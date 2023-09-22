REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
For the half year ended 30 June 2023
KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (ZWL$m) INFLATION ADJUSTED
Profit after taxation
Total comprehensive income
Total equity
543,876.5
582%
753,708.3
595%
1,300,455.2
147%
Total advances
Total deposits
Total assets
1,745,853.8
217%
4,527,477.3
113%
6,517,438.8
118%
GROUP CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Introduction
I am pleased to present the financial performance of CBZ Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries for the half year ended 30 June 2023.
Operating Environment
The period under review was characterised by elevated inflationary pressures on the global, regional and domestic fronts, as the effects of rising food prices and pent up demand from the transition from lockdown became more pronounced. Major Central Banks maintained tight monetary and fiscal policy stances.
In Zimbabwe, the Reserve Bank continued to align its monetary policy stance to developments in the goods, equities and money markets. The country experienced significant exchange rate depreciation between April and June 2023 largely driven by money supply factors, which exerted pass-through inflation to the economy. However, the bold policy intervention measures instituted by the Government and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, for tackling the transitory price and exchange rate volatility, have gone a long way in arresting the instabilities and bringing the much-needed normalcy in the price and exchange rate dynamics in domestic markets.
On the local bourse performance, save for the top 10 Index, all major ZSE benchmarks rounded the first half of the year on a positive note. The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange closed the period with a market capitalization of ZWL$13 trillion, a gain of 779%. On the US dollar denominated bourse, VFEX, the All Share Index closed at 76.17 and a market cap of US$ 1.29 billion.
These developments, together with advancements in the technology spaces shaped the Group's corporate and business strategies, initiatives and tactics, as it sought to continuously meet and exceed the expectations of its stakeholders.
Corporate Social Responsibility
CBZ Holdings takes a holistic approach towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in its business activities to ensure a positive impact in the communities it does business in. During the first half of 2023, CBZ Holdings launched the CBZ Foundation (CBZF) in March 2023 which seeks to extend contribution to national development in the areas of health, education and vulnerable groups.
The Group continued promoting sporting excellence in Zimbabwe by hosting the CBZ Annual Marathon. Over 2000 runners from all over the nation competed in the various races.
Corporate Governance
As Chairman of the Board of Directors of CBZ Holdings Limited, I have strived to ensure that the Group has both, sound corporate governance and effective, active Boards across the entire breadth of subsidiaries. My responsibilities have paid special emphasis on leading the Board effectively, overseeing the Group's corporate governance model, communicating with shareholders and ensuring that good information flows freely between the Executive and Non-Executive Directors promptly. The Board believes that corporate governance is more than just a set of guidelines; rather it is a framework which underpins the core values for running the business in which we all believe, including a commitment to sustainable practices coupled with open and transparent communications with stakeholders. We believe that good corporate governance improves long-term success, productivity and performance. There have been no changes in directorship throughout the Group, which is indicative of the stability, commitment and dedication that is a constant theme within the Group.
Share Price Performance
On the capital markets, the CBZH share price increased by 1,465.8% from ZW$135 at the beginning of the period to close at ZW$2,113.85. The ZSE benchmark index registered a growth of 758.6%. CBZH ended the period with a market capitalisation of ZW$1.1 trillion. The graph below shows the movements in the CBZH share price and the benchmark industrial index from December 2022 to June 2023.
(cents)PriceShareCBZH
21-Dec-31
22-Jan-31
22-Feb-28
22-Mar-31
22-Apr-30
22-May-31
22-Jun-30
22-Jul-31
22-Aug-31
22-Sep-30
22-Oct-31
22-Nov-30
22-Dec-31
23-Jan-31
23-Feb-28
23-Mar-31
23-Apr-30
23-May-31
23-Jun-30
188,000
IndexShareAllZSE
3,000
148,000
2,000
108,000
68,000
1,000
28,000
0
-12,000
CBZH Share Price
ZSE All Share Index
Overview of the Group's performance
The table below summarises the Group's financial performance for the half year ended 30 June 2023.
REVIEWED
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
UNAUDITED
INFLATION
INFLATION
ADJUSTED
RESTATED
HISTORICAL
RESTATED
ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
31 DEC 2022
31 DEC 2022
ZWL$m
ZWL$ m
ZWL$ m
ZWL$m
ZWL$ m
ZWL$ m
Key Financial Highlights
Profit after taxation
543 876.5
79 780.7
779 422.3
37 244.4
103 215.8
80 960.6
Total comprehensive income
753 708.3
108 397.8
1 054 494.6
52 086.4
134 456.4
111 222.0
Total assets
6 517 438.8
2 267 427.3
6 391 499.8
441 899.1
2 983 872.3
923 273.1
Total equity
1 300 455.2
503 492 .9
1 212 638.2
83 436.2
526 137.4
143 364.9
Total deposits
4 527 477.3
1 416 015.7
4 527 477.3
288 608.3
2 125 397.0
680 399.5
Total advances
1 745 853.8
897 117.7
1 745 853.8
182 893.6
550 463.5
176 218.9
Other statistics
Basic earnings per share
208 368.29
30 583.52
298 604.18
14 269.14
19 772.54
15 509.21
(cents)
Non-interest income to total
89.1
79.9
94.4
86.9
70.4
77.6
income (%)
Cost to income ratio (%)
17.5
27.3
9.0
20.5
34.5
27.1
Return on assets (%)
30.9
13.6
51.5
32.0
6.8
17.9
Return on equity (%)
91.8
35.2
146.0
100.3
22.7
93.5
Growth in deposits (YTD %)
113.0
0.4
565.4
119.7
50.7
417.9
Growth in advances (YTD %)
217.2
49.5
890.7
227.2
(8.3)
215.2
Growth in PAT (YOY %)
581.7
146.8
1 992.7
887.2
24.7
400.9
Dividend
The Board has proposed the declaration of an interim dividend of USD 3 000 000 or 0.525 cents per share. A separate dividend announcement with record and settlement dates will be published.
Outlook
Going forward, core economic sectors are expected to remain strong, providing significant upside potential for the economy. Activity is expected to remain elevated in the mining sector, particularly precious and battery metals subsectors, thanks to high global demand. The local construction sector will continue to witness visible growth driven by residential construction as well as public sector investment projects.
Increased focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation coupled with intermittent power shortages is also expected to stimulate further investment in green energy and the related technologies. The Group has already made inroads into the renewable energy sector, and it will continue to mobilise resources to meet and support its client's growing demands in this space.
Meanwhile, it is expected that the Government will continue with the arrears clearance and reengagement program as this is critical in unlocking broad based economic growth. On the global level, the decision by some Central Banks to halt interest rate hikes provides some prospects for the gradual reduction in the cost of global capital. Therefore, the Group will continue to monitor developments around global interest rates with a view to tap into favourably priced lines of credit for the benefit of its various customers.
Appreciation
Our valued clients remain the core of our success and we highly appreciate their continued partnerships with us. I would like to thank fellow Directors of the Board, the Boards of Subsidiary Companies, Management and Staff for their commitment to the CBZ brand and their desire to participate in the growth of the country's economy.
…………………….............................................
Marc Holtzman
Group Chairman
15 September 2023
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES
The Directors are responsible for the oversight of the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements preparation to ensure that its financial statements comply with the Companies and Other Business Entities (Chapter 24:31) and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). They have general responsibility, through various Board Committees, Executive management, compliance and internal audit function for risk management and ensuring that internal controls are in place to identify and mitigate risks of the Group to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are, by Law and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), required to present fairly, the financial position of the Group and its performance for that period. In preparation of the Group interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Directors are required to:
- state whether they have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 [Interim financial reporting]; and
- prepared on the going concern basis, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group will continue in business;
- select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; and
- make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;
Compliance with Local Legislation
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in the manner required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), Banking Act (Chapter 24:20), Insurance Act (Chapter 24:07), Securities and Exchange Act (Chapter 24:25); Microfinance Act (Chapter 24:29), Asset Management Act (Chapter 24:06) and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Rules of 2019. In addition, the Group is generally compliant with the RBZ Banking Regulations, Statutory Instrument 205 of 2000.
Compliance with IFRS
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard [IAS] 34 Interim financial reporting as promulgated by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have also been prepared to take account of the effects of inflation in accordance with IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. The historical cost amounts are shown herein as supplementary information. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies). The Group's External auditors have therefore not expressed a review opinion on this historic financial information.
Going concern
The Directors have assessed the ability of the Group to continue operating as a going concern and believe that the preparation of these financial statements on a going concern basis is still appropriate. The Directors have engaged themselves to continuously assess the ability of the Group to continue to operate as a going concern and to determine the continued appropriateness of the going concern assumption that has been applied in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Responsibility
The Directors are responsible for preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. These financial statements were prepared by CBZ Holdings Limited's Group Finance Department, under the direction and supervision of the Group Chief Finance Officer, Mr Tawanda L. Gumbo, PAAB Number 0223.
By order of the Board.
………………
………………………….............................…
T. GUMBO
DR . B. MUDAVANHU
GROUP CFO
GROUP CEO
15 September 2023
15 September 2023
AUDITOR'S REVIEW STATEMENT
CBZ Holdings Limited
The Inflation Adjusted Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 30 June 2023 have been reviewed by KPMG and a qualified review conclusion issued thereon in relation to the initial application of IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts.
