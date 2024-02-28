CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

“CCC delivered another year of strong financial performance, with year-over-year revenue growth in 2023 of 11% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 41% – both above our guidance ranges. We believe our strong performance is the result of a growing interest in advanced digital solutions across the P&C insurance economy and the trust our customers place in us from years of delivering innovation and operational performance,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“In 2023, we made significant investments in the business to position CCC for continued growth, including expanding our multi-sided network as well as increasing our growth capacity and capabilities,” continued Ramamurthy. “While making these critical investments to support our customers, we also delivered significant year-over-year margin expansion.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $228.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 12% from $204.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Profitability

  • GAAP gross profit was $172.7 million, representing a gross margin of 76%, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $145.5 million, representing a gross margin of 71%, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross profit was $181.5 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 79%, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $157.2 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 77%, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP operating income was $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP operating income of $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income was $90.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted operating income of $72.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP net income was $26.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP net income of $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income was $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted net income of $44.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $100.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $80.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA grew 25% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $866.4 million for the full year of 2023, an increase of 11% from $782.4 million for the full year of 2022.

Profitability

  • GAAP gross profit was $636.2 million, representing a gross margin of 73% for the full year of 2023, compared with $568.5 million, representing a gross margin of 73% for the full year of 2022. Adjusted gross profit was $672.2 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78% for the full year of 2023, compared with $604.8 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 77% for the full year of 2022.
  • GAAP operating loss was $23.9 million for the full year of 2023, compared with GAAP operating income of $51.9 million for the full year of 2022. Adjusted operating income was $315.4 million for the full year of 2023, compared with adjusted operating income of $276.7 million for the full year of 2022.
  • GAAP net loss was $90.1 million for the full year of 2023, compared with GAAP net income of $38.4 million for the full year of 2022. Adjusted net income was $210.5 million for the full year of 2023, compared with adjusted net income of $176.4 million for the full year of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $353.4 million for the full year of 2023, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $305.4 million for the full year of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA grew 16% in the full year of 2023 compared with the full year of 2022.

Liquidity

  • CCC had $195.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $784.0 million of total debt on December 31, 2023. The Company generated $250.0 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $195.0 million during the full year of 2023, compared with $199.9 million generated in cash from operating activities and $152.0 million in free cash flow in the full year of 2022.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

4th Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

  • CCC continued to deliver innovative solutions to its customers at scale, touching more claims with more capabilities than ever before. In 2023, CCC processed the highest number of U.S. auto insurance claims in the Company’s history, and increasingly those claims are benefiting from CCC artificial intelligence to help clients make better decisions faster. To date, over 19 million unique claims have been processed using a CCC AI-enabled solution and we have doubled the number of insurers using our AI-based CCC® Estimate-STP to process claims over the past year.
  • CCC continued to expand its network of customers by adding over 1,000 repair facilities and over 500 parts dealers in 2023. In total, CCC has more than 35,000 companies in its network, including approximately 29,500 repair facilities, approximately 5,000 parts suppliers, more than 300 insurers, and 13 of the top-15 automotive OEMs.
  • Mobile Jumpstart is CCC’s new AI-driven feature within CCC ONE® Estimating-IQ that helps estimators use their mobile phones to reduce the time it takes to prepare estimates. Since its introduction in late Q4, more than 3,000 repair facilities have used Mobile Jumpstart to transform the way repair technicians prepare estimates in the capacity-constrained collision repair industry. In January 2024, Mobile Jumpstart users were able to complete an initial estimate in an average time of less than 2 minutes vs. the traditional industry average of about half an hour.
  • Certain existing shareholders recently completed two secondary offerings of the Company’s common stock. The first offering was of 69,875,000 shares in November 2023. Of this amount, the Company repurchased 32,500,000 shares for $328.5 million. The second offering was of 22,000,000 shares in January 2024. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the existing stockholders in either offering.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 28, 2024, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

 

First Quarter Fiscal 2024

Full Year Fiscal 2024

Revenue

$

224.5 million to $226.0 million

$

942.0 million to $950.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA

$

90.5 million to $92.0 million

$

387.0 million to $395.0 million

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 35,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(In thousands, except share data)

 

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

195,572

$

323,788

Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $5,574 and $5,339 as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

 

102,365

 

98,353

Income taxes receivable

 

1,798

 

4,015

Deferred contract costs

 

17,900

 

16,556

Other current assets

 

32,364

 

36,358

Total current assets

 

349,999

 

479,070

SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net

 

160,416

 

146,443

OPERATING LEASE ASSETS

 

30,456

 

32,874

INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net

 

1,015,046

 

1,118,819

GOODWILL

 

1,417,724

 

1,495,129

DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net

 

1,672

 

2,286

DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS

 

22,302

 

20,161

EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT

 

10,228

 

