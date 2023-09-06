Joint Press Release

6 September 2023

CBZ Holdings Limited ("CBZHL") and the National Social Security Authority ("NSSA") jointly wish to advise all stakeholders that:

In October 2021, they executed a Share Purchase and Sale Agreement ("the Agreement") in terms of which NSSA sold to CBZHL 31.22% of its shareholding in First Mutual Holdings Limited ("FMHL") ("the Transaction");

The Transaction was approved by CBZHL Shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 31 January 2022;

All the required approvals have now been obtained and administrative aspects of the Agreement have been concluded; and