The review conclusion has been made available to management and those charged with governance of CBZ Holdings Limited. The engagement partner responsible for this review is Themba Mudidi (PAAB Practicing Certificate Number 0437). The auditors' review conclusion on the Inflation Adjusted Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements is available for inspection at the Company's registered office.
The interim condensed inflation adjusted financial results for CBZ Life Limited ("CBZ Life"), CBZ Insurance (Private) Limited ("CBZ Life") and CBZ Asset Management (Private) Limited t/a Datvest ("Datvest"), for the half year ended 30 June 2023 have not been audited or reviewed by Messrs KPMG Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe).
CBZ Bank Limited
The Interim Inflation Adjusted Financial Results of CBZ Bank Limited for the half year financial period ended 30 June 2023, have been reviewed by Messrs KPMG Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe). An unmodified review conclusion has been expressed thereon.
The auditor's review conclusion is available for inspection at the Company's registered office. The engagement partner responsible for this review is Themba Mudidi (PAAB Practicing Certificate Number 0437).
1
REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
For the half year ended 30 June 2023
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the half year ended 30 June 2023
REVIEWED
INFLATION ADJUSTED
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
NOTES
Interest income
2
196 496 822
109 823 021
Interest expense
2
(42 316 907)
(9 238 937)
Net interest income
154 179 915
100 584 084
Non-interest income
3
1 142 542 343
358 516 730
Net insurance service result
4.1
(13 723 910)
(10 084 336)
Net insurance finance cost
4.2
(483 040)
(356 070)
Total income
1 282 515 308
448 660 408
Operating expenditure
5
(225 077 503)
(122 263 053)
Operating income
1 057 437 805
326 397 355
Expected credit loss expense on financial assets
13
(165 383 557)
(112 121 138)
Expected credit loss expense on insurance assets
(344 652)
(399 441)
Monetary loss
(158 126 065)
(73 059 547)
Profit before taxation
733 583 531
140 817 229
Taxation
6.1
(189 706 988)
(61 036 555)
Profit after tax for the period
543 876 543
79 780 674
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Gains on property revaluations
197 153 548
33 428 963
Gains on equity instruments at FVOCI*
59 438 884
314 522
Deferred income tax relating to components of
other comprehensive income
6.3
(45 763 696)
(5 415 138)
210 828 736
28 328 347
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit
or loss
Exchange gains/ (losses) on translation
of foreign subsidiaries
28.7
(996 940)
288 767
Other comprehensive income for the period
net of tax
209 831 796
28 617 114
Total comprehensive income for the period
753 708 339
108 397 788
Profit for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of parent
543 857 916
79 825 441
Non-controlling interests
28.5
18 627
(44 767)
543 876 543
79 780 674
Total comprehensive income for the period
attributable to:
Equity holders of parent
753 602 290
108 424 032
Non-controlling interests
28.5
106 049
(26 244)
Total comprehensive income for the period
753 708 339
108 397 788
Earnings per share (cents)
Basic
7.1
208 368.29
30 583.52
Basic Diluted
7.1
208 368.29
30 583.52
Headline
7.1
155 601.65
21 593.38
* Fair value through other comprehensive income
UNAUDITED
HISTORICAL
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
94 205 641
14 398 892
(17 981 602)
(1 107 124)
76 224 039
13 291 768
1 149 243 948
78 895 621
(8 431 887)
(1 307 064)
(245 170)
(44 809)
1 216 790 930
90 835 516
(108 415 938)
(18 652 118)
1 108 374 992
72 183 398
(165 383 557)
(22 857 913)
(344 652)
(81 433)
-
-
942 646 783
49 244 052
(163 224 489)
(11 999 631)
779 422 294
37 244 421
259 632 899
14 472 595
86 031 666
2 703 980
(69 595 283)
(2 393 512)
276 069 282
14 783 063
(996 940)
58 870
275 072 342
14 841 933
1 054 494 636
52 086 354
779 380 803
37 243 608
41 491
813
779 422 294
37 244 421
1 054 336 681
52 077 760
157 955
8 594
1 054 494 636
52 086 354
298 604.18
14 269.14
298 604.18
14 269.14
228 233.45
10 426.64
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the half year ended 30 June 2023
REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED
Share based
Fair
Total equity
Non-
Share
Share
Payment
Revaluation
value
Retained
attributable
controlling
capital
premium
SAAR**
reserve
reserve
reserve
*FCTR
earnings
to parent
interests
Total
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2022
Opening balance at
1 January 2022
2 889 384
17 656 889
-
6 120 243
54 231 157
17 242 553
2 252 334
283 926 354
384 318 914
46 959
384 365 873
Impact of initial
application of IFRS 17***
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2 508 899)
(2 508 899)
9 563
(2 499 336)
Restated opening balance
at 1 January 2022
2 889 384
17 656 889
-
6 120 243
54 231 157
17 242 553
2 252 334
281 417 455
381 810 015
56 522
381 866 537
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
79 825 441
79 825 441
(44 767)
79 780 674
Other comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
-
27 996 129
313 695
288 767
-
28 598 591
18 523
28 617 114
Issue of shares
awaiting allotment
-
-
4 905 134
-
-
-
-
-
4 905 134
-
4 905 134
Closing balance at
30 June 2022
2 889 384
17 656 889
4 905 134
6 120 243
82 227 286
17 556 248
2 541 101
361 242 896
495 139 181
30 278
495 169 459
30 JUNE 2023
Opening balance at
1 January 2023
2 889 384
17 656 889
11 627 113
6 120 243
71 750 865
30 157 851
3 048 872
382 864 018
526 115 235
22 148
526 137 383
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
543 857 916
543 857 916
18 627
543 876 543
Other comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
-
157 055 684
53 685 630
(996 940)
-
209 744 374
87 422
209 831 796
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Issue of shares
awaiting allotment
-
-
20 609 455
-
-
-
-
-
20 609 455
-
20 609 455
Equity-settledshare-based payment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Closing balance at
30 June 2023
2 889 384
17 656 889
32 236 568
6 120 243
228 806 549
83 843 481
2 051 932
926 721 934
1 300 326 980
128 197
1 300 455 177
UNAUDITED HISTORICAL
Share based
Fair
Total equity
Non-
Share
Share
Payment
Revaluation
value
Retained
attributable
controlling
capital
premium
SAAR**
reserve
reserve
reserve
*FCTR
earnings
to parent
interests
Total
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
30 JUNE 2022
Opening balance
at 1 January 2022
5 220
33 876
-
569 951
5 790 710
1 964 010
77 029
21 264 515
29 705 311
4 957
29 710 268
Impact of initial
application of IFRS 17***
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(241 875)
(241 875)
746
(241 129)
Restated opening balance
at 1 January 2022
5 220
33 876
-
569 951
5 790 710
1 964 010
77 029
21 022 640
29 463 436
5 703
29 469 139
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
37 243 608
37 243 608
813
37 244 421
Other comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
-
12 207 700
2 567 583
58 870
-
14 834 153
7 780
14 841 933
Issue of shares
awaiting allotment
-
-
1 000 000
-
-
-
-
-
1 000 000
-
1 000 000
Closing balance at
30 June 2022
5 220
33 876
1 000 000
569 951
17 998 410
4 531 593
135 899
58 266 248
82 541 197
14 296
82 555 493
30 JUNE 2023
Opening balance
at 1 January 2023
5 220
33 876
3 500 000
569 951
26 517 008
11 232 948
332 024
101 165 564
143 356 591
8 333
143 364 924
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
779 380 803
779 380 803
41 491
779 422 294
Other comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
-
197 501 230
78 451 588
(996 940)
-
274 955 878
116 464
275 072 342
Issue of shares
awaiting allotment
-
-
14 778 618
-
-
-
-
-
14 778 618
-
14 778 618
Closing balance at
30 June 2023
5 220
33 876
18 278 618
569 951
224 018 238
89 684 536
(664 916)
880 546 367
1 212 471 890
166 288
1 212 638 178
* Foreign currency translation reserve
** Shares awaiting allotment reserve (Refer to note 28.9)
*** Refer to Note 28.4.1
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2023
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the half year ended 30 June 2023
REVIEWED
UNAUDITED
REVIEWED
AUDITED
INFLATION ADJUSTED
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
NOTES
Cash and cash equivalents
9
1 781 504 208
821 788 207
Money market assets
10
441 470 102
110 762 340
Financial securities
11
57 329 132
155 042 856
Loans and advances to customers
12
1 745 853 793
550 463 498
Insurance contract assets
24
6 047 398
2 593 946
Reinsurance contract assets
24
7 933 702
3 956 845
Equity investments
16
136 221 202
54 150 233
Land inventory
15
62 667 234
64 978 242
Other assets
14
1 481 271 071
885 678 620
Current tax receivable
11 237 165
521 814
Intangible assets
21
2 184 645
2 893 044
Property and equipment
19
353 073 176
142 235 671
Investment properties
20
271 351 556
89 314 133
Deferred tax asset
22
159 294 376
99 492 805
TOTAL ASSETS
6 517 438 760
2 983 872 254
LIABILITIES
Deposits
23
4 527 477 297
2 125 397 023
Insurance contract liabilities
24
15 953 541
8 695 704
Reinsurance contract liabilities
24
3 875 707
1 733 465
Other liabilities
25
257 779 843
179 454 031
Current tax payable
4 286 714
4 327 073
Investment contract liabilities
25
1 770 773
1 153 431
Lease liabilities
19b
2 316 903
817 660
Deferred tax liability
22.1
403 522 805
136 156 484
5 216 983 583
2 457 734 871
EQUITY
Share capital
28.1
2 889 384
2 889 384
Share premium
28.2
17 656 889
17 656 889
Revaluation reserve
28.3
228 806 549
71 750 865
Shares allotment reserve
28.9
32 236 568
11 627 113
Share based payment reserve
28.8
6 120 243
6 120 243
Fair value reserve
28.6
83 843 481
30 157 851
Retained earnings
28.4
926 721 934
382 864 018
Foreign currency translation reserve
28.7
2 051 932
3 048 872
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
1 300 326 980
526 115 235
Non-controlling interest
28.6
128 197
22 148
TOTAL EQUITY
1 300 455 177
526 137 383
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
6 517 438 760
2 983 872 254
UNAUDITED
