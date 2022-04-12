CCC Intelligent : April Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

Today's Presenters

Githesh Ramamurthy

Chairman &

Chief Executive Officer

Githesh joined CCC in 1992 as EVP / CTO. In 1996 he helped take CCC public and in 1999 he became CEO. In June 2000 he was elected chairman of the board.

Brian Herb Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer Brian leads finance, human resources, and legal. He has 20 years of experience in senior financial positions.

COMPANY OVERVIEW