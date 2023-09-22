End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange 06:00:00 2023-09-20 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 805.07 ZWL -0.13% -33.32% +496.35% Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company CBZ : HY Results & Audit Review September 22, 2023 at 03:20 am EDT Share REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS For the half year ended 30 June 2023 REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS For the half year ended 30 June 2023 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (ZWL$m) INFLATION ADJUSTED Profit after taxation Total comprehensive income Total equity 543,876.5 582% 753,708.3 595% 1,300,455.2 147% Total advances Total deposits Total assets 1,745,853.8 217% 4,527,477.3 113% 6,517,438.8 118% GROUP CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Introduction I am pleased to present the financial performance of CBZ Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries for the half year ended 30 June 2023. Operating Environment The period under review was characterised by elevated inflationary pressures on the global, regional and domestic fronts, as the effects of rising food prices and pent up demand from the transition from lockdown became more pronounced. Major Central Banks maintained tight monetary and fiscal policy stances. In Zimbabwe, the Reserve Bank continued to align its monetary policy stance to developments in the goods, equities and money markets. The country experienced significant exchange rate depreciation between April and June 2023 largely driven by money supply factors, which exerted pass-through inflation to the economy. However, the bold policy intervention measures instituted by the Government and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, for tackling the transitory price and exchange rate volatility, have gone a long way in arresting the instabilities and bringing the much-needed normalcy in the price and exchange rate dynamics in domestic markets. On the local bourse performance, save for the top 10 Index, all major ZSE benchmarks rounded the first half of the year on a positive note. The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange closed the period with a market capitalization of ZWL$13 trillion, a gain of 779%. On the US dollar denominated bourse, VFEX, the All Share Index closed at 76.17 and a market cap of US$ 1.29 billion. These developments, together with advancements in the technology spaces shaped the Group's corporate and business strategies, initiatives and tactics, as it sought to continuously meet and exceed the expectations of its stakeholders. Corporate Social Responsibility CBZ Holdings takes a holistic approach towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in its business activities to ensure a positive impact in the communities it does business in. During the first half of 2023, CBZ Holdings launched the CBZ Foundation (CBZF) in March 2023 which seeks to extend contribution to national development in the areas of health, education and vulnerable groups. The Group continued promoting sporting excellence in Zimbabwe by hosting the CBZ Annual Marathon. Over 2000 runners from all over the nation competed in the various races. Corporate Governance As Chairman of the Board of Directors of CBZ Holdings Limited, I have strived to ensure that the Group has both, sound corporate governance and effective, active Boards across the entire breadth of subsidiaries. My responsibilities have paid special emphasis on leading the Board effectively, overseeing the Group's corporate governance model, communicating with shareholders and ensuring that good information flows freely between the Executive and Non-Executive Directors promptly. The Board believes that corporate governance is more than just a set of guidelines; rather it is a framework which underpins the core values for running the business in which we all believe, including a commitment to sustainable practices coupled with open and transparent communications with stakeholders. We believe that good corporate governance improves long-term success, productivity and performance. There have been no changes in directorship throughout the Group, which is indicative of the stability, commitment and dedication that is a constant theme within the Group. Share Price Performance On the capital markets, the CBZH share price increased by 1,465.8% from ZW$135 at the beginning of the period to close at ZW$2,113.85. The ZSE benchmark index registered a growth of 758.6%. CBZH ended the period with a market capitalisation of ZW$1.1 trillion. The graph below shows the movements in the CBZH share price and the benchmark industrial index from December 2022 to June 2023. (cents)PriceShareCBZH 21-Dec-31 22-Jan-31 22-Feb-28 22-Mar-31 22-Apr-30 22-May-31 22-Jun-30 22-Jul-31 22-Aug-31 22-Sep-30 22-Oct-31 22-Nov-30 22-Dec-31 23-Jan-31 23-Feb-28 23-Mar-31 23-Apr-30 23-May-31 23-Jun-30 188,000 IndexShareAllZSE 3,000 148,000 2,000 108,000 68,000 1,000 28,000 0 -12,000 CBZH Share Price ZSE All Share Index Overview of the Group's performance The table below summarises the Group's financial performance for the half year ended 30 June 2023. REVIEWED UNAUDITED AUDITED UNAUDITED INFLATION INFLATION ADJUSTED RESTATED HISTORICAL RESTATED ADJUSTED HISTORICAL 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 31 DEC 2022 31 DEC 2022 ZWL$m ZWL$ m ZWL$ m ZWL$m ZWL$ m ZWL$ m Key Financial Highlights Profit after taxation 543 876.5 79 780.7 779 422.3 37 244.4 103 215.8 80 960.6 Total comprehensive income 753 708.3 108 397.8 1 054 494.6 52 086.4 134 456.4 111 222.0 Total assets 6 517 438.8 2 267 427.3 6 391 499.8 441 899.1 2 983 872.3 923 273.1 Total equity 1 300 455.2 503 492 .9 1 212 638.2 83 436.2 526 137.4 143 364.9 Total deposits 4 527 477.3 1 416 015.7 4 527 477.3 288 608.3 2 125 397.0 680 399.5 Total advances 1 745 853.8 897 117.7 1 745 853.8 182 893.6 550 463.5 176 218.9 Other statistics Basic earnings per share 208 368.29 30 583.52 298 604.18 14 269.14 19 772.54 15 509.21 (cents) Non-interest income to total 89.1 79.9 94.4 86.9 70.4 77.6 income (%) Cost to income ratio (%) 17.5 27.3 9.0 20.5 34.5 27.1 Return on assets (%) 30.9 13.6 51.5 32.0 6.8 17.9 Return on equity (%) 91.8 35.2 146.0 100.3 22.7 93.5 Growth in deposits (YTD %) 113.0 0.4 565.4 119.7 50.7 417.9 Growth in advances (YTD %) 217.2 49.5 890.7 227.2 (8.3) 215.2 Growth in PAT (YOY %) 581.7 146.8 1 992.7 887.2 24.7 400.9 Dividend The Board has proposed the declaration of an interim dividend of USD 3 000 000 or 0.525 cents per share. A separate dividend announcement with record and settlement dates will be published. Outlook Going forward, core economic sectors are expected to remain strong, providing significant upside potential for the economy. Activity is expected to remain elevated in the mining sector, particularly precious and battery metals subsectors, thanks to high global demand. The local construction sector will continue to witness visible growth driven by residential construction as well as public sector investment projects. Increased focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation coupled with intermittent power shortages is also expected to stimulate further investment in green energy and the related technologies. The Group has already made inroads into the renewable energy sector, and it will continue to mobilise resources to meet and support its client's growing demands in this space. Meanwhile, it is expected that the Government will continue with the arrears clearance and reengagement program as this is critical in unlocking broad based economic growth. On the global level, the decision by some Central Banks to halt interest rate hikes provides some prospects for the gradual reduction in the cost of global capital. Therefore, the Group will continue to monitor developments around global interest rates with a view to tap into favourably priced lines of credit for the benefit of its various customers. Appreciation Our valued clients remain the core of our success and we highly appreciate their continued partnerships with us. I would like to thank fellow Directors of the Board, the Boards of Subsidiary Companies, Management and Staff for their commitment to the CBZ brand and their desire to participate in the growth of the country's economy. ……………………............................................. Marc Holtzman Group Chairman 15 September 2023 STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES The Directors are responsible for the oversight of the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements preparation to ensure that its financial statements comply with the Companies and Other Business Entities (Chapter 24:31) and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). They have general responsibility, through various Board Committees, Executive management, compliance and internal audit function for risk management and ensuring that internal controls are in place to identify and mitigate risks of the Group to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are, by Law and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), required to present fairly, the financial position of the Group and its performance for that period. In preparation of the Group interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Directors are required to: state whether they have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 [Interim financial reporting]; and

prepared on the going concern basis, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group will continue in business;

