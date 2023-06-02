CBZ : June 02, 2023Further Cautionary

Further Cautionary
Statement
Notice to Shareholders
Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on 18 June 2022,
21WithdrawalJuly 2022, 29 Augustof Cautionary2022, 27 SeptemberAnnouncement2022, 14 November 2022, 19 January 2023, 2 March 2023, and 6 April 2023, the Directors of CBZ
acquisition of a complimentary business.
years 2017, 2018 and 2019. acquisition of a complimentary business.
CBZ Bank Limited has been co-operating in investigations by
The acquisition if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on the value of the Company's shares, the full impact of which is currently being determined
valuetransactionsof the Company'sinvolvingshares,partythethatfullwasimpactsubjectof whichto OFACis currentlyeconomicbeing determinedsanctions. OFAC has concluded its investigations and the matter has
been resolved through the issuance of a Cautionary Letter.
Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's shares until a full announcement is made.

As a result thereof, the contents of the previous Cautionary
Company's shares until a full announcement is made.
Announcements have ceased to have any relevance or effect on the Company and caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in their securities.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
shareholders when dealing in their securities.
By order of the Board
Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani
GROUP LEGAL CORPORATE SECRETARY
Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani
Group Legal Corporate Secretary
