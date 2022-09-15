CCC Intelligent Solutions Launches Original Content Series to Address Key Topics and Trends Shaping the P&C Insurance Economy

NXTUP will convene business, technology, and industry thought leaders for monthly, live web discussions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, is kicking off an original new content series, NXTUP, on September 28th at 1 p.m. CT. The LinkedIn Live series will convene business, technology, and industry leaders for lively discussion on the trends and topics shaping the P&C insurance economy.

The first episode will pair NXTUP hosts Shivani Govil, CCC Chief Product Officer, and Ecosystem Partner Lead Manju Bansal with Bernard Marr, a widely recognized expert at the intersection of business and technology. The discussion will focus on the digitization imperative, the drivers and detractors to advancement, and what's next for AI.

“CCC is excited to introduce NXTUP to advance the conversation around the opportunities and challenges we face as an industry," said Govil. "By bringing experts from across business and technology disciplines, industries, and geographies to the NXTUP platform, we hope to broaden perspectives, introduce new thinking and ideas, and discuss how we advance together as an industry. Manju and I are excited to dig in with Bernard as our first guest to help set the table for the digital journey ahead."

Marr is an international best-selling author of 20 books, including Business Trends in Practice: The 25+ Trends That are Redefining Organizations.

Interested in joining the NXTUP conversation? Click here to join us.