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; and

make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; Compliance with Local Legislation The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in the manner required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), Banking Act (Chapter 24:20), Insurance Act (Chapter 24:07), Securities and Exchange Act (Chapter 24:25); Microfinance Act (Chapter 24:29), Asset Management Act (Chapter 24:06) and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Rules of 2019. In addition, the Group is generally compliant with the RBZ Banking Regulations, Statutory Instrument 205 of 2000. Compliance with IFRS These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard [IAS] 34 Interim financial reporting as promulgated by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have also been prepared to take account of the effects of inflation in accordance with IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. The historical cost amounts are shown herein as supplementary information. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies). The Group's External auditors have therefore not expressed a review opinion on this historic financial information. Going concern The Directors have assessed the ability of the Group to continue operating as a going concern and believe that the preparation of these financial statements on a going concern basis is still appropriate. The Directors have engaged themselves to continuously assess the ability of the Group to continue to operate as a going concern and to determine the continued appropriateness of the going concern assumption that has been applied in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Responsibility The Directors are responsible for preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. These financial statements were prepared by CBZ Holdings Limited's Group Finance Department, under the direction and supervision of the Group Chief Finance Officer, Mr Tawanda L. Gumbo, PAAB Number 0223. By order of the Board. ……………… ………………………….............................… T. GUMBO DR . B. MUDAVANHU GROUP CFO GROUP CEO 15 September 2023 15 September 2023 AUDITOR'S REVIEW STATEMENT CBZ Holdings Limited The Inflation Adjusted Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 30 June 2023 have been reviewed by KPMG and a qualified review conclusion issued thereon in relation to the initial application of IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts. The review conclusion has been made available to management and those charged with governance of CBZ Holdings Limited. The engagement partner responsible for this review is Themba Mudidi (PAAB Practicing Certificate Number 0437). The auditors' review conclusion on the Inflation Adjusted Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements is available for inspection at the Company's registered office. The interim condensed inflation adjusted financial results for CBZ Life Limited ("CBZ Life"), CBZ Insurance (Private) Limited ("CBZ Life") and CBZ Asset Management (Private) Limited t/a Datvest ("Datvest"), for the half year ended 30 June 2023 have not been audited or reviewed by Messrs KPMG Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe). CBZ Bank Limited The Interim Inflation Adjusted Financial Results of CBZ Bank Limited for the half year financial period ended 30 June 2023, have been reviewed by Messrs KPMG Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe). An unmodified review conclusion has been expressed thereon. The auditor's review conclusion is available for inspection at the Company's registered office. The engagement partner responsible for this review is Themba Mudidi (PAAB Practicing Certificate Number 0437). 1 DIRECTORS: Mr. M. L. Holtzman (Chairman) | Mrs. R. L Gaskin Gain | Mr. E. U Mashingaidze | Mr.L. C. Gerken | Mr. E. E. Galante | Dr. B. Mudavanhu * | Mr. T.L. Gumbo * |*EXECUTIVE REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS For the half year ended 30 June 2023 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the half year ended 30 June 2023 REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 NOTES Interest income 2 196 496 822 109 823 021 Interest expense 2 (42 316 907) (9 238 937) Net interest income 154 179 915 100 584 084 Non-interest income 3 1 142 542 343 358 516 730 Net insurance service result 4.1 (13 723 910) (10 084 336) Net insurance finance cost 4.2 (483 040) (356 070) Total income 1 282 515 308 448 660 408 Operating expenditure 5 (225 077 503) (122 263 053) Operating income 1 057 437 805 326 397 355 Expected credit loss expense on financial assets 13 (165 383 557) (112 121 138) Expected credit loss expense on insurance assets (344 652) (399 441) Monetary loss (158 126 065) (73 059 547) Profit before taxation 733 583 531 140 817 229 Taxation 6.1 (189 706 988) (61 036 555) Profit after tax for the period 543 876 543 79 780 674 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Gains on property revaluations 197 153 548 33 428 963 Gains on equity instruments at FVOCI* 59 438 884 314 522 Deferred income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income 6.3 (45 763 696) (5 415 138) 210 828 736 28 328 347 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange gains/ (losses) on translation of foreign subsidiaries 28.7 (996 940) 288 767 Other comprehensive income for the period net of tax 209 831 796 28 617 114 Total comprehensive income for the period 753 708 339 108 397 788 Profit for the period attributable to: Equity holders of parent 543 857 916 79 825 441 Non-controlling interests 28.5 18 627 (44 767) 543 876 543 79 780 674 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Equity holders of parent 753 602 290 108 424 032 Non-controlling interests 28.5 106 049 (26 244) Total comprehensive income for the period 753 708 339 108 397 788 Earnings per share (cents) Basic 7.1 208 368.29 30 583.52 Basic Diluted 7.1 208 368.29 30 583.52 Headline 7.1 155 601.65 21 593.38 * Fair value through other comprehensive income UNAUDITED HISTORICAL RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 94 205 641 14 398 892 (17 981 602) (1 107 124) 76 224 039 13 291 768 1 149 243 948 78 895 621 (8 431 887) (1 307 064) (245 170) (44 809) 1 216 790 930 90 835 516 (108 415 938) (18 652 118) 1 108 374 992 72 183 398 (165 383 557) (22 857 913) (344 652) (81 433) - - 942 646 783 49 244 052 (163 224 489) (11 999 631) 779 422 294 37 244 421 259 632 899 14 472 595 86 031 666 2 703 980 (69 595 283) (2 393 512) 276 069 282 14 783 063 (996 940) 58 870 275 072 342 14 841 933 1 054 494 636 52 086 354 779 380 803 37 243 608 41 491 813 779 422 294 37 244 421 1 054 336 681 52 077 760 157 955 8 594 1 054 494 636 52 086 354 298 604.18 14 269.14 298 604.18 14 269.14 228 233.45 10 426.64 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the half year ended 30 June 2023 REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED Share based Fair Total equity Non- Share Share Payment Revaluation value Retained attributable controlling capital premium SAAR** reserve reserve reserve *FCTR earnings to parent interests Total ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 RESTATED 30 JUNE 2022 Opening balance at 1 January 2022 2 889 384 17 656 889 - 6 120 243 54 231 157 17 242 553 2 252 334 283 926 354 384 318 914 46 959 384 365 873 Impact of initial application of IFRS 17*** - - - - - - - (2 508 899) (2 508 899) 9 563 (2 499 336) Restated opening balance at 1 January 2022 2 889 384 17 656 889 - 6 120 243 54 231 157 17 242 553 2 252 334 281 417 455 381 810 015 56 522 381 866 537 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 79 825 441 79 825 441 (44 767) 79 780 674 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 27 996 129 313 695 288 767 - 28 598 591 18 523 28 617 114 Issue of shares awaiting allotment - - 4 905 134 - - - - - 4 905 134 - 4 905 134 Closing balance at 30 June 2022 2 889 384 17 656 889 4 905 134 6 120 243 82 227 286 17 556 248 2 541 101 361 242 896 495 139 181 30 278 495 169 459 30 JUNE 2023 Opening balance at 1 January 2023 2 889 384 17 656 889 11 627 113 6 120 243 71 750 865 30 157 851 3 048 872 382 864 018 526 115 235 22 148 526 137 383 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 543 857 916 543 857 916 18 627 543 876 543 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 157 055 684 53 685 630 (996 940) - 209 744 374 87 422 209 831 796 Dividend paid - - - - - - - - - - - Issue of shares awaiting allotment - - 20 609 455 - - - - - 20 609 455 - 20 609 455 Equity-settledshare-based payment - - - - - - - - - - Closing balance at 30 June 2023 2 889 384 17 656 889 32 236 568 6 120 243 228 806 549 83 843 481 2 051 932 926 721 934 1 300 326 980 128 197 1 300 455 177 UNAUDITED HISTORICAL Share based Fair Total equity Non- Share Share Payment Revaluation value Retained attributable controlling capital premium SAAR** reserve reserve reserve *FCTR earnings to parent interests Total ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 30 JUNE 2022 Opening balance at 1 January 2022 5 220 33 876 - 569 951 5 790 710 1 964 010 77 029 21 264 515 29 705 311 4 957 29 710 268 Impact of initial application of IFRS 17*** - - - - - - - (241 875) (241 875) 746 (241 129) Restated opening balance at 1 January 2022 5 220 33 876 - 569 951 5 790 710 1 964 010 77 029 21 022 640 29 463 436 5 703 29 469 139 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 37 243 608 37 243 608 813 37 244 421 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 12 207 700 2 567 583 58 870 - 14 834 153 7 780 14 841 933 Issue of shares awaiting allotment - - 1 000 000 - - - - - 1 000 000 - 1 000 000 Closing balance at 30 June 2022 5 220 33 876 1 000 000 569 951 17 998 410 4 531 593 135 899 58 266 248 82 541 197 14 296 82 555 493 30 JUNE 2023 Opening balance at 1 January 2023 5 220 33 876 3 500 000 569 951 26 517 008 11 232 948 332 024 101 165 564 143 356 591 8 333 143 364 924 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 779 380 803 779 380 803 41 491 779 422 294 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 197 501 230 78 451 588 (996 940) - 274 955 878 116 464 275 072 342 Issue of shares awaiting allotment - - 14 778 618 - - - - - 14 778 618 - 14 778 618 Closing balance at 30 June 2023 5 220 33 876 18 278 618 569 951 224 018 238 89 684 536 (664 916) 880 546 367 1 212 471 890 166 288 1 212 638 178 * Foreign currency translation reserve ** Shares awaiting allotment reserve (Refer to note 28.9) *** Refer to Note 28.4.