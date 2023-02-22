UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Luxury
Let's all cycle!
Cybersecurity
Artificial Intelligence
Ageing Population
Strategic Metals
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
In Vino Veritas
Biotechnology
Strategic Metals
The Vegan Market
Smart City
Financial Data
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc
News
Summary
CCJI
GB00BYSRMH16
CC JAPAN INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC
(CCJI)
Add to my list
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
09:41:57 2023-02-22 am EST
156.19
GBX
+0.77%
10:48a
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/26
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/24
CC Japan sees net assets drop with "another difficult year"
AN
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
Consensus
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
02/22/2023 | 10:48am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Thursday 23 February
Bankers Investment Trust PLC
AGM
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLC
AGM
IntegraFin Holdings PLC
AGM
Friday 24 February
Caledonian Trust PLC
AGM
Ediston Property Investment Co PLC
AGM
Monday 27 February
Bonhill Group PLC
GM re proposed capital reduction
Carr's Group PLC
AGM
Diversified Energy Co PLC
GM re capital raise and proposed acquisition
Oncimmune Holdings PLC
AGM
Ramsdens Holdings PLC
AGM
Tuesday 28 February
Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLC
AGM
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC
GM re initial public offering vote
Cora Gold Ltd
GM re equity fundraising
Edge Performance VCT PLC
GM re voluntary liquidation
Hambro Perks Acquisition Co Ltd
EGM business combination extension
Image Scan Holdings PLC
AGM
Kavango Resources PLC
GM re approving the issue of the Warrants
Ncondezi Energy Ltd
EGM re change of name
Newmark Security PLC
AGM
Reabold Resources PLC
GM re capital reduction
Watkin Jones PLC
AGM
Wednesday 1 March
Atlantic Lithium Ltd
EGM re remuneration arrangement
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC
AGM
Paragon Banking Group PLC
AGM
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co Ltd
AGM
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED
-1.67%
37.3663
1.47%
BONHILL GROUP PLC
-5.33%
7.1
-3.23%
CC JAPAN INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC
0.77%
156.19
4.38%
CORA GOLD LIMITED
-2.44%
4
-2.96%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC
1.68%
103.4
-13.06%
EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
-1.22%
65
10.77%
FORESIGHT SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY COMPANY PLC
0.48%
105
-1.18%
HAMBRO PERKS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED
0.00%
1035
2.48%
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
4.47%
1.776
-5.56%
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC
-0.07%
288.4
-4.37%
KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC
-11.21%
0.9545
-20.37%
NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED
0.00%
0.875
40.00%
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC
0.00%
45
36.36%
ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC
1.41%
56.28
-4.31%
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
-1.52%
585
5.41%
RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC
-3.78%
229.97
19.50%
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
-3.17%
0.2324
17.07%
RIVER AND MERCANTILE UK MICRO CAP INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
-1.55%
158.51
-1.83%
THE BANKERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
-0.58%
103
4.44%
WATKIN JONES PLC
0.52%
97.3
-3.59%
All news about CC JAPAN INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC
10:48a
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/26
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/24
CC Japan sees net assets drop with "another difficult year"
AN
01/20
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc Declares Second Interim Dividend in Respect of the Y..
CI
2022
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc Declares Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended A..
CI
2022
Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust plc Announces Retirement of John Scott as Independent No..
CI
2022
Earnings Flash (CCJI.L) CC JAPAN INCOME & GROWTH TRUST Posts FY21 EPS GBX164.68
MT
2022
Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust plc Declares Second Interim Dividend for the Year Ended ..
CI
2021
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc Announces the Appointments of Craig Cleland and June..
CI
2021
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
More news
Chart CC JAPAN INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CC JAPAN INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Richard Harry Wells
Non-Executive Chairman
Peter H. Wolton
Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Katherine Cornish-Bowden
Non-Executive Director
June Aitken
Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Mccowan
Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CC JAPAN INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC
4.38%
253
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
6.55%
10 266
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.
9.37%
5 416
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
-1.70%
3 979
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED
0.00%
3 912
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
12.58%
3 869
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave