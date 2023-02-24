Advanced search
    CCJI   GB00BYSRMH16

CC JAPAN INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC

(CCJI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:39:37 2023-02-24 am EST
156.00 GBX   +0.32%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK dividends calendar - next 7 days

02/24/2023 | 10:52am EST
Monday 27 February 
Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLCdividend payment date
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLCdividend payment date
Tuesday 28 February 
Bankers Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
City of London Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income PLCdividend payment date
CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltddividend payment date
Custodian Property Income REIT PLCdividend payment date
Diverse Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust PLCdividend payment date
Henderson International Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
Picton Property Income Ltddividend payment date
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLCdividend payment date
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLCdividend payment date
Taylor Maritime Investments Ltddividend payment date
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltddividend payment date
Wednesday 1 March 
JPMorgan China Growth & Income PLCdividend payment date
Thursday 2 March 
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Ashmore Group PLCex-dividend payment date
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltdex-dividend payment date
Berkeley Group Holdings PLCex-dividend payment date
Capital & Counties Properties PLCex-dividend payment date
City of London Investment Group PLCex-dividend payment date
Compass Group PLCdividend payment date
Diageo PLCex-dividend payment date
Diversified Energy Co PLCex-dividend payment date
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Genus PLCex-dividend payment date
Hargreaves Lansdown PLCex-dividend payment date
Hays PLCex-dividend payment date
Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
HICL Infrastructure PLCex-dividend payment date
HSBC Holdings PLCex-dividend payment date
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income PLCex-dividend payment date
MJ Gleeson PLCex-dividend payment date
Personal Assets Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Pollen Street PLCex-dividend payment date
Real Estate Credit Investments Ltdex-dividend payment date
Regional REIT Ltdex-dividend payment date
Ruffer Investment Co Ltdex-dividend payment date
Safestore Holdings PLCex-dividend payment date
Scottish American Investment Co PLCex-dividend payment date
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities PLCex-dividend payment date
VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLCex-dividend payment date
Watkin Jones PLCdividend payment date
Wilmington PLCex-dividend payment date
Friday 3 March 
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLCdividend payment date
DWF Group PLCdividend payment date
GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltddividend payment date
ICG Enterprise Trust PLCdividend payment date
IG Group Holdings PLCdividend payment date
Paragon Banking Group PLCdividend payment date
PRS REIT PLCdividend payment date
Renew Holdings PLCdividend payment date
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 
Chart CC JAPAN INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CC JAPAN INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,56
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Richard Harry Wells Non-Executive Chairman
Peter H. Wolton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Katherine Cornish-Bowden Non-Executive Director
June Aitken Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Mccowan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CC JAPAN INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC4.71%252
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION5.14%10 319
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.83%5 538
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.85%3 888
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.28%3 884
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.00%3 725