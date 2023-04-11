Advanced search
    CCCS   US12510Q1004

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.

(CCCS)
04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
8.640 USD   -0.58%
04:08p CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call
BU
03/28 CCC Intelligent Solutions Named Winner in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards
BU
03/22 Indiana Farmers Insurance is the Latest Carrier to Leverage AI-Powered Estimating from CCC
BU
CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

04/11/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023, ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, CCC will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 847 M - -
Net income 2023 22,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 261x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 432 M 5 432 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,81x
EV / Sales 2024 6,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 375
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
Githesh Ramamurthy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Herb EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
John P. Goodson Chief Technology Officer & EVP
Steven G. Puccinelli Independent Director
William D. Ingram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.-0.11%5 432
ACCENTURE PLC5.56%177 890
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.21%145 593
SIEMENS AG8.86%121 306
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.37%118 858
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.52%88 762
