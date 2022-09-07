Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCCS   US12510Q1004

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.

(CCCS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
9.500 USD   -0.11%
04:18pCCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference
BU
08/23S&P Upgrades CCC Intelligent Solutions to 'B+' From 'B', Outlook Stable; Debt Rating Raised
MT
08/19CCC INTELLIGENT : Diluted Share Count
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

09/07/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS), the SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Brian Herb, will present at the upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET. The presentations will be webcast live and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section of CCC’s investor relations website at http://www.ir.cccis.com/.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC Cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.
04:18pCCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Co..
BU
08/23S&P Upgrades CCC Intelligent Solutions to 'B+' From 'B', Outlook Stable; Debt Rating Ra..
MT
08/19CCC INTELLIGENT : Diluted Share Count
PU
08/11INSIDER SELL : CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings
MT
08/08Piper Sandler Starts CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings at Neutral With $11 Price Targe..
MT
08/05CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
08/04CCC INTELLIGENT : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Raises 2..
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04Earnings Flash (CCCS) CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS Posts Q2 Revenue $192.8M
MT
08/04Earnings Flash (CCCS) CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS Posts Q2 EPS $0.06
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 775 M - -
Net income 2022 42,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 532 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 146x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 863 M 5 863 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,25x
EV / Sales 2023 7,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,51 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Githesh Ramamurthy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Herb EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
John P. Goodson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven G. Puccinelli Independent Director
William D. Ingram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC.-16.51%5 863
ACCENTURE PLC-31.62%179 302
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.35%143 279
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.42%98 951
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.92%76 429
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.87%54 319