HISTORICAL
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
1 781 504 208
263 077 584
441 470 102
35 458 149
57 329 132
49 633 591
1 745 853 793
176 218 892
6 047 398
830 395
7 933 702
1 266 697
136 221 202
17 335 017
2 034 875
1 657 513
1 464 479 273
278 780 809
11 237 165
167 047
557 802
257 276
306 185 192
37 593 673
271 351 556
28 591 973
159 294 376
32 404 493
6 391 499 776
923 273 109
4 527 477 297
680 399 535
15 953 541
2 783 740
3 875 707
554 931
254 345 821
57 118 257
4 286 714
1 385 218
1 770 773
369 246
2 316 903
261 756
368 834 842
37 035 502
5 178 861 598
779 908 185
5 220
5 220
33 876
33 876
224 018 238
26 517 008
18 278 618
3 500 000
569 951
569 951
89 684 536
11 232 948
880 546 367
101 165 564
(664 916)
332 024
1 212 471 890
143 356 591
166 288
8 333
1 212 638 178
143 364 924
6 391 499 776
923 273 109
INFLATION ADJUSTED
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before taxation
733 583 531
140 817 229
Non-cash items:
Monetary loss
158 126 065
73 059 547
Depreciation
8 570 416
3 785 420
Amortisation of intangible assets
1 340 109
407 322
Write off & Impairment of property and equipment
1 583 989
13 378
Write off of intangible assets
-
36 686
Fair value adjustments on investment properties
(183 687 411)
(33 638 789)
Write off of right of use asset and lease liabilty
(35 585)
-
Fair value adjustments on financial instruments
(21 847 137)
10 505 125
Expected credit loss expense
165 383 557
112 121 138
Expected credit loss on insurance assets
344 652
399 441
Unrealised gain on foreign currency position
(786 319 968)
(236 478 003)
Profit/ (Loss) on disposal of investment properties
(710 867)
2 426 719
Changes in insurance and reinsurance contract assets/liabilities
989 649
739 442
Accrued interest on loans
(14 307 936)
(39 351 843)
Accrued interest on deposits
4 780 773
5 674 234
Profit on sale of property and equipment
(100 658)
(8 290)
Interest on lease liability
60 177
18 450
Operating cash flows before changes
in operating assets and liabilities
67 753 356
40 527 206
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Deposits
3 690 741 861
100 433 774
Loans and advances to customers
(3 921 335 730)
(686 807 138)
Life assurance investment contract liabilities
617 343
(18 438 270)
Insurance contract assets
(6 408 302)
(22 473 312)
Reinsurance contract assets
1 963 634
550 544
Insurance contract liabilities
13 620 119
49 972 140
Reinsurance contract liabilities
44 944
(26 757)
Money market assets
(116 558 539)
150 606 355
Financial securities
(19 648 542)
561 693
Land inventory
2 311 008
2 068 027
Other assets
2 993 151 254
332 428 344
Other liabilities
(628 813 985)
65 667 216
2 009 685 065
(25 457 384)
TAXATION
Corporate tax paid
(77 693 028)
(13 950 276)
Net cash inflow from operating activities
1 999 745 393
1 119 546
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds on disposal of investment property
2 983 852
3 231 537
Investment in equities during the period
(3 101 238)
(10 121 529)
Equity investments disposed during the period
2 316 290
1 807 925
Purchase of investment property
(622 997)
(48 625)
Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment
127 636
12 086
Purchase of property and equipment
(22 988 303)
(6 385 026)
HISTORICAL
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
942 646 783
49 244 052
-
-
2 175 620
372 091
79 159
42 966
506 783
415
-
3 599
(243 188 934)
(13 558 805)
(13 530)
-
(32 144 506)
(1 745 397)
165 383 557
22 857 913
344 652
81 433
(786 319 968)
(48 210 300)
(699 185)
222 062
989 649
152 577
(54 517 230)
(659 784)
1 916 861
(139 182)
(85 114)
(1 282)
34 904
2 719
(2 890 499)
8 665 077
1 451 240 180
13 471 097
(1 545 536 257)
(82 559 241)
1 401 528
(2 247 496)
(1 736 505)
(2 775 871)
628 850
112 241
5 650 197
6 199 936
(1 068 715)
(5 455)
(19 038 064)
18 922 900
(7 395 064)
70 218
(377 362)
(234 155)
1 089 722 667
44 432 901
196 502 963
5 384 048
1 169 994 418
771 123
(68 475 423)
(2 341 988)
1 098 628 496
7 094 212
1 674 656
315 843
(1 558 160)
(1 846 496)
848 147
230 782
(546 120)
(30 503)
85 690
1 584
(10 828 858)
(1 002 530)
The historical cost information has been shown as supplementary information for the benefit of users. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost financial information.
Purchase of intangible assets
(631 710)
(2 845)
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(21 916 470)
(11 506 477)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issue of shares awaiting allotment
20 609 455
4 905 134
Lease liability principal repayment
(276 161)
(147 242)
Interest on lease liability paid
(60 177)
(18 448)
Net cash inflow from financing activities
20 273 117
4 739 444
Net increase /(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1 998 102 040
(5 647 487)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
821 788 207
424 834 429
Exchange gains on foreign cash balances
415 884 636
273 038 039
Inflation effects on cash and cash equivalents
(1 454 270 675)
(196 949 855)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
1 781 504 208
495 275 126
(379 685)
(555)
(10 704 330)
(2 331 875)
14 778 618
1 000 000
(125 891)
(15 516)
(34 904)
(2 719)
14 617 823
981 765
1 102 541 989
5 744 102
263 077 584
39 562 931
415 884 635
55 663 722
-
-
1 781 504 208
100 970 755
The historical cost information has been shown as supplementary information for the benefit of users. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost financial information.
REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
For the half year ended 30 June 2023
GROUP ACCOUNTING POLICIES
For the half year ended 30 June 2023
1. GROUP ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, except for new standards and amendments adopted effective 1 January 2023 (see 1.1c). Several amendments and interpretations apply for the first time in 2023, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group. For a detailed analysis of the Group's accounting policies, kindly refer to the Group's 2022 annual report, which is available at the Company registered offices.
1.1 BASIS OF PREPARATION
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as well as the requirements of Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24.03), Banking Act (Chapter 24.20), Insurance Act (Chapter 24.07), the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Rules 2019 and the Securities Act (Chapter 24.25). The consolidated financial results have been restated to take account of inflation in accordance with IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022.
NOTES TO THE REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
For the half year ended 30 June 2023
1.3 INCORPORATION AND ACTIVITIES
The consolidated financial results of the Group for the half year ended 30 June 2023 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors on 15 September 2023. The Group offers commercial banking, property management, asset management, short term insurance, life assurance, Agro Business and other financial services and is incorporated in Zimbabwe.
- Basis of consolidation
The Group's consolidated financial results incorporate the financial results of the Company and entities controlled by the Company.
The Group accounts for business combinations using the acquisition method when the acquired set of activities and assets meets the definition of a business and control is transferred to the Group. In determining whether a particular set of activities and assets is a business, the Group assesses whether the set of assets and activities acquired includes, at a minimum, an input and substantive process and whether the acquired set has the ability to produce outputs. The Group has an option to apply a 'concentration test' that permits a simplified assessment of whether an acquired set of activities and assets is not a business. The optional concentration test is met if substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single identifiable asset or group of similar identifiable assets. The consideration transferred in the acquisition is generally measured at fair value, as are the identifiable net assets acquired. Any goodwill that arises is tested annually for impairment. Any gain on a bargain purchase is recognised in profit or loss immediately. Transaction costs are expensed as incurred, except if related to the issue of debt or equity securities.
The consideration transferred does not include amounts related to the settlement of pre-existing relationships. Such amounts are generally recognised in profit or loss. Any contingent consideration is measured at fair value at the date of acquisition. If an obligation to pay contingent consideration that meets the definition of a financial instrument is classified as equity, then it is not re-measured and settlement is accounted for within equity. Otherwise, other contingent consideration is re-measured at fair value at each reporting date and subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration are recognised in profit or loss. Control is achieved when the Company has power over the investee, is exposed or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to use its power to affect its returns. The Company reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control listed above. The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the year are incorporated from the dates control was acquired up to the date control ceased. The financial results of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the parent Company, using consistent accounting policies. All intra-group balances, transactions, income and expenses, profits and losses resulting from intra-group transactions that are recognised in assets and liabilities and income and expenses are eliminated in full. Non-controlling interests represent the portion of profit and net assets that is not held by the Group and are presented separately in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income and within equity in the consolidated statement of financial position, separately from parent shareholders' equity.
