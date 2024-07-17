Notice To

Shareholders

NoticeNoticeto First Mutualto HoldingsShareholdersLimited shareholders relating to the Mandatory Offer by CBZ Holdings Limited to Minority

Shareholders in First Mutual Holdings Limited.

Withdrawal of Cautionary Announcement

Further to the Notice to Shareholders of First Mutual Holdings Limited "FMHL"

issued by CBZ Holdings Limited "CBZHL' on 19 April 2024 relating to the Mandatory

Shareholders are referred to the Cautionary Statements issued by

Offer in accordance with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listing Requirements and

the CBZ Holdings Limited (the Company) Board during the course of

the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), shareholders are

years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

advised that CBZHL has engaged the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange "ZSE" for a further

CBZHL has engaged the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange "ZSE" for a further extension of the time within which CBZHL must make the Mandatory Offer to the remaining shareholders of FMHL. As per the ZSE requirements, CBZHL cannot proceed with the Mandatory Offer until it has secured approval from the Competition and Tariff Commission (CTC).

At this stage the CTC has been notified of the Mandatory Offer and remains in the process

At this stage the CTC has been notified of the Mandatory Offer and remains in the process

of reviewing the transaction in terms of the Competition Act (Chapter 14:28). The ZSE has been advised of the current status and has therefore granted CBZHL a dispensation for a

further 90-day extension within which to make the Mandatory Offer starting from 10 July

2024. The ZSE will proceed to review the Offer once the CTC approval has been secured.

BYByORDERorderOFofTHEthe BOARDBoard

Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani

GROUPRumbidzayiCHIEF GOVERNANCEAngeline JakananiOFFICER

Group Legal Corporate Secretary

15 July 2024

