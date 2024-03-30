CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products. The Company conducts business as Core Care America. The Company offers skin care, oral care, brain health supplements, and beauty products sold in mass markets, chain drug, food and online through amazon.com and walmart.com. The Company's products include Plus White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care treatments, Porcelana skin care products, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off depilatory products, Solar Sense sun care products and Neutein brain health supplements. Its other products include Bikini Zone Creme Hair Remover, Bikini Zone Exfoliating Gel, Hair Off Hair Removal Mitten, Hair Off Facial Wax Strips, Lobe Miracle Ear Lobe Support Patches, Nutra Nail Bullet-Proof Strength, Nutra Nail Speed Dry Topcoat, Sudden Change Green Tea Facial Mask, and Sudden Change Beauty Box, among others.

Sector Personal Products