CBZ : June 02, 2023Further Cautionary

Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on 18 June 2022,

21 July 2022, 29 August 2022, 27 September 2022, 14 November 2022, 19 January 2023, 2 March 2023, and 6 April 2023, the Directors of CBZ

Holdings Limited ("the Company"), wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that the Company is still engaged in negotiations for a potential

acquisition of a complimentary business.

CBZ Bank Limited has been co-operating in investigations by

The acquisition if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on the the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) regarding historical

value of the Company's shares, the full impact of which is currently being determined

been resolved through the issuance of a Cautionary Letter.

Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the As a result thereof, the contents of the previous Cautionary

Company's shares until a full announcement is made.

Announcements have ceased to have any relevance or effect on the Company and caution is no longer required to be exercised by

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

shareholders when dealing in their securities.

By order of the Board

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

GROUP LEGAL CORPORATE SECRETARY

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

Group Legal Corporate Secretary

Pomona

Borrowdale

Harare, Zimbabwe

5th Floor, Union House

Telephone: (263-4) 748 050 - 79

60 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

Email: info@cbzh.co.zw

Harare, Zimbabwe

Telephone: 0242 - 748 050 - 79 Email: info@cbz.co.zw

DIRECTORS:

Marc L Holtzman, Edward E. Galante, Rebecca L. Gaskin Gain, Louis C. Gerken,

Edward U. Mashingaidze, Blessing Mudavanhu* (Group Chief Executive Officer),

Tawanda L. Gumbo*(Group Chief Finance Officer)

* Executive Director

