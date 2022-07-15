Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CCA Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAWW   US1248671026

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

(CAWW)
2022-07-14
1.300 USD   -13.33%
09:24aCCA INDUSTRIES : Financial Statements (unaudited) as of and for the Three and Six Months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
07/12TRANSCRIPT : CCA Industries, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/15CCA INDUSTRIES : Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
PU
CCA Industries : Financial Statements (unaudited) as of and for the Three and Six Months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

07/15/2022 | 09:24am EDT
CCA Industries, Inc.

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

As of and For the Three and Six Months Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INDEX

Page

Number

Financial Statements:

Balance Sheets as of May 31, 2022 (unaudited) and November 30, 2021

3 - 4

Statements of Operations (unaudited) for the three months and six months ended

May 31, 2022 and 2021

5

Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the six months ended May 31, 2022 (unaudited)

6

Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the six months ended May 31, 2022 and

7 - 8

2021

Notes to Financial Statements

9

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

May 31,

November 30,

ASSETS

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

Current assets:

Cash

$

118

$

553,426

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of

$4,594 and $4,126, respectively

1,934,933

1,501,947

Inventories

2,663,423

1,998,453

Prepaid expenses and sundry receivables

175,670

97,173

Prepaid and refundable income taxes

16,282

10,389

Total Current Assets

4,790,426

4,161,388

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

13,150

260,879

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

1,951,496

1,946,529

Deferred financing fees, net of accumulated amortization

5,534

15,599

Deferred income taxes

5,838,302

5,944,738

Other

354,550

354,550

Total Assets

$

12,953,458

$

12,683,683

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,341,113

$

1,896,664

Line of credit

1,036,524

-

Deferred revenue

-

202,950

Lease liability - right of use assets

-

267,433

Notes payable - current portion

162,084

162,084

Total Current Liabilities

2,539,721

2,529,131

Notes payable

136,088

217,903

Long-term lease liability - right of use assets

-

-

Long-term - other

147,853

146,750

Total Liabilities

2,823,662

2,893,784

3

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, $1.00 par, authorized

20,000,000 shares, Senior Redeemable Series

B, 175,000 and 155,000 shares designated,

160,000 and 155,000 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively

160,000

155,000

Common stock, $0.01 par, authorized

15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding

6,593,982 and 6,593,982 shares, respectively

65,940

65,940

Class A common stock, $0.01 par, authorized

5,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding

967,702 and 967,702 shares, respectively

9,677

9,677

Additional paid-in capital

7,682,075

7,600,829

Retained earnings

2,212,104

1,958,453

Total Shareholders' Equity

10,129,796

9,789,899

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

12,953,458

$

12,683,683

See Notes to Financial Statements.

4

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended May 31,

Six Months Ended May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:

Sales of health and beauty aid products - net

$

4,291,232

$

4,371,849

$

7,337,486

$

7,278,440

Other income

-

-

-

3,000

Total Revenues

4,291,232

4,371,849

7,337,486

7,281,440

Costs and Expenses:

Cost of sales

1,827,633

1,760,261

3,019,348

2,930,376

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,859,115

1,964,689

3,497,739

3,759,130

Advertising, cooperative and promotional expenses

283,710

193,194

429,938

376,884

Research and development

56

15,000

5,374

30,000

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

(316,400)

Interest expense

6,877

24,136

24,267

68,138

Total Costs and Expenses

3,977,391

3,957,280

6,976,666

6,848,128

Income before provision for income taxes

313,841

414,569

360,820

433,312

Provision for income taxes

84,766

132,535

107,169

77,758

Net Income

$

229,075

$

282,034

$

253,651

$

355,554

Earnings per Share:

Basic

$

0.03

$

0.04

$

0.03

$

0.05

Diluted

$

0.03

$

0.04

$

0.03

$

0.05

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

7,561,684

7,546,684

7,561,684

7,541,409

Diluted

7,601,379

7,594,583

7,619,864

7,573,266

See Notes to Financial Statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CCA Industries Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 13:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
