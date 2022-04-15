CCA Industries : Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended February 28, 2022

CCA Industries, Inc.

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

As of and For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INDEX

Page Number Financial Statements: Balance Sheets as ofFebruary 28, 2022 (unaudited) and November 30, 2021 3-4 Statements of Operations (unaudited) for the three months endedFebruary 28, 2022 and 2021 5 Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the three months ended February 28, 2022 (unaudited) 6 Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the three months ended February 28, 2022 7-8 and 2021 Notes to Financial Statements 9

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

February 28, 2022

ASSETS Current assets:

(Unaudited)November 30, 2021

Cash $ 3,250 $ 553,426

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of

$5,271 and $4,126, respectively

1,594,539 1,501,947

Inventories 2,645,154 1,998,453

Prepaid expenses and sundry receivables

98,178 97,173

Prepaid and refundable income taxes 9,280 10,389

Total Current Assets

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization Deferred financing fees, net of accumulated amortization Deferred income taxes

Other

4,350,401

153,733

1,946,494

2,163

5,923,444

354,550

Total Assets

$

12,730,785

4,161,388

260,879

1,946,529

15,599

5,944,738

$

354,550 12,683,683

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Line of credit

Deferred revenue

$

1,873,537 169,821

$

1,896,664 -202,950 202,950

Lease liability - right of use assets 148,236 267,433

Notes payable - current portion

162,084 162,084

Total Current Liabilities

Notes payable

Long-term lease liability - right of use assets Long-term - other

Total Liabilities

2,556,628 177,226 - 141,832 2,875,686

2,529,131 217,903 - 146,750 2,893,784

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

February 28, 2022 (Unaudited)November 30, 2021

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, $1.00 par, authorized

20,000,000 shares, Senior Redeemable Series

B, 155,000 and 155,000 shares designated,

issued and outstanding, respectively

155,000 155,000

Common stock, $0.01 par, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 6,593,982 and 6,563,982 shares, respectively 65,940 65,940

Class A common stock, $0.01 par, authorized

5,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding

967,702 and 967,702 shares, respectively

9,677 9,677

Additional paid-in capital 7,641,452 7,600,829

Retained earnings

1,983,030 1,958,453

Total Shareholders' Equity 9,855,099 9,789,899

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

See Notes to Financial Statements.

$

12,730,785

$

12,683,683

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended February 28,2022

2021

Revenues:

Sales of health and beauty aid products - net

Other income

Total Revenues

$

3,046,254 -

$

2,906,591 3,000

3,046,254

2,909,591

Costs and Expenses:

Cost of sales

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,191,715 1,638,623

1,170,115 1,794,441

Advertising, cooperative and promotional expenses 146,228 183,690

Research and development

5,318 15,000

Gain on extinguishment of debt (316,400)

Interest expense

Total Costs and Expenses

- 17,390 2,999,274

44,002 2,890,848

Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

46,980 22,403

18,743 (54,777)

Net Income $ 24,577 $ 73,520

Earnings per Share:

0.00 $ 0.01

Basic Diluted

$ $

0.00 $ 0.01

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic 7,561,684 7,536,017

Diluted

See Notes to Financial Statements.

7,656,749 7,551,538

5