10,228

OTHER ASSETS

 

43,197

 

45,911

TOTAL

$

3,051,040

$

3,350,921

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable

$

16,324

$

27,599

Accrued expenses

 

71,478

 

71,445

Income taxes payable

 

3,689

 

922

Current portion of long-term debt

 

8,000

 

8,000

Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net

 

3,061

 

2,876

Operating lease liabilities

 

6,788

 

5,484

Deferred revenues

 

43,567

 

35,239

Total current liabilities

 

152,907

 

151,565

LONG-TERM DEBT—Net

 

767,504

 

774,132

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net

 

195,365

 

241,698

LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net

 

27,692

 

30,752

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

 

50,796

 

54,245

WARRANT LIABILITIES

 

51,501

 

36,405

OTHER LIABILITIES

 

6,414

 

2,658

Total liabilities

 

1,252,179

 

1,291,455

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 23 and 24)
MEZZANINE EQUITY:
Redeemable non-controlling interest

 

16,584

 

14,179

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock—$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

 

 

Common stock—$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 603,128,781 and 622,072,905 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

 

60

 

62

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,909,757

 

2,754,055

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,126,467)

 

(707,946)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,073)

 

(884)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,782,277

 

2,045,287

TOTAL

$

3,051,040

$

3,350,921

 

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

REVENUES

$

228,601

$

204,106

$

866,378

$

782,448

COST OF REVENUES
Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization of acquired technologies

 

49,370

 

51,827

 

203,324

 

187,001

Amortization of acquired technologies

 

6,567

 

6,745

 

26,464

 

26,938

Impairment of acquired technologies

 

 

 

431

 

Total cost of revenues (1)

 

55,937

 

58,572

 

230,219

 

213,939

GROSS PROFIT

 

172,664

 

145,534

 

636,159

 

568,509

OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development (1)

 

45,215

 

42,246

 

173,106

 

156,957

Selling and marketing (1)

 

35,779

 

30,863

 

140,851

 

119,594

General and administrative (1)

 

54,367

 

44,665

 

191,844

 

167,758

Amortization of intangible assets

 

17,942

 

18,066

 

71,972

 

72,278

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

77,405

 

Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

4,906

 

Total operating expenses

 

153,303

 

135,840

 

660,084

 

516,587

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

 

19,361

 

9,694

 

(23,925)

 

51,922

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

(16,652)

 

(13,204)

 

(63,577)

 

(38,990)

INTEREST INCOME

 

3,806

 

908

 

16,252

 

908

CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITIES

 

30,308

 

2,621

 

(15,096)

 

26,073

GAIN ON SALE OF COST METHOD INVESTMENT

 

 

 

 

3,587

OTHER INCOME—Net

 

(3,761)

 

(205)

 

1,799

 

6,362

PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)

 

33,062

 

(186)

 

(84,547)

 

49,862

INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT

 

(6,770)

 

1,258

 

(5,524)

 

(11,456)

NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

 

26,292

 

1,072

 

(90,071)

 

38,406

LESS: ACCRETION OF REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

 

(1,080)

 

 

(2,405)

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

25,212

$

1,072

$

(92,476)

$

38,406

 
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic

$

0.04

$

0.00

$

(0.15)

$

0.06

Diluted (2)

$

(0.01)

$

0.00

$

(0.15)

$

0.06

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic

 

609,128,048

 

612,448,089

 

617,889,384

 

607,760,886

Diluted

 

609,387,346

 

643,941,176

 

617,889,384

 

642,841,596

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest

 

26,292

 

1,072

 

(90,071)

 

38,406

Other comprehensive income (loss)—Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

85

 

235

 

(189)

 

(569)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

 

26,377

 

1,307

 

(90,260)

 

37,837

Less: accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest

 

(1,080)

 

 

(2,405)

 

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

$

25,297

$

1,307

$

(92,665)

$

37,837

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cost of revenues

$

2,207

$

1,645

$

8,802

$

5,812

Research and development

 

6,634

 

5,103

 

25,467

 

19,536

Sales and marketing

 

7,940

 

6,978

 

33,204

 

25,309

General and administrative

 

23,266

 

15,002

 

77,045

 

58,840

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

40,047

$

28,728

$

144,518

$

109,497

 

(2) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to compute diluted earnings per share of common stock (in thousands, except for share data):

Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Numerator

Net income (loss)

$

26,292

$

1,072

$

(90,071)

$

38,406

Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest

 

(1,080)

 

 

(2,405)

 

Change in fair value of in-the-money warrant liabilities

 

(30,308)

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$

(5,096)

$

1,072

$

(92,476)

$

38,406

 

Denominator

Weighted average shares of common stock - basic

 

609,128,048

 

612,448,089

 

617,889,384

 

607,760,886

Dilutive effect of stock-based awards

 

