareholding data used in the basic and diluted earnings per share computations:

REVIEWED

UNAUDITED

INFLATION ADJUSTED

RESTATED

HISTORICAL

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

7.1 Annualised earnings per share (ZWL cents)

Basic

208 368.29

30 583.52

298 604.18

14 269.14

Diluted basic

208 368.29

30 583.52

298 604.18

14 269.14

Headline

155 601.65

21 593.38

228 233.45

10 426.64

7.2 Earnings attributable to holders of parent

Basic

543 857 916

79 825 441

779 380 803

37 243 608

Diluted basic

543 857 916

79 825 441

779 380 803

37 243 608

Headline

406 132 756

56 360 441

595 707 568

27 214 352

7.3 Number of shares used in calculations (weighted)

Basic

522 016

522 016

522 016

522 016

Diluted basic

522 016

522 016

522 016

522 016

Headline

522 016

522 016

522 016

522 016

7.4 Reconciliation of denominators used for calculating basic and diluted earnings per share:

Weighted average number of shares used for EPS

522 016

522 016

522 016

522 016.00

7.5

Headline Earnings

Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders

543 857 916

79 825 441

779 380 803

37 243 608

Adjusted to exclude re-measurements

Write off & impairment of property and equipment

1 583 989

13 378

-

11 823

Write off of right of use asset and lease liability

(35 586)

-

(13 530)

-

Write off of intangible assets

-

36 686

-

3 599

Disposal gain on property and equipment

(100 657)

(8 290)

(85 114)

(1 282)

Profit/(loss) on disposal of investment property

(710 867)

2 426 717

(699 185)

222 062

Gain on investment properties valuation

(183 687 411)

(33 638 789)

(243 188 934)

(13 558 805)

Tax relating to remeasurements

45 225 372

7 705 298

60 313 528

3 293 347

Headline earnings

406 132 756

56 360 441

595 707 568

27 214 352

8.

DIVIDENDS

Proposed dividend on ordinary shares:

Interim dividend

17 850 305

-

17 850 305

-

REVIEWED

INFLATION ADJUSTED

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

12.2

Maturity analysis

Less than 1 month

403 951 775

2 300 591

Between 1 and 3 months

66 687 735

22 978 341

Between 3 and 6 months

361 476 789

141 069 348

Between 6 months and 1 year

408 323 321

400 457 806

Between 1 and 5 years

693 002 078

187 224 509

More than 5 years

16 613 233

20 357 177

1 950 054 931

774 387 772

Maturity analysis is based on the remaining period from 30 June 2023 to contractual maturity.

12.3

Loans to directors and key management

Opening balance

6 958 209

6 707 850

Advances made during the period

9 516 720

9 725 460

Monetary adjustment

(10 013 157)

(8 842 623)

Repayment during the period

(818 404)

(632 478)

Closing balance

5 643 368

6 958 209

Loans to employees

Included in advances are loans to employees: -

Opening balance

15 976 652

13 506 158

Advances made during the period

30 770 718

24 278 529

Monetary adjustment

(27 711 172)

(19 409 274)

Repayments during the period

(3 026 339)

(2 398 761)

Closing balance

16 009 859

15 976 652

12.4 Allowance for Expected Credit Loss (ECL)

Opening balance

223 924 274

86 669 670

Credit loss expense on loans and advances

147 009 042

218 338 671

Foreign exchange losses

232 150 134

-

Monetary adjustment

(152 239 798)

(61 457 399)

Amounts written off during the period

(246 642 514)

(19 626 668)

Closing balance

204 201 138

223 924 274

12.5

Collateral

Government Guarantee

238 027 033

19 909 798

Cash cover

-

3 138 244

Registered Marketable Commodities

190 635 948

-

Mortgage bonds

663 577 102

180 412 453

Notarial general covering bonds

377 732 866

307 721 123

1 469 972 949

511 181 618

UNAUDITED

HISTORICAL

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

403 951 775

736 484

66 687 735

7 356 015

361 476 789

45 160 277

408 323 321

128 197 839

693 002 078

59 935 846

16 613 233

6 516 907

1 950 054 931

247 903 368

2 227 519

624 672

3 737 238

1 714 335

-

-

(321 389)

