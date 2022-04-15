Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CCA Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAWW   US1248671026

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CAWW)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/14 02:28:10 pm EDT
2.510 USD   -0.79%
04:32pCCA INDUSTRIES : Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended February 28, 2022
PU
04:32pCCA INDUSTRIES : Disclosure Statement for the Quarter ended February 28, 2022
PU
02/25CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Year Ended November 30, 2021
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CCA Industries : Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended February 28, 2022

04/15/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CCA Industries, Inc.

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

As of and For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INDEX

Page

Number

Financial Statements:

Balance Sheets as ofFebruary 28, 2022 (unaudited) and November 30, 2021

3-4

Statements of Operations (unaudited) for the three months endedFebruary 28, 2022

and 2021

5

Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the three months ended February 28, 2022 (unaudited)

6

Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the three months ended February 28, 2022

7-8

and 2021

Notes to Financial Statements

9

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

February 28, 2022

ASSETS Current assets:

(Unaudited)November 30, 2021

Cash

$

3,250

$

553,426

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of

$5,271 and $4,126, respectively

1,594,539 1,501,947

Inventories

2,645,154 1,998,453

Prepaid expenses and sundry receivables

98,178 97,173

Prepaid and refundable income taxes

9,280 10,389

Total Current Assets

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization Deferred financing fees, net of accumulated amortization Deferred income taxes

Other

4,350,401

153,733

1,946,494

2,163

5,923,444

354,550

Total Assets

$

12,730,785

4,161,388

260,879

1,946,529

15,599

5,944,738

$

354,550 12,683,683

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Line of credit

Deferred revenue

$

1,873,537 169,821

$

1,896,664 -202,950 202,950

Lease liability - right of use assets

148,236 267,433

Notes payable - current portion

162,084 162,084

Total Current Liabilities

Notes payable

Long-term lease liability - right of use assets Long-term - other

Total Liabilities

2,556,628 177,226 - 141,832 2,875,686

2,529,131 217,903 - 146,750 2,893,784

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

February 28, 2022 (Unaudited)November 30, 2021

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, $1.00 par, authorized

20,000,000 shares, Senior Redeemable Series

B, 155,000 and 155,000 shares designated,

issued and outstanding, respectively

155,000 155,000

Common stock, $0.01 par, authorized

15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding

6,593,982 and 6,563,982 shares, respectively

65,940 65,940

Class A common stock, $0.01 par, authorized

5,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding

967,702 and 967,702 shares, respectively

9,677 9,677

Additional paid-in capital

7,641,452 7,600,829

Retained earnings

1,983,030 1,958,453

Total Shareholders' Equity

9,855,099

9,789,899

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

See Notes to Financial Statements.

$

12,730,785

$

12,683,683

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended February 28,2022

2021

Revenues:

Sales of health and beauty aid products - net

Other income

Total Revenues

$

3,046,254 -

$

2,906,591 3,000

3,046,254

2,909,591

Costs and Expenses:

Cost of sales

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,191,715 1,638,623

1,170,115 1,794,441

Advertising, cooperative and promotional expenses

146,228 183,690

Research and development

5,318 15,000

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(316,400)

Interest expense

Total Costs and Expenses

- 17,390 2,999,274

44,002 2,890,848

Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

46,980 22,403

18,743 (54,777)

Net Income

$

24,577

$

73,520

Earnings per Share:

0.00 $ 0.01

Basic Diluted

$ $

0.00 $ 0.01

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

7,561,684 7,536,017

Diluted

See Notes to Financial Statements.

7,656,749 7,551,538

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CCA Industries Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 20:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:32pCCA INDUSTRIES : Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended February 28, 2022
PU
04:32pCCA INDUSTRIES : Disclosure Statement for the Quarter ended February 28, 2022
PU
02/25CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Year Ended November 30, 2021
PR
2021Cca industries, inc. announces appointment of christopher dominello as chief executive ..
PR
2021CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : CCA Industries, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021CCA INDUSTRIES : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
2021CCA INDUSTRIES, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
PR
2021CCA INDUSTRIES, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results with 33.4% increase in revenues..
PR
2021CCA Industries, Inc. acquired The Nutra-Nail brand of Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc. for ..
CI
More news
Chart CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CCA Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Christopher Dominello Chief Executive Officer
Douglas J. Haas President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen A. Heit Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lance T. Funston Chairman
Sardar Biglari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.-17.70%19
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.06%380 103
UNILEVER PLC-13.09%114 484
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-28.72%94 641
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.16%68 038
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-8.78%66 294