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2023 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the half year ended 30 June 2023 REVIEWED UNAUDITED REVIEWED AUDITED INFLATION ADJUSTED RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 NOTES Cash and cash equivalents 9 1 781 504 208 821 788 207 Money market assets 10 441 470 102 110 762 340 Financial securities 11 57 329 132 155 042 856 Loans and advances to customers 12 1 745 853 793 550 463 498 Insurance contract assets 24 6 047 398 2 593 946 Reinsurance contract assets 24 7 933 702 3 956 845 Equity investments 16 136 221 202 54 150 233 Land inventory 15 62 667 234 64 978 242 Other assets 14 1 481 271 071 885 678 620 Current tax receivable 11 237 165 521 814 Intangible assets 21 2 184 645 2 893 044 Property and equipment 19 353 073 176 142 235 671 Investment properties 20 271 351 556 89 314 133 Deferred tax asset 22 159 294 376 99 492 805 TOTAL ASSETS 6 517 438 760 2 983 872 254 LIABILITIES Deposits 23 4 527 477 297 2 125 397 023 Insurance contract liabilities 24 15 953 541 8 695 704 Reinsurance contract liabilities 24 3 875 707 1 733 465 Other liabilities 25 257 779 843 179 454 031 Current tax payable 4 286 714 4 327 073 Investment contract liabilities 25 1 770 773 1 153 431 Lease liabilities 19b 2 316 903 817 660 Deferred tax liability 22.1 403 522 805 136 156 484 5 216 983 583 2 457 734 871 EQUITY Share capital 28.1 2 889 384 2 889 384 Share premium 28.2 17 656 889 17 656 889 Revaluation reserve 28.3 228 806 549 71 750 865 Shares allotment reserve 28.9 32 236 568 11 627 113 Share based payment reserve 28.8 6 120 243 6 120 243 Fair value reserve 28.6 83 843 481 30 157 851 Retained earnings 28.4 926 721 934 382 864 018 Foreign currency translation reserve 28.7 2 051 932 3 048 872 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 1 300 326 980 526 115 235 Non-controlling interest 28.6 128 197 22 148 TOTAL EQUITY 1 300 455 177 526 137 383 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 6 517 438 760 2 983 872 254 UNAUDITED HISTORICAL RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 1 781 504 208 263 077 584 441 470 102 35 458 149 57 329 132 49 633 591 1 745 853 793 176 218 892 6 047 398 830 395 7 933 702 1 266 697 136 221 202 17 335 017 2 034 875 1 657 513 1 464 479 273 278 780 809 11 237 165 167 047 557 802 257 276 306 185 192 37 593 673 271 351 556 28 591 973 159 294 376 32 404 493 6 391 499 776 923 273 109 4 527 477 297 680 399 535 15 953 541 2 783 740 3 875 707 554 931 254 345 821 57 118 257 4 286 714 1 385 218 1 770 773 369 246 2 316 903 261 756 368 834 842 37 035 502 5 178 861 598 779 908 185 5 220 5 220 33 876 33 876 224 018 238 26 517 008 18 278 618 3 500 000 569 951 569 951 89 684 536 11 232 948 880 546 367 101 165 564 (664 916) 332 024 1 212 471 890 143 356 591 166 288 8 333 1 212 638 178 143 364 924 6 391 499 776 923 273 109 INFLATION ADJUSTED RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before taxation 733 583 531 140 817 229 Non-cash items: Monetary loss 158 126 065 73 059 547 Depreciation 8 570 416 3 785 420 Amortisation of intangible assets 1 340 109 407 322 Write off & Impairment of property and equipment 1 583 989 13 378 Write off of intangible assets - 36 686 Fair value adjustments on investment properties (183 687 411) (33 638 789) Write off of right of use asset and lease liabilty (35 585) - Fair value adjustments on financial instruments (21 847 137) 10 505 125 Expected credit loss expense 165 383 557 112 121 138 Expected credit loss on insurance assets 344 652 399 441 Unrealised gain on foreign currency position (786 319 968) (236 478 003) Profit/ (Loss) on disposal of investment properties (710 867) 2 426 719 Changes in insurance and reinsurance contract assets/liabilities 989 649 739 442 Accrued interest on loans (14 307 936) (39 351 843) Accrued interest on deposits 4 780 773 5 674 234 Profit on sale of property and equipment (100 658) (8 290) Interest on lease liability 60 177 18 450 Operating cash flows before changes in operating assets and liabilities 67 753 356 40 527 206 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Deposits 3 690 741 861 100 433 774 Loans and advances to customers (3 921 335 730) (686 807 138) Life assurance investment contract liabilities 617 343 (18 438 270) Insurance contract assets (6 408 302) (22 473 312) Reinsurance contract assets 1 963 634 550 544 Insurance contract liabilities 13 620 119 49 972 140 Reinsurance contract liabilities 44 944 (26 757) Money market assets (116 558 539) 150 606 355 Financial securities (19 648 542) 561 693 Land inventory 2 311 008 2 068 027 Other assets 2 993 151 254 332 428 344 Other liabilities (628 813 985) 65 667 216 2 009 685 065 (25 457 384) TAXATION Corporate tax paid (77 693 028) (13 950 276) Net cash inflow from operating activities 1 999 745 393 1 119 546 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds on disposal of investment property 2 983 852 3 231 537 Investment in equities during the period (3 101 238) (10 121 529) Equity investments disposed during the period 2 316 290 1 807 925 Purchase of investment property (622 997) (48 625) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 127 636 12 086 Purchase of property and equipment (22 988 303) (6 385 026) HISTORICAL RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 942 646 783 49 244 052 - - 2 175 620 372 091 79 159 42 966 506 783 415 - 3 599 (243 188 934) (13 558 805) (13 530) - (32 144 506) (1 745 397) 165 383 557 22 857 913 344 652 81 433 (786 319 968) (48 210 300) (699 185) 222 062 989 649 152 577 (54 517 230) (659 784) 1 916 861 (139 182) (85 114) (1 282) 34 904 2 719 (2 890 499) 8 665 077 1 451 240 180 13 471 097 (1 545 536 257) (82 559 241) 1 401 528 (2 247 496) (1 736 505) (2 775 871) 628 850 112 241 5 650 197 6 199 936 (1 068 715) (5 455) (19 038 064) 18 922 900 (7 395 064) 70 218 (377 362) (234 155) 1 089 722 667 44 432 901 196 502 963 5 384 048 1 169 994 418 771 123 (68 475 423) (2 341 988) 1 098 628 496 7 094 212 1 674 656 315 843 (1 558 160) (1 846 496) 848 147 230 782 (546 120) (30 503) 85 690 1 584 (10 828 858) (1 002 530) The historical cost information has been shown as supplementary information for the benefit of users. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost financial information. Purchase of intangible assets (631 710) (2 845) Net cash outflow from investing activities (21 916 470) (11 506 477) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issue of shares awaiting allotment 20 609 455 4 905 134 Lease liability principal repayment (276 161) (147 242) Interest on lease liability paid (60 177) (18 448) Net cash inflow from financing activities 20 273 117 4 739 444 Net increase /(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1 998 102 040 (5 647 487) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 821 788 207 424 834 429 Exchange gains on foreign cash balances 415 884 636 273 038 039 Inflation effects on cash and cash equivalents (1 454 270 675) (196 949 855) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1 781 504 208 495 275 126 (379 685) (555) (10 704 330) (2 331 875) 14 778 618 1 000 000 (125 891) (15 516) (34 904) (2 719) 14 617 823 981 765 1 102 541 989 5 744 102 263 077 584 39 562 931 415 884 635 55 663 722 - - 1 781 504 208 100 970 755 The historical cost information has been shown as supplementary information for the benefit of users. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost financial information. DIRECTORS: Mr. M. L. Holtzman (Chairman) | Mrs. R. L Gaskin Gain | Mr. E. U Mashingaidze | Mr.L. C. Gerken | 2 Mr. E. E. Galante | Dr. B. Mudavanhu * | Mr. T.L. Gumbo * |*EXECUTIVE REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS For the half year ended 30 June 2023 GROUP ACCOUNTING POLICIES For the half year ended 30 June 2023 1. GROUP ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, except for new standards and amendments adopted effective 1 January 2023 (see 1.1c). Several amendments and interpretations apply for the first time in 2023, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group. For a detailed analysis of the Group's accounting policies, kindly refer to the Group's 2022 annual report, which is available at the Company registered offices. 1.1 BASIS OF PREPARATION The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as well as the requirements of Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24.03), Banking Act (Chapter 24.20), Insurance Act (Chapter 24.07), the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Rules 2019 and the Securities Act (Chapter 24.25). The consolidated financial results have been restated to take account of inflation in accordance with IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022. NOTES TO THE REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS For the half year ended 30 June 2023 1.3 INCORPORATION AND ACTIVITIES The consolidated financial results of the Group for the half year ended 30 June 2023 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors on 15 September 2023. The Group offers commercial banking, property management, asset management, short term insurance, life assurance, Agro Business and other financial services and is incorporated in Zimbabwe. Basis of consolidation The Group's consolidated financial results incorporate the financial results of the Company and entities controlled by the Company. The Group accounts for business combinations using the acquisition method when the acquired set of activities and assets meets the definition of a business and control is transferred to the Group. In determining whether a particular set of activities and assets is a business, the Group assesses whether the set of assets and activities acquired includes, at a minimum, an input and substantive process and whether the acquired set has the ability to produce outputs. The Group has an option to apply a 'concentration test' that permits a simplified assessment of whether an acquired set of activities and assets is not a business. The optional concentration test is met if substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single identifiable asset or group of similar identifiable assets. The consideration transferred in the acquisition is generally measured at fair value, as are the identifiable net assets acquired. Any goodwill that arises is tested annually for impairment. Any gain on a bargain purchase is recognised in profit or loss immediately. Transaction costs are expensed as incurred, except if related to the issue of debt or equity securities. The consideration transferred does not include amounts related to the settlement of pre-existing relationships. Such amounts are generally recognised in profit or loss. Any contingent consideration is measured at fair value at the date of acquisition. If an obligation to pay contingent consideration that meets the definition of a financial instrument is classified as equity, then it is not re-measured and settlement is accounted for within equity. Otherwise, other contingent consideration is re-measured at fair value at each reporting date and subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration are recognised in profit or loss. Control is achieved when the Company has power over the investee, is exposed or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to use its power to affect its returns. The Company reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control listed above. The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the year are incorporated from the dates control was acquired up to the date control ceased. The financial results of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the parent Company, using consistent accounting policies. All intra-group balances, transactions, income and expenses, profits and losses resulting from intra-group transactions that are recognised in assets and liabilities and income and expenses are eliminated in full. Non-controlling interests represent the portion of profit and net assets that is not held by the Group and are presented separately in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income and within equity in the consolidated statement of financial position, separately from parent shareholders' equity. Use of judgements and estimates In preparing these financial statements, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual financial statements except for judgements used in applying IFRS 17 which was adopted effective 1 January 2023. REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 2. INTEREST Interest Income Bankers acceptances - 1 423 200 Overdrafts 37 857 270 12 388 682 Loans 72 822 943 73 855 505 Mortgage loans 3 238 970 1 358 879 Staff loans 3 632 792 825 112 Securities investments 73 469 689 1 718 362 Other investments 5 475 158 18 253 281 196 496 822 109 823 021 Interest expense Savings deposits 4 345 160 2 152 007 Money market deposits 32 659 909 6 559 093 Other offshore deposits 5 251 661 509 387 Lease liability 60 177 18 450 42 316 907 9 238 937 NET INTEREST INCOME 154 179 915 100 584 084 UNAUDITED HISTORICAL RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 - 174 902 16 175 225 1 435 685 39 006 020 9 860 627 1 702 215 183 017 1 473 644 106 902 25 611 933 231 922 10 236 604 2 405 837 94 205 641 14 398 892 1 430 093 160 381 13 606 925 864 377 2 909 680 79 647 34 904 2 719 17 981 602 1 107 124 76 224 039 13 291 768 New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts

In May 2017, the IASB issued IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts, a comprehensive new accounting standard for insurance contracts covering recognition and measurement, presentation and disclosure. IFRS 17 replaces IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts that was issued in 2005. IFRS 17 applies to all types of insurance contracts (i.e., life, non- life, direct insurance and reinsurance), regardless of the type of entities that issue them, as well as to certain guarantees and financial instruments with discretionary participation features; a few scope exceptions will apply. The overall objective of IFRS 17 is to provide an accounting model for insurance contracts that is more useful and consistent for insurers. In contrast to the requirements in IFRS 4, which are largely based on grandfathering previous local accounting policies, IFRS 17 provides a comprehensive model for insurance contracts, covering all relevant accounting aspects. IFRS 17 is based on a general model, supplemented by a specific adaptation for contracts with direct participation features (the variable fee approach) and a simplified approach (the premium allocation approach) mainly for short-duration contracts. The main features of the new accounting model for insurance contracts are, as follows: An explicit, unbiased and probability weighted estimate of the present value of insurance contract fulfilment cash flows, including a risk adjustment for non-financial risk.

non-financial risk. A Contractual Service Margin (CSM), a component of the carrying amount of the asset or liability for a group of insurance contracts issued representing the unearned profit that the Group will recognise as it provides coverage in the future.

Certain changes in the expected present value of future cash flows are adjusted against the CSM and thereby recognised in profit or loss over the remaining contractual service period.

The effect of changes in discount rates will be reported in the Statement of Profit or Loss or Other Comprehensive income.

Insurance revenue and insurance service expenses are recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income based on the concept of services provided during the period.

Insurance service results (earned revenue less incurred claims) are presented separately from the insurance finance income or expense.

Extensive disclosures to provide information on the recognised amounts from insurance contracts and the nature and extent of risks arising from these contracts. IFRS 17 Transition IFRS 17 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, with comparative figures required. On transition date, 1 January 2022, the Group: Identified, recognised and measured each group of insurance contracts as if IFRS 17 had always been applied.

Identified, recognised and measured assets for insurance acquisition cash flows as if IFRS 17 had always applied. However, no recoverability assessment was performed before the transition date. At transition date, a recoverability assessment was performed and no impairment loss was identified.

Derecognised any existing balances that would not exist had IFRS 17 always applied

Recognised any resulting net difference in equity (Refer to note 28.4.2.)

The new standard has impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The Group has elected to apply the general measurement model on life assurance and the premium allocation approach on short term insurance products. A detailed analysis of the Group's IFRS 17 accounting policies, is available at the Company registered offices.The numbers disclosed for IFRS 17 may fluctuate as the model is still being adjusted and updated for adoption due to the complexity and degree of judgment required in its implementation. Restated has been included on all comparative numbers, to reflect IFRS 17 related restatements. The group applied the full retrospective transition approach. Definition of Accounting Estimates - Amendments to IAS 8

The amendments to IAS 8 clarify the distinction between changes in accounting estimates, and changes in accounting policies and the correction of errors. They also clarify how entities use measurement techniques and inputs to develop accounting estimates.

The amendments had no impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Disclosure of Accounting Policies - Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2

The amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2, "Making Materiality Judgements", provide guidance and examples to help entities apply materiality judgements to accounting policy disclosures. The amendments aim to help entities provide accounting policy disclosures that are more useful by replacing the requirement for entities to disclose their 'significant' accounting policies with a requirement to disclose their 'material' accounting policies and adding guidance on how entities apply the concept of materiality in making decisions about accounting policy disclosures.

The amendments had no impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, but are expected to affect the accounting policy disclosures in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements. Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction - Amendments to IAS 12

The amendments to IAS 12, Income Tax, narrow the scope of the initial recognition exception, so that it no longer applies to transactions that give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences such as leases and decommissioning liabilities.

The amendments had no material impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements. IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information

IFRS S1 requires an entity to disclose information about its sustainability-related risks and opportunities that is useful to users of general purpose financial reports in making decisions relating to providing resources to the entity.

The standard requires an entity to disclose information about all sustainability-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect the entity's cash flows, its access to finance or cost of capital over the short, medium or long term (collectively referred to as 'sustainability-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect the entity's prospects').

IFRS S1 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024. The Group decided to early adopt the standard together with IFRS S2 Climate- related Disclosures. The standard had no impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements. IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures

IFRS S2 requires an entity to disclose information about its climate-related risks and opportunities that is useful to users of general purpose financial reports in making decisions relating to providing resources to the entity.

The standard requires an entity to disclose information about climate-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect the entity's cash flows, its access to finance or cost of capital over the short, medium or long term (collectively referred to as 'climate-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect the entity's prospects').

IFRS S2 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024. The Group decided to early adopt the standard together with IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information. The standard had no impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 1.2 Application of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) The Consolidated interim financial results for the period ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies). Following the pronouncement of SI 27 of 2023, Census and Statistics (General) Notice, 2023 which introduced blended inflation rates replacing the ZWL$ inflation rates and Consumer Price Index (CPI) effective February 2023, the Group used a combination of the Zimbabwe consumer price index (CPI) compiled by Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) up to January 2023 and an internal estimation based on the published Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) from February to June 2023 to determine the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The indices and conversion factors used to restate these financials are given below. Date Indices Pecentage (%) movement Conversion Factors 30 JUNE 2023 42,710.72 212% 1.0000 31 DECEMBER 2022 13,672.91 57% 3.1237 30 JUNE 2022 8,707.35 192% 4.9051 30 JUNE 2021 2,986.44 14.3015 The procedures applied in the above restatement of transactions and balances are as follows: All comparative figures as at end of the period 31 December 2022 and 30 June 2022 were restated by applying the change in the index from the date of last re- measurement to 30 June 2023. Restated has also been included on these prior period inflation adjusted numbers, to reflect restatement to June 2023 purchasing power.

Monetary assets and liabilities were not restated because they are already stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the reporting date.

Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are not carried at amounts current at balance sheet and components of shareholders' equity were restated by applying the change in the index from the date of the transaction or if applicable from the date of their most recent revaluation to 30 June 2023. Property and equipment is restated by applying the change in the index from the date of transaction to 30 June 2023.

assets and liabilities that are not carried at amounts current at balance sheet and components of shareholders' equity were restated by applying the change in the index from the date of the transaction or if applicable from the date of their most recent revaluation to 30 June 2023. Property and equipment is restated by applying the change in the index from the date of transaction to 30 June 2023. Items recognised in the income statement have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred. Depreciation and amortisation amounts are based on the restated costs or carrying amounts.

Income statement items/transactions, except for depreciation and amortisation charges explained above, are restated by applying the monthly index for the period ended 30 June 2023.

Opening deferred tax was calculated for temporary differences between tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts expressed in the purchasing power at the opening balance sheet date. The calculated tax was then inflated to the purchasing power at the reporting date. The closing deferred tax position was calculated based on the applicable temporary differences between the tax base and the IAS 29-adjusted IFRS balance sheet (i.e. expressed in the measuring unit current at the balance sheet date).

29-adjusted IFRS balance sheet (i.e. expressed in the measuring unit current at the balance sheet date). The financial statements of the group subsidiaries that do not report in the currencies of hyperinflationary economies was accounted for in accordance with IAS 21. Comparative figures were restated by applying the change in the index from the date of last re-measurement to 30 June 2023.

re-measurement to 30 June 2023. Gains and losses arising from the net monetary position are included in the statement of profit or loss and in the statement of cash flows as non-cash items.

non-cash items. All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period.