(111 488)

5 643 368

2 227 519

5 114 577

1 257 768

12 083 731

4 279 645

-

-

(1 188 449)

(422 836)

16 009 859

5 114 577

71 684 476

8 071 159

147 009 042

69 896 367

232 150 134

-

-

-

(246 642 514)

(6 283 050)

204 201 138

71 684 476

238 027 033

6 373 688

-

1 004 641

190 635 948

45 732 237

663 577 102

57 755 115

377 732 866

98 510 211

1 469 972 949

209 375 892

Interim dividend per share (ZWL$)

31.227

-

31.227

-

There were no dividends paid during the interim period under review or its comparative period. Proposed dividends are paid on qualifying

shares held at the record date.

REVIEWED

UNAUDITED

INFLATION ADJUSTED

RESTATED

HISTORICAL

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

9.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Balances with local banks

68 116 127

10 734 705

68 116 127

3 436 482

Cash and current accounts

469 426 115

119 515 976

469 426 115

38 260 435

Balances with foreign banks

78 265 753

105 229 534

78 265 753

33 686 942

Balances with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

983 499 702

519 587 059

983 499 702

166 334 473

RBZ Statutory reserve

182 196 511

66 720 933

182 196 511

21 359 252

1 781 504 208

821 788 207

1 781 504 208

263 077 584

The cash and cash equivalents balance represent the Group's cash and cash equivalent balance. RBZ Statutory reserve balances relates to

restricted liquid reserve determined in line with the RBZ Statutory reserve guidelines currently 10% and 15% for foreign and local currency

demand deposits respectively and 5% for all term deposits.

Included in cash and cash equivalents are the following balances that are reserved and restricted in nature and are not available for use by the Group:

RBZ Statutory reserve

182 196 511

66 720 933

182 196 511

21 359 252

Amounts secured as guarantees or collateral

8 393 722

13 995 215

8 393 722

4 480 263

190 590 233

80 716 148

190 590 233

25 839 515

10.

MONEY MARKET ASSETS

Interbank placements

454 424 975

110 991 023

454 424 975

35 531 357

Bankers acceptances

1 879 991

644 076

1 879 991

206 187

Accrued interest

11 529 679

980 789

11 529 679

313 978

Total gross money market assets

467 834 645

112 615 888

467 834 645

36 051 522

Allowance for expected credit losses

(26 364 543)

(1 853 548)

(26 364 543)

(593 373)

Total net money market assets

441 470 102

110 762 340

441 470 102

35 458 149

Maturity analysis

The maturity analysis of money market assets is shown below.

Between 0 and 3 months

193 795 728

46 860 756

193 795 728

15 001 450

Between 3 and 6 months

82 850 814

33 101 964

82 850 814

10 596 872

Between 6 and 12 months

149 403 330

32 653 168

149 403 330

10 453 200

Above 12 months

41 784 773

-

41 784 773

-

467 834 645

112 615 888

467 834 645

36 051 522

Maturity analysis is based on the remaining year from 30 June 2023 to contractual maturity.

11.

FINANCIAL SECURITIES

Treasury bills

50 890 621

151 284 719

50 890 621

48 430 506

Savings bonds

480 491

166 759

480 491

53 384

Accrued interest

6 157 101

3 833 665

6 157 101

1 227 264

Total gross financial securities

57 528 213

155 285 143

57 528 213

49 711 154

Allowance for expected credit losses

(199 081)

(242 287)

(199 081)

(77 563)

Total net financial securities

57 329 132

155 042 856

57 329 132

49 633 591

Maturity analysis

The maturity analysis of financial securities is shown below:

Between 0 and 3 months

55 872 342

152 323 567

55 872 342

48 763 070

Between 6 and 12 months

25 991

-

25 991

-

Between 1 and 5 years

657 873

633 390

657 873

202 766

Above 5 years

972 007

2 328 186

972 007

745 318

57 528 213

155 285 143

57 528 213

49 711 154

Maturity analysis is based on the remaining period from 30 June 2022 to contractual maturity.