- Use of judgements and estimates
In preparing these financial statements, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual financial statements except for judgements used in applying IFRS 17 which was adopted effective 1 January 2023.
REVIEWED
INFLATION ADJUSTED
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
2.
INTEREST
Interest Income
Bankers acceptances
-
1 423 200
Overdrafts
37 857 270
12 388 682
Loans
72 822 943
73 855 505
Mortgage loans
3 238 970
1 358 879
Staff loans
3 632 792
825 112
Securities investments
73 469 689
1 718 362
Other investments
5 475 158
18 253 281
196 496 822
109 823 021
Interest expense
Savings deposits
4 345 160
2 152 007
Money market deposits
32 659 909
6 559 093
Other offshore deposits
5 251 661
509 387
Lease liability
60 177
18 450
42 316 907
9 238 937
NET INTEREST INCOME
154 179 915
100 584 084
UNAUDITED
HISTORICAL
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
-
174 902
16 175 225
1 435 685
39 006 020
9 860 627
1 702 215
183 017
1 473 644
106 902
25 611 933
231 922
10 236 604
2 405 837
94 205 641
14 398 892
1 430 093
160 381
13 606 925
864 377
2 909 680
79 647
34 904
2 719
17 981 602
1 107 124
76 224 039
13 291 768
- New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group
- IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts
In May 2017, the IASB issued IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts, a comprehensive new accounting standard for insurance contracts covering recognition and measurement, presentation and disclosure. IFRS 17 replaces IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts that was issued in 2005. IFRS 17 applies to all types of insurance contracts (i.e., life, non- life, direct insurance and reinsurance), regardless of the type of entities that issue them, as well as to certain guarantees and financial instruments with discretionary participation features; a few scope exceptions will apply. The overall objective of IFRS 17 is to provide an accounting model for insurance contracts that is more useful and consistent for insurers. In contrast to the requirements in IFRS 4, which are largely based on grandfathering previous local accounting policies, IFRS 17 provides a comprehensive model for insurance contracts, covering all relevant accounting aspects. IFRS 17 is based on a general model, supplemented by a specific adaptation for contracts with direct participation features (the variable fee approach) and a simplified approach (the premium allocation approach) mainly for short-duration contracts.
- IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts
The main features of the new accounting model for insurance contracts are, as follows:
- An explicit, unbiased and probability weighted estimate of the present value of insurance contract fulfilment cash flows, including a risk adjustment for non-financial risk.
- A Contractual Service Margin (CSM), a component of the carrying amount of the asset or liability for a group of insurance contracts issued representing the unearned profit that the Group will recognise as it provides coverage in the future.
- Certain changes in the expected present value of future cash flows are adjusted against the CSM and thereby recognised in profit or loss over the remaining contractual service period.
- The effect of changes in discount rates will be reported in the Statement of Profit or Loss or Other Comprehensive income.
- Insurance revenue and insurance service expenses are recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income based on the concept of services provided during the period.
- Insurance service results (earned revenue less incurred claims) are presented separately from the insurance finance income or expense.
- Extensive disclosures to provide information on the recognised amounts from insurance contracts and the nature and extent of risks arising from these contracts.
IFRS 17 Transition
IFRS 17 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, with comparative figures required.
On transition date, 1 January 2022, the Group:
- Identified, recognised and measured each group of insurance contracts as if IFRS 17 had always been applied.
- Identified, recognised and measured assets for insurance acquisition cash flows as if IFRS 17 had always applied. However, no recoverability assessment was performed before the transition date. At transition date, a recoverability assessment was performed and no impairment loss was identified.
- Derecognised any existing balances that would not exist had IFRS 17 always applied
- Recognised any resulting net difference in equity (Refer to note 28.4.2.)
The new standard has impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The Group has elected to apply the general measurement model on life assurance and the premium allocation approach on short term insurance products. A detailed analysis of the Group's IFRS 17 accounting policies, is available at the Company registered offices.The numbers disclosed for IFRS 17 may fluctuate as the model is still being adjusted and updated for adoption due to the complexity and degree of judgment required in its implementation. Restated has been included on all comparative numbers, to reflect IFRS 17 related restatements. The group applied the full retrospective transition approach.
- Definition of Accounting Estimates - Amendments to IAS 8
The amendments to IAS 8 clarify the distinction between changes in accounting estimates, and changes in accounting policies and the correction of errors. They also clarify how entities use measurement techniques and inputs to develop accounting estimates.
The amendments had no impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
- Disclosure of Accounting Policies - Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2
The amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2, "Making Materiality Judgements", provide guidance and examples to help entities apply materiality judgements to accounting policy disclosures. The amendments aim to help entities provide accounting policy disclosures that are more useful by replacing the requirement for entities to disclose their 'significant' accounting policies with a requirement to disclose their 'material' accounting policies and adding guidance on how entities apply the concept of materiality in making decisions about accounting policy disclosures.
The amendments had no impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, but are expected to affect the accounting policy disclosures in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements.
- Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction - Amendments to IAS 12
The amendments to IAS 12, Income Tax, narrow the scope of the initial recognition exception, so that it no longer applies to transactions that give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences such as leases and decommissioning liabilities.
The amendments had no material impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
- IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information
IFRS S1 requires an entity to disclose information about its sustainability-related risks and opportunities that is useful to users of general purpose financial reports in making decisions relating to providing resources to the entity.
The standard requires an entity to disclose information about all sustainability-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect the entity's cash flows, its access to finance or cost of capital over the short, medium or long term (collectively referred to as 'sustainability-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect the entity's prospects').
IFRS S1 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024. The Group decided to early adopt the standard together with IFRS S2 Climate- related Disclosures. The standard had no impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
- IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures
IFRS S2 requires an entity to disclose information about its climate-related risks and opportunities that is useful to users of general purpose financial reports in making decisions relating to providing resources to the entity.
The standard requires an entity to disclose information about climate-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect the entity's cash flows, its access to finance or cost of capital over the short, medium or long term (collectively referred to as 'climate-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect the entity's prospects').
IFRS S2 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024. The Group decided to early adopt the standard together with IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information. The standard had no impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
1.2 Application of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies)
The Consolidated interim financial results for the period ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies). Following the pronouncement of SI 27 of 2023, Census and Statistics (General) Notice, 2023 which introduced blended inflation rates replacing the ZWL$ inflation rates and Consumer Price Index (CPI) effective February 2023, the Group used a combination of the Zimbabwe consumer price index (CPI) compiled by Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) up to January 2023 and an internal estimation based on the published Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) from February to June 2023 to determine the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The indices and conversion factors used to restate these financials are given below.
Date
Indices
Pecentage (%) movement
Conversion Factors
30
JUNE 2023
42,710.72
212%
1.0000
31
DECEMBER 2022
13,672.91
57%
3.1237
30
JUNE 2022
8,707.35
192%
4.9051
30
JUNE 2021
2,986.44
14.3015
The procedures applied in the above restatement of transactions and balances are as follows:
- All comparative figures as at end of the period 31 December 2022 and 30 June 2022 were restated by applying the change in the index from the date of last re- measurement to 30 June 2023. Restated has also been included on these prior period inflation adjusted numbers, to reflect restatement to June 2023 purchasing power.
- Monetary assets and liabilities were not restated because they are already stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the reporting date.
- Non-monetaryassets and liabilities that are not carried at amounts current at balance sheet and components of shareholders' equity were restated by applying the change in the index from the date of the transaction or if applicable from the date of their most recent revaluation to 30 June 2023. Property and equipment is restated by applying the change in the index from the date of transaction to 30 June 2023.
- Items recognised in the income statement have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred. Depreciation and amortisation amounts are based on the restated costs or carrying amounts.
- Income statement items/transactions, except for depreciation and amortisation charges explained above, are restated by applying the monthly index for the period ended 30 June 2023.
- Opening deferred tax was calculated for temporary differences between tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts expressed in the purchasing power at the opening balance sheet date. The calculated tax was then inflated to the purchasing power at the reporting date. The closing deferred tax position was calculated based on the applicable temporary differences between the tax base and the IAS 29-adjusted IFRS balance sheet (i.e. expressed in the measuring unit current at the balance sheet date).
- The financial statements of the group subsidiaries that do not report in the currencies of hyperinflationary economies was accounted for in accordance with IAS 21. Comparative figures were restated by applying the change in the index from the date of last re-measurement to 30 June 2023.
- Gains and losses arising from the net monetary position are included in the statement of profit or loss and in the statement of cash flows as non-cash items.
- All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period.
- The inflation effects on cash and cash equivalents were shown separately in the reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents. The Group considered the broad objectives of IAS 29 and IAS 7 to appropriately present and disclose the effects of inflation on cash and cash equivalents.
The historical cost information has been shown as supplementary information for the benefit of users. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost financial information.