The inflation effects on cash and cash equivalents were shown separately in the reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents. The Group considered the broad objectives of IAS 29 and IAS 7 to appropriately present and disclose the effects of inflation on cash and cash equivalents. The historical cost information has been shown as supplementary information for the benefit of users. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost financial information. Interest Income and Interest expense is calculated using the Effective Interest Rate method. 3 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fair value adjustments on financial instruments 21 847 137 (10 505 125) 32 144 506 1 745 397 Fair value adjustments on investment properties 183 687 411 33 638 789 243 188 934 13 558 805 Net income from trading securities 353 484 971 153 136 234 119 020 Net income from foreign currency dealing 37 165 917 6 110 498 27 602 340 881 126 Unrealised gains on foreign currency exchange 786 319 968 236 478 003 786 319 968 48 210 300 Agro business income 9 127 789 40 849 405 5 050 433 7 251 249 Commission and fee income 85 952 216 53 816 682 43 558 015 7 035 140 Profit on disposal of property and equipment 100 657 8 290 85 114 1 282 (Loss)/ Profit on disposal of investment property 710 867 (2 426 719) 699 185 (222 062) Bad debts recovered 784 331 110 228 434 380 14 111 Property sales 8 005 387 (2 042 572) 5 145 998 114 566 Lease income 1 743 956 709 248 851 494 103 368 Other operating income 6 743 223 798 850 4 027 347 83 319 Total non interest income 1 142 542 343 358 516 730 1 149 243 948 78 895 621 Included in unrealised gains, are exchange gains on foreign currency monetary balances held largely by the Banking operations and Agro business segments. Commision and fee income largely comprises income earned from banking operations. 4. INSURANCE INCOME 4.1 Insurance service result Insurance revenue (i) 12 046 262 5 212 185 5 596 972 676 472 Insurance service expenses (ii) (36 181 249) (15 739 142) (19 894 275) (2 047 467) Net income/(expenses) from reinsurance contracts held (iii) 10 411 077 442 621 5 865 416 63 931 Insurance service result (13 723 910) (10 084 336) (8 431 887) (1 307 064) (i) Insurance revenue Changes in Liability for remaining coverage 3 595 669 312 621 1 825 008 22 999 Revenue from contracts measured under Premium Allocation Approach (PAA) 8 450 593 4 899 564 3 771 964 653 473 Total 12 046 262 5 212 185 5 596 972 676 472 Included in liability for remaining coverage is a combined impact of largely contractual service margin and related changes, risk adjustments and experience adjustments resulting from remeasurement of insurance contract assets under the general measurement model. (ii) Insurance service expenses Incurred claims and other directly attributable expenses 23 716 950 11 466 932 12 998 793 1 478 832 Changes to liabilities for incurred claims 7 500 366 900 723 4 408 726 138 581 Onerous contracts 3 226 186 2 188 033 1 637 474 275 352 Insurance acquisition cashflow armotisation 1 735 723 1 182 081 848 254 154 529 Other 2 024 1 373 1 028 173 Total 36 181 249 15 739 142 19 894 275 2 047 467 Other directly attributable expenses include, allocation for employee benefits and other administrative costs directy attributable to insurance service Net income/ expenses from reinsurance contracts held Reinsurance expenses for contracts measured under PAA (4 037 375) (1 816 778) (1 714 794) (238 790) Claims recovered from reinsurance contracts under PAA 14 448 452 2 259 399 7 580 210 302 721 Total 10 411 077 442 621 5 865 416 63 931 4.2 Net insurance finance cost Expenses from insurance contracts issued 483 040 356 070 245 170 44 809 483 040 356 070 245 170 44 809 5 OPERATING EXPENDITURE Staff costs 159 927 282 93 213 251 81 289 389 14 964 050 Administration expenses 48 167 574 24 107 820 22 622 903 3 178 332 Audit fees 1 744 294 509 263 832 420 85 698 Depreciation 8 356 139 3 568 180 2 136 743 367 331 Amortisation of intangible assets 1 316 287 395 410 78 533 40 871 Property cost of sales 4 017 523 419 065 962 697 11 822 Write off & Impairment of property and equipment 1 583 989 13 378 506 783 415 Write off intangible assets - 36 686 - 3 599 Write offs of right of use asset and lease liability (35 585) - (13 530) - 225 077 503 122 263 053 108 415 938 18 652 118 Remuneration of directors and key management personnel (included in staff costs) Fees for services as directors 3 073 226 79 331 1 206 863 9 968 Pension and retirement benefits for past and present directors 1 231 549 288 584 483 632 36 259 Salaries and other benefits 18 399 348 6 488 115 7 225 466 815 197 22 704 123 6 856 030 8 915 961 861 424 Short term employment benefits 21 472 574 6 567 446 8 432 329 825 165 Post employment benefits 1 231 549 288 584 483 632 36 259 22 704 123 6 856 030 8 915 961 861 424 6 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 6.1 The following constitutes the major components of income tax expense recognised in the Statement of Profit or Loss. Analysis of tax charge in respect of the profit for the period Current income tax charge 27 910 199 21 247 202 27 910 199 4 331 625 Deferred income tax 161 796 789 39 789 353 135 314 290 7 668 006 Income tax expense 189 706 988 61 036 555 163 224 489 11 999 631 6.2 Tax rate reconciliation % % % % Notional Tax 24.00 24.00 24.00 24.00 Aids levy 0.72 0.72 0.72 0.72 Exempt income (3.66) (2.09) (5.28) (2.96) Non-Deductible expenditure 8.22 21.27 0.81 3.90 Effect of rebasing tax bases (0.45) 0.12 (0.43) 0.09 Effect of special tax rate (2.88) (1.63) (2.47) (0.85) Tax credits (0.09) (0.70) (0.03) (0.83) Effective tax rate 25.86 41.69 17.32 24.07 Included in exempt income is income from government bills mortgage housing income and dividend income. Non- Deductible expenses include expenditure on exempt income excess pension costs and disallowable donations. 6.3 The following constitutes the major components of deferred income tax expense recognised in the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income. Revaluation of property and equipment 40 031 462 5 418 373 62 044 573 2 258 735 Unlisted equities 5 732 234 (3 235) 7 550 710 134 777 Total taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income 45 763 696 5 415 138 69 595 283 2 393 512 3 DIRECTORS: Mr. M. L. Holtzman (Chairman) | Mrs. R. L Gaskin Gain | Mr. E. U Mashingaidze | Mr.L. C. Gerken | Mr. E. E. Galante | Dr. B. Mudavanhu * | Mr. T.L. Gumbo * |*EXECUTIVE REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS For the half year ended 30 June 2023 7.EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the period. Diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent by sum of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the period and the weighted average number of potentially dilutive ordinary shares. The following reflects the income and shareholding data used in the basic and diluted earnings per share computations: REVIEWED UNAUDITED INFLATION ADJUSTED RESTATED HISTORICAL RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 7.1 Annualised earnings per share (ZWL cents) Basic 208 368.29 30 583.52 298 604.18 14 269.14 Diluted basic 208 368.29 30 583.52 298 604.18 14 269.14 Headline 155 601.65 21 593.38 228 233.45 10 426.64 7.2 Earnings attributable to holders of parent Basic 543 857 916 79 825 441 779 380 803 37 243 608 Diluted basic 543 857 916 79 825 441 779 380 803 37 243 608 Headline 406 132 756 56 360 441 595 707 568 27 214 352 7.3 Number of shares used in calculations (weighted) Basic 522 016 522 016 522 016 522 016 Diluted basic 522 016 522 016 522 016 522 016 Headline 522 016 522 016 522 016 522 016 7.4 Reconciliation of denominators used for calculating basic and diluted earnings per share: Weighted average number of shares used for EPS 522 016 522 016 522 016 522 016.00 7.5 Headline Earnings Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 543 857 916 79 825 441 779 380 803 37 243 608 Adjusted to exclude re-measurements Write off & impairment of property and equipment 1 583 989 13 378 - 11 823 Write off of right of use asset and lease liability (35 586) - (13 530) - Write off of intangible assets - 36 686 - 3 599 Disposal gain on property and equipment (100 657) (8 290) (85 114) (1 282) Profit/(loss) on disposal of investment property (710 867) 2 426 717 (699 185) 222 062 Gain on investment properties valuation (183 687 411) (33 638 789) (243 188 934) (13 558 805) Tax relating to remeasurements 45 225 372 7 705 298 60 313 528 3 293 347 Headline earnings 406 132 756 56 360 441 595 707 568 27 214 352 8. DIVIDENDS Proposed dividend on ordinary shares: Interim dividend 17 850 305 - 17 850 305 - REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 12.2 Maturity analysis Less than 1 month 403 951 775 2 300 591 Between 1 and 3 months 66 687 735 22 978 341 Between 3 and 6 months 361 476 789 141 069 348 Between 6 months and 1 year 408 323 321 400 457 806 Between 1 and 5 years 693 002 078 187 224 509 More than 5 years 16 613 233 20 357 177 1 950 054 931 774 387 772 Maturity analysis is based on the remaining period from 30 June 2023 to contractual maturity. 12.3 Loans to directors and key management Opening balance 6 958 209 6 707 850 Advances made during the period 9 516 720 9 725 460 Monetary adjustment (10 013 157) (8 842 623) Repayment during the period (818 404) (632 478) Closing balance 5 643 368 6 958 209 Loans to employees Included in advances are loans to employees: - Opening balance 15 976 652 13 506 158 Advances made during the period 30 770 718 24 278 529 Monetary adjustment (27 711 172) (19 409 274) Repayments during the period (3 026 339) (2 398 761) Closing balance 16 009 859 15 976 652 12.4 Allowance for Expected Credit Loss (ECL) Opening balance 223 924 274 86 669 670 Credit loss expense on loans and advances 147 009 042 218 338 671 Foreign exchange losses 232 150 134 - Monetary adjustment (152 239 798) (61 457 399) Amounts written off during the period (246 642 514) (19 626 668) Closing balance 204 201 138 223 924 274 12.5 Collateral Government Guarantee 238 027 033 19 909 798 Cash cover - 3 138 244 Registered Marketable Commodities 190 635 948 - Mortgage bonds 663 577 102 180 412 453 Notarial general covering bonds 377 732 866 307 721 123 1 469 972 949 511 181 618 UNAUDITED HISTORICAL RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 403 951 775 736 484 66 687 735 7 356 015 361 476 789 45 160 277 408 323 321 128 197 839 693 002 078 59 935 846 16 613 233 6 516 907 1 950 054 931 247 903 368 2 227 519 624 672 3 737 238 1 714 335 - - (321 389) (111 488) 5 643 368 2 227 519 5 114 577 1 257 768 12 083 731 4 279 645 - - (1 188 449) (422 836) 16 009 859 5 114 577 71 684 476 8 071 159 147 009 042 69 896 367 232 150 134 - - - (246 642 514) (6 283 050) 204 201 138 71 684 476 238 027 033 6 373 688 - 1 004 641 190 635 948 45 732 237 663 577 102 57 755 115 377 732 866 98 510 211 1 469 972 949 209 375 892 Interim dividend per share (ZWL$) 31.227 - 31.227 - There were no dividends paid during the interim period under review or its comparative period. Proposed dividends are paid on qualifying shares held at the record date. REVIEWED UNAUDITED INFLATION ADJUSTED RESTATED HISTORICAL RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 9. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Balances with local banks 68 116 127 10 734 705 68 116 127 3 436 482 Cash and current accounts 469 426 115 119 515 976 469 426 115 38 260 435 Balances with foreign banks 78 265 753 105 229 534 78 265 753 33 686 942 Balances with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe 983 499 702 519 587 059 983 499 702 166 334 473 RBZ Statutory reserve 182 196 511 66 720 933 182 196 511 21 359 252 1 781 504 208 821 788 207 1 781 504 208 263 077 584 The cash and cash equivalents balance represent the Group's cash and cash equivalent balance. RBZ Statutory reserve balances relates to restricted liquid reserve determined in line with the RBZ Statutory reserve guidelines currently 10% and 15% for foreign and local currency demand deposits respectively and 5% for all term deposits. Included in cash and cash equivalents are the following balances that are reserved and restricted in nature and are not available for use by the Group: RBZ Statutory reserve 182 196 511 66 720 933 182 196 511 21 359 252 Amounts secured as guarantees or collateral 8 393 722 13 995 215 8 393 722 4 480 263 190 590 233 80 716 148 190 590 233 25 839 515 10. MONEY MARKET ASSETS Interbank placements 454 424 975 110 991 023 454 424 975 35 531 357 Bankers acceptances 1 879 991 644 076 1 879 991 206 187 Accrued interest 11 529 679 980 789 11 529 679 313 978 Total gross money market assets 467 834 645 112 615 888 467 834 645 36 051 522 Allowance for expected credit losses (26 364 543) (1 853 548) (26 364 543) (593 373) Total net money market assets 441 470 102 110 762 340 441 470 102 35 458 149 Maturity analysis The maturity analysis of money market assets is shown below. Between 0 and 3 months 193 795 728 46 860 756 193 795 728 15 001 450 Between 3 and 6 months 82 850 814 33 101 964 82 850 814 10 596 872 Between 6 and 12 months 149 403 330 32 653 168 149 403 330 10 453 200 Above 12 months 41 784 773 - 41 784 773 - 467 834 645 112 615 888 467 834 645 36 051 522 Maturity analysis is based on the remaining year from 30 June 2023 to contractual maturity. 11. FINANCIAL SECURITIES Treasury bills 50 890 621 151 284 719 50 890 621 48 430 506 Savings bonds 480 491 166 759 480 491 53 384 Accrued interest 6 157 101 3 833 665 6 157 101 1 227 264 Total gross financial securities 57 528 213 155 285 143 57 528 213 49 711 154 Allowance for expected credit losses (199 081) (242 287) (199 081) (77 563) Total net financial securities 57 329 132 155 042 856 57 329 132 49 633 591 Maturity analysis The maturity analysis of financial securities is shown below: Between 0 and 3 months 55 872 342 152 323 567 55 872 342 48 763 070 Between 6 and 12 months 25 991 - 25 991 - Between 1 and 5 years 657 873 633 390 657 873 202 766 Above 5 years 972 007 2 328 186 972 007 745 318 57 528 213 155 285 143 57 528 213 49 711 154 Maturity analysis is based on the remaining period from 30 June 2022 to contractual maturity. 12. LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS 13. EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES (ECL) ON FINANCIAL ASSETS AND INSURANCE ASSETS The table below shows the (ECL) charges on financial assets and insurance contract assets for the period recorded in the Statement of Profit or Loss: INFLATION ADJUSTED Stage 1 ZWL$ 000 Stage 2 ZWL$ 000 Stage 3 ZWL$ 000 Total ZWL$ 000 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 Money market 17 639 384 1 982 871 - - - - 17 639 384 1 982 871 assets Financial securities 122 986 (2 845) - - - - 122 986 (2 845) Loans and advances to 13 476 534 18 323 285 1 565 964 2 433 324 131 966 544 88 675 756 147 009 042 109 432 365 customers Financial (238 809) 819 - - - - (238 809) 819 guarantees Other 593 846 595 173 (148 561) (10 585) 422 957 45 049 868 242 629 637 commitments Lease receivables - - (21 622) 24 153 4 334 54 138 (17 288) 78 291 31 593 941 20 899 303 1 395 781 2 446 892 132 393 835 88 774 943 165 383 557 112 121 138 Insurance contract - 399 441 - - 344 652 - 344 652 399 441 assets Total 31 593 941 21 298 744 1 395 781 2 446 892 132 738 487 88 774 943 165 728 209 112 520 579 UNAUDITED HISTORICAL Stage 1 ZWL$ 000 Stage 2 ZWL$ 000 Stage 3 ZWL$ 000 Total ZWL$ 000 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 30 JUNE 2023 30 JUNE 2022 Money market 17 639 384 404 244 - - - - 17 639 384 404 244 assets Financial securities 122 986 (580) - - - - 122 986 (580) Loans and advances to 13 476 534 3 735 531 1 565 964 496 077 131 966 544 18 078 150 147 009 042 22 309 758 customers Financial (238 809) 167 - - - - (238 809) 167 guarantees Other 593 846 121 337 (148 561) (2 158) 422 957 9 184 868 242 128 363 commitments Lease receivables - - (21 622) 4 924 4 334 11 037 (17 288) 15 961 31 593 941 4 260 699 1 395 781 498 843 132 393 835 18 098 371 165 383 557 22 857 913 Insurance contract - 81 433 - - 344 652 - 344 652 81 433 assets Total 31 593 941 4 342 132 1 395 781 498 843 132 738 487 18 098 371 165 728 209 22 939 346 REVIEWED UNAUDITED INFLATION ADJUSTED RESTATED HISTORICAL RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 14. OTHER ASSETS Prepayments and deposits 52 233 449 48 573 277 35 441 651 10 694 398 Other receivables 1 429 037 622 837 105 343 1 429 037 622 268 086 411 1 481 271 071 885 678 620 1 464 479 273 278 780 809 Included in other receivables is an amount of ZWL$859,408,829,968 (2022: ZWL$105 680 795 658) which relates to the RBZ financial asset in lieu of legacy debt registration and promisory notes receivable amounting to ZWL$ 522 426 247 056.80 (2022: NIL). Guarantee receivable amounting to ZWL$ 461 768 973 215 at 31 December 2022 was settled during the period. RBZ committed to provide foreign currency to the Group for all registered legacy liabilities and nostro gap accounts at an exchange rate of US$1:Z$1, . The RBZ financial asset is denominated in US Dollars and has been translated to ZWL$ using the closing exchange rate in line with the treatment of monetary assets denominated in foreign currencies prescribed in IAS 21. Overdrafts 231 152 663 80 254 853 231 152 663 25 691 842 Commercial loans 1 326 303 526 418 286 729 1 326 303 526 133 905 380 Staff loans 21 653 223 22 934 852 21 653 223 7 342 093 Mortgate advances 81 350 954 25 020 997 81 350 954 8 009 927 Agro business loans 213 667 948 161 012 801 213 667 948 51 544 739 Interest accrued 75 926 617 66 877 540 75 926 617 21 409 387 Total gross loans and advances to customers 1 950 054 931 774 387 772 1 950 054 931 247 903 368 Allowance for Expected Credit Loss (ECL) (204 201 138) (223 924 274) (204 201 138) (71 684 476) Total net advances 1 745 853 793 550 463 498 1 745 853 793 176 218 892 REVIEWED UNAUDITED INFLATION ADJUSTED RESTATED HISTORICAL HISTORICAL 30 JUNE 2023 % 31 DEC 2022 % 30 JUNE 2022 % 31 DEC 2022 % ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 12.1 Sectoral analysis: Private 221 086 364 11 77 617 410 10 221 086 364 11 24 847 523 10 Agriculture 406 696 787 21 276 796 657 36 406 696 787 21 88 610 417 36 Mining 427 642 374 22 77 784 355 10 427 642 374 22 24 900 966 10 Manufacturing 344 289 725 18 99 834 075 13 344 289 725 18 31 959 703 13 Distribution 324 587 139 17 132 971 170 17 324 587 139 17 42 567 822 17 Construction 37 051 703 2 9 928 101 1 37 051 703 2 3 178 265 1 Transport 51 905 - 2 041 863 - 51 905 - 653 658 - Communication 79 466 660 4 20 332 788 3 79 466 660 4 6 509 099 3 Services 107 013 549 5 75 994 882 10 107 013 549 5 24 328 105 10 Financial organisations 2 168 725 - 1 086 471 - 2 168 725 - 347 810 - 1 950 054 931 100 774 387 772 100 1 950 054 931 100 247 903 368 100 REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 15. LAND INVENTORY Opening balance 64 978 242 63 910 101 Additions 1 706 514 5 570 862 Disposals (4 017 522) (4 502 721) Closing balance 62 667 234 64 978 242 16. EQUITY INVESTMENTS Opening balance 54 150 233 58 222 908 Additions 3 101 238 4 903 161 Disposals (2 316 290) (4 376 834) Write offs - (6) Fair value adjustments through profit or loss 21 847 137 (18 199 946) Fair value adjustments through other comprehensive income 59 438 884 13 600 950 136 221 202 54 150 233 16.1 Investments in Equities Listed investments 37 659 886 16 093 134 Unlisted investments 98 561 316 38 057 099 136 221 202 54 150 233 Equity investment designated at fair value through profit or loss 37 659 886 16 093 134 Equity investment designated at fair value through other comprehensive income 98 561 316 38 057 099 136 221 202 54 150 233 UNAUDITED HISTORICAL RESTATED 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 1 657 513 552 094 1 340 060 1 517 510 (962 698) (412 091) 2 034 875 1 657 513 17 335 017 5 422 039 1 558 160 820 408 (848 147) (867 965) - (1) 32 144 506 2 204 496 86 031 666 9 756 040 136 221 202 17 335 017 37 659 886 5 151 866 98 561 316 12 183 151 136 221 202 17 335 017 37 659 886 5 151 866 98 561 316 12 183 151 136 221 202 17 335 017 DIRECTORS: Mr. M. L. Holtzman (Chairman) | Mrs. R. L Gaskin Gain | Mr. E. U Mashingaidze | Mr.L. C. Gerken | 4 Mr. E. E. Galante | Dr. B. Mudavanhu * | Mr. T.L. Gumbo * |*EXECUTIVE REVIEWED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS For the half year ended 30 June 2023 REVIEWED UNAUDITED INFLATION ADJUSTED RESTATED HISTORICAL HISTORICAL 30 JUNE 2023 % 31 DEC 2022 % 30 JUNE 2022 % 31 DEC 2022 % ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 16.2 Investment in subsidiaries CBZ Bank Limited 10 503 638 100 10 503 629 100 21 840 100 21 840 100 CBZ Asset Management (Private) Limited 1 654 279 100 956 086 100 227 900 100 1 988 100 CBZ Insurance (Private) Limited 5 702 605 98.4 2 043 544 98.4 1 207 557 98.4 23 615 98.4 CBZ Properties (Private) Limited 7 172 510 100 3 009 032 100 1 574 021 100 226 867 100 CBZ Life Assurance (Private) Limited 5 470 046 100 667 539 100 1 555 305 100 1 388 100 CBZ Asset Management Mauritius 7 034 246 100 7 034 247 100 691 550 100 691 550 100 CBZ Risk Advisory Services (Private) Limited 2 628 689 100 646 900 100 642 581 100 1 345 100 Red Sphere Finance (Private) Limted 5 759 983 100 4 722 336 100 586 270 100 250 520 100 CBZ Agro Yield (Private) Limited 106 004 100 105 998 100 1 000 100 