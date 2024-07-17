Notice To
NoticeNoticeto First Mutualto HoldingsShareholdersLimited shareholders relating to the Mandatory Offer by CBZ Holdings Limited to Minority
Shareholders in First Mutual Holdings Limited.
Withdrawal of Cautionary Announcement
Further to the Notice to Shareholders of First Mutual Holdings Limited "FMHL"
issued by CBZ Holdings Limited "CBZHL' on 19 April 2024 relating to the Mandatory
Shareholders are referred to the Cautionary Statements issued by
Offer in accordance with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listing Requirements and
the CBZ Holdings Limited (the Company) Board during the course of
the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), shareholders are
years 2017, 2018 and 2019.
advised that CBZHL has engaged the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange "ZSE" for a further
extensionCBZ Bankof theLimitedtime withinhas beenwhichcoCBZHL-operatingmust makein investigationsthe MandatorybyOffer to the remainingthe Officeshareholdersof Foreignof FMHLAsset. AsControlper the(OFAC)ZSE requirements,regardingCBZHLhistoricalcannot proceed withtransactionsthe MandatoryinvolvingOffer untila partyit hasthatsecuredwasapprovalsubjectfromto OFACthe Competitioneconomicand Tariff
Commissionsanctions(CTC). OFAC. has concluded its investigations and the matter has been resolved through the issuance of a Cautionary Letter.
At this stage the CTC has been notified of the Mandatory Offer and remains in the process
ofAsreviewinga resultthethereof,transactiontheincontentsterms of theof Competitionthe previousActCautionary(Chapter 14:28). The ZSE has beenAnnouncementsadvised of the currenthave ceasedstatus andtohashavethereforeany relevancegranted CBZHLor effecta dispensation for a
furtherCompany90-dayextensionand cauwithinionwhichis notolongermake therequiredMandatory beOfferexercisedstarting fromby 10 July
2024share. TholdersZSE willwhenproceeddealingto reviewin theirOffersecuritiesonce the. CTC approval has been secured.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani
Rumbidzayi Angeline Jakanani
GROUP CHIEF GOVERNANCE OFFICER
Group Legal Corporate Secretary
REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE
5 Campbell Road
Pomona
5th Floor, Union House
Borrowdale
60 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
Harare, Zimbabwe
Harare, Zimbabwe
Telephone: (263-4) 748 050 - 79
Email: info@cbzh0242.co.zw
Email: info@cbz.co.zw
15 July 2024
15 July 2024
Luxon Zembe (Chairman), Edward U. Mashingaidze (Deputy Chairman) Edward E. Galante, Rebecca Gaskin Gain,
Louis C. Gerken, Lawrence Nyazema* (Group CEO), Tawanda L. Gumbo* (Group CFO)
*Executive Director
Partners for Success
Banking | Insurance | Investments | Agro-Business