Interest Income and Interest expense is calculated using the Effective Interest Rate method.
3
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Fair value adjustments on financial instruments
21 847 137
(10 505 125)
32 144 506
1 745 397
Fair value adjustments on investment properties
183 687 411
33 638 789
243 188 934
13 558 805
Net income from trading securities
353 484
971 153
136 234
119 020
Net income from foreign currency dealing
37 165 917
6 110 498
27 602 340
881 126
Unrealised gains on foreign currency exchange
786 319 968
236 478 003
786 319 968
48 210 300
Agro business income
9 127 789
40 849 405
5 050 433
7 251 249
Commission and fee income
85 952 216
53 816 682
43 558 015
7 035 140
Profit on disposal of property and equipment
100 657
8 290
85 114
1 282
(Loss)/ Profit on disposal of investment property
710 867
(2 426 719)
699 185
(222 062)
Bad debts recovered
784 331
110 228
434 380
14 111
Property sales
8 005 387
(2 042 572)
5 145 998
114 566
Lease income
1 743 956
709 248
851 494
103 368
Other operating income
6 743 223
798 850
4 027 347
83 319
Total non interest income
1 142 542 343
358 516 730
1 149 243 948
78 895 621
Included in unrealised gains, are exchange gains on foreign currency monetary balances held largely by the Banking operations and Agro business segments. Commision and fee income largely comprises income earned from banking operations.
4. INSURANCE INCOME
4.1
Insurance service result
Insurance revenue (i)
12 046 262
5 212 185
5 596 972
676 472
Insurance service expenses (ii)
(36 181 249)
(15 739 142)
(19 894 275)
(2 047 467)
Net income/(expenses) from reinsurance contracts held (iii)
10 411 077
442 621
5 865 416
63 931
Insurance service result
(13 723 910)
(10 084 336)
(8 431 887)
(1 307 064)
(i)
Insurance revenue
Changes in Liability for remaining coverage
3 595 669
312 621
1 825 008
22 999
Revenue from contracts measured
under Premium Allocation Approach (PAA)
8 450 593
4 899 564
3 771 964
653 473
Total
12 046 262
5 212 185
5 596 972
676 472
Included in liability for remaining coverage is a combined impact of largely contractual service margin and related changes, risk adjustments and experience adjustments resulting from remeasurement of insurance contract assets under the general measurement model.
(ii)
Insurance service expenses
Incurred claims and other directly attributable expenses
23 716 950
11 466 932
12 998 793
1 478 832
Changes to liabilities for incurred claims
7 500 366
900 723
4 408 726
138 581
Onerous contracts
3 226 186
2 188 033
1 637 474
275 352
Insurance acquisition cashflow armotisation
1 735 723
1 182 081
848 254
154 529
Other
2 024
1 373
1 028
173
Total
36 181 249
15 739 142
19 894 275
2 047 467
Other directly attributable expenses include, allocation for employee benefits and other administrative costs directy attributable to insurance service
- Net income/ expenses from reinsurance contracts held
Reinsurance expenses for contracts measured under PAA
(4 037 375)
(1 816 778)
(1 714 794)
(238 790)
Claims recovered from reinsurance contracts under PAA
14 448 452
2 259 399
7 580 210
302 721
Total
10 411 077
442 621
5 865 416
63 931
4.2 Net insurance finance cost
Expenses from insurance contracts issued
483 040
356 070
245 170
44 809
483 040
356 070
245 170
44 809
5
OPERATING EXPENDITURE
Staff costs
159 927 282
93 213 251
81 289 389
14 964 050
Administration expenses
48 167 574
24 107 820
22 622 903
3 178 332
Audit fees
1 744 294
509 263
832 420
85 698
Depreciation
8 356 139
3 568 180
2 136 743
367 331
Amortisation of intangible assets
1 316 287
395 410
78 533
40 871
Property cost of sales
4 017 523
419 065
962 697
11 822
Write off & Impairment of property and equipment
1 583 989
13 378
506 783
415
Write off intangible assets
-
36 686
-
3 599
Write offs of right of use asset and lease liability
(35 585)
-
(13 530)
-
225 077 503
122 263 053
108 415 938
18 652 118
Remuneration of directors and key management personnel (included in staff costs)
Fees for services as directors
3 073 226
79 331
1 206 863
9 968
Pension and retirement benefits for past and present directors
1 231 549
288 584
483 632
36 259
Salaries and other benefits
18 399 348
6 488 115
7 225 466
815 197
22 704 123
6 856 030
8 915 961
861 424
Short term employment benefits
21 472 574
6 567 446
8 432 329
825 165
Post employment benefits
1 231 549
288 584
483 632
36 259
22 704 123
6 856 030
8 915 961
861 424
6
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
6.1 The following constitutes the major components of income tax expense recognised in the Statement of Profit or Loss.
Analysis of tax charge in respect of the profit for the period
Current income tax charge
27 910 199
21 247 202
27 910 199
4 331 625
Deferred income tax
161 796 789
39 789 353
135 314 290
7 668 006
Income tax expense
189 706 988
61 036 555
163 224 489
11 999 631
6.2
Tax rate reconciliation
%
%
%
%
Notional Tax
24.00
24.00
24.00
24.00
Aids levy
0.72
0.72
0.72
0.72
Exempt income
(3.66)
(2.09)
(5.28)
(2.96)
Non-Deductible expenditure
8.22
21.27
0.81
3.90
Effect of rebasing tax bases
(0.45)
0.12
(0.43)
0.09
Effect of special tax rate
(2.88)
(1.63)
(2.47)
(0.85)
Tax credits
(0.09)
(0.70)
(0.03)
(0.83)
Effective tax rate
25.86
41.69
17.32
24.07
Included in exempt income is income from government bills mortgage housing income and dividend income. Non- Deductible expenses
include
expenditure on exempt income
excess pension costs and disallowable donations.
6.3 The following constitutes the major components of deferred income tax expense recognised in the Statement of Other Comprehensive
Income.
Revaluation of property and equipment
40 031 462
5 418 373
62 044 573
2 258 735
Unlisted equities
5 732 234
(3 235)
7 550 710
134 777
Total taxation relating to components of
other comprehensive income
45 763 696
5 415 138
69 595 283
2 393 512
3
REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
For the half year ended 30 June 2023
7.EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the period.
Diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent by sum of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the period and the weighted average number of potentially dilutive ordinary shares.
The following reflects the income and shareholding data used in the basic and diluted earnings per share computations:
REVIEWED
UNAUDITED
INFLATION ADJUSTED
RESTATED
HISTORICAL
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
7.1 Annualised earnings per share (ZWL cents)
Basic
208 368.29
30 583.52
298 604.18
14 269.14
Diluted basic
208 368.29
30 583.52
298 604.18
14 269.14
Headline
155 601.65
21 593.38
228 233.45
10 426.64
7.2 Earnings attributable to holders of parent
Basic
543 857 916
79 825 441
779 380 803
37 243 608
Diluted basic
543 857 916
79 825 441
779 380 803
37 243 608
Headline
406 132 756
56 360 441
595 707 568
27 214 352
7.3 Number of shares used in calculations (weighted)
Basic
522 016
522 016
522 016
522 016
Diluted basic
522 016
522 016
522 016
522 016
Headline
522 016
522 016
522 016
522 016
7.4 Reconciliation of denominators used for calculating basic and diluted earnings per share:
Weighted average number of shares used for EPS
522 016
522 016
522 016
522 016.00
7.5
Headline Earnings
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders
543 857 916
79 825 441
779 380 803
37 243 608
Adjusted to exclude re-measurements
Write off & impairment of property and equipment
1 583 989
13 378
-
11 823
Write off of right of use asset and lease liability
(35 586)
-
(13 530)
-
Write off of intangible assets
-
36 686
-
3 599
Disposal gain on property and equipment
(100 657)
(8 290)
(85 114)
(1 282)
Profit/(loss) on disposal of investment property
(710 867)
2 426 717
(699 185)
222 062
Gain on investment properties valuation
(183 687 411)
(33 638 789)
(243 188 934)
(13 558 805)
Tax relating to remeasurements
45 225 372
7 705 298
60 313 528
3 293 347
Headline earnings
406 132 756
56 360 441
595 707 568
27 214 352
8.
DIVIDENDS
Proposed dividend on ordinary shares:
Interim dividend
17 850 305
-
17 850 305
-
REVIEWED
INFLATION ADJUSTED
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
12.2
Maturity analysis
Less than 1 month
403 951 775
2 300 591
Between 1 and 3 months
66 687 735
22 978 341
Between 3 and 6 months
361 476 789
141 069 348
Between 6 months and 1 year
408 323 321
400 457 806
Between 1 and 5 years
693 002 078
187 224 509
More than 5 years
16 613 233
20 357 177
1 950 054 931
774 387 772
Maturity analysis is based on the remaining period from 30 June 2023 to contractual maturity.