12.

LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS

13. EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES (ECL) ON FINANCIAL ASSETS AND INSURANCE ASSETS

The table below shows the (ECL) charges on financial assets and insurance contract assets for the period recorded in the Statement of Profit or Loss:

INFLATION ADJUSTED

Stage 1 ZWL$ 000

Stage 2 ZWL$ 000

Stage 3 ZWL$ 000

Total ZWL$ 000

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

Money market

17 639 384

1 982 871

-

-

-

-

17 639 384

1 982 871

assets

Financial securities

122 986

(2 845)

-

-

-

-

122 986

(2 845)

Loans and

advances to

13 476 534

18 323 285

1 565 964

2 433 324

131 966 544

88 675 756

147 009 042

109 432 365

customers

Financial

(238 809)

819

-

-

-

-

(238 809)

819

guarantees

Other

593 846

595 173

(148 561)

(10 585)

422 957

45 049

868 242

629 637

commitments

Lease receivables

-

-

(21 622)

24 153

4 334

54 138

(17 288)

78 291

31 593 941

20 899 303

1 395 781

2 446 892

132 393 835

88 774 943

165 383 557

112 121 138

Insurance contract

-

399 441

-

-

344 652

-

344 652

399 441

assets

Total

31 593 941

21 298 744

1 395 781

2 446 892

132 738 487

88 774 943

165 728 209

112 520 579

UNAUDITED HISTORICAL

Stage 1 ZWL$ 000

Stage 2 ZWL$ 000

Stage 3 ZWL$ 000

Total ZWL$ 000

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

30 JUNE 2023

30 JUNE 2022

Money market

17 639 384

404 244

-

-

-

-

17 639 384

404 244

assets

Financial securities

122 986

(580)

-

-

-

-

122 986

(580)

Loans and

advances to

13 476 534

3 735 531

1 565 964

496 077

131 966 544

18 078 150

147 009 042

22 309 758

customers

Financial

(238 809)

167

-

-

-

-

(238 809)

167

guarantees

Other

593 846

121 337

(148 561)

(2 158)

422 957

9 184

868 242

128 363

commitments

Lease receivables

-

-

(21 622)

4 924

4 334

11 037

(17 288)

15 961

31 593 941

4 260 699

1 395 781

498 843

132 393 835

18 098 371

165 383 557

22 857 913

Insurance contract

-

81 433

-

-

344 652

-

344 652

81 433

assets

Total

31 593 941

4 342 132

1 395 781

498 843

132 738 487

18 098 371

165 728 209

22 939 346

REVIEWED

UNAUDITED

INFLATION ADJUSTED

RESTATED

HISTORICAL

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

14.

OTHER ASSETS

Prepayments and deposits

52 233 449

48 573 277

35 441 651

10 694 398

Other receivables

1 429 037 622

837 105 343

1 429 037 622

268 086 411

1 481 271 071

885 678 620

1 464 479 273

278 780 809

Included in other receivables is an amount of ZWL$859,408,829,968 (2022: ZWL$105 680 795 658) which relates to the RBZ financial asset

in lieu of legacy debt registration and promisory notes receivable amounting to ZWL$ 522 426 247 056.80 (2022: NIL). Guarantee receivable amounting to ZWL$ 461 768 973 215 at 31 December 2022 was settled during the period. RBZ committed to provide foreign currency to the Group for all registered legacy liabilities and nostro gap accounts at an exchange rate of US$1:Z$1, .

