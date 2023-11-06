CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 06, 2023 at 05:16 pm EST Share

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 221.15 million compared to USD 198.73 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 22.21 million compared to net income of USD 9.8 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.04 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.04 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.02 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 637.78 million compared to USD 578.34 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 117.69 million compared to net income of USD 37.33 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.19 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.19 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.06 a year ago.