12.3
Loans to directors and key management
Opening balance
6 958 209
6 707 850
Advances made during the period
9 516 720
9 725 460
Monetary adjustment
(10 013 157)
(8 842 623)
Repayment during the period
(818 404)
(632 478)
Closing balance
5 643 368
6 958 209
Loans to employees
Included in advances are loans to employees: -
Opening balance
15 976 652
13 506 158
Advances made during the period
30 770 718
24 278 529
Monetary adjustment
(27 711 172)
(19 409 274)
Repayments during the period
(3 026 339)
(2 398 761)
Closing balance
16 009 859
15 976 652
12.4 Allowance for Expected Credit Loss (ECL)
Opening balance
223 924 274
86 669 670
Credit loss expense on loans and advances
147 009 042
218 338 671
Foreign exchange losses
232 150 134
-
Monetary adjustment
(152 239 798)
(61 457 399)
Amounts written off during the period
(246 642 514)
(19 626 668)
Closing balance
204 201 138
223 924 274
12.5
Collateral
Government Guarantee
238 027 033
19 909 798
Cash cover
-
3 138 244
Registered Marketable Commodities
190 635 948
-
Mortgage bonds
663 577 102
180 412 453
Notarial general covering bonds
377 732 866
307 721 123
1 469 972 949
511 181 618
UNAUDITED
HISTORICAL
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
403 951 775
736 484
66 687 735
7 356 015
361 476 789
45 160 277
408 323 321
128 197 839
693 002 078
59 935 846
16 613 233
6 516 907
1 950 054 931
247 903 368
2 227 519
624 672
3 737 238
1 714 335
-
-
(321 389)
(111 488)
5 643 368
2 227 519
5 114 577
1 257 768
12 083 731
4 279 645
-
-
(1 188 449)
(422 836)
16 009 859
5 114 577
71 684 476
8 071 159
147 009 042
69 896 367
232 150 134
-
-
-
(246 642 514)
(6 283 050)
204 201 138
71 684 476
238 027 033
6 373 688
-
1 004 641
190 635 948
45 732 237
663 577 102
57 755 115
377 732 866
98 510 211
1 469 972 949
209 375 892
Interim dividend per share (ZWL$)
31.227
-
31.227
-
There were no dividends paid during the interim period under review or its comparative period. Proposed dividends are paid on qualifying
shares held at the record date.
REVIEWED
UNAUDITED
INFLATION ADJUSTED
RESTATED
HISTORICAL
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
9.
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Balances with local banks
68 116 127
10 734 705
68 116 127
3 436 482
Cash and current accounts
469 426 115
119 515 976
469 426 115
38 260 435
Balances with foreign banks
78 265 753
105 229 534
78 265 753
33 686 942
Balances with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
983 499 702
519 587 059
983 499 702
166 334 473
RBZ Statutory reserve
182 196 511
66 720 933
182 196 511
21 359 252
1 781 504 208
821 788 207
1 781 504 208
263 077 584
The cash and cash equivalents balance represent the Group's cash and cash equivalent balance. RBZ Statutory reserve balances relates to
restricted liquid reserve determined in line with the RBZ Statutory reserve guidelines currently 10% and 15% for foreign and local currency
demand deposits respectively and 5% for all term deposits.
Included in cash and cash equivalents are the following balances that are reserved and restricted in nature and are not available for use by the Group:
RBZ Statutory reserve
182 196 511
66 720 933
182 196 511
21 359 252
Amounts secured as guarantees or collateral
8 393 722
13 995 215
8 393 722
4 480 263
190 590 233
80 716 148
190 590 233
25 839 515
10.
MONEY MARKET ASSETS
Interbank placements
454 424 975
110 991 023
454 424 975
35 531 357
Bankers acceptances
1 879 991
644 076
1 879 991
206 187
Accrued interest
11 529 679
980 789
11 529 679
313 978
Total gross money market assets
467 834 645
112 615 888
467 834 645
36 051 522
Allowance for expected credit losses
(26 364 543)
(1 853 548)
(26 364 543)
(593 373)
Total net money market assets
441 470 102
110 762 340
441 470 102
35 458 149
Maturity analysis
The maturity analysis of money market assets is shown below.
Between 0 and 3 months
193 795 728
46 860 756
193 795 728
15 001 450
Between 3 and 6 months
82 850 814
33 101 964
82 850 814
10 596 872
Between 6 and 12 months
149 403 330
32 653 168
149 403 330
10 453 200
Above 12 months
41 784 773
-
41 784 773
-
467 834 645
112 615 888
467 834 645
36 051 522
Maturity analysis is based on the remaining year from 30 June 2023 to contractual maturity.
11.
FINANCIAL SECURITIES
Treasury bills
50 890 621
151 284 719
50 890 621
48 430 506
Savings bonds
480 491
166 759
480 491
53 384
Accrued interest
6 157 101
3 833 665
6 157 101
1 227 264
Total gross financial securities
57 528 213
155 285 143
57 528 213
49 711 154
Allowance for expected credit losses
(199 081)
(242 287)
(199 081)
(77 563)
Total net financial securities
57 329 132
155 042 856
57 329 132
49 633 591
Maturity analysis
The maturity analysis of financial securities is shown below:
Between 0 and 3 months
55 872 342
152 323 567
55 872 342
48 763 070
Between 6 and 12 months
25 991
-
25 991
-
Between 1 and 5 years
657 873
633 390
657 873
202 766
Above 5 years
972 007
2 328 186
972 007
745 318
57 528 213
155 285 143
57 528 213
49 711 154
Maturity analysis is based on the remaining period from 30 June 2022 to contractual maturity.
12.
LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS
13. EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES (ECL) ON FINANCIAL ASSETS AND INSURANCE ASSETS
The table below shows the (ECL) charges on financial assets and insurance contract assets for the period recorded in the Statement of Profit or Loss:
INFLATION ADJUSTED
Stage 1 ZWL$ 000
Stage 2 ZWL$ 000
Stage 3 ZWL$ 000
Total ZWL$ 000
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
Money market
17 639 384
1 982 871
-
-
-
-
17 639 384
1 982 871
assets
Financial securities
122 986
(2 845)
-
-
-
-
122 986
(2 845)
Loans and
advances to
13 476 534
18 323 285
1 565 964
2 433 324
131 966 544
88 675 756
147 009 042
109 432 365
customers
Financial
(238 809)
819
-
-
-
-
(238 809)
819
guarantees
Other
593 846
595 173
(148 561)
(10 585)
422 957
45 049
868 242
629 637
commitments
Lease receivables
-
-
(21 622)
24 153
4 334
54 138
(17 288)
78 291
31 593 941
20 899 303
1 395 781
2 446 892
132 393 835
88 774 943
165 383 557
112 121 138
Insurance contract
-
399 441
-
-
344 652
-
344 652
399 441
assets
Total
31 593 941
21 298 744
1 395 781
2 446 892
132 738 487
88 774 943
165 728 209
112 520 579
UNAUDITED HISTORICAL
Stage 1 ZWL$ 000
Stage 2 ZWL$ 000
Stage 3 ZWL$ 000
Total ZWL$ 000
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
30 JUNE 2023
30 JUNE 2022
Money market
17 639 384
404 244
-
-
-
-
17 639 384
404 244
assets
Financial securities
122 986
(580)
-
-
-
-
122 986
(580)
Loans and
advances to
13 476 534
3 735 531
1 565 964
496 077
131 966 544
18 078 150
147 009 042
22 309 758
customers
Financial
(238 809)
167
-
-
-
-
(238 809)
167
guarantees
Other
593 846
121 337
(148 561)
(2 158)
422 957
9 184
868 242
128 363
commitments
Lease receivables
-
-
(21 622)
4 924
4 334
11 037
(17 288)
15 961
31 593 941
4 260 699
1 395 781
498 843
132 393 835
18 098 371
165 383 557
22 857 913
Insurance contract
-
81 433
-
-
344 652
-
344 652
81 433
assets
Total
31 593 941
4 342 132
1 395 781
498 843
132 738 487
18 098 371
165 728 209
22 939 346
REVIEWED
UNAUDITED
INFLATION ADJUSTED
RESTATED
HISTORICAL
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
14.
OTHER ASSETS
Prepayments and deposits
52 233 449
48 573 277
35 441 651
10 694 398
Other receivables
1 429 037 622
837 105 343
1 429 037 622
268 086 411
1 481 271 071
885 678 620
1 464 479 273
278 780 809
Included in other receivables is an amount of ZWL$859,408,829,968 (2022: ZWL$105 680 795 658) which relates to the RBZ financial asset
in lieu of legacy debt registration and promisory notes receivable amounting to ZWL$ 522 426 247 056.80 (2022: NIL). Guarantee receivable amounting to ZWL$ 461 768 973 215 at 31 December 2022 was settled during the period. RBZ committed to provide foreign currency to the Group for all registered legacy liabilities and nostro gap accounts at an exchange rate of US$1:Z$1, .
The RBZ financial asset is denominated in US Dollars and has been translated to ZWL$ using the closing exchange rate in line with the treatment of monetary assets denominated in foreign currencies prescribed in IAS 21.