The RBZ financial asset is denominated in US Dollars and has been translated to ZWL$ using the closing exchange rate in line with the treatment of monetary assets denominated in foreign currencies prescribed in IAS 21.

Overdrafts

231 152 663

80 254 853

231 152 663

25 691 842

Commercial loans

1 326 303 526

418 286 729

1 326 303 526

133 905 380

Staff loans

21 653 223

22 934 852

21 653 223

7 342 093

Mortgate advances

81 350 954

25 020 997

81 350 954

8 009 927

Agro business loans

213 667 948

161 012 801

213 667 948

51 544 739

Interest accrued

75 926 617

66 877 540

75 926 617

21 409 387

Total gross loans and advances to customers

1 950 054 931

774 387 772

1 950 054 931

247 903 368

Allowance for Expected Credit Loss (ECL)

(204 201 138)

(223 924 274)

(204 201 138)

(71 684 476)

Total net advances

1 745 853 793

550 463 498

1 745 853 793

176 218 892

REVIEWED

UNAUDITED

INFLATION ADJUSTED

RESTATED

HISTORICAL

HISTORICAL

30 JUNE 2023

%

31 DEC 2022

%

30 JUNE 2022

%

31 DEC 2022

%

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

12.1

Sectoral analysis:

Private

221 086 364

11

77 617 410

10

221 086 364

11

24 847 523

10

Agriculture

406 696 787

21

276 796 657

36

406 696 787

21

88 610 417

36

Mining

427 642 374

22

77 784 355

10

427 642 374

22

24 900 966

10

Manufacturing

344 289 725

18

99 834 075

13

344 289 725

18

31 959 703

13

Distribution

324 587 139

17

132 971 170

17

324 587 139

17

42 567 822

17

Construction

37 051 703

2

9 928 101

1

37 051 703

2

3 178 265

1

Transport

51 905

-

2 041 863

-

51 905

-

653 658

-

Communication

79 466 660

4

20 332 788

3

79 466 660

4

6 509 099

3

Services

107 013 549

5

75 994 882

10

107 013 549

5

24 328 105

10

Financial organisations

2 168 725

-

1 086 471

-

2 168 725

-

347 810

-

1 950 054 931

100

774 387 772

100

1 950 054 931

100

247 903 368

100

REVIEWED

INFLATION ADJUSTED

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

15.

LAND INVENTORY

Opening balance

64 978 242

63 910 101

Additions

1 706 514

5 570 862

Disposals

(4 017 522)

(4 502 721)

Closing balance

62 667 234

64 978 242

16.

EQUITY INVESTMENTS

Opening balance

54 150 233

58 222 908

Additions

3 101 238

4 903 161

Disposals

(2 316 290)

(4 376 834)

Write offs

-

(6)

Fair value adjustments through profit or loss

21 847 137

(18 199 946)

Fair value adjustments through other comprehensive

income

59 438 884

13 600 950

136 221 202

54 150 233

16.1

Investments in Equities

Listed investments

37 659 886

16 093 134

Unlisted investments

98 561 316

38 057 099

136 221 202

54 150 233

Equity investment designated at fair value

through profit or loss

37 659 886

16 093 134

Equity investment designated at fair value

through other comprehensive income

98 561 316

38 057 099

136 221 202

54 150 233

UNAUDITED

HISTORICAL

RESTATED

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

1 657 513

552 094

1 340 060

1 517 510

(962 698)

(412 091)

2 034 875

1 657 513

17 335 017

5 422 039

1 558 160

820 408

(848 147)

(867 965)

-

(1)

32 144 506

2 204 496

86 031 666

9 756 040

136 221 202

17 335 017

37 659 886

5 151 866

98 561 316

12 183 151

136 221 202

17 335 017

37 659 886

5 151 866

98 561 316

12 183 151

136 221 202

17 335 017

REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the half year ended 30 June 2023