1 000 100 CBZ South Africa Private Limited 3 340 133 100 294 994 100 2 614 961 100 88 499 100 49 372 133 29 984 305 9 122 985 1 308 612 17. CATEGORIES OF FINANCIAL ASSETS At fair value At fair value Total through through At amortised carrying profit or loss OCI cost amount ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED 30 JUNE 2023 Balances with banks and cash - - 1 781 504 208 1 781 504 208 Money market assets - - 441 470 102 441 470 102 Financial securities - - 57 329 132 57 329 132 Loans and advances to customers - - 1 745 853 793 1 745 853 793 Equity investments 37 659 886 98 561 316 - 136 221 202 Other assets - - 1 429 037 622 1 429 037 622 TOTAL ASSETS 37 659 886 98 561 316 5 455 194 857 5 591 416 059 31 DEC 2022 Balances with banks and cash - - 821 788 207 821 788 207 Money market assets - - 110 762 340 110 762 340 Financial securities - - 155 042 856 155 042 856 Loans and advances to customers - - 550 463 498 550 463 498 Equity investments 16 093 134 38 057 100 - 54 150 234 Other assets - - 837 105 343 837 105 343 TOTAL ASSETS 16 093 134 38 057 100 2 475 162 244 2 529 312 478 At fair value At fair value Total through through At amortised carrying profit or loss OCI cost amount ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 UNAUDITED HISTORICAL 30 JUNE 2023 Balances with banks and cash - - 1 781 504 208 1 781 504 208 Money market assets - - 441 470 102 441 470 102 Financial securities - - 57 329 132 57 329 132 Loans and advances to customers - - 1 745 853 793 1 745 853 793 Equity investments 37 659 886 98 561 316 - 136 221 202 Other assets - - 1 429 037 622 1 429 037 622 TOTAL ASSETS 37 659 886 98 561 316 5 455 194 857 5 591 416 059 31 DEC 2022 Balances with banks and cash - - 263 077 584 263 077 584 Money market assets - - 35 458 149 35 458 149 Financial securities - - 49 633 591 49 633 591 Loans and advances to customers - - 176 218 892 176 218 892 Equity investments 5 151 866 12 183 151 - 17 335 017 Other assets - - 267 981 031 267 981 031 TOTAL ASSETS 5 151 866 12 183 151 792 369 247 809 704 264 Fair value of assets measured at armotised cost was not measured as the financial instruments' carrying amount is a reasonable approximate of the fair value on transaction date. 18. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT 18.1 The following table presents items of the Statement of Financial Position which are recognised at fair value: INFLATION ADJUSTED Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total carrying amount 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 Equity investments 37 659 886 16 093 134 - - 98 561 316 38 057 100 136 221 202 54 150 234 Land and buildings - - 288 952 620 95 221 741 - - 288 952 620 95 221 741 Investment properties - - 271 351 556 89 314 133 - - 271 351 556 89 314 133 Total assets at fair 37 659 886 16 093 134 560 304 176 184 535 874 98 561 316 38 057 100 696 525 378 238 686 108 value Level 2 valuation techniques are highlighted on note 20 for Property and equipment and note 21 for Investment properties. 19.PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT REVIEWED INFLATION ADJUSTED Leasehold Motor Furniture & Work in Land Buildings improvements vehicles Computer Equipment Fittings progress Total ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 30 JUNE 2023 COST Opening balance 12 592 531 85 357 628 995 211 4 993 237 31 962 794 9 395 140 6 411 853 17 601 112 169 309 506 Additions - 809 035 - 380 838 931 305 570 740 581 891 20 604 194 23 878 003 Revaluation gain 25 461 711 167 782 686 - - - - - - 193 244 397 Disposals - - - (82 796) (2 073) (528) (272) - (85 669) Write offs - (67 238) - - (2 957) (450) (184) (1 582 435) (1 653 264) Closing balance 38 054 242 253 882 111 995 211 5 291 279 32 889 069 9 964 902 6 993 288 36 622 871 384 692 973 Accumulated depreciation Opening balance - 2 290 573 547 956 3 496 425 12 275 116 5 714 298 2 749 467 - 27 073 835 Charge for the period - 4 196 399 46 719 427 062 3 055 704 636 972 207 560 - 8 570 416 Disposals - - - (56 577) (1 452) (476) (186) - (58 691) Write offs - (54 574) - - (1 480) (405) (152) - (56 611) Revaluation - (3 909 152) - - - - - - (3 909 152) Closing balance - 2 523 246 594 675 3 866 910 15 327 888 6 350 389 2 956 689 - 31 619 797 Net Book Value 38 054 242 251 358 865 400 536 1 424 369 17 561 181 3 614 513 4 036 599 36 622 871 353 073 176 AUDITED INFLATION ADJUSTED 31 DEC 2022 COST Opening balance 8 880 172 64 617 215 981 579 3 713 206 23 600 641 7 782 170 4 924 343 7 103 821 121 603 137 Additions - 499 291 85 063 1 103 608 8 443 939 1 739 422 1 494 982 10 673 714 24 040 019 Revaluation gain 3 712 369 20 243 208 - - - - - - 23 955 577 Impairments - - (71 431) - - - - - (71 431) Disposals - - - - (35 986) (2 805) (1 359) - (40 150) Write offs - (2 086) - - (45 800) (123 647) (6 113) - (177 646) Intercategory transfers - - - 176 423 - - - (176 423) - Closing balance 12 592 531 85 357 628 995 211 4 993 237 31 962 794 9 395 140 6 411 853 17 601 112 169 309 506 Accumulated depreciation Opening balance - 1 422 308 457 092 2 855 137 11 099 509 5 416 046 2 537 886 - 23 787 978 Charge for the period - 5 732 278 90 864 641 862 1 223 079 421 684 212 690 - 8 322 457 Disposals - - - - (20 161) (2 527) (950) - (23 638) Write offs - (84) - (574) (27 311) (120 905) (159) - (149 033) Revaluation - (4 863 929) - - - - - - (4 863 929) Closing balance - 2 290 573 547 956 3 496 425 12 275 116 5 714 298 2 749 467 - 27 073 835 Net Book Value 12 592 531 83 067 055 447 255 1 496 812 19 687 678 3 680 842 3 662 386 17 601 112 142 235 671 UNAUDITED HISTORICAL Leasehold Motor Furniture & Work in Land Buildings improvements vehicles Computer Equipment Fittings progress Total ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 30 JUNE 2023 COST Opening balance 4 031 223 26 649 788 40 637 378 275 3 135 567 578 909 499 106 2 703 906 38 017 411 Additions - 698 182 - 139 301 419 037 298 787 360 506 9 727 701 11 643 514 Revaluation gain 34 023 019 223 960 104 - - - - - - 257 983 123 Disposals - - - (1 093) (685) (169) (87) - (2 034) Write offs - (5 594) - - (342) (144) (61) (506 582) (512 723) Closing balance 38 054 242 251 302 480 40 637 516 483 3 553 577 877 383 859 464 11 925 025 307 129 291 Accumulated depreciation Opening balance - 86 362 3 489 52 663 211 968 42 960 26 296 - 423 738 Charge for the period - 1 696 991 1 060 41 131 348 172 55 923 32 342 - 2 175 619 Disposals - - - (747) (499) (152) (60) - (1 458) Write offs - (3 679) - - (166) (130) (49) - (4 024) Revaluation - (1 649 776) - - - - - - (1 649 776) Closing balance - 129 898 4 549 93 047 559 475 98 601 58 529 - 944 099 Net Book Value 38 054 242 251 172 582 36 088 423 436 2 994 102 778 782 800 935 11 925 025 306 185 192 31 DEC 2022 COST Opening balance 826 968 5 848 152 36 987 33 185 569 985 98 331 55 799 104 044 7 573 451 Additions - 149 085 26 519 328 720 2 572 230 520 422 443 303 2 636 777 6 677 056 Revaluation surplus 3 204 255 20 653 219 - - - - - - 23 857 474 Impairments - - (22 869) - - - - (22 869) Disposals - - - (2 304) (261) (126) - (2 691) Write offs - (668) - (59) (4 344) (39 583) (587) (19 769) (65 010) Intercategory transfers - - - 16 429 - - 717 (17 146) - Closing balance 4 031 223 26 649 788 40 637 378 275 3 135 567 578 909 499 106 2 703 906 38 017 411 Accumulated depreciation Opening balance - 29 089 1 996 10 202 97 824 28 977 9 372 - 177 460 Charge for the period - 1 181 459 1 493 42 514 118 035 25 819 17 043 - 1 386 363 Disposals - - - - (1 435) (235) (88) - (1 758) Write offs - (27) - (53) (2 456) (11 601) (31) - (14 168) Revaluation - (1 124 159) - - - - - - (1 124 159) Closing balance - 86 362 3 489 52 663 211 968 42 960 26 296 - 423 738 Net Book Value 4 031 223 26 563 426 37 148 325 612 2 923 599 535 949 472 810 2 703 906 37 593 673 UNAUDITED HISTORICAL Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total carrying amount 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 30 JUNE 2023 31 DEC 2022 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 ZWL$ 000 37 659 886 5 151 866 - - 98 561 316 12 183 151 136 221 202 17 335 017 Equity investments Land and buildings - - 288 952 620 30 483 165 - - 288 952 620 30 483 165 Investment properties - - 271 351 556 28 591 973 - - 271 351 556 28 591 973 Total assets at fair 37 659 886 5 151 866 560 304 176 59 075 138 98 561 316 12 183 151 696 525 378 76 410 155 value There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during 2022. The fair values of the non-listed equities have been classified as level three investments. The fair values were derived using a combination of income and market approaches depending on the appropriateness of the methodologies to the type of equity instruments held. The valuation took into account certain assumptions about the model inputs, including but not limited to liquidity discounts, country or jurisdication factors, inflation, credit risk and volatility. A range of probabilities was also applied to these inputs and the fair values derived therefrom were deemed to be within acceptable fair values ranges of the equities. The following table shows the valuation techniques used in measuring the fair value of unquoted equities as well as the significant unobservable inputs used. Valuation Technique Significant unobservable inputs Interrelationship between key unobservable inputs and fair value measurement Earnings Multiple • Jurisdiction/country and size discount The fair values would increase/ decrease if : (10-20%) • The jurisdiction/country and size discount was higher or lower Discounted • Inflation shock adjusted return (1.5%) The fair values would increase/ decrease if : • The Inflation shock adjusted return was higher/lower Cash Flow Technique • Discount rate (10-15%) • The discount rate was lower / higher If the average jurisdiction or country discount had been at 5% more or less, the impact on other comprehensive income would be ZWL$ 2 823 346 990 and impact on statement of financial position would be ZWL$ 2 971 944 200. The carrying amount of the land and buildings is the fair value of the property as determined by a registered internal appraiser having, an appropriate recognised professional qualification and recent experience in the location and category of the property being valued. The valuation was in accordance with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Appraisal and Valuation Manual and the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe Standards In determining the market values of the subject properties, the following was considered: Comparable market evidence which comprised complete transactions as well as transactions where offers had been made but the transactions had not been finalised,

Professional judgement was exercised to take cognisance of the fact that properties in the transaction were not exactly comparable in terms of size, quality and location to the properties owned by the group.

The reasonableness of the market values of commercial properties so determined, per above bullet, was assessed by reference to the properties in the transaction.

The values per square metre of lettable spaces for both the subject properties and comparables were analysed.

With regards to market values for residential properties, the comparison method was used. This method entails carrying out a valuation by directly comparing the subject property, which have been sold or rented out. The procedure was performed as follows: Surveys and data collection on similar past transactions. Analysis of collected data.

Comparison of the analysis with the subject properties and then carrying out the valuation of the subject properties. Adjustments were made to the following aspects:

Age of property - state of repair and maintenance, Aesthetic quality - quality of fixtures and fittings, Structural condition - location, Accommodation offered - size of land.

The maximum useful lives are as Buildings 40 years Motor vehicles 3-5 years Leasehold improvements 10 years Computer equipment 5 years Furniture and fittings 10 years The carrying amount of buildings would have been ZWL$ 20 690 307 843 (December 2022: ZWL$ 20 750 705 088) had they been carried at cost. Property and equipment was tested for impairment through comparison with open market values determined by independent valuers. If the fair value adjustment had been 5% up or down, the Group's other Comprehensive Income would have been ZWL$ 7 856 104 300 higher or lower than the reported position. Included in property and equipment are amounts relating to Right of use assets for buildings that are leased by the Group for periods more than one year. The buildings are used by the Group for its various branches and operations. The information about the leases for which the Group is a lessee is presented below, 5 DIRECTORS: Mr. M. L. Holtzman (Chairman) | Mrs. R. L Gaskin Gain | Mr. E. U Mashingaidze | Mr.L. C. Gerken | Mr. E. E. Galante | Dr. B. Mudavanhu * | Mr. T.L. Gumbo * |*EXECUTIVE Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here . Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer CBZ Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 07:19:09 UTC. Share © Publicnow - 2023 © Publicnow - 2023 Stocks mentioned in the article Add to a list Add to a list 0 selected To use this feature you must be a member Log inSign up Price Change 5d. change Capi. (M$) CBZ HOLDINGS LIMITED 805.07 ZWL -0.13% -33.32% - $ Latest news about CBZ Holdings Limited Chart CBZ Holdings Limited Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week More charts Company Profile CBZ Holdings Limited is a financial services group. Revenues (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - commercial bank (70.1%); - mortgage financing services (3.4%); - insurance (3.1%); - asset management (1.9%); - other (21.5%). At the end of 2021, the group had ZWD 55.9 million in current deposits and ZWD 131.4 million in current loans. Sector Banks More about the company Sector Commercial Banks 1st Jan change Capi. (M$) CBZ HOLDINGS LIMITED +496.35% - $ CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. +18.10% 38 019 M $ CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE NORMANDIE-SEINE +18.38% 517 M $ CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE PARIS ET D'ILE-DE-FRANCE +1.33% 2 023 M $ CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL D'ILLE-ET-VILAINE +40.33% 434 M $ CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL LOIRE HAUTE-LOIRE +19.34% 549 M $ CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DU MORBIHAN +33.35% 414 M $ CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL ATLANTIQUE VENDÉE +33.76% 741 M $ BCB BANCORP, INC. -36.30% 192 M $ BANK OF MARIN BANCORP -43.73% 297 M $ Commercial Banks Indexes Europe America Asia More Indexes My Watchlist My lists Rankings More Top / Flop Rankings More Top / Flop Currency / Forex Forex Commodities Commodities Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies Markets Equities Stock CBZ Holdings Limited - Zimbabwe Stock Exchange News CBZ : HY Results & Audit Review -40% off #SeptemberDeals : Our subscriptions help you find hidden investment opportunities. Subscribe