Overdrafts
231 152 663
80 254 853
231 152 663
25 691 842
Commercial loans
1 326 303 526
418 286 729
1 326 303 526
133 905 380
Staff loans
21 653 223
22 934 852
21 653 223
7 342 093
Mortgate advances
81 350 954
25 020 997
81 350 954
8 009 927
Agro business loans
213 667 948
161 012 801
213 667 948
51 544 739
Interest accrued
75 926 617
66 877 540
75 926 617
21 409 387
Total gross loans and advances to customers
1 950 054 931
774 387 772
1 950 054 931
247 903 368
Allowance for Expected Credit Loss (ECL)
(204 201 138)
(223 924 274)
(204 201 138)
(71 684 476)
Total net advances
1 745 853 793
550 463 498
1 745 853 793
176 218 892
REVIEWED
UNAUDITED
INFLATION ADJUSTED
RESTATED
HISTORICAL
HISTORICAL
30 JUNE 2023
%
31 DEC 2022
%
30 JUNE 2022
%
31 DEC 2022
%
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
12.1
Sectoral analysis:
Private
221 086 364
11
77 617 410
10
221 086 364
11
24 847 523
10
Agriculture
406 696 787
21
276 796 657
36
406 696 787
21
88 610 417
36
Mining
427 642 374
22
77 784 355
10
427 642 374
22
24 900 966
10
Manufacturing
344 289 725
18
99 834 075
13
344 289 725
18
31 959 703
13
Distribution
324 587 139
17
132 971 170
17
324 587 139
17
42 567 822
17
Construction
37 051 703
2
9 928 101
1
37 051 703
2
3 178 265
1
Transport
51 905
-
2 041 863
-
51 905
-
653 658
-
Communication
79 466 660
4
20 332 788
3
79 466 660
4
6 509 099
3
Services
107 013 549
5
75 994 882
10
107 013 549
5
24 328 105
10
Financial organisations
2 168 725
-
1 086 471
-
2 168 725
-
347 810
-
1 950 054 931
100
774 387 772
100
1 950 054 931
100
247 903 368
100
REVIEWED
INFLATION ADJUSTED
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
15.
LAND INVENTORY
Opening balance
64 978 242
63 910 101
Additions
1 706 514
5 570 862
Disposals
(4 017 522)
(4 502 721)
Closing balance
62 667 234
64 978 242
16.
EQUITY INVESTMENTS
Opening balance
54 150 233
58 222 908
Additions
3 101 238
4 903 161
Disposals
(2 316 290)
(4 376 834)
Write offs
-
(6)
Fair value adjustments through profit or loss
21 847 137
(18 199 946)
Fair value adjustments through other comprehensive
income
59 438 884
13 600 950
136 221 202
54 150 233
16.1
Investments in Equities
Listed investments
37 659 886
16 093 134
Unlisted investments
98 561 316
38 057 099
136 221 202
54 150 233
Equity investment designated at fair value
through profit or loss
37 659 886
16 093 134
Equity investment designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
98 561 316
38 057 099
136 221 202
54 150 233
UNAUDITED
HISTORICAL
RESTATED
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
1 657 513
552 094
1 340 060
1 517 510
(962 698)
(412 091)
2 034 875
1 657 513
17 335 017
5 422 039
1 558 160
820 408
(848 147)
(867 965)
-
(1)
32 144 506
2 204 496
86 031 666
9 756 040
136 221 202
17 335 017
37 659 886
5 151 866
98 561 316
12 183 151
136 221 202
17 335 017
37 659 886
5 151 866
98 561 316
12 183 151
136 221 202
17 335 017
DIRECTORS: Mr. M. L. Holtzman (Chairman) | Mrs. R. L Gaskin Gain | Mr. E. U Mashingaidze | Mr.L. C. Gerken |
4
Mr. E. E. Galante | Dr. B. Mudavanhu * | Mr. T.L. Gumbo * |*EXECUTIVE
REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
For the half year ended 30 June 2023
REVIEWED
UNAUDITED
INFLATION ADJUSTED
RESTATED
HISTORICAL
HISTORICAL
30 JUNE 2023
%
31 DEC 2022
%
30 JUNE 2022
%
31 DEC 2022
%
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
16.2
Investment in subsidiaries
CBZ Bank Limited
10 503 638
100
10 503 629
100
21 840
100
21 840
100
CBZ Asset Management (Private) Limited
1 654 279
100
956 086
100
227 900
100
1 988
100
CBZ Insurance (Private) Limited
5 702 605
98.4
2 043 544
98.4
1 207 557
98.4
23 615
98.4
CBZ Properties (Private) Limited
7 172 510
100
3 009 032
100
1 574 021
100
226 867
100
CBZ Life Assurance (Private) Limited
5 470 046
100
667 539
100
1 555 305
100
1 388
100
CBZ Asset Management Mauritius
7 034 246
100
7 034 247
100
691 550
100
691 550
100
CBZ Risk Advisory Services (Private) Limited
2 628 689
100
646 900
100
642 581
100
1 345
100
Red Sphere Finance (Private) Limted
5 759 983
100
4 722 336
100
586 270
100
250 520
100
CBZ Agro Yield (Private) Limited
106 004
100
105 998
100
1 000
100
1 000
100
CBZ South Africa Private Limited
3 340 133
100
294 994
100
2 614 961
100
88 499 100
49 372 133
29 984 305
9 122 985
1 308 612
17.
CATEGORIES OF FINANCIAL ASSETS
At fair value
At fair value
Total
through
through
At amortised
carrying
profit or loss
OCI
cost
amount
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED
30 JUNE 2023
Balances with banks and cash
-
-
1 781 504 208
1 781 504 208
Money market assets
-
-
441 470 102
441 470 102
Financial securities
-
-
57 329 132
57 329 132
Loans and advances to customers
-
-
1 745 853 793
1 745 853 793
Equity investments
37 659 886
98 561 316
-
136 221 202
Other assets
-
-
1 429 037 622
1 429 037 622
TOTAL ASSETS
37 659 886
98 561 316
5 455 194 857
5 591 416 059
31 DEC 2022
Balances with banks and cash
-
-
821 788 207
821 788 207
Money market assets
-
-
110 762 340
110 762 340
Financial securities
-
-
155 042 856
155 042 856
Loans and advances to customers
-
-
550 463 498
550 463 498
Equity investments
16 093 134
38 057 100
-
54 150 234
Other assets
-
-
837 105 343
837 105 343
TOTAL ASSETS
16 093 134
38 057 100
2 475 162 244
2 529 312 478
At fair value
At fair value
Total
through
through
At amortised
carrying
profit or loss
OCI
cost
amount
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
UNAUDITED HISTORICAL
30 JUNE 2023
Balances with banks and cash
-
-
1 781 504 208
1 781 504 208
Money market assets
-
-
441 470 102
441 470 102
Financial securities
-
-
57 329 132
57 329 132
Loans and advances to customers
-
-
1 745 853 793
1 745 853 793
Equity investments
37 659 886
98 561 316
-
136 221 202
Other assets
-
-
1 429 037 622
1 429 037 622
TOTAL ASSETS
37 659 886
98 561 316
5 455 194 857
5 591 416 059
31 DEC 2022
Balances with banks and cash
-
-
263 077 584
263 077 584
Money market assets
-
-
35 458 149
35 458 149
Financial securities
-
-
49 633 591
49 633 591
Loans and advances to customers
-
-
176 218 892
176 218 892
Equity investments
5 151 866
12 183 151
-
17 335 017
Other assets
-
-
267 981 031
267 981 031
TOTAL ASSETS
5 151 866
12 183 151
792 369 247
809 704 264
Fair value of assets measured at armotised cost was not measured as the financial instruments' carrying amount is a reasonable approximate of the fair value on transaction date.
18. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT
18.1 The following table presents items of the Statement of Financial Position which are recognised at fair value:
INFLATION ADJUSTED
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total carrying amount
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
Equity investments
37 659 886
16 093 134
-
-
98 561 316
38 057 100
136 221 202
54 150 234
Land and buildings
-
-
288 952 620
95 221 741
-
-
288 952 620
95 221 741
Investment properties
-
-
271 351 556
89 314 133
-
-
271 351 556
89 314 133
Total assets at fair
37 659 886
16 093 134
560 304 176
184 535 874
98 561 316
38 057 100
696 525 378
238 686 108
value
Level 2 valuation techniques are highlighted on note 20 for Property and equipment and note 21 for Investment properties.
