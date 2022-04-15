Log in
    CAWW   US1248671026

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CAWW)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/14 02:28:10 pm EDT
2.510 USD   -0.79%
04:32pCCA INDUSTRIES : Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended February 28, 2022
PU
04:32pCCA INDUSTRIES : Disclosure Statement for the Quarter ended February 28, 2022
PU
02/25CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Year Ended November 30, 2021
PR
CCA Industries : Disclosure Statement for the Quarter ended February 28, 2022

04/15/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

POST OFFICE BOX 735, LITTLE FERRY, NJ 07643 _______________________________ 201-935-3232

WWW.CCAINVESTOR.COM

INVESTORRELATIONS@CCAINDUSTRIES.COM

SIC CODE: 2844

QUARTERLY Report

For the Period Ending: FEBRUARY 28, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of CURRENT REPORTING PERIOD, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 6,593,982

As of PRIOR REPORTING PERIOD END DATE, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 6,593,982

As of NOVEMBER 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 6,593,982

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

  • (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

  • (iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

Yes: 1)

No:

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

DELAWARE, ACTIVE

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

NONE

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

NONE

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

POST OFFICE BOX 735, LITTLE FERRY, NJ 07643

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)Security Information

Trading symbol:

CAWW

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

COMMON STOCK

CUSIP:

124867102

Par or stated value:

$0.01

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

Total shares authorized:

15,000,000

as of date: FEBRUARY 28, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

6,593,982

as of date: FEBRUARY 28, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

5,285,960

as of date: FEBRUARY 28, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

74 as of date: NOVEMBER 30, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:as of date: as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

AMERICAN STOCK TRANSFER AND TRUST COMPANY, LLC

Phone:

718-921-8300

Email:

ADMIN2@AMSTOCK.COM

Address:

6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date 11/30/2020 6,563,982

Common:CLASS A COMMON OUTSTANDING: 967,702

Preferred:

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

cancellation,

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

shares returned to treasury)

Issued (or cancelled)

share) at Issuance

to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)

have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

-OR-Nature of Services Provided

as of this filing.

Registration Type.

02/18/2020

NEW

155,000

PREFE RRED

$3.50

NO

K.E.L.K. CORP (LARRY WYSS)

STOCK ISSUANCE

RESTRIC TED

UNREGI STERED

12/09/2020

STOCK OPTIONS GRANTE D

50,000

COMM ON

$2.08

NO

MICHAEL DUNN

INCENTIVE STOCK OPTION GRANT

RESTRIC TED

UNREGI STERED

02/03/2021

NEW

15,000

COMM ON

$2.00

NO

LANCE FUNSTON

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF INCENTIVE STOCK OPTION

RESTRIC TED

UNREGI STERED

08/31/2021

NEW

15,000

COMM ON

$2.00

NO

LANCE FUNSTON

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF INCENTIVE STOCK OPTION

RESTRIC TED

UNREGI STERED

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance:

Date 02/28/2022 Common: 6,593,982

CLASS A COMMON (NON-TRADING) 967,702

Preferred: 155,000 (NON-TRADING)

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note Issuance

Outstanding Balance ($)

Principal Amount at Issuance ($)

Interest Accrued ($)

Maturity Date

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)

Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.)

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

4)

Financial Statements

A.

The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

U.S. GAAP

IFRS

B.

The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

STEPHEN HEIT

Title:

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Relationship to Issuer:

OFFICER

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

  • C. Balance sheet;

  • D. Statement of income;

  • E. Statement of cash flows;

  • F. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)

  • G. Financial notes; and

  • H. Audit letter, if audited

You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CCA Industries Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 20:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
