  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. CBZ Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBZ   ZW0009011967

CBZ HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CBZ)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
925.15 ZWL   +15.00%
04:13aCbz : June 02, 2023Further Cautionary
PU
05/12Cbz : 2022 FY Financials & Audit Report
PU
04/06Cbz : Further Cautionary 6.4.2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CBZ : June 02, 2023Further Cautionary

06/02/2023 | 04:13am EDT
Further Cautionary

Statement

Notice to Shareholders

Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on 18 June 2022,

21 July 2022, 29 August 2022, 27 September 2022, 14 November 2022, 19 January 2023, 2 March 2023, and 6 April 2023, the Directors of CBZ

Holdings Limited ("the Company"), wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that the Company is still engaged in negotiations for a potential

years 2017, 2018 and 2019. acquisition of a complimentary business.

CBZ Bank Limited has been co-operating in investigations by

The acquisition if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on the the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) regarding historical

value of the Company's shares, the full impact of which is currently being determined

been resolved through the issuance of a Cautionary Letter.

Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the As a result thereof, the contents of the previous Cautionary

Company's shares until a full announcement is made.

Announcements have ceased to have any relevance or effect on the Company and caution is no longer required to be exercised by

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

shareholders when dealing in their securities.

By order of the Board

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

GROUP LEGAL CORPORATE SECRETARY

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

5 GroupCampbell RoadLegal Corporate Secretary

Pomona

Borrowdale

Harare, Zimbabwe

5th Floor, Union House

Telephone: (263-4) 748 050 - 79

60 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

Email: info@cbzh.co.zw

Harare, Zimbabwe

1 June 2023

DIRECTORS:

Marc L Holtzman, Edward E. Galante, Rebecca L. Gaskin Gain, Louis C. Gerken,

Edward U. Mashingaidze, Blessing Mudavanhu* (Group Chief Executive Officer),

Tawanda L. Gumbo*(Group Chief Finance Officer)

* Executive Director

Partners for Success

Banking | Insurance | Investments | Agro-Business

Disclaimer

CBZ Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 08:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Blessing Mudavanhu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tawanda Lloyd Gumbo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marc L. Holtzman Chairman
Jack Smith Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Investments Cluster
Rebecca Loiuse Gaskin Gain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CBZ HOLDINGS LIMITED585.30%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%167 152
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.85%74 820
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.91%48 448
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.93%44 777
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.78%40 746
