CCA Industries : Disclosure Statement for the Quarter ended February 28, 2022

QUARTERLY Report

For the Period Ending: FEBRUARY 28, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of CURRENT REPORTING PERIOD, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 6,593,982

As of PRIOR REPORTING PERIOD END DATE, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 6,593,982

As of NOVEMBER 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 6,593,982

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

(ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

Yes: ☐ 1)

No: ☒

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

DELAWARE, ACTIVE

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

NONE

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

NONE

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

POST OFFICE BOX 735, LITTLE FERRY, NJ 07643

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)Security Information

Trading symbol: CAWW Exact title and class of securities outstanding: COMMON STOCK CUSIP: 124867102 Par or stated value: $0.01

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

Total shares authorized: 15,000,000 as of date: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 6,593,982 as of date: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 5,285,960 as of date: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 74 as of date: NOVEMBER 30, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:as of date: as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name: AMERICAN STOCK TRANSFER AND TRUST COMPANY, LLC Phone: 718-921-8300 Email: ADMIN2@AMSTOCK.COM Address: 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒

No: ☐

3)Issuance History

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

Date 11/30/2020 6,563,982

Common:CLASS A COMMON OUTSTANDING: 967,702

Preferred:

Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, issued issued at issued to cash or debt cancellation, ($/per a discount (entities must conversion)

shares returned to treasury) Issued (or cancelled) share) at Issuance to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No) have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). -OR-Nature of Services Provided as of this filing. Registration Type. 02/18/2020 NEW 155,000 PREFE RRED $3.50 NO K.E.L.K. CORP (LARRY WYSS) STOCK ISSUANCE RESTRIC TED UNREGI STERED 12/09/2020 STOCK OPTIONS GRANTE D 50,000 COMM ON $2.08 NO MICHAEL DUNN INCENTIVE STOCK OPTION GRANT RESTRIC TED UNREGI STERED 02/03/2021 NEW 15,000 COMM ON $2.00 NO LANCE FUNSTON PARTIAL EXERCISE OF INCENTIVE STOCK OPTION RESTRIC TED UNREGI STERED 08/31/2021 NEW 15,000 COMM ON $2.00 NO LANCE FUNSTON PARTIAL EXERCISE OF INCENTIVE STOCK OPTION RESTRIC TED UNREGI STERED Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance: Date 02/28/2022 Common: 6,593,982 CLASS A COMMON (NON-TRADING) 967,702 Preferred: 155,000 (NON-TRADING) Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒

Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Balance ($) Principal Amount at Issuance ($) Interest Accrued ($) Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares) Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.) Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

4) Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS B. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name: STEPHEN HEIT Title: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Relationship to Issuer: OFFICER

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter.

C. Balance sheet;

D. Statement of income;

E. Statement of cash flows;

F. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)

G. Financial notes; and

H. Audit letter, if audited

You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.