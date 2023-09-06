Joint Press Release
6 September 2023
CBZ Holdings Limited ("CBZHL") and the National Social Security Authority ("NSSA") jointly wish to advise all stakeholders that:
- In October 2021, they executed a Share Purchase and Sale Agreement ("the Agreement") in terms of which NSSA sold to CBZHL 31.22% of its shareholding in First Mutual Holdings Limited ("FMHL") ("the Transaction");
- The Transaction was approved by CBZHL Shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 31 January 2022;
- All the required approvals have now been obtained and administrative aspects of the Agreement have been concluded; and
- Upon transfer of the shares purchased, CBZ Holdings Limited will become a significant shareholder of First Mutual Holdings Limited.
CBZ HOLDINGS LIMITED
NATIONAL SOCIAL SECURITY AUTHORITY
REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE
REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE
5 Campbell Road Pomona
NSSA House,
Harare, Zimbabwe
Cnr Selous Avenue / Sam Nujoma Street,
Telephone: (263-242) 748 050-79
Harare, Zimbabwe
Email: info@cbzh.co.zw
P Bag 7749, Harare
www.cbz.co.zw
Telephone (263-242) 799030 - 1
Telephone (263-242) 799033 /5
www.nssa.org.zw
Issued jointly by CBZ Holdings Limited and the National Social Security Authority.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CBZ Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 14:49:01 UTC.