REVIEWED

UNAUDITED

INFLATION ADJUSTED

RESTATED

HISTORICAL

HISTORICAL

30 JUNE 2023

%

31 DEC 2022

%

30 JUNE 2022

%

31 DEC 2022

%

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

16.2

Investment in subsidiaries

CBZ Bank Limited

10 503 638

100

10 503 629

100

21 840

100

21 840

100

CBZ Asset Management (Private) Limited

1 654 279

100

956 086

100

227 900

100

1 988

100

CBZ Insurance (Private) Limited

5 702 605

98.4

2 043 544

98.4

1 207 557

98.4

23 615

98.4

CBZ Properties (Private) Limited

7 172 510

100

3 009 032

100

1 574 021

100

226 867

100

CBZ Life Assurance (Private) Limited

5 470 046

100

667 539

100

1 555 305

100

1 388

100

CBZ Asset Management Mauritius

7 034 246

100

7 034 247

100

691 550

100

691 550

100

CBZ Risk Advisory Services (Private) Limited

2 628 689

100

646 900

100

642 581

100

1 345

100

Red Sphere Finance (Private) Limted

5 759 983

100

4 722 336

100

586 270

100

250 520

100

CBZ Agro Yield (Private) Limited

106 004

100

105 998

100

1 000

100

1 000

100

CBZ South Africa Private Limited

3 340 133

100

294 994

100

2 614 961

100

88 499 100

49 372 133

29 984 305

9 122 985

1 308 612

17.

CATEGORIES OF FINANCIAL ASSETS

At fair value

At fair value

Total

through

through

At amortised

carrying

profit or loss

OCI

cost

amount

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED

30 JUNE 2023

Balances with banks and cash

-

-

1 781 504 208

1 781 504 208

Money market assets

-

-

441 470 102

441 470 102

Financial securities

-

-

57 329 132

57 329 132

Loans and advances to customers

-

-

1 745 853 793

1 745 853 793

Equity investments

37 659 886

98 561 316

-

136 221 202

Other assets

-

-

1 429 037 622

1 429 037 622

TOTAL ASSETS

37 659 886

98 561 316

5 455 194 857

5 591 416 059

31 DEC 2022

Balances with banks and cash

-

-

821 788 207

821 788 207

Money market assets

-

-

110 762 340

110 762 340

Financial securities

-

-

155 042 856

155 042 856

Loans and advances to customers

-

-

550 463 498

550 463 498

Equity investments

16 093 134

38 057 100

-

54 150 234

Other assets

-

-

837 105 343

837 105 343

TOTAL ASSETS

16 093 134

38 057 100

2 475 162 244

2 529 312 478

At fair value

At fair value

Total

through

through

At amortised

carrying

profit or loss

OCI

cost

amount

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

UNAUDITED HISTORICAL

30 JUNE 2023

Balances with banks and cash

-

-

1 781 504 208

1 781 504 208

Money market assets

-

-

441 470 102

441 470 102

Financial securities

-

-

57 329 132

57 329 132

Loans and advances to customers

-

-

1 745 853 793

1 745 853 793

Equity investments

37 659 886

98 561 316

-

136 221 202

Other assets

-

-

1 429 037 622

1 429 037 622

TOTAL ASSETS

37 659 886

98 561 316

5 455 194 857

5 591 416 059

31 DEC 2022

Balances with banks and cash

-

-

263 077 584

263 077 584

Money market assets

-

-

35 458 149

35 458 149

Financial securities

-

-

49 633 591

49 633 591

Loans and advances to customers

-

-

176 218 892

176 218 892

Equity investments

5 151 866

12 183 151

-

17 335 017

Other assets

-

-

267 981 031

267 981 031

TOTAL ASSETS

5 151 866

12 183 151

792 369 247

809 704 264

Fair value of assets measured at armotised cost was not measured as the financial instruments' carrying amount is a reasonable approximate of the fair value on transaction date.

18. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT

18.1 The following table presents items of the Statement of Financial Position which are recognised at fair value:

INFLATION ADJUSTED

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total carrying amount

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

Equity investments

37 659 886

16 093 134

-

-

98 561 316

38 057 100

136 221 202

54 150 234

Land and buildings

-

-

288 952 620

95 221 741

-

-

288 952 620

95 221 741

Investment properties

-

-

271 351 556

89 314 133

-

-

271 351 556

89 314 133

Total assets at fair

37 659 886

16 093 134

560 304 176

184 535 874

98 561 316

38 057 100

696 525 378

238 686 108

value

Level 2 valuation techniques are highlighted on note 20 for Property and equipment and note 21 for Investment properties.

19.PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT

REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED

Leasehold

Motor

Furniture &

Work in

Land

Buildings

improvements

vehicles

Computer

Equipment

Fittings

progress

Total

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

30 JUNE 2023

COST

Opening balance

12 592 531

85 357 628

995 211

4 993 237

31 962 794

9 395 140

6 411 853

17 601 112

169 309 506

Additions

-

809 035

-

380 838

931 305

570 740

581 891

20 604 194

23 878 003

Revaluation gain

25 461 711

167 782 686

-

-

-

-

-

-

193 244 397

Disposals

-

-

-

(82 796)

(2 073)

(528)

(272)

-

(85 669)

Write offs

-

(67 238)

-

-

(2 957)

(450)

(184)

(1 582 435)

(1 653 264)

Closing balance

38 054 242

253 882 111

995 211

5 291 279

32 889 069

9 964 902

6 993 288

36 622 871

384 692 973

Accumulated depreciation

Opening balance

-

2 290 573

547 956

3 496 425

12 275 116

5 714 298

2 749 467

-

27 073 835

Charge for the period

-

4 196 399

46 719

427 062

3 055 704

636 972

207 560

-

8 570 416

Disposals

-

-

-

(56 577)

(1 452)

(476)

(186)

-

(58 691)

Write offs

-

(54 574)

-

-

(1 480)

(405)

(152)

-

(56 611)

Revaluation

-

(3 909 152)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3 909 152)

Closing balance

-

2 523 246

594 675

3 866 910

15 327 888

6 350 389

2 956 689

-

31 619 797

Net Book Value

38 054 242

251 358 865

400 536

1 424 369

17 561 181

3 614 513

4 036 599

36 622 871

353 073 176

AUDITED INFLATION ADJUSTED

31 DEC 2022

COST

Opening balance

8 880 172

64 617 215

981 579

3 713 206

23 600 641

7 782 170

4 924 343

7 103 821

121 603 137

Additions

-

499 291

85 063

1 103 608

8 443 939

1 739 422

1 494 982

10 673 714

24 040 019

Revaluation gain

3 712 369

20 243 208

-

-

-

-

-

-

23 955 577

Impairments

-

-

(71 431)

-

-

-

-

-

(71 431)

Disposals

-

-

-

-

(35 986)

(2 805)

(1 359)

-

(40 150)

Write offs

-

(2 086)

-

-

(45 800)

(123 647)

(6 113)

-

(177 646)

Intercategory transfers

-

-

-

176 423

-

-

-

(176 423)

-

Closing balance

12 592 531

85 357 628

995 211

4 993 237

31 962 794

9 395 140

6 411 853

17 601 112

169 309 506

Accumulated depreciation

Opening balance

-

1 422 308

457 092

2 855 137

11 099 509

5 416 046

2 537 886

-

23 787 978

Charge for the period

-

5 732 278

90 864

641 862

1 223 079

421 684

212 690

-

8 322 457

Disposals

-

-

-

-

(20 161)

(2 527)

(950)

-

(23 638)

Write offs

-

(84)

-

(574)

(27 311)

(120 905)

