CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023, ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, CCC will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005921/en/