UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
CC Japan sees net assets drop with "another difficult year"
AN
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

02/22/2023 | 10:48am EST
Thursday 23 February 
Bankers Investment Trust PLCAGM
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLCAGM
IntegraFin Holdings PLCAGM
Friday 24 February 
Caledonian Trust PLCAGM
Ediston Property Investment Co PLCAGM
Monday 27 February 
Bonhill Group PLCGM re proposed capital reduction
Carr's Group PLCAGM
Diversified Energy Co PLCGM re capital raise and proposed acquisition
Oncimmune Holdings PLCAGM
Ramsdens Holdings PLCAGM
Tuesday 28 February 
Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLCAGM
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLCGM re initial public offering vote
Cora Gold LtdGM re equity fundraising
Edge Performance VCT PLCGM re voluntary liquidation
Hambro Perks Acquisition Co LtdEGM business combination extension
Image Scan Holdings PLCAGM
Kavango Resources PLCGM re approving the issue of the Warrants 
Ncondezi Energy LtdEGM re change of name
Newmark Security PLCAGM
Reabold Resources PLCGM re capital reduction
Watkin Jones PLCAGM
Wednesday 1 March 
Atlantic Lithium LtdEGM re remuneration arrangement
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLCAGM
Paragon Banking Group PLCAGM
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co LtdAGM
  