(159)

-

(149 033)

Revaluation

-

(4 863 929)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4 863 929)

Closing balance

-

2 290 573

547 956

3 496 425

12 275 116

5 714 298

2 749 467

-

27 073 835

Net Book Value

12 592 531

83 067 055

447 255

1 496 812

19 687 678

3 680 842

3 662 386

17 601 112

142 235 671

UNAUDITED HISTORICAL

Leasehold

Motor

Furniture &

Work in

Land

Buildings

improvements

vehicles

Computer

Equipment

Fittings

progress

Total

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

30 JUNE 2023

COST

Opening balance

4 031 223

26 649 788

40 637

378 275

3 135 567

578 909

499 106

2 703 906

38 017 411

Additions

-

698 182

-

139 301

419 037

298 787

360 506

9 727 701

11 643 514

Revaluation gain

34 023 019

223 960 104

-

-

-

-

-

-

257 983 123

Disposals

-

-

-

(1 093)

(685)

(169)

(87)

-

(2 034)

Write offs

-

(5 594)

-

-

(342)

(144)

(61)

(506 582)

(512 723)

Closing balance

38 054 242

251 302 480

40 637

516 483

3 553 577

877 383

859 464

11 925 025

307 129 291

Accumulated depreciation

Opening balance

-

86 362

3 489

52 663

211 968

42 960

26 296

-

423 738

Charge for the period

-

1 696 991

1 060

41 131

348 172

55 923

32 342

-

2 175 619

Disposals

-

-

-

(747)

(499)

(152)

(60)

-

(1 458)

Write offs

-

(3 679)

-

-

(166)

(130)

(49)

-

(4 024)

Revaluation

-

(1 649 776)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1 649 776)

Closing balance

-

129 898

4 549

93 047

559 475

98 601

58 529

-

944 099

Net Book Value

38 054 242

251 172 582

36 088

423 436

2 994 102

778 782

800 935

11 925 025

306 185 192

31 DEC 2022

COST

Opening balance

826 968

5 848 152

36 987

33 185

569 985

98 331

55 799

104 044

7 573 451

Additions

-

149 085

26 519

328 720

2 572 230

520 422

443 303

2 636 777

6 677 056

Revaluation surplus

3 204 255

20 653 219

-

-

-

-

-

-

23 857 474

Impairments

-

-

(22 869)

-

-

-

-

(22 869)

Disposals

-

-

-

(2 304)

(261)

(126)

-

(2 691)

Write offs

-

(668)

-

(59)

(4 344)

(39 583)

(587)

(19 769)

(65 010)

Intercategory transfers

-

-

-

16 429

-

-

717

(17 146)

-

Closing balance

4 031 223

26 649 788

40 637

378 275

3 135 567

578 909

499 106

2 703 906

38 017 411

Accumulated depreciation

Opening balance

-

29 089

1 996

10 202

97 824

28 977

9 372

-

177 460

Charge for the period

-

1 181 459

1 493

42 514

118 035

25 819

17 043

-

1 386 363

Disposals

-

-

-

-

(1 435)

(235)

(88)

-

(1 758)

Write offs

-

(27)

-

(53)

(2 456)

(11 601)

(31)

-

(14 168)

Revaluation

-

(1 124 159)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1 124 159)

Closing balance

-

86 362

3 489

52 663

211 968

42 960

26 296

-

423 738

Net Book Value

4 031 223

26 563 426

37 148

325 612

2 923 599

535 949

472 810

2 703 906

37 593 673

UNAUDITED HISTORICAL

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total carrying amount

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

30 JUNE 2023

31 DEC 2022

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

ZWL$ 000

37 659 886

5 151 866

-

-

98 561 316

12 183 151

136 221 202

17 335 017

Equity investments

Land and buildings

-

-

288 952 620

30 483 165

-

-

288 952 620

30 483 165

Investment properties

-

-

271 351 556

28 591 973

-

-

271 351 556

28 591 973

Total assets at fair

37 659 886

5 151 866

560 304 176

59 075 138

98 561 316

12 183 151

696 525 378

76 410 155

value

There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during 2022.

The fair values of the non-listed equities have been classified as level three investments.

The fair values were derived using a combination of income and market approaches depending on the appropriateness of the methodologies to the type of equity instruments held. The valuation took into account certain assumptions about the model inputs, including but not limited to liquidity discounts, country or jurisdication factors, inflation, credit risk and volatility. A range of probabilities was also applied to these inputs and the fair values derived therefrom were deemed to be within acceptable fair values ranges of the equities.

The following table shows the valuation techniques used in measuring the fair value of unquoted equities as well as the significant unobservable inputs used.

Valuation Technique

Significant unobservable inputs

Interrelationship between key unobservable inputs and fair value

measurement

Earnings Multiple

Jurisdiction/country and size discount

The fair values would increase/ decrease if :

(10-20%)

The jurisdiction/country and size discount was higher or lower

Discounted

Inflation shock adjusted return (1.5%)

The fair values would increase/ decrease if :

The Inflation shock adjusted return was higher/lower

Cash Flow Technique

Discount rate (10-15%)

The discount rate was lower / higher

If the average jurisdiction or country discount had been at 5% more or less, the impact on other comprehensive income would be ZWL$ 2 823 346 990 and impact on statement of financial position would be ZWL$ 2 971 944 200.

The carrying amount of the land and buildings is the fair value of the property as determined by a registered internal appraiser having, an appropriate recognised professional qualification and recent experience in the location and category of the property being valued. The valuation was in accordance with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Appraisal and Valuation Manual and the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe Standards

In determining the market values of the subject properties, the following was considered:

  • Comparable market evidence which comprised complete transactions as well as transactions where offers had been made but the transactions had not been finalised,
  • Professional judgement was exercised to take cognisance of the fact that properties in the transaction were not exactly comparable in terms of size, quality and location to the properties owned by the group.
  • The reasonableness of the market values of commercial properties so determined, per above bullet, was assessed by reference to the properties in the transaction.
  • The values per square metre of lettable spaces for both the subject properties and comparables were analysed.
  • With regards to market values for residential properties, the comparison method was used. This method entails carrying out a valuation by directly comparing the

subject property, which have been sold or rented out. The procedure was performed as follows:

    • Surveys and data collection on similar past transactions.
    1. Analysis of collected data.
  • Comparison of the analysis with the subject properties and then carrying out the valuation of the subject properties. Adjustments were made to the following aspects:
    1. Age of property - state of repair and maintenance,
    2. Aesthetic quality - quality of fixtures and fittings,
    3. Structural condition - location,
    4. Accommodation offered - size of land.

The maximum useful lives are as

Buildings

40 years

Motor vehicles

3-5 years

Leasehold improvements

10 years

Computer equipment

5 years

Furniture and fittings

10 years

The carrying amount of buildings would have been ZWL$ 20 690 307 843 (December 2022: ZWL$ 20 750 705 088) had they been carried at cost. Property and equipment was tested for impairment through comparison with open market values determined by independent valuers.

If the fair value adjustment had been 5% up or down, the Group's other Comprehensive Income would have been ZWL$ 7 856 104 300 higher or lower than the reported position.

Included in property and equipment are amounts relating to Right of use assets for buildings that are leased by the Group for periods more than one year. The buildings are used by the Group for its various branches and operations.

The information about the leases for which the Group is a lessee is presented below,

5

DIRECTORS: Mr. M. L. Holtzman (Chairman) | Mrs. R. L Gaskin Gain | Mr. E. U Mashingaidze | Mr.L. C. Gerken |

Mr. E. E. Galante | Dr. B. Mudavanhu * | Mr. T.L. Gumbo * |*EXECUTIVE

