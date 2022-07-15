|
CCA Industries : Financial Statements (unaudited) as of and for the Three and Six Months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
CCA Industries, Inc.
Financial Statements (Unaudited)
As of and For the Three and Six Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
May 31,
|
|
|
|
November 30,
|
ASSETS
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
118
|
$
|
|
553,426
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4,594 and $4,126, respectively
|
|
1,934,933
|
|
|
|
1,501,947
|
Inventories
|
|
2,663,423
|
|
|
|
1,998,453
|
Prepaid expenses and sundry receivables
|
|
175,670
|
|
|
|
97,173
|
Prepaid and refundable income taxes
|
|
16,282
|
|
|
|
10,389
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
4,790,426
|
|
|
|
4,161,388
|
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|
|
13,150
|
|
|
|
260,879
|
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|
|
1,951,496
|
|
|
|
1,946,529
|
Deferred financing fees, net of accumulated amortization
|
|
5,534
|
|
|
|
15,599
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
5,838,302
|
|
|
|
5,944,738
|
Other
|
|
354,550
|
|
|
|
354,550
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
12,953,458
|
$
|
|
|
12,683,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
1,341,113
|
$
|
|
1,896,664
|
Line of credit
|
|
1,036,524
|
|
|
|
-
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
202,950
|
Lease liability - right of use assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
267,433
|
Notes payable - current portion
|
|
162,084
|
|
|
|
162,084
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
2,539,721
|
|
|
|
2,529,131
|
Notes payable
|
|
136,088
|
|
|
|
217,903
|
Long-term lease liability - right of use assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Long-term - other
|
|
147,853
|
|
|
|
146,750
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
2,823,662
|
|
|
|
2,893,784
CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Preferred stock, $1.00 par, authorized
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000,000 shares, Senior Redeemable Series
|
|
|
|
|
|
B, 175,000 and 155,000 shares designated,
|
|
|
|
|
|
160,000 and 155,000 shares issued and
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding, respectively
|
|
160,000
|
|
|
155,000
|
Common stock, $0.01 par, authorized
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,593,982 and 6,593,982 shares, respectively
|
|
65,940
|
|
|
65,940
|
Class A common stock, $0.01 par, authorized
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
967,702 and 967,702 shares, respectively
|
|
9,677
|
|
|
9,677
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
7,682,075
|
|
|
7,600,829
|
Retained earnings
|
|
2,212,104
|
|
|
1,958,453
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
10,129,796
|
|
|
9,789,899
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
12,953,458
|
$
|
12,683,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
See Notes to Financial Statements.
CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended May 31,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended May 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of health and beauty aid products - net
|
$
|
4,291,232
|
$
|
4,371,849
|
$
|
7,337,486
|
$
|
7,278,440
|
Other income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,000
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
4,291,232
|
|
|
4,371,849
|
|
|
7,337,486
|
|
|
7,281,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
1,827,633
|
|
|
1,760,261
|
|
|
3,019,348
|
|
|
2,930,376
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
1,859,115
|
|
|
1,964,689
|
|
|
3,497,739
|
|
|
3,759,130
|
Advertising, cooperative and promotional expenses
|
|
283,710
|
|
|
193,194
|
|
|
429,938
|
|
|
376,884
|
Research and development
|
|
56
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
5,374
|
|
|
30,000
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(316,400)
|
Interest expense
|
|
6,877
|
|
|
24,136
|
|
|
24,267
|
|
|
68,138
|
Total Costs and Expenses
|
|
3,977,391
|
|
|
3,957,280
|
|
|
6,976,666
|
|
|
6,848,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
313,841
|
|
|
414,569
|
|
|
360,820
|
|
|
433,312
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
84,766
|
|
|
132,535
|
|
|
107,169
|
|
|
77,758
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$
|
229,075
|
$
|
282,034
|
$
|
253,651
|
$
|
355,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.05
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
7,561,684
|
|
|
7,546,684
|
|
|
7,561,684
|
|
|
7,541,409
|
Diluted
|
|
7,601,379
|
|
|
7,594,583
|
|
|
7,619,864
|
|
|
7,573,266
See Notes to Financial Statements.