19.PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED
Leasehold
Motor
Furniture &
Work in
Land
Buildings
improvements
vehicles
Computer
Equipment
Fittings
progress
Total
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
30 JUNE 2023
COST
Opening balance
12 592 531
85 357 628
995 211
4 993 237
31 962 794
9 395 140
6 411 853
17 601 112
169 309 506
Additions
-
809 035
-
380 838
931 305
570 740
581 891
20 604 194
23 878 003
Revaluation gain
25 461 711
167 782 686
-
-
-
-
-
-
193 244 397
Disposals
-
-
-
(82 796)
(2 073)
(528)
(272)
-
(85 669)
Write offs
-
(67 238)
-
-
(2 957)
(450)
(184)
(1 582 435)
(1 653 264)
Closing balance
38 054 242
253 882 111
995 211
5 291 279
32 889 069
9 964 902
6 993 288
36 622 871
384 692 973
Accumulated depreciation
Opening balance
-
2 290 573
547 956
3 496 425
12 275 116
5 714 298
2 749 467
-
27 073 835
Charge for the period
-
4 196 399
46 719
427 062
3 055 704
636 972
207 560
-
8 570 416
Disposals
-
-
-
(56 577)
(1 452)
(476)
(186)
-
(58 691)
Write offs
-
(54 574)
-
-
(1 480)
(405)
(152)
-
(56 611)
Revaluation
-
(3 909 152)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3 909 152)
Closing balance
-
2 523 246
594 675
3 866 910
15 327 888
6 350 389
2 956 689
-
31 619 797
Net Book Value
38 054 242
251 358 865
400 536
1 424 369
17 561 181
3 614 513
4 036 599
36 622 871
353 073 176
AUDITED INFLATION ADJUSTED
31 DEC 2022
COST
Opening balance
8 880 172
64 617 215
981 579
3 713 206
23 600 641
7 782 170
4 924 343
7 103 821
121 603 137
Additions
-
499 291
85 063
1 103 608
8 443 939
1 739 422
1 494 982
10 673 714
24 040 019
Revaluation gain
3 712 369
20 243 208
-
-
-
-
-
-
23 955 577
Impairments
-
-
(71 431)
-
-
-
-
-
(71 431)
Disposals
-
-
-
-
(35 986)
(2 805)
(1 359)
-
(40 150)
Write offs
-
(2 086)
-
-
(45 800)
(123 647)
(6 113)
-
(177 646)
Intercategory transfers
-
-
-
176 423
-
-
-
(176 423)
-
Closing balance
12 592 531
85 357 628
995 211
4 993 237
31 962 794
9 395 140
6 411 853
17 601 112
169 309 506
Accumulated depreciation
Opening balance
-
1 422 308
457 092
2 855 137
11 099 509
5 416 046
2 537 886
-
23 787 978
Charge for the period
-
5 732 278
90 864
641 862
1 223 079
421 684
212 690
-
8 322 457
Disposals
-
-
-
-
(20 161)
(2 527)
(950)
-
(23 638)
Write offs
-
(84)
-
(574)
(27 311)
(120 905)
(159)
-
(149 033)
Revaluation
-
(4 863 929)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4 863 929)
Closing balance
-
2 290 573
547 956
3 496 425
12 275 116
5 714 298
2 749 467
-
27 073 835
Net Book Value
12 592 531
83 067 055
447 255
1 496 812
19 687 678
3 680 842
3 662 386
17 601 112
142 235 671
UNAUDITED HISTORICAL
Leasehold
Motor
Furniture &
Work in
Land
Buildings
improvements
vehicles
Computer
Equipment
Fittings
progress
Total
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
30 JUNE 2023
COST
Opening balance
4 031 223
26 649 788
40 637
378 275
3 135 567
578 909
499 106
2 703 906
38 017 411
Additions
-
698 182
-
139 301
419 037
298 787
360 506
9 727 701
11 643 514
Revaluation gain
34 023 019
223 960 104
-
-
-
-
-
-
257 983 123
Disposals
-
-
-
(1 093)
(685)
(169)
(87)
-
(2 034)
Write offs
-
(5 594)
-
-
(342)
(144)
(61)
(506 582)
(512 723)
Closing balance
38 054 242
251 302 480
40 637
516 483
3 553 577
877 383
859 464
11 925 025
307 129 291
Accumulated depreciation
Opening balance
-
86 362
3 489
52 663
211 968
42 960
26 296
-
423 738
Charge for the period
-
1 696 991
1 060
41 131
348 172
55 923
32 342
-
2 175 619
Disposals
-
-
-
(747)
(499)
(152)
(60)
-
(1 458)
Write offs
-
(3 679)
-
-
(166)
(130)
(49)
-
(4 024)
Revaluation
-
(1 649 776)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1 649 776)
Closing balance
-
129 898
4 549
93 047
559 475
98 601
58 529
-
944 099
Net Book Value
38 054 242
251 172 582
36 088
423 436
2 994 102
778 782
800 935
11 925 025
306 185 192
31 DEC 2022
COST
Opening balance
826 968
5 848 152
36 987
33 185
569 985
98 331
55 799
104 044
7 573 451
Additions
-
149 085
26 519
328 720
2 572 230
520 422
443 303
2 636 777
6 677 056
Revaluation surplus
3 204 255
20 653 219
-
-
-
-
-
-
23 857 474
Impairments
-
-
(22 869)
-
-
-
-
(22 869)
Disposals
-
-
-
(2 304)
(261)
(126)
-
(2 691)
Write offs
-
(668)
-
(59)
(4 344)
(39 583)
(587)
(19 769)
(65 010)
Intercategory transfers
-
-
-
16 429
-
-
717
(17 146)
-
Closing balance
4 031 223
26 649 788
40 637
378 275
3 135 567
578 909
499 106
2 703 906
38 017 411
Accumulated depreciation
Opening balance
-
29 089
1 996
10 202
97 824
28 977
9 372
-
177 460
Charge for the period
-
1 181 459
1 493
42 514
118 035
25 819
17 043
-
1 386 363
Disposals
-
-
-
-
(1 435)
(235)
(88)
-
(1 758)
Write offs
-
(27)
-
(53)
(2 456)
(11 601)
(31)
-
(14 168)
Revaluation
-
(1 124 159)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1 124 159)
Closing balance
-
86 362
3 489
52 663
211 968
42 960
26 296
-
423 738
Net Book Value
4 031 223
26 563 426
37 148
325 612
2 923 599
535 949
472 810
2 703 906
37 593 673
UNAUDITED HISTORICAL
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total carrying amount
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
30 JUNE 2023
31 DEC 2022
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
ZWL$ 000
37 659 886
5 151 866
-
-
98 561 316
12 183 151
136 221 202
17 335 017
Equity investments
Land and buildings
-
-
288 952 620
30 483 165
-
-
288 952 620
30 483 165
Investment properties
-
-
271 351 556
28 591 973
-
-
271 351 556
28 591 973
Total assets at fair
37 659 886
5 151 866
560 304 176
59 075 138
98 561 316
12 183 151
696 525 378
76 410 155
value
There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during 2022.
The fair values of the non-listed equities have been classified as level three investments.
The fair values were derived using a combination of income and market approaches depending on the appropriateness of the methodologies to the type of equity instruments held. The valuation took into account certain assumptions about the model inputs, including but not limited to liquidity discounts, country or jurisdication factors, inflation, credit risk and volatility. A range of probabilities was also applied to these inputs and the fair values derived therefrom were deemed to be within acceptable fair values ranges of the equities.
The following table shows the valuation techniques used in measuring the fair value of unquoted equities as well as the significant unobservable inputs used.
Valuation Technique
Significant unobservable inputs
Interrelationship between key unobservable inputs and fair value
measurement
Earnings Multiple
•
Jurisdiction/country and size discount
The fair values would increase/ decrease if :
(10-20%)
•
The jurisdiction/country and size discount was higher or lower
Discounted
•
Inflation shock adjusted return (1.5%)
The fair values would increase/ decrease if :
•
The Inflation shock adjusted return was higher/lower
Cash Flow Technique
•
Discount rate (10-15%)
•
The discount rate was lower / higher
If the average jurisdiction or country discount had been at 5% more or less, the impact on other comprehensive income would be ZWL$ 2 823 346 990 and impact on statement of financial position would be ZWL$ 2 971 944 200.
The carrying amount of the land and buildings is the fair value of the property as determined by a registered internal appraiser having, an appropriate recognised professional qualification and recent experience in the location and category of the property being valued. The valuation was in accordance with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Appraisal and Valuation Manual and the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe Standards
In determining the market values of the subject properties, the following was considered:
- Comparable market evidence which comprised complete transactions as well as transactions where offers had been made but the transactions had not been finalised,
- Professional judgement was exercised to take cognisance of the fact that properties in the transaction were not exactly comparable in terms of size, quality and location to the properties owned by the group.
- The reasonableness of the market values of commercial properties so determined, per above bullet, was assessed by reference to the properties in the transaction.
- The values per square metre of lettable spaces for both the subject properties and comparables were analysed.
- With regards to market values for residential properties, the comparison method was used. This method entails carrying out a valuation by directly comparing the
subject property, which have been sold or rented out. The procedure was performed as follows:
- Surveys and data collection on similar past transactions.
- Analysis of collected data.
- Comparison of the analysis with the subject properties and then carrying out the valuation of the subject properties. Adjustments were made to the following aspects:
- Age of property - state of repair and maintenance,
- Aesthetic quality - quality of fixtures and fittings,
- Structural condition - location,
- Accommodation offered - size of land.
The maximum useful lives are as
Buildings
40 years
Motor vehicles
3-5 years
Leasehold improvements
10 years
Computer equipment
5 years
Furniture and fittings
10 years
The carrying amount of buildings would have been ZWL$ 20 690 307 843 (December 2022: ZWL$ 20 750 705 088) had they been carried at cost. Property and equipment was tested for impairment through comparison with open market values determined by independent valuers.
If the fair value adjustment had been 5% up or down, the Group's other Comprehensive Income would have been ZWL$ 7 856 104 300 higher or lower than the reported position.
Included in property and equipment are amounts relating to Right of use assets for buildings that are leased by the Group for periods more than one year. The buildings are used by the Group for its various branches and operations.
The information about the leases for which the Group is a lessee is presented below,
5
DIRECTORS: Mr. M. L. Holtzman (Chairman) | Mrs. R. L Gaskin Gain | Mr. E. U Mashingaidze | Mr.L. C. Gerken |
Mr. E. E. Galante | Dr. B. Mudavanhu * | Mr. T.L. Gumbo * |*EXECUTIVE
