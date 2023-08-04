- INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.
I NV E S T OR P R E S E N T AT ION
AUGUST 2023
1
D I S C L A I M E R
The information contained in this presentation is solely for the purpose of familiarizing potential investors with CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. ("CCC" or the "Company"). The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings of CCC and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company does not undertake any duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements or other information contained in this presentation. You should not view information related to the past performance of the Company or information about the market, as indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.
The information contained herein is in summary form, does not purport to be complete and may be superseded in its entirety by any information made available to you after the date hereof, if any. Certain information has been obtained from public sources. You acknowledge and agree that (i) the Company and its affiliates bear no responsibility (and shall not be liable) for the accuracy, fairness or completeness (or lack thereof) of this presentation or any information contained herein or the use or misuse thereof except as required by law, (ii) no representation regarding this presentation is made by the Company or its affiliates and (iii) the Company and its affiliates shall have no obligation to update or supplement this presentation or otherwise provide additional information except to the extent required by applicable law.
Forward-Looking Statements. This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, goals, plans and projections regarding the company's financial position, results of operations, market position, product development and business strategy. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this presentation will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our revenues, the concentration of our customers and the ability to retain our current customers; our ability to negotiate with our customers on favorable terms; our ability to maintain and grow our brand and reputation cost-effectively; the execution of our growth strategy; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, including the global COVID-19 pandemic, on our business and results of operations; our projected financial information, growth rate and market opportunity; the health of our industry, claim volumes, and market conditions; changes in the insurance and automotive collision industries, including the adoption of new technologies; global economic conditions and geopolitical events; competition in our market and our ability to retain and grow market share; our ability to develop, introduce and market new enhanced versions of our solutions; our sales and implementation cycles; the ability of our research and development efforts to create significant new revenue streams; changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in international economic, political, social and governmental conditions and policies, including corruption risks in China and other countries; our reliance on third-party data, technology and intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to keep our data and information systems secure from data security breaches; our ability to acquire or invest in companies or pursue business partnerships; our ability to raise financing in the future and improve our capital structure; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to expand or maintain our existing customer base; our ability to service our indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header "Risk Factors" in CCC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.
© CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. All rights reserved.
2
D IS C LA IM E R ( CO N T' D )
Industry and Market Data. In this presentation, CCC relies on and refers to certain information and statistics obtained from third-party sources including reports by market research firms. CCC has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third-party information. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such industry and market data.
This presentation may include trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of CCC, which are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, some of the trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights referred to in this presentation may be listed without the TM, SM, (C), (R) or TM symbols, but CCC will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the right of the applicable owners, if any, to these trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures. This presentation includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), including, but not limited to, "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted Gross Profit," and "Adjusted Gross Profit Margin" in each case presented on a non-GAAP basis, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.
The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of these measures below to what the Company believes are the most directly comparable measures evaluated in accordance with GAAP.
This presentation also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, CCC is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures is included for these projections.
© CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. All rights reserved.
3
C O M P A N Y O V E R V I E W
© CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. All rights reserved.
4
CC C: TH E SA AS P L AT F O R M F O R T H E P & C I N S UR A NC E E CO N O MY
SaaS solutions to digitize
insurer workflows and drive optimal decisions and customer outcomes
Solutions to enhance OEM value & customer experience across vehicle lifecycle
Integrations and data to connect other participants to CCC network
INSURERS
REPAIR FACILITIES
300(1)+
29,000(2)+
Mission-critical
AI-enabled
(99.95% uptime)(3)
OEMs
PARTS
Cloud
SUPPLIERS
All major
OEMS
4,500+
Enabling experiences for
40M+ consumers annually
100% SaaS
35K+
companies
OTHERS
Lenders, Fleets, Salvage, Tow, Ridesharing, Diagnostics, & more
Complete repair facility operating system to attract, deliver, and manage quality repairs
E-commerce solutions to enable parts sales across CCC network
Long-term opportunities for new markets and solutions
Our platform helps customers drive revenue and profitability across >$100 billion of transactions annually
- Includes self-insurers and other entities processing insurance claims
- Includes other entities that estimate damaged vehicles
- Average uptime achieved since January 2018
© CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. All rights reserved.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 20:47:38 UTC.