-

 

31,493,087

 

-

 

35,080,710

Dilutive effect of assumed conversion of warrants

 

259,298

 

-

 

-

 

-

Weighted average shares of common stock - diluted

 

609,387,346

 

643,941,176

 

617,889,384

 

642,841,596

 

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(In thousands)

 

Year ended December 31,

2023

2022

 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss) income

$

(90,071)

$

38,406

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property

 

36,902

 

27,933

Amortization of intangible assets

 

98,436

 

99,216

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

 

82,742

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(46,333)

 

(34,401)

Stock-based compensation

 

144,518

 

109,497

Amortization of deferred financing fees

 

1,753

 

1,878

Amortization of discount on debt

 

233

 

257

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

 

5,743

 

(5,663)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

15,096

 

(26,073)

Change in fair value of estimated contingent consideration

 

 

(100)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

1,232

 

3,697

Gain on divestitures

 

 

Gain on sale of cost method investment

 

 

(3,587)

Loss on disposal of software, equipment and property

 

79

 

2,651

Other

 

620

 

104

Changes in:
Accounts receivable—Net

 

(4,001)

 

(19,844)

Deferred contract costs

 

(1,344)

 

(1,487)

Other current assets

 

4,046

 

9,792

Deferred contract costs—Non-current

 

(2,141)

 

1,956

Other assets

 

(3,649)

 

(14,501)

Operating lease assets

 

1,186

 

3,448

Income taxes

 

4,984

 

(10,018)

Accounts payable

 

(11,270)

 

15,516

Accrued expenses

 

1,041

 

4,592

Operating lease liabilities

 

(2,145)

 

(7,241)

Deferred revenues

 

8,321

 

4,196

Extinguishment of interest rate swap liability

 

 

Other liabilities

 

4,055

 

(317)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

250,033

 

199,907

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of software, equipment, and property

 

(55,032)

 

(47,951)

Proceeds from sale of cost method investment

 

 

3,901

Acquisition of Safekeep, Inc., net of cash

 

 

(32,242)

Purchase of equity method investment

 

 

Purchase of intangible asset

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(55,032)

 

(76,292)

CASH FLOWS (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

25,381

 

27,693

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

4,761

 

3,197

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

(8,000)

 

(8,000)

Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of equity awards

 

(16,715)

 

(5,015)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(328,453)

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of fees paid to lender

 

 

Net proceeds from equity infusion from the Business Combination

 

 

Payment of fees associated with early extinguishment of long-term debt

 

 

Dividends to CCCIS stockholders

 

 

Deemed distribution to CCCIS option holders

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

Tax effect of Business Combination transaction costs

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(323,026)

 

17,875

NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

(191)

 

(246)

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

(128,216)

 

141,244

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
Beginning of period

 

323,788

 

182,544

End of period

$

195,572

$

323,788

NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Noncash purchases of software, equipment, and property

$

2,044

$

100

Leasehold improvements acquired by tenant improvement allowance

$

$

Fair value of assumed Public Warrants exercised

$

$

Contingent consideration related to business acquisition

$

$

200

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest

$

61,367

$

36,636

Cash paid for income taxes—Net

$

42,948

$

55,697

 

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands, except profit margin percentage data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

(dollar amounts in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross Profit

$

172,664

$

145,534

$

636,159

$

568,509

Amortization of acquired technologies

 

6,567

 

6,745

 

26,464

 

26,938

Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax

 

2,223

 

1,712

 

9,129

 

6,090

Impairment of acquired technologies

 

 

 

431

 

Contract termination costs

 

 

3,248

 

 

3,248

Business combination transaction costs

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Gross Profit

$

181,454

$

157,239

$

672,183

$

604,785

Gross Profit Margin

 

76%

 

71%

 

73%

 

73%

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

 

79%

 

77%

 

78%

 

77%

 

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

(dollar amounts in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating expenses

$

153,303

$

135,840

$

660,084

$

516,587

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(17,942)

 

(18,066)

 

(71,972)

 

(72,278)

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax

 

(38,001)

 

(27,279)

 

(138,578)

 

(105,775)

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges

 

 

 

(82,311)

 

Plaintiff litigation costs

 

(1,150)

 

(894)

 

(5,068)

 

(894)

M&A and integration costs

 

(3,372)

 

(11)

 

(3,372)

 

(1,772)

Business combination transaction and related costs, including secondary offering costs

 

(2,031)

 

(174)

 

(2,031)

 

(1,330)

Lease abandonment

 

 

(4,915)

 

 

(6,137)

Lease overlap costs

 

 

 

 

(1,338)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

100

 

 

100

Income related to divestiture, net

 

 

459

 

 

877

Adjusted operating expenses

$

90,807

$

85,060

$

356,752

$

328,040

 

