    CCCS   US12510Q1004

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.

(CCCS)
  Report
CCC Intelligent : Sedgwick Selects CCC Intelligent Solutions' Mobile and AI-Powered Claims Capabilities to Deliver on Clients' Vision for Digital End-to-End Auto Appraisal Experiences

10/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, and CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy, announce a multiyear agreement whereby CCC's leading mobile and artificial intelligence (AI) claims capabilities will power Sedgwick's auto appraisal offering and related workflows.

The agreement will help redefine Sedgwick's auto appraisal capabilities, enabling the auto claims services provider to offer clients the next steps towards a digital end-to-end automobile physical damage evaluation experience, streamlining and improving their policyholder experiences.

"Working with CCC to bring proven AI and mobile innovation into our process marks the next milestone in the strategic growth and advancement of our auto physical damage management solutions," said Chris Bakes, Sedgwick managing director for auto appraisals. "On the heels of several key acquisitions, the CCC cloud will help scale our auto business by extending our reach and our technology capabilities, allowing us to elevate the appraisal process in this industry to a new standard of excellence."

Sedgwick will leverage CCC's suite of cloud-based AI solutions, helping its clients deliver an enhanced digital experience from first notice of loss to resolution.

"Digital and AI-first experiences are being activated across the industry and CCC is proud to be powering this transformation, improving the lives of millions of drivers," said Shivani Govil, chief product officer, CCC. "The CCC advantage combines leading AI and vast network connections to help our customers scale their business, deliver differentiated value, and achieve better business outcomes. We're excited to provide Sedgwick with the technology and tools to support its next phase of growth in the auto appraisal space."

Learn more about CCC's digital and AI solutions.

Sedgwick is the U.S. leader in high quality auto and heavy equipment appraisal solutions, with cutting-edge technology and a coast-to-coast network of more than 1,000 independent appraisers. More about Sedgwick's auto solutions can be found at sedgwick.com/autoappraisals.

About Sedgwick
Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

About CCC
CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS) is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar property and casualty insurance economy, powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce and customer experiences. A trusted leader in artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC's digital and AI solutions. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header "Risk Factors" in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 6, 2021, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media contacts
Michelle Hellyar, Director of public relations | +1-773-791-3675| mhellyar@cccis.com
Judy Molnar, VP, public relations | +1-813-215-9358 | judy.molnar@sedgwick.com
5W Public Relations | sedgwick@5wpr.com

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