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

(dollar amounts in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating income (loss)

$

19,361

$

9,694

$

(23,925)

$

51,922

Amortization of intangible assets

 

17,942

 

18,066

 

71,972

 

72,278

Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue

 

6,567

 

6,745

 

26,464

 

26,938

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax

 

40,224

 

28,991

 

147,707

 

111,865

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges

 

 

 

82,742

 

Plaintiff litigation costs

 

1,150

 

894

 

5,068

 

894

M&A and integration costs

 

3,372

 

11

 

3,372

 

1,772

Business combination transaction and related costs, including secondary offering costs

 

2,031

 

174

 

2,031

 

1,330

Lease abandonment

 

 

4,915

 

 

6,137

Contract termination costs

 

 

3,248

 

 

3,248

Lease overlap costs

 

 

 

 

1,338

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

(100)

 

 

(100)

Income related to divestiture, net

 

 

(459)

 

 

(877)

Adjusted operating income

$

90,647

$

72,179

$

315,431

$

276,745

 

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except for EBITDA margin percentage data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

(dollar amounts in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss)

$

26,292

$

1,072

$

(90,071)

$

38,406

Interest expense

 

16,652

 

13,204

 

63,577

 

38,990

Interest income

 

(3,806)

 

(908)

 

(16,252)

 

(908)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

6,770

 

(1,258)

 

5,524

 

11,456

Amortization of intangible assets

 

17,942

 

18,066

 

71,972

 

72,278

Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue

 

6,567

 

6,745

 

26,464

 

26,938

Depreciation and amortization related to software, equipment and property

 

2,046

 

2,327

 

8,577

 

10,161

Depreciation and amortization related to software, equipment and property—Cost of revenue

 

6,831

 

5,451

 

28,325

 

17,772

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax

 

40,224

 

28,991

 

147,707

 

111,865

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges

 

 

 

82,742

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

(30,308)

 

(2,621)

 

15,096

 

(26,073)

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

 

6,306

 

328

 

5,743

 

(5,663)

Income from derivative instruments

 

(2,016)

 

 

(6,460)

 

Plaintiff litigation costs

 

1,150

 

894

 

5,068

 

894

M&A and integration costs

 

3,372

 

11

 

3,372

 

1,772

Business combination transaction and related costs, including secondary offering costs

 

2,031

 

174

 

2,031

 

1,330

Lease abandonment

 

 

4,915

 

 

6,137

Contract termination costs

 

 

3,248

 

 

3,248

Lease overlap costs

 

 

 

 

1,338

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

(100)

 

 

(100)

Gain on sale of cost method investment

 

 

 

 

(3,587)

Income related to divestiture, net

 

 

(459)

 

 

(877)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

100,053

$

80,080

$

353,415

$

305,377

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

44%

 

39%

 

41%

 

39%

 

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

(dollar amounts in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss)

$

26,292

$

1,072

$

(90,071)

$

38,406

Amortization of intangible assets

 

17,942

 

18,066

 

71,972

 

72,278

Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue

 

6,567

 

6,745

 

26,464

 

26,938

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax

 

40,224

 

28,991

 

147,707

 

111,865

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges

 

 

 

82,742

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

(30,308)

 

(2,621)

 

15,096

 

(26,073)

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

 

6,306

 

328

 

5,743

 

(5,663)

Plaintiff litigation costs

 

1,150

 

894

 

5,068

 

894

M&A and integration costs

 

3,372

 

11

 

3,372

 

1,772

Business combination transaction and related costs, including secondary offering costs

 

2,031

 

174

 

2,031

 

1,330

Lease abandonment

 

 

4,915

 

 

6,137

Contract termination costs

 

 

3,248

 

 

3,248

Lease overlap costs

 

 

 

 

1,338

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

(100)

 

 

(100)

Income related to divestiture, net

 

 

(459)

 

 

(877)

Gain on sale of cost method investment

 

 

 

 

(3,587)

Tax effect of adjustments

 

(14,584)

 

(17,302)

 

(59,638)

 

(51,495)

Adjusted net income

$

58,992

$

43,962

$

210,486

$

176,411

 
Adjusted net income per share attributable to common stockholders
Basic

$

0.10

$

0.07

$

0.34

$

0.29

Diluted

$

0.09

$

0.07

$

0.32

$

0.27

 
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic

 

609,128,048

 

612,448,089

 

617,889,384

 

607,760,886

Diluted

 

649,260,826

 

643,941,176

 

651,587,360

 

642,841,596

 

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

(dollar amounts in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

86,895

$

81,469

$

250,033

$

199,907

Less: Purchases of software, equipment and property

 

(11,845)

 

(9,107)

 

(55,032)

 

(47,951)

Free Cash Flow

$

75,050

$

72,362

$

195,001

$

151,956

 